Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

The Miami Heat (1-0) play against the Indiana Pacers (2-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 23, 2021
Miami Heat 52, Indiana Pacers 62 (Q3 07:03)
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Myles Turner picked up his fourth foul early in the second half and is now on the bench. All of a sudden, the paint looks a lot more welcoming for the Heat. – 8:29 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers lead the Heat 56-46 at halftime. That’s the best defensive half for the Pacers, in terms of points, of the season. They need to keep that up against a decent Heat team.
Sabonis (10) and Lamb (12) are leading the way for the Pacers as the only 2 scorers in double figures. – 8:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s indifference toward depth at point guard, as illustrated in a half: seven assists, 10 turnovers. – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Pacers 56, Heat 46. Pacers with 11 more shot attempts thanks to 11 offensive rebounds and 10 Heat turnovers. Bam Adebayo with 11 points and 12 rebounds. – 8:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pacers 56, Heat 46 at half. Adebayo with 11 points, 12 rebounds. Herro with 16 points. – 8:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker walks off
How did it take him this long to land in Miami?
That fit is more pure than any other – 8:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s third assist moved him past Rory Sparrow and into 19th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo grabs his 10th rebound to complete the double-double with 4:35 remaining in the second quarter. – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I remember Duncan Robinson getting Miami out of these offensive holes in the past by just getting shots up
They need that in these final 5 minutes of the half – 7:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Back to back three-and-outs for Miami’s defense to start tonight. There was also a wedding in the parking lot pregame, and no falling cats. Yet.
7-0 Miami, first quarter. – 7:52 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Seriously, what the hell is Tyler Herro thinking going straight at Myles Turner at the rim? #PacerHeat – 7:52 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami scores on first drive. Immediate reaction from #CanesFireEveryoneTwitter: pic.twitter.com/qyRDN81RjJ – 7:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jeremy Lamb had two 3s total in the first two games. Has four tonight, including three in 63 seconds.
Heat handled the Bucks in their opener by 42, held to 24pts in the 1st. And Pacers have opened up a 7-point edge. – 7:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pacers having success around the basket, which is uncharacteristic for the Heat’s defense. Indiana already with 22 paint points on 11-of-15 shooting.
Heat trails 39-32. – 7:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Wonder if Yurt gets some minutes tonight
Dedmon looks so grounded
Might be that ankle – 7:43 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Pacers are gonna be tough when they get their wings back. TOUGH. – 7:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat was outscored 15-9 without Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler on the court to close that first quarter. – 7:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No surprise: without Lowry playing, the non-Butler and Bam lineups are atrocious
Much like last year
Herro needs one of those three next to him to truly thrive in his role
But it’s clear Indiana is forcing guys like him to work it through the role players on offense – 7:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pacers 28, Heat 24 after one. Adebayo with 8 rebounds, 6 points. Heat with five assists, five turnovers. Is there a point guard in the house? – 7:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Pacers 28, Heat 24. Miami with five turnovers in the opening period. – 7:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
And here comes Tyler Herro
This is his lineup right now
That was the first possession it was worked through him – 7:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s bench rotation in the first quarter: Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, Max Strus and Markieff Morris, as expected. – 7:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The game is the 700th career regular-season appearance for Markieff Morris. – 7:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo – 6 shot attempts in 8 minutes
Rest of Heat team- 7 shot attempts in 8 minutes
Most important stat of the night – 7:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lowry immediately finds Vincent after the timeout to get in his ear
That stuff is important
Looks like Vincent is being way to predictably passive to start
I’m sure that’s what’s being said – 7:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo still aggressive early, even with Kyle Lowry out. He has four points on three shots in the first 2:30. – 7:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson’s 3-pointer extended his streak to 50 consecutive games with at least one, seven games shy of Glen Rice’s franchise record. – 7:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tony East @TEastNBA
Less than 10 minutes til the home opener. Pacers warming up for 1 of 41 here in @GainbridgeFH pic.twitter.com/gDuYTpNfP8 – 6:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The decision to start Gabe Vincent in Kyle Lowry’s place allows for Erik Spoelstra to keep the Heat’s bench rotation of Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, Max Strus and Markieff Morris intact. – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starters: Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson, Butler, Vincent.
Pacers starters: Brogdon, Duarte, Holiday, Sabonis, Turner. – 6:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Timely:
My conversation with Gabe Vincent a few weeks ago on his new role fivereasonssports.com/news/gabe-vinc… – 6:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
#GrizzliesOTD in 2019: @Ja Morant and @Brandon Clarke made their first @NBA appearances while Taylor Jenkins made his NBA head coaching debut in @Memphis Grizzlies‘s 2019-20 regular season opener against the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/LDMo0qrf05 – 6:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rolling with the same five starters: Brogdon, Duarte, Holiday, Sabonis, Turner.
