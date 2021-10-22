Julius Randle considering fighting NBA fine

At the final buzzer – after 58 minutes – an exhausted Randle tossed the ball into the frenzied Garden crowd. The NBA fined him for the act Thursday night. Randle said he may fight it. “We’ll see what happens,’’ Randle said at Friday’s morning shootaround in Orlando. “I didn’t know it was a thing, but it’s fine. That’s really all it was – more celebrating.”
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I didn’t toss it anywhere or in any direction or trying to do anything”: Julius Randle may fight NBA on buzzer ball-throwing fine #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2021/10/22/jul… – 2:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks notebook: Julius Randle surprised by fine for ball toss; Cole Anthony was once blamed for sabotaging the Knicks; Evan Fournier enjoys being on other side of Knicks fandom nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most individual games in Knicks franchise history with at least 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 made 3-pointers:
1. Julius Randle: 19
2. Carmelo Anthony: 14
3. Jamal Crawford: 11
4. John Starks: 9
5. Stephon Marbury: 8 – 10:46 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle predicted “chaos” in the Knicks season opener vs. Boston. He was proven prophetic.
On NY’s statement win and the continuance of a positive trend – The Knicks finally making headlines for the reason: Winning Basketball Games
basketballnews.com/stories/knicks… – 10:02 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a game this season:
46 — Jaylen
37 — Ja
36 — Barnes
35 — Randle
34 — 3 players
33 — 2 players
32 — 3 players
31 — LaMelo
30 — KAT
29 — Ant
28 — Brogdon
27 — 5 players
25 — Steph in the 1Q*
*9-9 FG, 5-5 3P, 2-2 FT pic.twitter.com/3IxeqNoE83 – 10:47 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
NBA fines Julius Randle $15,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands at the end of the Knicks’ 2OT win over Boston. – 6:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
This seems absurd
Julius Randle fined $15K for throwing the ball in the stands to celebrate the Knicks win pic.twitter.com/knXVybKxNY – 6:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle fined by NBA $15,000 for throwing ball into stands after victory. James Dolan should pick it up. – 6:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Per NBA, Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $15,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:51 PM
More on this storyline
“I didn’t toss it anywhere or in any direction or trying to do anything,’’ Randle added. “It was emotions. Excitement from the first game. And I was happy it was over with. It was two overtimes. Everybody was exhausted.’’ -via New York Post / October 22, 2021
The NBA announced forward Julius Randle was fined $15,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands in celebration after the Knicks beat the Celtics, 138-134, in double overtime at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. -via New York Post / October 21, 2021