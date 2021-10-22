Klay Thompson thinks he belongs in Top 75 list

One notable snub was Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who reacted to the news with a pointed message on Instagram. “Maybe I’m just naive in my ability to play basketball, but in my head I’m top 75 all time,” wrote Thompson. “PERIOD. #fuelforthefire #NBA75”
Source: Larry Brown Sports
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on being named in top 75 list but not Klay Thompson & Draymond Green. Steph relayed that Klay said, “fuel to the fire.” pic.twitter.com/D9NI6GQjIx – 1:59 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green more disappointed that Klay Thompson was left off NBA’s top 75 list than upset at his exclusion. Draymond: “I’ll keep building on my resume” and expressed optimism he’ll be in top 100 list in 25 years pic.twitter.com/eq96xVPjst – 1:28 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay Thompson came out after intros and sat at the end of the bench. He’s sipping what looks like a smoothie. He took a couple deep breaths and closed his eyes momentarily. Gotta be tough for him not to be out there on opening night. – 10:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry addressed the Warriors crowd before tip: “Cannot wait to see where the season goes. Cannot wait to welcome Klay Thompson back.” – 10:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says he believes Klay Thompson and Draymond Green should be in the top 75 players all-time. – 8:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson and Draymond Green not being on the NBA Top 75 list pic.twitter.com/VCLmhqlTkq – 8:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jordan Clarkson has made at least one 3P in each of his last 95 games, tying Klay Thompson for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history.
He has made at least one 3P in each of his last 92 games in which he’s come off the bench, by far the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/8PJ9gJnUNb – 10:01 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
One day we’ll get to watch Klay Thompson play basketball again and it will be good – 12:45 AM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Wrote about the limited precedent for NBA players suffering both ACL and Achilles injuries after Klay Thompson joined the list: bit.ly/3ne0djX (ESPN+) pic.twitter.com/eNyTgP7MyW – 11:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nice to see Klay Thompson here for Warriors’ trip to LA and getting some shots up pic.twitter.com/PxJUMKT4LY – 2:21 PM
Richard Jefferson: I’ll not discuss who should be off but I do want to discuss that DWIGHT HOWARD has been disrespected and should be on!!!! -via Twitter / October 22, 2021
Dwight Howard has more All-NBA selections (8) than any other player left off the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Howard has as many All-NBA selections as Dave DeBusschere, Kevin McHale, Earl Monroe, Dennis Rodman, Nate Thurmond, Wes Unseld, Lenny Wilkens, and James Worthy combined. -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 22, 2021