Gerald Green announces retirement, joins Rockets as player development coach

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Former Rocket and Houston native Gerald Green announces retirement, joins Rockets player development staff houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:00 PM
Gerald Green has announced his retirement from the NBA.
The dude could absolutely FLY!
12-year NBA veteran Gerald Green has retired and joined the Houston Rockets‘ coaching staff as a player development coach. – 6:56 PM
Gerald Green says Rafael Stone first approached him about joining the Rockets staff during the pandemic – 6:56 PM
Gerald Green: “I know when all this is over I’m probably going to go to the bathroom and cry like a baby… I sleep, eat, breathe Houston. It’s all over my body. I may be the only coach with tattoos like this.” – 6:52 PM
Gerald Green announces his retirement from basketball.
Also announces that he’s joining the Rockets as a player development coach. – 6:46 PM
Ahead of tonight’s game, Gerald Green is holding a press conference announcing his retirement and that he’s joining the #Rockets player development coaching staff.
L pic.twitter.com/YABIxQxwfZ – 6:46 PM
Gerald Green is announcing his retirement from basketball and he’s joining the organization’s player development staff – 6:46 PM
Gerald Green and Rafael Stone are at the podium pic.twitter.com/EOP5Zph4UD – 6:45 PM
Adam Spolane: Rafael Stone said he’s talked to Gerald Green “2-3 times a year” about joining the Rockets staff -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / October 22, 2021
Salman Ali: Gerald Green credits Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta for both his initial signing with he Rockets and this new role as a coach. -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / October 22, 2021
Salman Ali: Gerald Green: “I’m excited about this. I’ve had a lot of crying nights leading up to this.” -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / October 22, 2021