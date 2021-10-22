Game stream: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

The Utah Jazz (1-0) play against the Sacramento Kings (0-0) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 22, 2021
Utah Jazz 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (1st Qtr )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The way the crowd responded to that defensive play from Davion Mitchell was outstanding. You could feel the noise building before he even ripped the ball away. Kings fans DESPERATE for defensive effort. – 10:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox just went to the bench to get his left shoulder checked out. Clearly in some discomfort. – 10:50 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Davion Mitchell just put the clamps on Donovan Mitchell…it was just one possession, but damn he just took the ball from him. – 10:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell just locked up Donovan Mitchell and the crowd went wild. Absolutely took his cookies. – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That was GREAT defense from Davion Mitchell…the Jazz are super out of sorts – 10:49 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Oh God, Davion Mitchell just stole the lunch from Donovan Mitchell. – 10:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell just ripped the ball from Donovan Mitchell and threw an oop to Davis. The crowd loves it. – 10:49 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield is fired up as he extends the Kings lead. Jazz timeout. Hield up to 8 points in 8 minutes – Sacramento leads 31-24 10:29 2nd. – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quick 5-0 Kings run to start 2Q and Quin wants a timeout to get things settled. Jazz are abandoning their actions too quickly right now. – 10:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Buddy Hield is just 2 of 7 from 3-point range, but he has eight points and four rebounds in eight minutes. – 10:45 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz need to slow this game down, this pace is a little manic and it’s not really allowing for any structure.
But Mitchell and Bogdanovic combining to shoot 3-11 didn’t help.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Kings 26, Jazz 24. First game that fans have been allowed at Golden 1 since March 11, 2020 (that date ring a bell?) and the crowd has been hyped. Utah seemed a bit deflated after the Ingles ejection. – 10:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Jazz 26-24 after the first quarter in a rowdy Sacramento. Golden 1 Center is amped-up for the home opener. Harrison Barnes with 8 points for the Kings, who shoot 40%. Mike Conley 8 points for Utah, shooting 35% – 10:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Kings 26-24 at the end of one. Sacramento on a 8-0 run to end the quarter – 10:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings end the first quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 26-24 lead over the Jazz. – 10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 26-24 after 1Q. Pretty wild here in Golden 1. Feels good to have the fans back in the building. – 10:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings end the 1st quarter on an 8-0 run after Ingles is ejected. Lead 26-24. – 10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield has surpassed Peja Stojakovic as the Kings’ all-time leader in 3-point makes with 1071. – 10:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield has just become the Kings franchise record holder for three-pointers made, passing Peja Stojakovic on the all-time list. – 10:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has broken Peja Stojakovic’s franchise record for 3-point goals. Stojakovic made 1,070 in 518 games for the Kings from 1998-2006. Hield now has 1,071 in 332 games. – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell goes airborne and falls hard on the floor. Joe Ingles is issued a flagrant two after the officials review and is ejected from the game. Mitchell remains in the game. 24-19 Jazz 1:36 1st. pic.twitter.com/vT8UmCfGdK – 10:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ingles seemed in disbelief at the call, apparently arguing for a flagrant-1, but to no avail. Miye Oni checks in. – 10:37 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Well, for fans wanting to see Jared Butler tonight, now is your chance, Joe Ingles has been ejected after a flagrant foul 2 after undercutting Davion Mitchell.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Joe Ingles has been ejected for the Flagrant 2 on Davion Mitchell. – 10:37 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Joe Ingles foul on Davion Mitchell is called a Flagrant 2 after review. Ingles has been ejected – 10:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell is shaking out his left wrist after taking a hard foul from Joe Ingles on that dunk attempt, but he appears to be OK. Play is called a Flagrant 2 on Ingles. – 10:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Joe Ingles made sure the refs blew the whistle on the contact under the rim that time.
