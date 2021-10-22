Joel Embiid available against Brooklyn despite injured knee

Adrian Wojnarowski: Joel Embiid (knee) will play vs. Nets tonight, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid’s rim protection has been absolutely insane most of tonight – 9:12 PM
Embiid’s rim protection has been absolutely insane most of tonight – 9:12 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers are operating pretty well offensively. One potential concern moving forward: Outside of Joel Embiid, zero free-throw attempts for the rest of the roster through 2.5 quarters. – 9:09 PM
Sixers are operating pretty well offensively. One potential concern moving forward: Outside of Joel Embiid, zero free-throw attempts for the rest of the roster through 2.5 quarters. – 9:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Predictably, Joel Embiid is on the court for the start of the second half, though he came back out with a large wrap on that right knee that he took off before the third quarter began. – 9:00 PM
Predictably, Joel Embiid is on the court for the start of the second half, though he came back out with a large wrap on that right knee that he took off before the third quarter began. – 9:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has a wrap around his knee to begin the half #Sixers pic.twitter.com/gTcq4Xvnpm – 8:59 PM
Joel Embiid has a wrap around his knee to begin the half #Sixers pic.twitter.com/gTcq4Xvnpm – 8:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant saunters up court and hits a pull-up 3 to make it a 62-55 game entering halftime. The Sixers have been the better team, and the Nets have bent, but they haven’t broken.
Durant has 17 points and 7 assists but no other Net is in double figures. Embiid has left early – 8:46 PM
Kevin Durant saunters up court and hits a pull-up 3 to make it a 62-55 game entering halftime. The Sixers have been the better team, and the Nets have bent, but they haven’t broken.
Durant has 17 points and 7 assists but no other Net is in double figures. Embiid has left early – 8:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Sixers lead the Nets 62-55. Kevin Durant has 17 points and has looked awesome. Nets have missed a lot of open 3s and don’t have answers for Tobias Harris or Seth Curry among others. Philly killing them in transition. We’ll see if Joel Embiid returns for the second half. – 8:46 PM
Halftime: Sixers lead the Nets 62-55. Kevin Durant has 17 points and has looked awesome. Nets have missed a lot of open 3s and don’t have answers for Tobias Harris or Seth Curry among others. Philly killing them in transition. We’ll see if Joel Embiid returns for the second half. – 8:46 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
At halftime, the @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 62-55.
Harris: 19 PTS / 4 REB / 8-12 FG
Curry: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 7-9 FG
Embiid: 9 PTS / 7 REB / 4 AST – 8:45 PM
At halftime, the @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 62-55.
Harris: 19 PTS / 4 REB / 8-12 FG
Curry: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 7-9 FG
Embiid: 9 PTS / 7 REB / 4 AST – 8:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid just came off the floor and headed straight to the locker room. He was questionable coming into tonight after knocking knees in the opener. – 8:44 PM
Embiid just came off the floor and headed straight to the locker room. He was questionable coming into tonight after knocking knees in the opener. – 8:44 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Joel Embiid is heading back to locker room after grabbing his knee. – 8:44 PM
Joel Embiid is heading back to locker room after grabbing his knee. – 8:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Embiid checked out after that block of Harris. Appears to be limping. #Nets #76ers – 8:44 PM
Embiid checked out after that block of Harris. Appears to be limping. #Nets #76ers – 8:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joe Harris has had a couple of collisions at the rim with Joel Embiid, and he hasn’t come out the winner in any of them so far. – 8:44 PM
Joe Harris has had a couple of collisions at the rim with Joel Embiid, and he hasn’t come out the winner in any of them so far. – 8:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joel Embiid just checked out of the game and went straight to the locker room. Looked to be limping. – 8:44 PM
Joel Embiid just checked out of the game and went straight to the locker room. Looked to be limping. – 8:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is walking a bit gingerly as he goes to the bench. Grabbed at his right knee a bit, and now is walking right back to the locker room – though there are only 54 seconds left in the first half. – 8:43 PM
Joel Embiid is walking a bit gingerly as he goes to the bench. Grabbed at his right knee a bit, and now is walking right back to the locker room – though there are only 54 seconds left in the first half. – 8:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid just called for Drummond to sub for him. Right knee is clearly bothering him. – 8:43 PM
Embiid just called for Drummond to sub for him. Right knee is clearly bothering him. – 8:43 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Joel Embiid has received a technical foul after elbowing Blake Griffin after the whistle. – 8:34 PM
Joel Embiid has received a technical foul after elbowing Blake Griffin after the whistle. – 8:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
End 1Q: Sixers 34, Nets 28. Philly twice built double-digit leads thanks to hot shooting from deep. They’re 6 of 9, and one miss was that heave by Drummond at the end of the period. Harris has 12, Curry with 10 and Embiid with 6 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. – 8:11 PM
End 1Q: Sixers 34, Nets 28. Philly twice built double-digit leads thanks to hot shooting from deep. They’re 6 of 9, and one miss was that heave by Drummond at the end of the period. Harris has 12, Curry with 10 and Embiid with 6 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. – 8:11 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
After Q1, @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 34-28.
