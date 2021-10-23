Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 23, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (1st Qtr )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Wolves 28, Pelicans 27
NAW 10 pts (4-9 FG) & 7 rebs
Valanciunas 6 pts & 5 rebs
Ingram 3 pts (1-4 FG)
Pels had 8 turnovers (9 points off) – 8:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That was a wild ride of a first quarter.
Pelicans turn it over 8 times … but only trail by 1. – 8:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves open a 9-point lead near the end of the quarter but Pelicans made another run at them. It’s 28-27 after one. Towns with 15 after playing the entire quarter. – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram wanted the ball in the post, but Jaxson Hayes was in the area. And then NAW just fumbled the ball out of bounds without pressure. Lack of focus like this at times is unacceptable – 8:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota is on a 20-7 run over the last 4:39 to take a 28-19 lead with 2:17 left in the first.
Towns leads all with 15 points on 6-8 shooting, including 2-2 from deep. His career-high for points in a first quarter is 23 (at Indiana on 2/28/19). – 8:30 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Karl-Anthony Towns: 5-7, 2-2 3s 13 pts in 7 mins.
Rest of Wolves: 2-10, 1-5, 5 pts – 8:25 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans keep overpassing in the paint. That’s accounting for a lot of these turnovers opponents are taking and running with the other way. Sometimes you can be too unselfish – 8:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves started this one with an 8-0 lead. New Orleans then scored next 12 as offense got a little sloppy. – 8:18 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
It’s trial by fire, but Alexander-Walker is going to be a better creator by the time Zion comes back.
You can see the ability. – 8:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A Brandon Ingram steal and Nickeil cleaning up on the glass give the Pels a 10-8 lead. 10-0 run for Nola – 8:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte’ Graham on tonight’s @BallySportsNO interview about Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones:
“My two rook’s, man, oh my God, man, they’re gonna be good. I’ve been telling people that back home.” – 8:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley’s routine after the national anthem included screaming, fake gun shots and smacking Glen Taylor on the butt HARD. Then he prayed. – 8:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Same starters for the Timberwolves tonight
D’Angelo Russell
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Josh Okogie
Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones gets the start again. “He doesn’t do anything to hurt you,” Willie Green said. “He just plays solid defense. He knows how to play, knows where to be. And he gives you a bit of what Josh gives you in the starting lineup.” – 7:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels going with the same starting five: Herb Jones in as the forward spot opposite Brandon Ingram. – 7:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
BI warming up before tonight’s game in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/PDHh5GNpTo – 7:14 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Minnesota’s Chris Finch, asked about defending Ingram/NAW: “Those guys are really scoring well for them and are super aggressive. Fortunately we have some length too and can try to match up with them, whether it’s (McDaniels or Vanderbilt). (Okogie) we can play out there too.” – 6:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ant taking the role of player development coach here pregame, passing for McKinley Wright.
Never seen that before. pic.twitter.com/E1rCYxQc0s – 5:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves look to start 2-0 for the 3rd straight season tonight at 7 pm vs. New Orleans @TargetCenterMN.
TV: @BallySportsNOR PLUS
(@davebenz, @JimPeteHoops, @MarneyGellner)
Radio: @wccoradio (@WolvesRadio, @CAL_soderquist)
Wolves game notes:
https://t.co/49XLLfqVe3 pic.twitter.com/EeXFN7qrgf – 3:57 PM
