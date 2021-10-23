Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) play against the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 23, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (3rd Qtr )
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
McDermott with 18 of the Spurs’ 24 points from three.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
After falling behind by 13, the Spurs battle back & are only down 4 going into the 4th.
Lonnie 17 pts | Middleton 17 pts
McDermott 14 pts | Giannis 14 pts
Keldon 14 pts | Hill 11 pts, Allen 10 pts, Holiday 10 pts
SA +6 in paint
MIL +9 from three – 10:18 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs still down only 85-81, after trailing by as many as 13 in the 3Q. They’ll have their chances in the fourth. – 10:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
17 points for Lonnie, with 8 in the paint off that last drive vs the Bucks defense – 10:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Former Spur George Hill with 11 points off the bench.
MIL pushes their lead back to 6 – 10:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After a 20-4 #Spurs run gave them a 77-74 lead, a pair of Jordan Nwora floaters sparked a quick 9-0 #Bucks spurt to reclaim the lead. – 10:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Giannis could dominate the 4Q, but to this point, Jakob Poeltl has done a pretty good job making things difficult for him. – 10:10 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Points off turnovers continues to be a huge positive stat for the Spurs. They’ve scored at least 20 for the third straight game, and we haven’t reached the fourth quarter yet. – 10:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After a lengthy break, Giannis Antetokounmpo is back for the #Bucks – 10:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 points for Lonnie Walker IV to lead the Spurs in scoring.
He’s been more aggressive tonight continue to attack the Bucks defense, rather than getting most of his points from three – 10:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks call for time as their 11-point lead is now down to two. Khris Middleton’s fifth turnover was Milwaukee’s 16th as a team – and it lead to San Antonio’s 20th point off the miscues. – 10:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
From down 13, Spurs rattle off an 11-2 run to pull within a bucket. They really do keep coming, don’t they? – 10:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have quickly made this a 4 point game after trailing by 13 earlier.
SA with multiple stops on defense – 10:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
McDermott now with 12 of the team 15 points from the 3PT line
SA down by 8 – 10:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Down by 13, the Spurs are facing their largest deficit of the early season. – 9:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen got the #Bucks started to open the second half, and they’ve rushed out to a 11-point lead now – the largest for either team to this point. – 9:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 2/3 games this season. – 9:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for his fourth foul there…he heads to the bench at the 9:51 mark of the the third quarter. – 9:54 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Not the greatest of starts to the third quarter for the Spurs, but Giannis just picked up his fourth foul 88 seconds in. – 9:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Heat had scored 100+ pts in 19 straight games, longest streak in franchise history. That ended tonight.
Pacers controlled OT 16-5 to capture their first win of the season and Rick Carlisle Part II Era, 102-91. Brissett had 18/9 off the bench.
Up next: vs Bucks on Monday. – 9:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Yo. These kids playing @DUALIPA’s “Levitating” at halftime of this Spurs game are killing it. pic.twitter.com/1X4LWXlw13 – 9:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Halftime numbers between the Spurs and Bucks: pic.twitter.com/FMChijNJOr – 9:41 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs trail Bucks 56-52 at half. Just like last night in Denver, they are playing well enough against a marquee opponent. We’ll see if the outcome is different in the second half. – 9:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Bucks lead by 4
Better defense by SA, with MIL scoring 24 in the 2Q. But SA had trouble scoring themselves, with just 20 pts
Lonnie 13 pts | Giannis 12 pts
McDermott 11 pts | Middleton 10 pts
SA +6 in paint
MIL +9 from three – 9:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
13 points for Lonnie Walker IV now.
He’s scored from every area of the floor:
Paint: 6 pts
Mid-Range: 2 pts
3PT: 3 pts
FT line: 2 pts – 9:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After another hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, the refs confer and decide Lonnie Walker IV’s contact is being reviewed as a possible flagrant. #Bucks lead 55-50. – 9:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been whistled for three offensive fouls in the first half. #Bucks – 9:29 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Probably the big positive of the last two games has been George Hill looking spry on both ends. He’s been solid. – 9:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
At the 4:09 mark of the second quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo heads to the free throw line for the first time. #Bucks trail 48-44. – 9:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 points for Lonnie Walker IV, with 6 of his points in the paint.
Lonnie just finished a layup driving toward Giannis – 9:21 PM
11 points for Lonnie Walker IV, with 6 of his points in the paint.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
At the 5:50 mark of the second quarter, all five #Bucks starters are together again. – 9:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A pair of Thanasis Antetokounmpo offensive rebounds –> Pat Connaughton three –> Khris Middleton three-point play, and the #Bucks lead for the first time 41-38. – 9:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
After a torrid preseason, Bryn Forbes is struggling to find his range. He hasn’t scored a point in a game that counts since Game 3 of the NBA Finals. – 9:10 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Bryn Forbes wanted to help Giannis up but then it was like he realised he’s an opponent now 😂😩 – 9:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For the second straight game, a former teammate sends Giannis Antetokounmpo down hard around the basket. But Bryn Forbes does help him up. – 9:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It is Sandro Mamukelashvili’s turn for some minutes with the #Bucks starters. – 9:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Another #Spurs great is in the house in Tony Parker. He was in Milwaukee for #Bucks ring night. – 9:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Spurs went 4-for-9 from behind the three-point line and scored 14 points in the paint.
#Bucks went 2-for-6 from distance and turned it over 6 times, leading to 8 Spurs points. – 9:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tied game after the 1Q, with both teams scoring 32 points each.