Harris: 12 PTS / 2 REB
Curry: 10 PTS / 4-5 FG
Green: 6 PTS / 2-2 3fg
Embiid: 6 PTS / 4 AST / 2 STL – 8:11 PM
After Q1, @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 34-28.
Harris: 12 PTS / 2 REB
Curry: 10 PTS / 4-5 FG
Green: 6 PTS / 2-2 3fg
Embiid: 6 PTS / 4 AST / 2 STL – 8:11 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#sixers up 34-28 at the end of 1. Tobias Harris has 12 on 5-8. Seth Curry with 10 on 5 shots. Embiid with 6 points and 4 assists. Sixers are shooting 6-9 from 3-point range so far with only 1 turnover. – 8:11 PM
#sixers up 34-28 at the end of 1. Tobias Harris has 12 on 5-8. Seth Curry with 10 on 5 shots. Embiid with 6 points and 4 assists. Sixers are shooting 6-9 from 3-point range so far with only 1 turnover. – 8:11 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid was not happy with Maxey there. Passing up open 3s for pull-ups is no good. – 8:00 PM
Embiid was not happy with Maxey there. Passing up open 3s for pull-ups is no good. – 8:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
For the second time in as many games, Joel Embiid has 4 first-quarter assists.
Something cool to watch for, and something cool to see. – 7:57 PM
For the second time in as many games, Joel Embiid has 4 first-quarter assists.
Something cool to watch for, and something cool to see. – 7:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Updated Sixers intro video. Ben Simmons is in it a couple times, drawing some books.
Joel Embiid also alluded to Simmons in his pregame address to the crowd, and asked them to support Simmons. pic.twitter.com/MuPgZScHTl – 7:55 PM
Updated Sixers intro video. Ben Simmons is in it a couple times, drawing some books.
Joel Embiid also alluded to Simmons in his pregame address to the crowd, and asked them to support Simmons. pic.twitter.com/MuPgZScHTl – 7:55 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Joel Embiid to @CassidyHubbarth about the Ben Simmons situation uniting the #Sixers as a team: “As a team, we got closer, especially me, it brought up the point of me trying to become a way better leader than I was in the past & trying to keep the team together.” – 7:48 PM
Joel Embiid to @CassidyHubbarth about the Ben Simmons situation uniting the #Sixers as a team: “As a team, we got closer, especially me, it brought up the point of me trying to become a way better leader than I was in the past & trying to keep the team together.” – 7:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid speaks to Sixers fans pregame, says Ben Simmons is “still our brother”: pic.twitter.com/XJ5L8nfVbz – 7:47 PM
Joel Embiid speaks to Sixers fans pregame, says Ben Simmons is “still our brother”: pic.twitter.com/XJ5L8nfVbz – 7:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Wasn’t positive with all the other noise going on in here but I believe Joel Embiid finished off the season opening intro by thanking the crowd in part for continuing to support the team and Ben Simmons “because he’s still our brother.” – 7:46 PM
Wasn’t positive with all the other noise going on in here but I believe Joel Embiid finished off the season opening intro by thanking the crowd in part for continuing to support the team and Ben Simmons “because he’s still our brother.” – 7:46 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid addresses the fans pregame and he ends it off with “support our teammate, Ben because he’s still our brother” #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ue4WkTGKoG – 7:46 PM
Joel Embiid addresses the fans pregame and he ends it off with “support our teammate, Ben because he’s still our brother” #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ue4WkTGKoG – 7:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid, in a pregame speech before Nets-Sixers, tells 76ers fans to continue supporting the team “and Ben Simmons, because he’s still our brother.” – 7:46 PM
Joel Embiid, in a pregame speech before Nets-Sixers, tells 76ers fans to continue supporting the team “and Ben Simmons, because he’s still our brother.” – 7:46 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid addresses the crowd before tonight’s game and asks #Sixers fans to support Ben Simmons – 7:46 PM
Joel Embiid addresses the crowd before tonight’s game and asks #Sixers fans to support Ben Simmons – 7:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid addressing fans at center court: ‘What’s up, guys? It’s good to have you back … A lot has happened the last few months.’ Asks them to support ‘our teammate Ben – he’s still our brother.’ – 7:45 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid addressing fans at center court: ‘What’s up, guys? It’s good to have you back … A lot has happened the last few months.’ Asks them to support ‘our teammate Ben – he’s still our brother.’ – 7:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid calls for the crowd to continue supporting Simmons during pre-game address to the crowd. “He’s still our brother” – 7:45 PM
