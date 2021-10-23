Game stream: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 23, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 91, Los Angeles Clippers 78 (Q3 02:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers head to LA tomorrow to face the Clippers on Monday which, among other things, will be Neil Everett’s first game as pre/halftime/postgame host. – 12:14 AM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
What an impressive performance from the Grizzlies. They play with a real swagger and self-assurance well beyond their years. They’ve grabbed control of this game in the third quarter. – 12:12 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First unit has struggled mightily tonight, and Grizzlies have flipped this game by 27 points.
Yes, the Clippers had a 27-point turnaround Thursday night but couldn’t finish. It’s looking like the second unit will have to decide this game, because it’s getting late early. – 12:09 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis already in the bonus halfway through the 3rd quarter. Feels like an inflection point – chance to grow this lead by attacking the rim – 12:07 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Trio of Morant, Melton and Bane have already combined for 53. They look like dynamite. Grizzlies up nine. – 12:06 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Anderson in earlier for JJJ. Guessing that means Jaren returns when Ja exits around the 2 minute mark.
Good, Taylor. Good. – 12:05 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bledsoe blocked Morant going up… that was impressive
Then Morant slithers in and gets his bucket on the BLOB – 12:04 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George makes his first two free throws of the season — cutting Memphis’ lead, 76-71. – 12:02 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It took until the 3rd quarter of game 2, but Paul George will attempt his first free throws of the season – 12:01 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
De’Anthony Melton’s 3-pointer looks incredible. He has a game-high 18 points on 7/9 FGs, 4/5 3s.
Second straight game that Clippers started slow in second half, and Tyronn Lue has to call timeout after Grizzlies start first 2.5 minutes on 12-4 run. Grizzlies lead 71-66 – 11:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have done a great job taking care of the ball through six quarters.
And tonight, the rebounding has been pivotal.
But that second quarter showed the 3-point drought. And not getting to the line despite 24 attempts in the paint seems unsustainable. – 11:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis down three at halftime. It’s almost entirely because of the all-reserve lineup that closed the 1st quarter. Don’t do that again and the Grizzlies likely win this game – the Clippers can’t stop Ja and Jaren both. – 11:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grayson Allen was very good for the Memphis Grizzlies and deserved his extension.
The Grizzlies are better off now and in the future with Grayson Allen gone to Milwaukee.
Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton raise the floor and ceiling of Memphis.
All three statements are true. – 11:38 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 62, Memphis 59 | Half | Reggie lofts a runner from 17 feet to beat the buzzer. He and PG have 14 points apiece. Also: Isaiah Hartenstein has nine points in 8 minutes and Luke Kennard has eight points on 3-4 shooting. – 11:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Clippers up 3 on Memphis at halftime. It’s hard for Ja Morant to “quietly” score points, but his 15 is relatively quiet, no? – 11:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies had cut what was a 13-point Clippers lead to one before Reggie Jackson’s buzzer beating floater.
LA up 62-59 at halftime. Prepare for another close one against a participant from last spring’s Play-In jawn.
Morant has game-high 15, George/Jackson have 14 each. – 11:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Free throw watch update:
Grizzlies – 9/10
Clippers – 1/1 (Hartenstein and-one)
(For those new here: this is not a ref mention. Just a Clippers trend over the past 10 months.)
LA holding on to a 58-51 lead with 2:10 left in first half. Let’s see who finishes strong – 11:31 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Me literally whenever there’s a rebound and Ja Morant gets out running on the break toward the rim pic.twitter.com/SEfhB1Les3 – 11:30 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor airballs a backflip dunk from a 16’ ladder then rallies to make the second try pic.twitter.com/DPjG9Uzzqn – 11:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There goes the first half rotations, and we have not seen Justise Winslow or Amir Coffey – 11:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Oh I forgot about this creepy Condor things the Clippers have, terrifying creature. – 11:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Isaiah Hartenstein: “I think I’m a good center in the NBA.”
ocregister.com/2021/10/16/cli… – 11:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers jacked the lead to 13 with the bench in there, lead 46-37 with George presumably finishing the last 6:50 of the first half. – 11:19 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Isaiah Hartenstein Takeover:
9:42 – Isaiah Hartenstein layup (Mann assists) 30-43
10:15 – Isaiah Hartenstein free throw 1 of 128-41
10:15 – Isaiah Hartenstein alley oop dunk shot (Batum assists) 28-40
11:04 Isaiah Hartenstein 2-foot layup (Bledsoe assists) – 11:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hartenstein gets a nice ovation on his way out.
Now Clips are small with Batum at center – 11:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Isaiah Hartenstein finishes a pass from Batum with a flush — his third consecutive for the Clips. That and the FT pushes the Clips’ lead to 41-28…. oh wait, he scored again before I could tweet: 43-30 now. – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies tried to zone up Clippers on the SLOB, and Batum found Hartenstein for a crowning alley-oop dunk on JJJ.