McDermott 11 pts | Giannis 8 pts
Lonnie 9 pts | Middleton 7 pts
Jakob 6 pts | Holiday 5 pts
Spurs +6 from three – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks never led in the first quarter, but they end the first quarter tied with the #Spurs at 32. – 9:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs and Bucks went a long way to a 32-all tie after 1Q. Those who paid for the Doug McDermott (11 points) vs. Giannis (8 points) duel are getting their money’s worth so far. – 9:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have allowed their 1st 30 point quarter of the season to an opponent – 9:02 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Again, it’s early but that felt like a significant momentum swing. Jones swatted on a layup attempt that would have put Spurs up eight, MIL counters with a Robinson jumper, then Bryn Forbes airballs a wide-open 3. – 8:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Spurs legend David Robinson is in the house. He looks like he can still play. – 8:59 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Jordan Nwora hustling for a massive chase down block?!? I’m pretty sure that’s the type of play that Bud and the coaching staff will be absolutely loving. – 8:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
To answer a question from the preseason: Pop doesn’t think it is mandatory to stagger Murray and White’s minutes. We’re seeing Tre Jones on the floor without them for the second night in a row. – 8:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Early mins for Tre Jones with the Spurs on the 2nd night of a B2B – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has now passed Hall of Famer Ray Allen for No. 10 on the #Bucks all-time scoring list. – 8:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
NBA champion Bryn Forbes checks in for the #Spurs as he faces his former team for the first time this season. – 8:51 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
It’s still early, but Thanasis is leading the Antetokounmpos in dunks so far. – 8:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is the “big” off the bench to give Giannis Antetokounmpo a breather. #Bucks – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton is 2 for 2, but also has three turnovers in the opening four and a half minutes of this one. Yet, #Bucks trail just 15-12. – 8:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs lead early 15-12. Built a 7 point, but that didn’t hold long.
McDermott with three made 3s already in the 1Q – 8:46 PM
Spurs lead early 15-12. Built a 7 point, but that didn’t hold long.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A couple of #Bucks turnovers and some threes by McDermott have the #Spurs up 15-9 early. – 8:45 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson just tried to dunk on Giannis.
Give the kid credit for being ambitious. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And with Pat Connaughton moved up for the #Bucks, Jordan Nwora is going to have another chance to answer all the questions about his game again and earn a rotation spot. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:27 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Bucks: Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Giannis, Connaughton – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With Brook Lopez missing his second straight game, the #Bucks once again turn to Pat Connaughton as the fifth starter along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen. – 8:21 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“I’m excited to have that in my possession and hold it. It’s an accomplishment you dream of your whole life.”
Checking in with NBA champion Bryn Forbes, who reunites with his ex Bucks teammates tonight, and will get his ring next week.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 8:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Hard to believe, but former Spur George Hill, who Pop called “one of his favorite people” is in his 14th season at age 35.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jeremy Lamb had two 3s total in the first two games. Has four tonight, including three in 63 seconds.
Heat handled the Bucks in their opener by 42, held to 24pts in the 1st. And Pacers have opened up a 7-point edge. – 7:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop reiterated that without a “lot of go-to type guys” they can give the ball to and say, ‘Score,’ the young Spurs “have to do all the little things well for more of 48 minutes than their opponents.” – 7:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on where Keita Bates-Diop is in year 2 with Spurs:
“Just a continued quest to get confident and get more demonstrative in his game. Those are the things he needs more than anything. It’s not about skills or anything like that.” – 7:22 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In addition to Bud & Team USAers Holiday & Middleton, Bucks also have former Spur & 13-year vet George Hill
“It’s always neat to see George,” Pop said. “I was at his wedding. He’s always been one of my favorite people. It’s great to see he’s still playing and contributing.” – 7:09 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Slo-mo Khris Middleton before the Bucks get underway in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/yOqe5g4q61 – 6:40 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jordan Burns has been assigned to the San Antonio Spurs’ G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, per his agent Daniel Green of @GreenSportsMgmt.
Jordan signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Spurs this offseason. – 6:29 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bucks are without Donte DiVincenzo (ankle), Brook Lopez (back), Semi Ojeleye (calf) and Bobby Portis Jr. (hamstring). – 6:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks guard Jordan Nwora is out to answer all the questions about his game again.
“I’d been there before, I can make another big jump my next year, so it was good. It’s just patience. Everything comes.” – @JordanNwora
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 6:09 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
San Antonio Spurs Player Database for 2021-2022 Season projectspurs.com/2021/10/23/san… via @projectspurs – 5:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
San Antonio Spurs Player Database for 2021-2022 season: projectspurs.com/2021/10/23/san… – 5:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’m picking them to repeat.”
Brian Scalabrine believes the @Milwaukee Bucks will be back-to-back champions! pic.twitter.com/kSnTfCG7CL – 4:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Some early defensive numbers for the Spurs players through 2 games: pic.twitter.com/mFOkRBUch6 – 4:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
According to PBP Stats, the Nuggets have allowed the fourth lowest shot quality (~51 eFG%) to opponents so far.
1. Detroit
2. Milwaukee
3. Indiana
4. Denver
5. Washington
6. Utah
A good start to the season defensively. – 3:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
This was noticeable yesterday, but the Spurs have gone to Keldon twice in the post now (team leader) in the halfcourt.
Poeltl is the only other player on the roster with one post-up on the roster so far through 2 games. – 3:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Cacok (not with team) and Collins (ankle) are the only players on Spurs injury report for tonight vs. Bucks. – 3:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday and Rodney Hood are probable for the #Bucks tonight as they take on the San Antonio #Spurs
The big men are still out, however. – 2:31 PM
