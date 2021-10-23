Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

The Detroit Pistons (0-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (0-0) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 23, 2021
Detroit Pistons 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (1st Qtr )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bulls go small with WIlliams at center, Casey counters with, I believe, our first Trey Lyles-at-center minutes. – 8:35 PM
Bulls go small with WIlliams at center, Casey counters with, I believe, our first Trey Lyles-at-center minutes. – 8:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Bulls, 31, #Pistons 28
Olynyk: 8 pts, 3 rebs
Grant: 6 pts
F. Jackson: 5 pts
Bey: 4 pts, 6 rebs – 8:35 PM
End 1Q: #Bulls, 31, #Pistons 28
Olynyk: 8 pts, 3 rebs
Grant: 6 pts
F. Jackson: 5 pts
Bey: 4 pts, 6 rebs – 8:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Second straight night LaVine held scoreless in 1st quarter.
Also: Pistons have 24 points in paint already. – 8:35 PM
Second straight night LaVine held scoreless in 1st quarter.
Also: Pistons have 24 points in paint already. – 8:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine is again pacing himself. Scoreless in the first quarter. – 8:34 PM
Zach LaVine is again pacing himself. Scoreless in the first quarter. – 8:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good minutes from Olynyk to start. Been busy on the boards, got a few inside to fall. – 8:32 PM
Good minutes from Olynyk to start. Been busy on the boards, got a few inside to fall. – 8:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic entered play averaging 12.5 points and shooting 34.4 percent through 2 games. Bulls ran first play of the night for him and looked his way a lot in post/PnR during first stint. He’s up to 9 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3P) and 5 rebounds through 9 minutes. – 8:30 PM
Nikola Vucevic entered play averaging 12.5 points and shooting 34.4 percent through 2 games. Bulls ran first play of the night for him and looked his way a lot in post/PnR during first stint. He’s up to 9 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3P) and 5 rebounds through 9 minutes. – 8:30 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Caruso already has Chicago fans loving him. Gets an ovation every time he comes in – 8:29 PM
Caruso already has Chicago fans loving him. Gets an ovation every time he comes in – 8:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant is so good at initiating/absorbing contact and finishing in twisted ways. He’s 3 of 5 from the field to start. – 8:28 PM
Jerami Grant is so good at initiating/absorbing contact and finishing in twisted ways. He’s 3 of 5 from the field to start. – 8:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bulls now lead, 18-15, after the Pistons started on a 9-0 run. – 8:27 PM
Bulls now lead, 18-15, after the Pistons started on a 9-0 run. – 8:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bulls score eight straight after the time out. Pistons are now up 9-8, and Casey just called a timeout – 8:17 PM
Bulls score eight straight after the time out. Pistons are now up 9-8, and Casey just called a timeout – 8:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I don’t mind that #Pistons Killian Hayes missed 3-pointer. I kinda wanted him to take the first one on the catch. – 8:16 PM
I don’t mind that #Pistons Killian Hayes missed 3-pointer. I kinda wanted him to take the first one on the catch. – 8:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bulls are playing the second night of a back-to-back. Pistons are coming off of two days of rest. Not surprising the Pistons look much more energetic to start – 8:15 PM
Bulls are playing the second night of a back-to-back. Pistons are coming off of two days of rest. Not surprising the Pistons look much more energetic to start – 8:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Zach LaVine has more 3-pointers than Michael Jordan and is fourth on the #Bulls all-time list?
Wow. – 8:15 PM
Zach LaVine has more 3-pointers than Michael Jordan and is fourth on the #Bulls all-time list?
Wow. – 8:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Seeing this #Pistons Cade Cunningham commercial for CURE Insurance has me angry that they think they can just have anybody as extras playing journalists. – 8:14 PM
Seeing this #Pistons Cade Cunningham commercial for CURE Insurance has me angry that they think they can just have anybody as extras playing journalists. – 8:14 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls fall behind 9-0 at start vs. Pistons. Had a feeling this might happen. After Friday’s game, Bulls were talking about how they just needed another game together to get clicking, no mention of that Detroit defense from Wed. – 8:14 PM
#Bulls fall behind 9-0 at start vs. Pistons. Had a feeling this might happen. After Friday’s game, Bulls were talking about how they just needed another game together to get clicking, no mention of that Detroit defense from Wed. – 8:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Pistons out to a 9-0 lead in first 1:55. Isaiah Stewart took Nikola Vucevic in the post for two buckets, then a Frank Jackson 3 and Saddiq Bey floater. Timeout Bulls – 8:13 PM
Pistons out to a 9-0 lead in first 1:55. Isaiah Stewart took Nikola Vucevic in the post for two buckets, then a Frank Jackson 3 and Saddiq Bey floater. Timeout Bulls – 8:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 9-0 early. Isaiah Stewart has four points. Jerami Grant had a big-time block. Good start on both ends for Detroit. – 8:13 PM
Pistons are up 9-0 early. Isaiah Stewart has four points. Jerami Grant had a big-time block. Good start on both ends for Detroit. – 8:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 9, #Bulls 0, 10:05 1Q
No typos were made in the production of this tweet. – 8:13 PM
#Pistons 9, #Bulls 0, 10:05 1Q
No typos were made in the production of this tweet. – 8:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart has some confidence, going right at Nikola Vucevic.
