Erik Spoelstra on drafting Brandon Knight for G League team: He has a lot to offer

Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says he spoke with Brandon Knight over the summer and thinks he still “has a lot to offer.” Spoelstra says Knight’s goal is to get back in the NBA. Knight was drafted by the Skyforce today.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Brandon Knight being drafted by the Heat’s G League affiliate, “I’ve just enjoyed my conversations with him, just talking hoops, talking about trying to get back in the league. And then the last six weeks or so, it shifted to this possibility.” – 6:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Heat G League team drafting Brandon Knight, “I think it’s great. We’ve been a fan of his for a long time.” Mentions how Heat “tends to like Kentucky guys.” Says he has spoken to Knight in the offseason about the move. – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat select former Pine Crest standout Brandon Knight in the first round of G League draft. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat select former Pine Crest standout Brandon Knight in first round of G League draft. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Jimmy Butler protégé selected by Heat in second round. – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat select former Pine Crest standout Brandon Knight in first round of G League draft. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, took former Pine Crest star Brandon Knight with its first-round pick in today’s G League draft. – 1:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s G League affiliate selected former Pine Crest standout Brandon Knight with their first-round pick of the G League draft (No. 6 overall). Knight played summer league for the Brooklyn Nets. Zaire Wade went to Salt Lake City, to play for his father’s organization. – 1:21 PM
Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside
After the Delaware Blue Coats took Shamorie Ponds, the G League Draft has gone as follows:
2. College Park Skyhawks: Tyler Hagedorn
3. Fort Wayne: Gabe York
4. Westchester: Justin Turner
5. AC Clippers: Nate Darling
6. Sioux Falls: Brandon Knight
7. Texas: Eddie Stansberry – 1:21 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Front office minutiae: Brandon Knight is eligible for today’s G League draft, even though the Knicks signed him to a training camp deal just before preseason ended. Knight didn’t participate in a team activity with them so NBA didn’t allow Knicks to retain his G League rights. – 12:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
G League draft is today at 1 p.m., with Heat’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, having 3 picks. Among those eligible for selection:
Ron Artest III
LiAngelo Ball
Brandon Knight
Skal Labissiere
Lance Stephenson
Shamorie Ponds
Zaire Wade – 7:27 AM
Fred Katz: The Knicks have waived Brandon Goodwin, Brandon Knight, Aamir Sims and MJ Walker, sources tell @The Athletic. -via Twitter @FredKatz / October 16, 2021
Knight’s days as a budding star in this league are long gone. Soon to be 30 years old, the streaky shooter and crafty playmaker has no delusions of grandeur. He shot less than 30% from the field and less than 20% from three-point range in four Summer League games. That won’t cut it, at least not for a player getting extended minutes on a competitive team. But it’s more than just the shooting percentages, now. It’s more than minutes on the floor, or a position of authority on a roster. “I’ll do whatever man. I’m at a point in my career where I just want to serve,” Knight said after his final Summer League game. “If a team brings me in and they want me to bring water, tie a shoe, whatever it is, man. I’m a humble guy, and I understand the importance of roles.” -via New York Daily News / August 19, 2021