Game stream: Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Phoenix Suns (1-2) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 23, 2021
Phoenix Suns 105, Portland Trail Blazers 134 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Quick @jwquick
Chauncey Billup’s first NBA coaching victory defined by everything he stands for: teamwork, defense and effort. Portland routs Phoenix 134-105 behind 28 points from CJ McCollum, 19 & 8 from Dame (who didn’t play in 4th), 18 from Anfernee Simons and 11 & 7 from Nassir Little. – 12:14 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers head to LA tomorrow to face the Clippers on Monday which, among other things, will be Neil Everett’s first game as pre/halftime/postgame host. – 12:14 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns drop the SEGABABA to the Blazers in a blowout. Another so-so start offensively and this time the opposition jumped all over it. Portland hit 21 3s on a shaky defensive effort. McCollum had 28 points in 30 minutes. Booker was in rhythm and had 21 points. – 12:12 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 134, Suns 105: FINAL. Portland gets their first win on their second try. 28 points for @CJ McCollum. 19 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 18 points, 3 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 7 rebounds for @Nassir Little. 16 points for @npowell2404. – 12:11 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: POR 134, PHX 103
Booker: 21-4-4, 9-19 FG
Bridges: 14 Pts, 5-9 FG
Payton: 14 Pts, 6 Ast, 4 Reb
McCollum: 28 Pts, 6-11 3P – 12:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kaminsky missed open dunk.
Then last shot was airball from Nader.
That epitomizes #Suns night.
#Suns fall 134-105 at Blazers. – 12:11 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Ben McLemore hits a three to put the Blazers up 35 and then does the D’Angelo Russell “ice in his veins” celebration – 12:08 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Okay, Blazers fans. It’s time for an overreaction the other way tonight. Blazers are smoking the Suns. It’s 129-95 with 4:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. – 12:02 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Greg Brown III is averaging 1 technical foul per minute thus far in his NBA career. – 12:00 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Big evolution for Anfernee Simons: he’s now a guy who gets subbed *out* in garbage time. – 11:57 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Dennis Smith Jr throwing a lob to CJ Elleby is not how I thought this game was going to go. – 11:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns emptying bench?
Jalen Smith and Frank Kaminsky in game with Shamet, Payton and Nader.
No Cameron Payne tonight, but there’s still 8-plus minutes left.
Down 118-85 though. #Suns – 11:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Suns aren’t waving the white flag just yet but it’s going up the pole with Portland up 118-83 with 8:45 to play in regulation. – 11:53 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
These first two games are pretty on-brand for this era of Blazers basketball: looked awful against the Kings and then demolished the defending conference champions who don’t have any major guys out with injuries or anything – 11:52 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
We are starting to see why so many within the Blazers have been raving about the progress of Nassir Little and Anfernee Simons. The kids are growing up. – 11:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: POR 106, PHX 81
Booker: 21-4-4-3, 9-19 FG
Bridges: 14 Pts, 5-9 FG
McGee: 12 Pts, 4 Reb
McCollum: 28 Pts, 6-12 3P – 11:46 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 106, Suns 81: @Nassir Little with the putback as time expires in the quarter. 28 points for @CJ McCollum. 19 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 11 points for @Anfernee Simons. 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists for Little. – 11:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
CJ McCollum is 6-for-12 from 3.
The Phoenix Suns are 8-for-19 from 3. – 11:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Blazers end 3rd on tip in by Little at buzzer that’s being reviewed.
#Suns, right now, down 106-81, going into the 4th. – 11:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Blazers tearing apart #Suns defense with 3s, drives and transition.
56.9% FG
16-of-37 from 3.
12 fastbreak points.
Only five turnovers.
#Suns down 101-77. – 11:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
That may have been the the best defensive trip for #Suns.
Forced tough passes, got a deflection, forced a tough shot, but didn’t convert on other end.
