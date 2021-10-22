Monty Williams on impending Robert Sarver story: Nothing will erode our culture

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams on keeping the Suns focused despite what’s going on with the impending Sarver story: “I’m not gonna talk about any of that, and nothing will invade or erode our culture. That’s something that we’ve said from Day 1.”
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not going to comment about it until I have time to process a lot of information and get everything I need to know about the situation, but I’m good. Don’t ever worry about me. Our team is good. Our guys get to hoop.” Monty Williams on Robert Sarver allegations. #Suns pic.twitter.com/aLC7FhdAeg – 9:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Monty Williams answering @Duane Rankin’s question about the reports/allegations the Suns are dealing with: pic.twitter.com/ifgeUqHBY9 – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on why he believes the Robert Sarver accusations won’t affect the locker room pic.twitter.com/lWoB2zBgJg – 8:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Asked by @Duane Rankin about the team trying to play tonight amid the distraction of these reports, Monty Williams says: “Nothing will evade or erode our culture. … That’s not gonna change.” – 8:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he’s not going “to talk about any of that” when asked about the statement on Robert Sarver. Said nothing is going to invade their culture. – 8:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on keeping the Suns focused despite what’s going on with the impending Sarver story: “I’m not gonna talk about any of that, and nothing will invade or erode our culture. That’s something that we’ve said from Day 1.” – 8:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns spokesman said coach Monty Williams is only addressing basketball-related questions during his pre-game availability – 8:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said during the season he rarely had time to connect with Coach Pop, but he’s made sure he knows how much he appreciates the help he provided him. Pop helped Malone get a job in Cleveland w/ Mike Brown and later a job in New Orleans with Monty Williams. – 7:22 PM
Duane Rankin: “I’ve been through a lot in my life, and basketball is place I get to have great joy.” Monty Williams when asked about not allowing the Robert Sarver accusations to affect team culture. He also said that he needs more information and process it. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / October 22, 2021
Jordan Schultz: 🚨 Breaking: The NBA is preparing for a massive story accusing #Suns owner Robert Sarver of racism, sexism and sexual harassment in a series of incidents, sources say. With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly remove Sarver. -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / October 22, 2021
Gerald Bourguet: Statement from the Suns and Robert Sarver: -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / October 22, 2021