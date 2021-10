Thunder an option for Collin Sexton in free agency?

First off, Cleveland could also risk possibly losing him to another team in free agency as well. There aren’t many teams out there who have the salary cap space that makes sense for Sexton other than the Detroit Pistons, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans that could outbid Cleveland in free agency. Of those aforementioned teams, the Thunder could be a legitimate threat since, according to sources, Oklahoma City is intrigued by the pairing of Sexton alongside budding superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and their bevy of youngsters Source: rightdowneuclid.bulletin.com