Embiid calls for the crowd to continue supporting Simmons during pre-game address to the crowd. “He’s still our brother” – 7:45 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
On ESPN just now Joel Embiid said when he looked around the arena during Wednesday’s opener at Smoothie King Center “it would be hard to play at a place like that”, because he feeds off the energy in Philly. – 7:42 PM
On ESPN just now Joel Embiid said when he looked around the arena during Wednesday’s opener at Smoothie King Center “it would be hard to play at a place like that”, because he feeds off the energy in Philly. – 7:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Don’t be surprised if Joel Embiid, who is starting, addresses #Sixers fans before tonight’s home opener. – 7:34 PM
Don’t be surprised if Joel Embiid, who is starting, addresses #Sixers fans before tonight’s home opener. – 7:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Wells Fargo Center. Nets-Sixers tip in 20. Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai is in the house. Joel Embiid is a go for Philly and we’ll see how the Nets’ big lineup to start handles the Sixers’ center. Updates to follow. – 7:14 PM
Greetings from Wells Fargo Center. Nets-Sixers tip in 20. Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai is in the house. Joel Embiid is a go for Philly and we’ll see how the Nets’ big lineup to start handles the Sixers’ center. Updates to follow. – 7:14 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Starters for Sixers-Nets. Joel Embiid is a go: pic.twitter.com/GsH1KgovBO – 7:09 PM
Starters for Sixers-Nets. Joel Embiid is a go: pic.twitter.com/GsH1KgovBO – 7:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
It has been confirmed that Joel Embiid will play and start for the Sixers according to Woj. – 7:08 PM
It has been confirmed that Joel Embiid will play and start for the Sixers according to Woj. – 7:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Joel Embiid (knee) will play vs. Nets tonight, source tells ESPN. – 7:07 PM
Joel Embiid (knee) will play vs. Nets tonight, source tells ESPN. – 7:07 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid just started his pregame workout: pic.twitter.com/rggPRLYM8G – 6:51 PM
Joel Embiid just started his pregame workout: pic.twitter.com/rggPRLYM8G – 6:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid just took the court for warmups. He’s got no visible wrap on his right knee, which he is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/ZLNGy3DCk9 – 6:51 PM
Joel Embiid just took the court for warmups. He’s got no visible wrap on his right knee, which he is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/ZLNGy3DCk9 – 6:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s status tonight after getting knee to knee contact in the first quarter the other night: “Don’t know yet. He didn’t do a lot this morning but towards the end, I thought he started doing more. Honestly, I’ll put it at 50/50.” – 6:04 PM
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s status tonight after getting knee to knee contact in the first quarter the other night: “Don’t know yet. He didn’t do a lot this morning but towards the end, I thought he started doing more. Honestly, I’ll put it at 50/50.” – 6:04 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I don’t know’ if Joel Embiid will play tonight. Puts it at 50-50. – 5:47 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I don’t know’ if Joel Embiid will play tonight. Puts it at 50-50. – 5:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is 50-50 to play tonight. He’ll go through a workout pregame. – 5:47 PM
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is 50-50 to play tonight. He’ll go through a workout pregame. – 5:47 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers isn’t sure if Joel Embiid is good to go yet or not. Says Embiid is 50/50 to play tonight #Sixers – 5:47 PM
Doc Rivers isn’t sure if Joel Embiid is good to go yet or not. Says Embiid is 50/50 to play tonight #Sixers – 5:47 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Joel Embiid probably plays tonight but I’d be cautious if I were the 76ers. That’s one of the reasons I liked the Nets to rebound. My thoughts on the @WagerTalk NBA show, which wrapped up a productive week: pic.twitter.com/c7Ckacuwne – 5:04 PM
Joel Embiid probably plays tonight but I’d be cautious if I were the 76ers. That’s one of the reasons I liked the Nets to rebound. My thoughts on the @WagerTalk NBA show, which wrapped up a productive week: pic.twitter.com/c7Ckacuwne – 5:04 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Will be interesting to see if Maxey starts defending Harden tonight, should #Nets go big as in opener (Harden, Joe Harris, Durant, Claxton, Griffin). Figure Curry on J Harris in that scenario. #Sixers star Joel Embiid will be a huge problem for Brooklyn at other end. – 4:45 PM