Then Little gets transition hoop and followed that up with a dunk, drew the foul, but officials ruled no basket. PF on floor. – 11:40 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
What a start to season for CJ McCollum. After scoring 34 on opening night, he has 28 with 4:17 left in 3rd quarter tonight vs. Suns. On season, he is 24-for-41 from field and 12-of-22 from 3. – 11:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I thought we had seen the last of Devin Booker balling out in blowout losses but here we are. Early in the season, but kinda weird to see the Suns no-show 2 of their first 3 games – 11:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
CJ McCollum wow.
Also, the three-headed center platoon of Nurkic, Zeller, and Nance is freaking great. The Blazers have improved. – 11:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Again, #Suns getting good looks, but again, can’t calm down the hot shooting from the Blazers.
15-of-34. Crowd going crazy.
Timeout #Suns. Down 94-70 with 4:17 left in 3rd.
McCollum 15 points in the quarter (3-of-4 on 3s).
Has 28 for the game, 6-of-11 on 3s. #NBA75 – 11:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
CJ tends to play well agains the Suns but he’s on another level tonight, going 10-of-17 from the field and 6-of-11 from three for 28 points in 25 minutes, including six points in the last 20 seconds. – 11:35 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
CJ McCollum has reached another level since being elected president of the NBPA. – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No answer for McCollum right now. Has 23. 5-of-9 on 3s.
#Suns down 79-62 with 7:53 left. – 11:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McCollum still hot, another 3. Has four in the game.
#Suns getting good looks as Booker hits open 3. Blazers aren’t a stout defensive team, but they’ll usually win a shootout.
Phoenix now down 15 as Bridges hit 3 followed by another Booker 3 from same corner.
Blazers timeout – 11:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (801) has passed Dan Majerle (800) for the second-most made 3-pointers in Suns franchise history. Did it in 183 fewer games than Thunder Dan pic.twitter.com/iapq2VkijY – 11:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Looks like Nassir Little will start the second half in place of Norman Powell (left knee) – 11:17 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Blazers say Norman Powell is out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury. – 11:16 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers say Norman Powell will not return because of left knee injury – 11:16 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
The only bad part about first half for Portland: Norman Powell left game and went straight to locker room with 5:43 left in second quarter. I never saw him return. He had 16 points at the time. He had been bothered by a hip during preseason but couldn’t tell why he left. – 11:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#RipCity 67 #Suns 47 H.
POR: Powell 16 (10 in 2nd quarter), Lillard 14 (4-of-6 FGs, 5-of-5 FTS). McCollum 13 (3-of-7 from 3)
PHX: Booker 12 (5-of-9). McGee 10 (5-of-7). Chris Paul 0 pts (0-of-2 FGs), 8 assists.
FG: #Suns 47.7% (4-of-12 on 3s). #Blazers 55.8% (10-of-23 on 3s). – 11:09 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
It’s not only that Portland is handling Phoenix 67-47 at the half, it’s the way: solid defensive rotations (guys are helping and active) and ball is moving on O (it’s not just Dame & CJ show). This is brand of basketball Billups envisions. Tonight is progress. – 11:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns down 20 at the half. Blazers have 26 points in the paint, 9 FTs and 10 3s. That’ll do it. – 11:06 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers bringing the energy and focus on the defensive end and quicker on their rotations in that first half. Plus, they’re taking care of the ball. Blazers up 67-47 over the Suns at the break. – 11:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: POR 67, PHX 47
Booker: 12 Pts, 2 Ast, 5-9 FG
McGee: 10 Pts, 2 Reb
Ayton: 6 Pts
Powell: 16 Pts, 6-8 FG – 11:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 67, Suns 47: halftime. 14 points, 7 assists for @Damian Lillard. 16 points, 2 rebounds in 12 minutes for @Norman Powell. 13 points for @CJ McCollum, 8 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lillard from 3.
Unlimited range.
#Suns down 18 with 52.2 seconds left in half.
Booker had a quick talk with referee Zach Zarba as did #Suns assistant Mark Bryant. – 11:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame gets his first three of the season to give the Blazers a 65-47 lead with under a minute to play in the first half – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williams called for Paul to check in, Paul went to scores table, then Blazers scored and Williams had Paul come back to bench.
