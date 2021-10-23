Game stream: Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

The Dallas Mavericks (0-1) play against the Toronto Raptors (1-1) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 23, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 43, Toronto Raptors 47 (Q2 02:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Be about 3 minutes of Isaac Bonga time here as Raptors try to get through Barnes/Anunoby foul trouble – 8:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have slowly pulled back into this game, down just 43-39. Luka starting to look more Luka-like. The rebounding is better and the Mavericks are getting to the FT line. – 8:29 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Isaac Bonga checking in. Certainly seems like his contract will be guaranteed next month – 8:29 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors’ offence has, uh, come apart without OG and Scottie, who both have 3 fouls. Some sloppy passing and unfortunate shot selection. Their lead, once 14, is down to 4 late in the opening half. – 8:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Most times Luka gets to the paint, it looks like he’s going against the Raptors defense and a couple of his own guys, too.
Spacing is, well, wonky. – 8:27 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
from @RaptorsMR Left quad contusion in the collision for Scotty Barnes. He is available to return #rtz #Raptors – 8:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors calling Barnes’ injury a left quad contusion. He is available to return. (He’s got 3 fouls.) – 8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes is back on the Raptors bench after a brief trip to the locker room. Looks like he’s fine. – 8:24 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Jack’s definitely high on Precious. I think he fits in way better in the Raptors rotation. – 8:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jalen Brunson, whose work I enjoy, appears to be engaging in some *light* point shaving tonight. – 8:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis just made the Mavs’ first 3-pointer tonight. Came on a possession they pushed the ball in transition and had Brunson drive and kick as the only one inside the arc.
They had missed their first 8. – 8:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks are down 25-18 after a quarter. Their fifth consecutive quarter to open the season when the offense just looks bad. They shot 30.7 percent in the opening quarter. – 8:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 25-18 after a quarter
A bit careless with the fouling but solid energy – 8:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors leading 25-18 after a quarter. OG has 12. Not the turnover creation we’ve been used to, but that was a solid, solid defensive frame. – 8:04 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors running with the Killer B’s/Montreal Connection again. The Birch/Boucher combo has been quite good in the early days of the season. – 8:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I can’t believe the Mavericks signed an elite catch-and-shoot guy in Reggie Bullock this offseason and have proceeded to stagger him for when Luka Doncic goes to the bench. – 8:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
During that timeout, Luka wasn’t on the bench with the rest of the team when Jason Kidd was talking.
I’m too far away to decipher exact body language, but he was talking and gesturing with Igor Kokoskov and Peter Patton off to the side. Then slumped over, his hands on his knees. – 7:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
In his first two games this season, Toronto’s OG Anunoby was 7-for-35 from the field. So far against the Mavericks, he’s 5-of-6 with 12 points. Mavericks have scratched back into the game, down 22-13. – 7:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 22-13 at second timeout, OG’s got 12; VanVleet’s got 2 PFs – 7:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Dragic, Doncic on the floor
All we need to now is for Rasho to show up! – 7:54 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Luka gonna be forced to overcome defenses and his own coach in the same way Curry had to under MJax – 7:52 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
The Mavs ball screening so Luka can go to the wing and enter a pass to Porzingis is something – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scottie Barnes is matched up with Luka Doncic early in this game and is causing him a little trouble. He’s got some go-go gadget arms on him. – 7:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Mavs don’t employ a player that can handle an aggressive OG, and he knows it. Jumper hasn’t been falling, what do you do? Attack. Anunoby starts with a dunk, layup and mid-range step back. He’s also picked off a Luka pass. He’s got 6 points and the Raps take a quick 11-2 lead – 7:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks must still be stuck at customs. They are down 11-2 early against the Raptors as they look sluggish. Mavs, by the way, have lost their last six appearances in Canada. – 7:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 11-2 after 4 1/2 minutes
Porzingis twice has had little guys guarding him mid-post and took one-legged fadeaways
Last time a 7-footer acted like that in this building, they ran Andrea Bargnani out of town – 7:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Less than 24 hours after getting the Tatum assignment in Boston, Scottie Barnes starts on Luka Doncic. Welcome to the NBA, rook. – 7:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Forgot to send this a little bit ago:
After warming up at the same time (on opposite ends), Luka walked off the court to sign autographs. Goran followed behind him and tried to tug his shorts down.
Who’s really the little brother in this friendship…? pic.twitter.com/Qr7Z3c5fgH – 7:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Just finished the U.S. and Canadian national anthems before Mavs-Raptors, and they probably should’ve thrown the Slovenian anthem on the playlist, too.
Not the same Luka-Goran crowd because of Canada’s border restrictions, but I’ve already spotted a Slovenian flag. – 7:28 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
TOR starters: Barnes, Anunoby, Achiewa, Trent, Van Vleet
6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 7:19 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
First game is always special. Excited for my 23rd season of Mavs play-by-play work & 17th on TV. With the great Derek Harper & Skin Wade we begin our broadcast regular season w/ game 2 of the Mavs season tonight. Tipoff coming up 630p as the Mavs visit the Toronto Raptors on BSSW – 7:18 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says Raptors has 52 deflections vs. Boston. “Has to be a world record,” he says; joking but not. – 7:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Oh yeah, Raptors are starting same five tonight as last night
FVV, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa – 6:53 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Toronto has won six straight home games vs. Dallas.
Can they make it seven straight tonight? – 6:41 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Jadon Kidd on Barnes: Barnes is a heck of a rookie. He causes problems on both ends of the floor. You would think he’s been in the league 3 or 4 years. #rtz #Raptors – 6:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“Scottie Barnes is a heck of a rookie. He’s a great player. … He causes a problem on both ends of the floor, and he knows how to play the game. He’s gonna be a star in this league if he’s not already a star.” – Jason Kidd – 6:14 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“Scottie Barnes is a heck of a rookie. Great player. … he’s really really good. He causes a problem on both ends of the floor. … he’s going to be a star in this league if he’s not already a star” – Jason Kidd – 6:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Yuta Watanabe expected to practice Tuesday with projected return late next week, early next. Siakam is practicing with light contact. – 5:59 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just got to the Raptor’s Scotiabank Arena for tonight’s game.
Reunion with Goran Dragic pending…
And perhaps again as teammates, too?
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Talked with Reggie Bullock after the Mavs’ shootaround today and, of course, grilled him about what Texas-y things he’s done since moving to Dallas.
For those curious: He went to the State Fair, saw Big Tex, and ate a foot-long corn dog and fried Oreos.
A true initiation. – 3:00 PM
