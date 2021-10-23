Deandre Ayton not on the trade market for now

But one guy whose situation has piqued the interest of many in the NBA is Suns center DeAndre Ayton, who was not given a contract extension by Phoenix after team owner Robert Sarver refused to offer Ayton a maximum contract extension that would go into effect in 2022-23. That’s been enough to get front-office folks wondering if Ayton would land on the trade market. “That is definitely not the case yet,” one general manager told Heavy.com. “The Suns still have a lot of the leverage in this. But if they really don’t think the situation is going to change, then yeah, they’d have to consider maybe making a move sooner than later.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Technical fouls on Anthony Davis and Deandre Ayton, but it comes after Booker gets an open 3, and hits it. #Suns up 20. – 12:19 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 94, LAL 67
Paul: 19 Pts, 12 Ast, 5-8 FG
Booker: 19 Pts, 4 Ast, 8-15 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 14 Reb
James: 18 Pts, 6-14 FG – 12:00 AM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Ayton ain’t JTA. And that’s not a knock on JTA. He just had no chance of containing AD. – 11:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 57, LAL 44
Bridges: 12 Pts, 5-6 FG
Paul: 11 Pts, 10 Ast
Ayton: 6 Pts, 7 Reb
James: 11 Pts, 3-4 3P – 11:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
That was a pivotal 5-point swing for the Lakers. Booker botched the lob pass to Ayton, who was wide open. The Lakers push the ball the other way and Rondo drills an open corner 3 to cut the Suns’ lead to eight, 49-41, with 3:13 left in the first half. Important stretch coming up. – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: LAL 26, PHX 23
Crowder: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts
Ayton: 2 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Stl
Westbrook: 8 Pts, 3 Ast – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Vogel says the Lakers are going with the same starting lineup with DeAndre Jordan at the 5 alongside Anthony Davis. Mentioned Deandre Ayton’s size and how “he shot 80% against us in the playoffs” as part of his reasoning – 8:17 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I wrote about Robert Sarver’s history and Deandre Ayton’s future. ziller.substack.com/p/robert-sarve… – 10:14 AM