Stewart has the first two baskets of the game, on two strong moves. – 8:12 PM
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart has some confidence, going right at Nikola Vucevic.
Stewart has the first two baskets of the game, on two strong moves. – 8:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons open the game with a 7-0 run. Stewart went at Vucevic twice with hook shots, and then a Frank Jackson corner 3 – 8:12 PM
Pistons open the game with a 7-0 run. Stewart went at Vucevic twice with hook shots, and then a Frank Jackson corner 3 – 8:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart opens with a strong left-handed finish, just like he did in the season opener. – 8:10 PM
Isaiah Stewart opens with a strong left-handed finish, just like he did in the season opener. – 8:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m just going to say this: I think #Pistons Killian Hayes will have a good game tonight.
I might very well be wrong, but I think he will. – 8:10 PM
I’m just going to say this: I think #Pistons Killian Hayes will have a good game tonight.
I might very well be wrong, but I think he will. – 8:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starters as Wednesday for the Pistons: Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 7:42 PM
Same starters as Wednesday for the Pistons: Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 7:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Frank Jackson, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 7:38 PM
Pistons starters: Hayes, Frank Jackson, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I think we’ll get a semi-good idea of where the Pistons are at tonight (minus the Cade factor, of course. Chicago played last night, Detroit hasn’t since opener on Wednesday. – 7:16 PM
I think we’ll get a semi-good idea of where the Pistons are at tonight (minus the Cade factor, of course. Chicago played last night, Detroit hasn’t since opener on Wednesday. – 7:16 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Why Javonte Green might be turning into a fan favorite, but was a favorite of Zach LaVine’s back to last season. Plus, Patrick getting picky and rotation talk.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/10/… – 6:55 PM
Why Javonte Green might be turning into a fan favorite, but was a favorite of Zach LaVine’s back to last season. Plus, Patrick getting picky and rotation talk.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/10/… – 6:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on DeMar DeRozan’s growth: “The game has slowed down for him and he knows exactly what he wants to do.” – 6:40 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on DeMar DeRozan’s growth: “The game has slowed down for him and he knows exactly what he wants to do.” – 6:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart have benefitted from having a full offseason and camp. “You can see the difference in their approach, their confidence in what we’re doing, their familiarity with the terminology.” – 6:39 PM
Casey said Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart have benefitted from having a full offseason and camp. “You can see the difference in their approach, their confidence in what we’re doing, their familiarity with the terminology.” – 6:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes had 21 pts, 7 rebs, 8 assts (and 7 TO) last season against the #Bulls. – 6:39 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes had 21 pts, 7 rebs, 8 assts (and 7 TO) last season against the #Bulls. – 6:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Light-hearted moment in Dwane Casey’s pregame presser. Was asked about keys to improvement for Killian Hayes, through lens of Hayes playing well against Bulls last year as a rookie.
Casey, with a laugh: “That was last year’s Bulls team… A lot of those guys aren’t here anymore.” – 6:38 PM
Light-hearted moment in Dwane Casey’s pregame presser. Was asked about keys to improvement for Killian Hayes, through lens of Hayes playing well against Bulls last year as a rookie.