Kyle Lowry is out. – 6:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat rules out Kyle Lowry for tonight’s game vs. Pacers because of sprained ankle. Gabe Vincent to start in his place miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Dewayne Dedmon is available tonight – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry sidelined for Saturday’s game in Indiana with ankle sprain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Gabe Vincent moves into starting lineup. – 6:29 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Antwain Johnson has been acquired via player pool by the Miami Heat’s NBA G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, per his agent Daniel Green of @GreenSportsMgmt.
The former University of Buffalo guard previously played overseas in Georgia. – 6:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for tonight’s game. Gabe Vincent will start in his place. – 6:24 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
No Caris LeVert tonight. His next back evaluation is Monday, at which time his status will be re-assessed. He’s gone through pregame warmups still while he’s been out: pic.twitter.com/H9FdnRBu0h – 6:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Brandon Knight being drafted by the Heat’s G League affiliate, “I’ve just enjoyed my conversations with him, just talking hoops, talking about trying to get back in the league. And then the last six weeks or so, it shifted to this possibility.” – 6:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Justin Holiday (left ankle) on the court to warm up. He’s expected to play tonight vs Heat. pic.twitter.com/VUfZBqiQhy – 5:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Oh, and Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon remain game-time decisions, per Erik Spoelstra. – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Heat G League team drafting Brandon Knight, “I think it’s great. We’ve been a fan of his for a long time.” Mentions how Heat “tends to like Kentucky guys.” Says he has spoken to Knight in the offseason about the move. – 5:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is still a game time decision tonight
@5ReasonsSports – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
In addition to Heat’s affiliate players (Micah Potter, DJ Stewart, Dru Smith, Javonte Smart) and the Skyforce’s draft picks, Trey Mourning also will be on Sioux Falls roster, with G League camp opening Monday. Mourning, son of Alonzo, is Skyforce’s lone returning-rights player. – 5:10 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Gold out for the Pacers home opener against the Heat. Looks stunning in here: pic.twitter.com/OkfuV2PXIi – 5:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Deleted NCAA overtime ideas:
– Rock-paper-scissors
– Play “I’m thinking of a number between 4 and 6”
– Pin the tail on the kicker
– Use a bankruptcy case to get subpoena power (Miami home games only)
– Have the offensive lines recreate the last scene of Drumline
– Bitcoin flip – 4:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
According to PBP Stats, the Nuggets have allowed the fourth lowest shot quality (~51 eFG%) to opponents so far.
1. Detroit
2. Milwaukee
3. Indiana
4. Denver
5. Washington
6. Utah
A good start to the season defensively. – 3:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat select former Pine Crest standout Brandon Knight in the first round of G League draft. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman: Pat Riley not alone in considering the Heat a title. contender | Commentary sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Does Kyle Lowry have to score to thrive with the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:43 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Spencer Dinwiddie & Kyle Kuzma LEFT EARTH | WIZARDS VS PACERS OVERTIME FILM BREAKDOWN
youtu.be/WC2ayDfbCFk – 2:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat select former Pine Crest standout Brandon Knight in first round of G League draft. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Jimmy Butler protégé selected by Heat in second round. – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat in the second round of the G League draft selected for the Skyforce undrafted 5-foot-11 Michigan point guard Mike Smith, who started his collegiate career at Columbia and then this summer played for the Bucks’ summer-league team. – 2:10 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Joel Ntambwe, brother of Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga, was officially selected by the Sioux Falls Sky Force (which is the affiliate organization of the Miami Heat) in the NBA’s G League Draft. – 2:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon are game-time decisions for tonight’s Heat-Pacers matchup in Indianapolis miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, how Heat is approaching hardly ever being home for the next two months, and a South Florida connection for Heat in today’s G League draft – 2:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat select former Pine Crest standout Brandon Knight in first round of G League draft. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:47 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
The Bulls are 2 games > .500 for the first time since Dec. 13, 2016. Back when Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were with Chicago, Zach LaVine was in Minnesota, DeMar DeRozan was a Raptor and Lonzo Ball was at UCLA. Things change. Finally. nba.com/news/new-look-… – 1:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, took former Pine Crest star Brandon Knight with its first-round pick in today’s G League draft. – 1:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s G League affiliate selected former Pine Crest standout Brandon Knight with their first-round pick of the G League draft (No. 6 overall). Knight played summer league for the Brooklyn Nets. Zaire Wade went to Salt Lake City, to play for his father’s organization. – 1:21 PM