Will be interesting to see if Maxey starts defending Harden tonight, should #Nets go big as in opener (Harden, Joe Harris, Durant, Claxton, Griffin). Figure Curry on J Harris in that scenario. #Sixers star Joel Embiid will be a huge problem for Brooklyn at other end. – 4:45 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Joel Embiid asked 76ers co-star Ben Simmons the question: Why do you want a trade? sportando.basketball/en/joel-embiid… – 2:26 PM
Joel Embiid asked 76ers co-star Ben Simmons the question: Why do you want a trade? sportando.basketball/en/joel-embiid… – 2:26 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources say Joel Embiid today asked 76ers co-star Ben Simmons the question: Why do you want a trade? Simmons responded that he isn’t feeling mentally himself and needs time to get right. Details: pic.twitter.com/oevLl2hXB2 – 2:18 PM
Sources say Joel Embiid today asked 76ers co-star Ben Simmons the question: Why do you want a trade? Simmons responded that he isn’t feeling mentally himself and needs time to get right. Details: pic.twitter.com/oevLl2hXB2 – 2:18 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has his knee wrapped up as he goes through a post shootaround workout #Sixers pic.twitter.com/wGU7sP9gjB – 11:43 AM
Joel Embiid has his knee wrapped up as he goes through a post shootaround workout #Sixers pic.twitter.com/wGU7sP9gjB – 11:43 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is shooting free throws with a wrap on his right knee. Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Nets with right knee soreness. – 11:42 AM
Joel Embiid is shooting free throws with a wrap on his right knee. Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Nets with right knee soreness. – 11:42 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Multiple sources confirmed that Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and the entire 76ers team this morning, saying he’s not mentally ready to play and needs time. – 11:11 AM
Multiple sources confirmed that Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and the entire 76ers team this morning, saying he’s not mentally ready to play and needs time. – 11:11 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Ben Simmons spoke to Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and entire 76ers team today and accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself — but Simmons informed them all that he’s not mentally ready to play yet and needs time. – 10:54 AM
Sources: Ben Simmons spoke to Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and entire 76ers team today and accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself — but Simmons informed them all that he’s not mentally ready to play yet and needs time. – 10:54 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: The embattled Ben Simmons is listed as doubtful for the #Sixers’ home opener tonight vs. the #Nets, while Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable: https://t.co/tZHfMaCdr4 pic.twitter.com/MQX0vksw8C – 6:40 AM
#NBA story: The embattled Ben Simmons is listed as doubtful for the #Sixers’ home opener tonight vs. the #Nets, while Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable: https://t.co/tZHfMaCdr4 pic.twitter.com/MQX0vksw8C – 6:40 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: In addition to Ben Simmons being doubtful for the #Sixers‘ home opener, franchise big man Joel Embiid is questionable with a sore knee: bit.ly/2Z9vZ9L pic.twitter.com/aFGqJTNwN0 – 9:30 PM
#NBA story: In addition to Ben Simmons being doubtful for the #Sixers‘ home opener, franchise big man Joel Embiid is questionable with a sore knee: bit.ly/2Z9vZ9L pic.twitter.com/aFGqJTNwN0 – 9:30 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “50-50” to play tonight. Said he did a little bit more by the end of shootaround, but he got hit at the beginning of Wednesday’s game and they are being careful with it. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / October 22, 2021
Ajayi Browne: James Harden also says, “I kind of blame myself for last year — Usually I’m very very durable.” -via Twitter @ajayibrowne / September 27, 2021
Joel Embiid, 76ers (torn meniscus, knee): Embiid was hampered by the injury during Philly’s second-round seven-game series loss to the Hawks, but gutted it out to average 30.4 points and 12.7 rebounds against Atlanta. After a summer of rehab and rest, Embiid is a “full go,” per a league source, and will have a normal preseason load. -via The Athletic / September 23, 2021