Erik Spoelstra on drafting Brandon Knight for G League team: He has a lot to offer

Knight’s days as a budding star in this league are long gone. Soon to be 30 years old, the streaky shooter and crafty playmaker has no delusions of grandeur. He shot less than 30% from the field and less than 20% from three-point range in four Summer League games. That won’t cut it, at least not for a player getting extended minutes on a competitive team. But it’s more than just the shooting percentages, now. It’s more than minutes on the floor, or a position of authority on a roster. “I’ll do whatever man. I’m at a point in my career where I just want to serve,” Knight said after his final Summer League game. “If a team brings me in and they want me to bring water, tie a shoe, whatever it is, man. I’m a humble guy, and I understand the importance of roles.” -via New York Daily News / August 19, 2021