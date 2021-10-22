Thunder an option for Collin Sexton in free agency?

First off, Cleveland could also risk possibly losing him to another team in free agency as well. There aren’t many teams out there who have the salary cap space that makes sense for Sexton other than the Detroit Pistons, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans that could outbid Cleveland in free agency. Of those aforementioned teams, the Thunder could be a legitimate threat since, according to sources, Oklahoma City is intrigued by the pairing of Sexton alongside budding superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and their bevy of youngsters.
Source: rightdowneuclid.bulletin.com
Source: rightdowneuclid.bulletin.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
Agents by # of NFL clients:
1. @DrewJRosenhaus: 96
2. Jimmy Sexton: 71
3. Joel Segal: 63
4. @DavidMulugheta: 49
5. @ToryDandy: 45
6. Jared Fox: 42
7. Todd France: 41
T8. @davidcanter: 36
T8. Tom Condon: 36
10. @Chase_Callahan: 35
[via @InsideTheLeague] – 10:26 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
At some point, Morey’s gonna have to quit it with these outrageous expectations. You’re not gonna get the tier-1 star, nor will you get the tier-2 one with a billion picks.
I’d start looking at guys like McCollum, Sexton, Brogdon, Haliburton, D. Murray + couple picks/young guys – 5:01 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
More #Cavs: Sexton, 17pts, 7-13FG; Cedi, 15pts, 5-6FG, 3-3 3ptFG; Garland, 13pts, game-hi 12asst (11pts, 5asst in 4Q); Rubio, 12pts, 10asst; #Cavs overall: 38asst on 47FGM. pic.twitter.com/rT0cJClAlZ – 10:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs 6-0 spurt to open second quarter. Back-to-back 3s from Markkanen and Sexton. Cut the Memphis lead to 6. Timeout Grizz. – 9:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro comes into the game at the 8-minute mark, replacing Collin Sexton. – 8:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant crosses Sexton and lays it in for the first bucket of the season for Memphis – 8:14 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for your season opener between the Grizz and Cavs — Cleveland: Markkanen, Mobley, Sexton, Garland and Jarrett Allen.
For Grizz: Melton, Ja, Jaren, Stephen Adams, Bane.
Set your fantasy teams accordingly. – 7:55 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs go super-size for the opener – starters:
Darius Garland
Collin Sexton
Lauri Markannen
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 7:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Collin Sexton put up 24.3 PPG on 47/37/81 shooting splits.
Yet, he’s treated like he’s a wild gunner who scores only because of volume. If it was 24 PPG on 41/31/81, fine. But it’s not. I don’t get the slander at all. – 7:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for opening night: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen
Isaac Okoro to come off the bench. – 7:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
ICYMI from yesterday:
#Cavs Collin Sexton was disappointed about failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension. But now he turns his focus to this season, keeping his approach the same.
“I’m just coming in ready to work.”
theathletic.com/2900464/2021/1… – 11:49 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Collin Sexton after practice today putting up shots.
J.B. Bickerstaff said Sexton was the same at practice after there was no agreement on a contract extension.
“He was doing all the things that we asked him to do, that he’s always done […] He’s going to be him.” pic.twitter.com/RpyewUaVAt – 1:58 PM
Chris Fedor: #Cavs and shooting guard Collin Sexton do not have an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension and he’ll become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season, sources tell @clevelanddotcom -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 18, 2021