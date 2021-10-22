Richard Jefferson thinks Dwight Howard was snubbed

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Looking over the #NBA75 list, it looks like Dwight, T-Mac and Paul George are the only 3 guys with 6 or more All-NBA nods to not make the team. 5 of PG’s 6 selections are 3rd team selections, so I can see people discounting that, but T-Mac and Dwight both deserved it. – 1:47 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
There are 10 active players on the 75 Greatest Team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the youngest (26).
Biggest snubs: Vince Carter, Dwight Howard. pic.twitter.com/26iAsRNHFl – 10:10 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Dwight Howard beat prime LeBron James in the Eastern Conference Finals when his two best teammates were Rashard Lewis and Hedo Turkoglu. Sounds like top 75 of all time material to me – 9:50 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The NBA’s version of it’s top 75 list is out. Dwight, Klay, and T-Mac aren’t on it. Should they have been? I discuss @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/nbas-75th… – 9:11 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Dwight Howard is the latest example of how certain media let their personal feelings affect their voting. There’s no perfect answer for this stuff, but stop getting all up in arms when fans question the voter pool’s objectivity about certain players.
All-time snub. – 9:07 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Dwight Howard seeing he didn’t make the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team pic.twitter.com/60UtjuLTbi – 8:57 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Dwight Howard made FIVE STRAIGHT First-Team All-NBA.
The only other centers to do that are Shaq and Mikan.
If he just retired instead of leaving Orlando, he’d be on this list.
It’s easily the most egregious of the top 75 snubs. – 8:47 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Will discuss the NBA’s Top-75 at the top of tonight’s BS Pod but fuck yeah I voted for Dwight. Never even occurred to me that he wouldn’t make it, thought that was a lock. PS: Russillo and I did a deep-dive Book of Basketball pod last year about him.
open.spotify.com/episode/0x3i4j… – 8:12 PM
Mitch Lawrence @Mitch_Lawrence
But watch, Dwight Howard will make the Top 100 list easy in 2046. Easy. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not, and never was, the biggest Dwight Howard fan, but I feel like he should have been on the #NBA75 list.
But I’d have to really look at it to see who I would take off, because you can’t just add infinite people or the list loses all value. – 8:01 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
This NBA 75th Anniversary Team has done something truly remarkable: Moved NBA twitter to ride to Dwight Howard’s defense. – 7:43 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Pau Gasol, Dwight Howard, Bosh, Tony Parker, Vince, Alex English, Bernard King and T-Mac made HoopsHype’s Top 75 but not the official list.
The other way around: Jerry Lucas, Bill Walton, Sam Jones, Nate Thurmond, Sharman, Dave Bing, DeBusschere, Earl Monroe and Cunningham. – 7:39 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Although I think he’s a great player and will probably deserve to be on the list at the end of his career, not sure how Damian Lillard makes it on #NBA75 ahead of Pau Gasol and Dwight Howard.
Both Gasol and Howard have accomplished a hell of a lot more than Lillard. ROUGH! – 7:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
19 current or former Lakers (if I counted that right) on the list of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. #NBA75
One former Laker missing that’s definitely snub IMO: Pau Gasol
You could also make a case for Dwight Howard.
Current Lakers: LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Melo pic.twitter.com/OKqvrLMa45 – 7:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Dwight Howard should be on the NBA’s top 75 list. pic.twitter.com/982MZI8Oq0 – 7:23 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Dwight Howard not making the 75th team is just wrong, man. His first 9 years were more impactful than AD’s and there’s really no debate on that. – 7:15 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Tracy McGrady, Bernard King, Alex English, Vince Carter, Tony Parker, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Bob McAdoo and Pau Gasol.
Most of those are not making the cut, I’m afraid. – 6:27 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock warming up for the game tonight against the Hawks. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/mv8HHqM20X – 5:52 PM
Dwight Howard has more All-NBA selections (8) than any other player left off the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Howard has as many All-NBA selections as Dave DeBusschere, Kevin McHale, Earl Monroe, Dennis Rodman, Nate Thurmond, Wes Unseld, Lenny Wilkens, and James Worthy combined. -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 22, 2021
Patrick Beverley: No Tony Parker a Winner Yal tripping 🤦🏾♂️ -via Twitter @patbev21 / October 22, 2021