Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis downplay scuffle during game vs. Suns

Apparently, Howard didn’t wait for the doors to close – preferring to wring out their beef on the court during the timeout. “That’s my brother, that’s my teammate,” he said. “And that’s what I told him. ‘I’m gonna always be here for you, no matter what. I’ll always fight for you, do whatever I can to help this team win.’ He said the same thing. We’re good. We squashed it. There’s no need to try to make it bigger than something else.” -via Orange County Register / October 23, 2021