Davion Mitchell kicked his legs back and it looked like that surprised Ingles so he clipped him and he took a hard spill.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I suspect Ingles expected Davion Mitchell to go up for the left hand layup which would have avoided him, but then when Mitchell went for the right hand dunk, there was undercutting contact. I think it’s probably flagrant? But it’s a judgment call. – 10:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mitchell came inches away from slamming his head on the floor. Wow. Scary for the rookie. – 10:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Golden1 crowd is irate at that Jingles foul. Refs reviewing for a flagrant after he might contact and Davion Mitchell went down hard. – 10:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The officials are going to take a look at Ingles’ foul on Mitchell. Play is being reviewed for a flagrant – 10:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell with a HARD fall. Davion was going for the dunk and Ingles took him out with his hip. Came over and apologized immediately. Play is being reviewed. – 10:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell tried to make a poster. Took a hard spill. Ingles completely undercut him. Play under review. – 10:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz going zone with the Conley/Gobert bench lineup, interesting. – 10:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Loose ball foul called, Jazz will have penalty FTs coming after the timeout. Meanwhile, they lead 22-18 with 2:14 left 1Q. Been a very sporadic performance thus far. Kings’ pace and energy has been troublesome. Don and Conley with 6p each for Utah. – 10:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:14 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Kings 22-18 – 10:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley called for throwing down Mike Conley. Nice rebound and putback, but the push was pretty obvious. – 10:30 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
I’m at the Kings game and Marvin Bagley III checked in to a loud ovation. – 10:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Big ovation for Marvin Bagley III who checks in off the Kings bench – 10:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Marvin Bagley checks in and gets quite the reaction (mixed) from the crowd – 10:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Marvin Bagley comes into the game to a strong ovation from Kings fans. – 10:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley has entered the game. And he’s getting a nice ovation. – 10:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III checks into the game to a huge ovation. – 10:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mitchell gets a huge ovation from the crowd in his first regular season appearance in Sacramento. – 10:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell comes in and immediately forces a Donovan Mitchell turnover. – 10:25 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes second foul brings Alex Len in the game to battle Hassan Whiteside – 10:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield in for Terence Davis II at the 6:53 mark out of the first timeout. – 10:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Apparently we’re still waiting for the @Utah Jazz to have their first female analyst because Boler has done the first five minutes of the game solo. – 10:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell with a much better start to tonight’s game, as the Kings keep going under on screens against him. Terrific coaching from Walton. – 10:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout. The Jazz lead the Kings 15-14….not a great start defensively but Mitchell and Conley have hit 4 threes so far between them – 10:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Am told Holly Rowe apparently had flight issues today trying to Sacramento from Los Angeles (where she’s slated to work a college football game tomorrow). She’ll join Craig Bolerjack on the ATTSN broadcast ASAP. – 10:17 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Holly was delayed getting to Sacramento from LA where she was working on some college football stuff. She’ll join @BuckleUpBoler as soon as she gets to the arena – 10:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Richaun Holmes is having a block party here tonight. He’s already blocked three shots in the first three minutes, including one on a good recovery against Rudy Gobert. – 10:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The great @AnnouncerScott gets this Kings -Jazz party started. pic.twitter.com/Mwl87Bslxt – 10:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Two blocks for Richaun Holmes early! Not backing down from Gobert. – 10:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes stays red-hot. Scores the game’s first 5 points. – 10:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
First offensive possession, Bojan Bogdanovic takes a hit on his right shoulder and grimaces as he comes up – 10:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Just in case anyone’s curious how the Kings do pregame intros, for@comparison’s sake … pic.twitter.com/vm6xVLw3ET – 10:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Not taking this for granted ever again. BASKETBALL IS BACK IN SACRAMENTO! #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/jPcdepuxo5 – 10:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Montell Jordan just sang the national anthem for Kings-Jazz because this is how we do it it’s Friday night and I feel all right. The party’s here on the West side. – 10:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton all shared a moment with former teammate Hassan Whiteside at midcourt during pregame warmups. Davion Mitchell and Donovan Mitchell exchanged a hug and a handshake. – 9:48 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Few notes before the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings for you – Kings with ball
Kings were #1 team in transition last year
Kings were 20th in NBA offense off a make and 5th offa miss
De’Aaron Fox was 30% on off the bounce 3s
Fox is 12 of 20 last 2 years v. Conely – 9:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Terence Davis is starting for the injured Moe Harkless.
