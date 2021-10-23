Game stream: Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 23, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 22, Cleveland Cavaliers 16 (Q1 02:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer tonight, Trae Young has hit the 500th triple of his career, tying Dominique Wilkins for sixth in franchise history. – 6:25 PM
With his first three-pointer tonight, Trae Young has hit the 500th triple of his career, tying Dominique Wilkins for sixth in franchise history. – 6:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen playing much *bigger* tonight. Really attacking the boards in a way he didn’t in the first two games. – 6:16 PM
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen playing much *bigger* tonight. Really attacking the boards in a way he didn’t in the first two games. – 6:16 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Jarrett Allen was fumbling everything. Maybe that massive driving slam will help. #Cavs – 6:15 PM
Jarrett Allen was fumbling everything. Maybe that massive driving slam will help. #Cavs – 6:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It would appear that #Cavs Jarrett Allen’s hands have turned into Odell Beckham Jr.’s for tonight. Sheesh. – 6:13 PM
It would appear that #Cavs Jarrett Allen’s hands have turned into Odell Beckham Jr.’s for tonight. Sheesh. – 6:13 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks start with Trae guarding Rubio, Hunter on Sexton and Bogdanovic on Markkanen. – 6:12 PM
Hawks start with Trae guarding Rubio, Hunter on Sexton and Bogdanovic on Markkanen. – 6:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton getting the De’Andre Hunter treatment from the Hawks early in this game. – 6:12 PM
#Cavs Collin Sexton getting the De’Andre Hunter treatment from the Hawks early in this game. – 6:12 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
On the field in Atlanta with Jim Hill for @CBSLA before tonight’s NLCS Game 6 between the Dodgers and Braves. Will we back tomorrow or is the series over? pic.twitter.com/lrIVdhqqpv – 6:09 PM
On the field in Atlanta with Jim Hill for @CBSLA before tonight’s NLCS Game 6 between the Dodgers and Braves. Will we back tomorrow or is the series over? pic.twitter.com/lrIVdhqqpv – 6:09 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Tonight #Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. in the front row underneath the basket for #Cavs vs. #Hawks. Wills was just introduced to @Kevin Love – 5:50 PM
Tonight #Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. in the front row underneath the basket for #Cavs vs. #Hawks. Wills was just introduced to @Kevin Love – 5:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A reminder, since it is an odd one:
ATL-CLE is a 6:00 start even though the Cavs played a 7:30 start at home last night. – 5:47 PM
A reminder, since it is an odd one:
ATL-CLE is a 6:00 start even though the Cavs played a 7:30 start at home last night. – 5:47 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are sticking with the same starting lineup from last night: Ricky Rubio, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:46 PM
#Cavs are sticking with the same starting lineup from last night: Ricky Rubio, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:46 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is out tonight, but he’s still getting some shots up before Hawks-Cavs: pic.twitter.com/uRfxhe2fEO – 5:11 PM
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) is out tonight, but he’s still getting some shots up before Hawks-Cavs: pic.twitter.com/uRfxhe2fEO – 5:11 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Atlanta Braves are not messing around tonight. pic.twitter.com/y6RFDmrT80 – 4:45 PM
The Atlanta Braves are not messing around tonight. pic.twitter.com/y6RFDmrT80 – 4:45 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela (who played 20 minutes in the first game) will still be on a minute restriction, but that will increase a bit tonight, per McMillan.
They’ll work that number up gradually, since Clint didn’t play much in the preseason. – 4:38 PM
Clint Capela (who played 20 minutes in the first game) will still be on a minute restriction, but that will increase a bit tonight, per McMillan.
