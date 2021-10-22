Terry Rozier back for Hornets

Marc J. Spears: Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hayward, Bridges and Rozier a combined 3-12 Indy going to cut it. Gordon has had some good looks but shot just hasn’t been falling – 7:47 PM
Hayward, Bridges and Rozier a combined 3-12 Indy going to cut it. Gordon has had some good looks but shot just hasn’t been falling – 7:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM
Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM
The Hornets say guard Terry Rozier will return tonight against Cleveland and will start for Charlotte. – 6:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier just finished his warmups and is going over some film. I’d say he’s indeed good to go. pic.twitter.com/3Wn913C9Vo – 5:56 PM
Terry Rozier just finished his warmups and is going over some film. I’d say he’s indeed good to go. pic.twitter.com/3Wn913C9Vo – 5:56 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier putting up shots during #Hornets shootaround. Seems to be moving better today and, hey, this is Cleveland after all … pic.twitter.com/DsuJLBXXoA – 11:28 AM
Terry Rozier putting up shots during #Hornets shootaround. Seems to be moving better today and, hey, this is Cleveland after all … pic.twitter.com/DsuJLBXXoA – 11:28 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Harrison Barnes last night:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 8-11 3P
The last player in @Sacramento Kings history to score at least 36 points in a season opener was Nate Archibald (42, 1973-74).
The only player in NBA history with more 3PM in a season opener is Terry Rozier (10, 2020-21). pic.twitter.com/gBW77dfjqC – 9:01 AM
Harrison Barnes last night:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 8-11 3P
The last player in @Sacramento Kings history to score at least 36 points in a season opener was Nate Archibald (42, 1973-74).
The only player in NBA history with more 3PM in a season opener is Terry Rozier (10, 2020-21). pic.twitter.com/gBW77dfjqC – 9:01 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Season Premiere of Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live on @UnderdogFantasy
11-game slate. Rapid fire run-through of all the games + our picks + lineup breaking news as it comes in (Rozier? Danuel House? Patrick Williams 🟢) + taking your questions ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=bbTCh8… – 6:29 PM
Season Premiere of Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live on @UnderdogFantasy
11-game slate. Rapid fire run-through of all the games + our picks + lineup breaking news as it comes in (Rozier? Danuel House? Patrick Williams 🟢) + taking your questions ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=bbTCh8… – 6:29 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego chatting with Terry Rozier to get a feel where he’s at. pic.twitter.com/D237dbuMjU – 6:07 PM
James Borrego chatting with Terry Rozier to get a feel where he’s at. pic.twitter.com/D237dbuMjU – 6:07 PM
More on this storyline
Rod Boone: No Terry Rozier tonight. He’s been downgraded to out. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 20, 2021
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs IND 10/20 Miles Bridges (R Knee Discomfort) probable Terry Rozier (L Ankle Sprain) probable #AllFly -via Twitter @HornetsPR / October 19, 2021