Fox, Haliburton, Davis, Barnes, Holmes. – 9:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Jazz
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:47 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis II added to Kings starters vs. Jazz.
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:46 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
With Harkless out, Terence Davis enters the starting lineup with Fox, Haliburton, Barnes and Holmes. – 9:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:46 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mo Harkless has been scratched by the Kings this is a bigger deal than you would think. Donovan Mitchell was 5 of his last 14 when guarded by Harkless. – 9:42 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
No Moe Harkless tonight for the Sacramento Kings. Three guard starting lineup? Tristian Thompson? – 9:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Before he sings the National Anthem & performs at halftime of tonight’s Kings home opener, Gammy nominated artist Montell Jordan spoke with some Sacramento youth advocates and community leaders. He also talked to me about being @TheDougChristie college roommate. @montelljordan pic.twitter.com/ZzlOpFHkno – 9:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Maurice Harkless (hip) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Jazz. – 9:34 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz v. Sacramento Kings tonight
Broadcast plan
Almost on the floor with @1041straight on Instagram at dlocke09
Radio call on @ZoneSportsNet
Postcast at David Locke on Facebook and on You Tube
Join us – 8:56 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson took a hard spill going for rebound. Coming out of game but doesn’t look like anything serious. Working on bench the back of his knee with a massage device. – 8:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I don’t know what the count is on times Mitchell Robinson has been on the floor tonight, but it’s a lot. I’m guessing…eight? Someone want to skim the video? – 8:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Mo Bamba has made significant progress, no doubt, but he still has a significant way to go in terms of adding strength. Mitchell Robinson is easily outmuscling Bamba to collect Knicks offensive rebounds. – 8:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Luke Walton said Moe Harkless is questionable still. He received treatment all day – 8:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Luke Walton says Maurice Harkless is still questionable. – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Moe Harkless is still a game time decision according to Luke Walton. – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bill Walton is here tonight to support Luke and the Kings for the home opener. – 8:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell is out here doing some pregame work with Rico Hines as the Kings prepare to face the Utah Jazz in their home opener at Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/9rgoew0HWL – 8:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
That montage of NBA players with jazz in the background was pretty fantastic. AK – 7:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Celtics have 13 first-round picks on their roster – only Atlanta and Orlando (14) have more. The Raptors have 6 first-round picks on their roster – only Utah (5) has fewer. – 7:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mo Bamba vs. Mitchell Robinson has to be the bounciest, most wingspaniest matchup ive seen in a while. – 7:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Opening night at Golden 1 Center for the 37th season of NBA basketball in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/Ua4scm0L7X – 7:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Doug Christie working with Neemias Queta in pregame. pic.twitter.com/pNZhP0Ez5Q – 7:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Mitchell Robison (or “Rob” as Clyde calls him) is now a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor on the young season.
He hasn’t missed a shot in an NBA game since March 25th – 7:32 PM
Mitchell Robison (or “Rob” as Clyde calls him) is now a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor on the young season.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
First time in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse since Rudy Gobert night #Cavs pic.twitter.com/BdeGym3E64 – 7:13 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“Everybody’s path is different, and I can’t look to the right or the left.”
Devin Vassell isn’t sweating Tyrese Haliburton or any other could-have-been Spurs’ draft pick in the class of 2020. If Vassell has his way, he won’t have to.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 7:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says they watched a ton of film yesterday and today from the Utah game. “You learn from going up against a great team.” – 6:45 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
BIG HOME OPENER TONIGHT for @Sacramento Kings vs. @Jazz!
Kings fans…who has never been to a home opener before? Hit me up there might be something good in it for you! – 5:26 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Friday night NBA, rookie/sophomore storylines
LaMelo vs Garland…Mobley 2nd game after 17-9-6 debut
Duarte facing Beal after 27-pt debut
Maxey vs Harden, Nets after 20-7-5 debut
Scottie Barnes guarding Tatum, Brown
Jalen Green vs Josh Giddey
D Mitchell vs D Mitchell
Suggs vs NY – 4:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
During a quick post-shootaround media session, Jordan Clarkson got some attention from Donovan Mitchell and both Rudy G’s. pic.twitter.com/MOBeQ6JdkH – 4:10 PM