Hartenstein with three straight finishes in the paint after training camp walking on – 11:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The four-man combination of Hartenstein-Batum-Mann-Kennard has been completely in sync. They look like they’ve been playing together for a few months, not weeks. – 11:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren and Melton are back to start the 2nd. No more full reserve units until Dillon Brooks is back, please and thank you. – 11:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers haven’t started games well going back to the postseason, but the decent start by first unit was bolstered by a dominant run by the second unit.
LA up 34-25 vs Grizzlies despite no free throw attempts. Only one turnover for LAC so far. George with game-high 10 points. – 11:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 34, Grizzlies 25 | End 1 | PG’s got 10 in 7 mins, Luke has 8 in 5 and Zu has 7 rebs in 7 minutes.
Clips are out-rebounding Memphis 17-8 — and they’ve allowed only four fastbreak points so far. – 11:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Clippers close the quarter on a 10-0 run and lead 34-25 after one. Against the Cavs rarely if ever were both Ja and Jaren off the floor together. With Dillon out I’m not sure they can afford to be. – 11:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Isaiah Hartenstein makes his Clippers debut, Nicolas Batum makes season debut. In with Mann/Kennard/Jackson – 10:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is just a blast to watch play basketball and he loves being in Memphis and has every intention of staying and being happy this gives me so much joy – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not a whole lot of defense by either team early.
Clippers shooting 52.6% and dominating glass with only one turnover.
But Grizzlies are shooting 61.5% with 5 3s, and Steven Adams has 3 dimes.
Time for subs probably. LA up 24-23, 4:47 left in first quarter – 10:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies can’t have those types of possessions. Clippers just out hustling them on the offensive boards. – 10:55 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Paul George is totally cool with the Bane/Melton back court and does not miss Dillon Brooks at all. – 10:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Bledsoe went all of last season in New Orleans without a dunk.
He shows tonight after a pick-six that he can still hang on the rim with two hands… – 10:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Issues from Wednesday defending the three popping up early here. And the Clippers are not a good team to be slow to rotations/go under screens on. 15-10 LA, early timeout for Jenkins and the Grizzlies – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George already has 3 buckets. He can see over all of Memphis’ wings.
And Reggie Jackson is regressing to the mean after a nightmarish opener in Golden State, making his first two 3s.
Clippers are scorching to start and up 15-10. Taylor Jenkins calls time after only 3:17 – 10:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George and Reggie Jackson opening night address and celebrating Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/baeExAXse8 – 10:44 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George and Reggie Jackson (but mostly PG) greet the Clipper faithful. pic.twitter.com/nx1i4BPaVO – 10:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George took the mic before tipoff and asked Staples Center to make noise for “Mr. 75,” Kawhi Leonard. Leonard smiled a bit on the sideline in street clothes. – 10:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Television and coffee situation fixed. Grizzlies story incoming. pic.twitter.com/7R6drkxyS5 – 10:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Babyface singing the National Anthem for Clippers/Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Ib5bBZjqFU – 10:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hi all. @JoeMullinax is back with you, gearing up for Grizzlies-Clippers. It’s 10:19 PM on the East Coast and I am preparing for the game by drinking a delicious mocha smoothie with lots of coffee so I don’t fall asleep on you guys.
What beverage are you sipping on pregame? pic.twitter.com/jFClk0oJDw – 10:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sure it’s the Clippers’ home opener, but it’s also my first game on Windows 11
Adjustments for all 😅😅😅 – 10:19 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Game 2
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
MEM
Desmond Bane
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
De’Anthony Melton
Ja Morant – 10:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for Coach Jenkins pregame. I’ll be back in about an hour, Tweeting through some Saturday Night Grizzlies action with you all. @JoeMullinax signing off for now. – 9:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight is the Justise Winslow #RevengeGame … but Winslow enjoyed his time in Memphis, and Taylor Jenkins is happy that Winslow landed on his feet with the Clippers pic.twitter.com/uyT1kG6ece – 9:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says the team is excited for the challenge ahead tonight. He says Justise Winslow had challenging moments in Memphis but he loved his great spirit and energy. “He always put the work in…” – 9:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Taylor Jenkins on his impressions of Justise Winslow: “Our time with him was great. Obviously there were some challenging moments for him … he just had a positive attitude through all of that.” – 9:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Just realized Grizzlies have two DBs … Dillon Brooks (who is out) and Desmond Bane (who shouldn’t have been drafted so late) – 9:02 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello friends. @JoeMullinax here with you, waiting for Coach Jenkins’ pregame media availability before Grizzlies-Clippers. I’ll be with you the whole night, and before you ask…
1. Yes, I did move this summer.
2. No, it wasn’t to the west coast.
3. Yes, I appear to hate sleep – 8:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report vs. Memphis remains the same: THT, Ariza, Ellington and Nunn are out. pic.twitter.com/25CigiFkBy – 6:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
#GrizzliesOTD in 2019: @Ja Morant and @Brandon Clarke made their first @NBA appearances while Taylor Jenkins made his NBA head coaching debut in @Memphis Grizzlies‘s 2019-20 regular season opener against the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/LDMo0qrf05 – 6:35 PM
