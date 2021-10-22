USA Today Sports

Monty Williams on impending Robert Sarver story: Nothing will erode our culture

Monty Williams on impending Robert Sarver story: Nothing will erode our culture

Main Rumors

Monty Williams on impending Robert Sarver story: Nothing will erode our culture

October 22, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not going to comment about it until I have time to process a lot of information and get everything I need to know about the situation, but I’m good. Don’t ever worry about me. Our team is good. Our guys get to hoop.” Monty Williams on Robert Sarver allegations. #Suns pic.twitter.com/aLC7FhdAeg9:09 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Monty Williams answering @Duane Rankin’s question about the reports/allegations the Suns are dealing with: pic.twitter.com/ifgeUqHBY98:54 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Monty Williams, who coached Russell Westbrook as an assistant in OKC, says he’s confident that he will find his way with the Lakers because he’s done it every year. “He’ll figure it out. I hope it’s not tonight.” – 8:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on why he believes the Robert Sarver accusations won’t affect the locker room pic.twitter.com/lWoB2zBgJg8:35 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Asked by @Duane Rankin about the team trying to play tonight amid the distraction of these reports, Monty Williams says: “Nothing will evade or erode our culture. … That’s not gonna change.” – 8:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he’s not going “to talk about any of that” when asked about the statement on Robert Sarver. Said nothing is going to invade their culture. – 8:33 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Monty Williams: “Nothing will invade or erode our culture.” – 8:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on keeping the Suns focused despite what’s going on with the impending Sarver story: “I’m not gonna talk about any of that, and nothing will invade or erode our culture. That’s something that we’ve said from Day 1.” – 8:33 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Phoenix Suns announce that coach Monty Williams will only be taking basketball questions tonight at his pregame press conference, and he won’t respond to the statement the organization released earlier today. – 8:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns spokesman said coach Monty Williams is only addressing basketball-related questions during his pre-game availability – 8:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said during the season he rarely had time to connect with Coach Pop, but he’s made sure he knows how much he appreciates the help he provided him. Pop helped Malone get a job in Cleveland w/ Mike Brown and later a job in New Orleans with Monty Williams. – 7:22 PM

More on this storyline

Jordan Schultz: 🚨 Breaking: The NBA is preparing for a massive story accusing #Suns owner Robert Sarver of racism, sexism and sexual harassment in a series of incidents, sources say. With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly remove Sarver. -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / October 22, 2021

, , , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home