They’ll work that number up gradually, since Clint didn’t play much in the preseason. – 4:38 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
No Darius Garland (left ankle) or Dylan Windler (right hip) for #Cavs tonight vs. Hawks. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff does expect Windler to go on the West Coast trip – 4:29 PM
No Darius Garland (left ankle) or Dylan Windler (right hip) for #Cavs tonight vs. Hawks. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff does expect Windler to go on the West Coast trip – 4:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff on Trae Young: “We know he’s great at drawing fouls, and when he adds FTs to his scoring and playmaking, it’s a nightmare for you, so we have to do a great job of being physical with him but staying between him and the basket as much as we possibly can.” – 4:28 PM
Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff on Trae Young: “We know he’s great at drawing fouls, and when he adds FTs to his scoring and playmaking, it’s a nightmare for you, so we have to do a great job of being physical with him but staying between him and the basket as much as we possibly can.” – 4:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said the plan is for Dylan Windler (hip) to travel with the team on this upcoming road trip. – 4:27 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said the plan is for Dylan Windler (hip) to travel with the team on this upcoming road trip. – 4:27 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Offsite parking in Atlanta for tonight’s NLCS Game 6. That would have gotten you two tickets to Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on the secondary market. pic.twitter.com/6dQiWEsT6x – 4:04 PM
Offsite parking in Atlanta for tonight’s NLCS Game 6. That would have gotten you two tickets to Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on the secondary market. pic.twitter.com/6dQiWEsT6x – 4:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, selected the following in today’s draft:
No. 16 pick: BJ Taylor
No. 27 pick: Montell McRae
No. 44 pick: Jack Pagenkopf – 2:25 PM
#Cavs G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, selected the following in today’s draft:
No. 16 pick: BJ Taylor
No. 27 pick: Montell McRae
No. 44 pick: Jack Pagenkopf – 2:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Cleveland Charge draft picks from today:
16. BJ Taylor, Guard
27. Montell McRae, Forward
44. Jack Pagenkopf, Guard – 2:23 PM
Cleveland Charge draft picks from today:
16. BJ Taylor, Guard
27. Montell McRae, Forward
44. Jack Pagenkopf, Guard – 2:23 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Been meaning to ask Terance Mann about the @LASparks’ breakout performer last season, his teammate’s sister Nia Coffey — who saw at Staples this summer vs. @CoachLaForce and Atlanta Dream. pic.twitter.com/uR66ehr7dG – 2:16 PM
Been meaning to ask Terance Mann about the @LASparks’ breakout performer last season, his teammate’s sister Nia Coffey — who saw at Staples this summer vs. @CoachLaForce and Atlanta Dream. pic.twitter.com/uR66ehr7dG – 2:16 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Here are the individual player grades as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/charlott… – 2:12 PM
Here are the individual player grades as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/charlott… – 2:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
going to get down to the 40s in Cleveland and apparently I don’t know how to pack for road trips anymore because I forgot a jacket 🙄 pic.twitter.com/FtLvKPIMxY – 2:03 PM
going to get down to the 40s in Cleveland and apparently I don’t know how to pack for road trips anymore because I forgot a jacket 🙄 pic.twitter.com/FtLvKPIMxY – 2:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With their second pick in the first round (No. 27 overall) of the G League Draft today, the Cleveland Charge selected Montell McRae, who played his high school ball at Cleveland Central Catholic. – 1:47 PM
With their second pick in the first round (No. 27 overall) of the G League Draft today, the Cleveland Charge selected Montell McRae, who played his high school ball at Cleveland Central Catholic. – 1:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland to miss second straight game because of sprained left ankle; Dylan Windler also remains out
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/d… – 1:25 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland to miss second straight game because of sprained left ankle; Dylan Windler also remains out
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/d… – 1:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland (ankle sprain) and Dylan Windler (hip strain) are officially listed as OUT for tonight’s game against the Hawks. – 1:16 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland (ankle sprain) and Dylan Windler (hip strain) are officially listed as OUT for tonight’s game against the Hawks. – 1:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“Last year we didn’t really have a lot of opportunities to get the full group out there, but I feel like when we’re at full strength and everyone’s playing, we’re a tough team to score against, and I feel like we can score with anyone.”
— De’Andre Hunter
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 12:35 PM
“Last year we didn’t really have a lot of opportunities to get the full group out there, but I feel like when we’re at full strength and everyone’s playing, we’re a tough team to score against, and I feel like we can score with anyone.”
— De’Andre Hunter
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 12:35 PM