Casey, with a laugh: “That was last year’s Bulls team… A lot of those guys aren’t here anymore.” – 6:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham is working out with the Cruise this week, Casey said. “That’s what it’s for, for rehab purposes and to grow our young players. It’s serving that purpose right now with our No. 1 pick.” – 6:38 PM
Cade Cunningham is working out with the Cruise this week, Casey said. “That’s what it’s for, for rehab purposes and to grow our young players. It’s serving that purpose right now with our No. 1 pick.” – 6:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Cade is really eager to play but the medical team is playing it safe. Added that there were some movements that still caused some pain. He’s back in Detroit training and rehabbing with the G League team. – 6:37 PM
Casey said Cade is really eager to play but the medical team is playing it safe. Added that there were some movements that still caused some pain. He’s back in Detroit training and rehabbing with the G League team. – 6:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will work with the G League team this week to help rehab and prepare for his (eventual) debut. – 6:37 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will work with the G League team this week to help rehab and prepare for his (eventual) debut. – 6:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He wants to play; the medical people are holding him back. You don’t want to rush him back if it’s not 100%. There are certain movements he has where it’s still sore.” – 6:37 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He wants to play; the medical people are holding him back. You don’t want to rush him back if it’s not 100%. There are certain movements he has where it’s still sore.” – 6:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes’ best game vs. #Bulls: “He needs to be aggressive an not be tentative…he’s got to stay confident and keep that pace.” – 6:36 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes’ best game vs. #Bulls: “He needs to be aggressive an not be tentative…he’s got to stay confident and keep that pace.” – 6:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Dwane Casey called the Bulls a “high-powered” offensive team and “crafty” defensive team based on facing them opening night – 6:35 PM
Dwane Casey called the Bulls a “high-powered” offensive team and “crafty” defensive team based on facing them opening night – 6:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on players struggling with 3-point shooting: “Once you miss one, you have to have the confidence to shoot it again.” – 6:35 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on players struggling with 3-point shooting: “Once you miss one, you have to have the confidence to shoot it again.” – 6:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on #Bulls: “They have good defensive hands and their offensive flexibility is good.” – 6:34 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on #Bulls: “They have good defensive hands and their offensive flexibility is good.” – 6:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said he’s a fan of playing the same team twice in a row. This will be Detroit’s second-straight game against the Bulls. “It gives you a good feel of what the playoffs are about, preparing for the same team and changing a few things. – 6:33 PM
Dwane Casey said he’s a fan of playing the same team twice in a row. This will be Detroit’s second-straight game against the Bulls. “It gives you a good feel of what the playoffs are about, preparing for the same team and changing a few things. – 6:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he’d prefer to have the two games against the same team be home-home or away-away instead of one of each. – 6:33 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he’d prefer to have the two games against the same team be home-home or away-away instead of one of each. – 6:33 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
On this date in 1962, the Warriors played the first game in the organization’s West Coast Era, earning a 140-113 victory over Detroit at the Cow Palace. Wilt Chamberlain led all scorers with 56 points. pic.twitter.com/wTRKBYhhQ0 – 6:31 PM
On this date in 1962, the Warriors played the first game in the organization’s West Coast Era, earning a 140-113 victory over Detroit at the Cow Palace. Wilt Chamberlain led all scorers with 56 points. pic.twitter.com/wTRKBYhhQ0 – 6:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game 3 @Chicago Bulls @Detroit Pistons @670TheScore and Bulls Radio Network. 6:45 pre. Always a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/dHrJS8o37U – 4:48 PM
Game 3 @Chicago Bulls @Detroit Pistons @670TheScore and Bulls Radio Network. 6:45 pre. Always a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/dHrJS8o37U – 4:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
According to PBP Stats, the Nuggets have allowed the fourth lowest shot quality (~51 eFG%) to opponents so far.
1. Detroit
2. Milwaukee
3. Indiana
4. Denver
5. Washington
6. Utah
A good start to the season defensively. – 3:52 PM
According to PBP Stats, the Nuggets have allowed the fourth lowest shot quality (~51 eFG%) to opponents so far.
1. Detroit
2. Milwaukee
3. Indiana
4. Denver
5. Washington
6. Utah
A good start to the season defensively. – 3:52 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The best bets for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons for Saturday night. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/23/bul… – 2:41 PM
The best bets for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons for Saturday night. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/23/bul… – 2:41 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Here’s what you need to know as the Chicago Bulls take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/23/bul… – 2:34 PM
Here’s what you need to know as the Chicago Bulls take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/23/bul… – 2:34 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Here are the individual player grades as the Chicago Bulls beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their home opener. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 2:28 PM
Here are the individual player grades as the Chicago Bulls beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their home opener. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 2:28 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This possession illustrated extremely well how Alex Caruso’s help defense and DeMar DeRozan’s rim pressure + reading the game have changed the Bulls.
If you like these breakdowns, help me keep doing them. Subscribe and donate to my substack: https://t.co/XSuKPNyGlI pic.twitter.com/czN78EJF7D – 2:05 PM
This possession illustrated extremely well how Alex Caruso’s help defense and DeMar DeRozan’s rim pressure + reading the game have changed the Bulls.
If you like these breakdowns, help me keep doing them. Subscribe and donate to my substack: https://t.co/XSuKPNyGlI pic.twitter.com/czN78EJF7D – 2:05 PM