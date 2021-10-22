Lance Stephenson joining Nuggets G League team?

Marc Stein: NBA vet Lance Stephenson will be a featured name in Saturday’s @nbagleague draft and there is a growing belief, sources say, that Stephenson is likely to land with the Denver @Nuggets’ affiliate in Grand Rapids. More tomorrow via This Week In Basketball: marcstein.Substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA vet Lance Stephenson will be a featured name in Saturday’s @nbagleague draft and there is a growing belief, sources say, that Stephenson is likely to land with the Denver @Nuggets’ affiliate in Grand Rapids.
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Nine-year NBA veteran Lance Stephenson (@Lance Stephenson) has signed a contract in the NBA G League and will enter the October 23 draft, @HoopsRumors has learned. Stephenson last played in China. – 10:54 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Me, without my glasses: Man, Lance Stephenson looks good this year pic.twitter.com/vz4QK7cKQ1 – 10:15 PM
Darren Wolfson: Former Cretin-Derham Hall and #Gophers star (and #Timberwolves draft pick) Daniel Oturu will continue his pro career playing for the Windy City #Bulls in the G League. -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / October 21, 2021
James Ham: According to a league source, Matt Coleman signed with the Stockton Kings today. Nice addition to the squad. He should get plenty of minutes for Bobby Jackson’s squad. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / October 15, 2021
In a three-team trade, South Bay has acquired the returning player rights to 2020 G League MVP Frank Mason III while sending the returning player rights to Reggie Hearn and a second-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Memphis Hustle and a first-round pick in the 2021 Draft to the Delaware Blue Coats. -via G League / October 14, 2021