Julius Randle considering fighting NBA fine

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I didn’t toss it anywhere or in any direction or trying to do anything”: Julius Randle may fight NBA on buzzer ball-throwing fine #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2021/10/22/jul…2:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks notebook: Julius Randle surprised by fine for ball toss; Cole Anthony was once blamed for sabotaging the Knicks; Evan Fournier enjoys being on other side of Knicks fandom nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…2:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most individual games in Knicks franchise history with at least 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 made 3-pointers:
1. Julius Randle: 19
2. Carmelo Anthony: 14
3. Jamal Crawford: 11
4. John Starks: 9
5. Stephon Marbury: 8 – 10:46 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle predicted “chaos” in the Knicks season opener vs. Boston. He was proven prophetic.
My latest:
On NY’s statement win and the continuance of a positive trend – The Knicks finally making headlines for the reason: Winning Basketball Games
basketballnews.com/stories/knicks…10:02 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a game this season:
46 — Jaylen
37 — Ja
36 — Barnes
35 — Randle
34 — 3 players
33 — 2 players
32 — 3 players
31 — LaMelo
30 — KAT
29 — Ant
28 — Brogdon
27 — 5 players
25 — Steph in the 1Q*
*9-9 FG, 5-5 3P, 2-2 FT pic.twitter.com/3IxeqNoE8310:47 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Pass around the plate for Julius Randle. #NBA fined him $15G for this. Which one of you caught the ball? #Knicks pic.twitter.com/PvjIGOGV9Y7:22 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle fined $15K for throwing the ball into the stands after the win last night, the NBA announces. – 6:55 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
NBA fines Julius Randle $15,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands at the end of the Knicks’ 2OT win over Boston. – 6:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
This seems absurd
Julius Randle fined $15K for throwing the ball in the stands to celebrate the Knicks win pic.twitter.com/knXVybKxNY6:54 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle fined by NBA $15,000 for throwing ball into stands after victory. James Dolan should pick it up. – 6:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Per NBA, Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $15,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 6:51 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Knicks star Julius Randle has been fined $15,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, NBA says. – 6:50 PM

The NBA announced forward Julius Randle was fined $15,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands in celebration after the Knicks beat the Celtics, 138-134, in double overtime at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. -via New York Post / October 21, 2021