Blazers up 62-45 late in 1st half. #Suns – 10:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Somebody tell me about these sub patterns for the Blazers. Did they do this “Lillard + Bench” lineup toward the end of the second quarter before?
Feels like they’re throwing everything they can at the non-Dame minutes. – 10:56 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard has yet to hit a three-pointer on the season (0-2 tonight, 0-11 overall) but he’s doing everything else tonight. Getting to the rim, getting to the line, finding looks for other guys. – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder ran off line, goes baseline and finishes inside with a layup.
#Suns down 12. – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton finds Bridges out of post for 3. #Suns 6-0 spurt. Down 51-38. – 10:52 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Didn’t see what happened (tv viewers holler at me) but Norman Powell left the court and went straight back to the locker room. – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder 3.
First hit after missing 1st 3 from deep.
#Suns down 51-35. – 10:51 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers outscoring the Suns 21-8 on 7-of-11 shooting in the second quarter with 6:05 to play before the half. – 10:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down 19. Second night of a back-to-back or not, this is ugly. Suns can’t buy a bucket or a stop right now – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
They ran a play and Ayton had the ball in the middle of the lane, deep post position, and faded away for shot.
That could also be turn into Nurkic and draw contact, go up, or a couple of dribbles and a dunk.
#Suns down 51-32 after Powell 3. Timeout with 6:05 left in 1st half. – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
When the Blazers aren’t hitting 3s, they’re getting to the foul line. Too many offensive fouls on Phoenix too – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Right now, Blazers riding McCollum thinking he has the better matchup as Bridges is guarding Lillard.
Down 14. nearly midway through 2nd quarter. #Suns – 10:45 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I thought after JaVale missed his first shot that I hadn’t seen him miss often in Portland. Since then he’s gone 5-6. – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson with a slick drop off pass to McGee for open dunk, but McCollum answers with 3.
#Suns down 13. – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Again, more offense than one might think.
McGee jumper. #Suns down 10. – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
A little push off from McCollum to get space from Johnson or jumper, but Monty Williams talked about Lillard and McCollum coming at you.
He was right.
McCollum 10. Lillard 5.
#Suns down 11. – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down 14 and the Blazers cannot miss. They’re already 6-for-12 from 3 – 10:40 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Very encouraging first quarter for the Blazers vs. Phoenix. They are up 30-24 but more important, we’re active and connected on defense. Nassir Little is doing what Chauncey Billups challenged him to do: play harder than anyone on floor. – 10:35 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Suns helped by missing some open ones but I thought the Blazers were way better on defense in the first quarter than they were in the opener. – 10:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 30, Suns 24: end of first quarter. 6 points for @Norman Powell and @Robert Covington. 5 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard, 5 points for @CJ McCollum. A much better start for the home team. – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: POR 30, PHX 24
Booker: 9 Pts, 2 Ast, 4-6 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 1 Blk
McGee: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Lillard: 5 Pts, 5 Ast – 10:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Portland shooting a tidy 60 percent from the field in the first quarter – 10:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee is someone who could easily average 10 and 7 off the bench with the way #Suns pass the ball and the way he’s being given the freedom to go get a shot.
Now he’s turned it over at times in that latter role, but he has more offense than one may think.
#Suns down 28-24. – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payton scores in delayed transition, but again, defense is the issue
Monty Williams praised defensive intensity after last night’s win at Lakers.
#Suns – 10:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers’ defense has looked a lot sharper tonight than in the season opener. Not a lot of open looks for Phoenix. – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker stepped into 3 off Payton feed.
Williams said before game Payton gets #Suns in offense, but defense issue for #Suns right now.
Blazers 58.8% FG (4-of-9 3s)
#Suns timeout. Down 25-18 with 3:19 left in 1st.
Portland last played Wednesday. 2nd of back-to-back for Phoenix. – 10:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A 4-of-6 start for Booker but the Blazers are 10-for-17 as a team – 10:27 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nassir Little celebrated that three-pointer like it was a game-winner in the playoffs. – 10:27 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Nassir Little makes one appearance on @LockedOnBlazers and then starts the game like this. There are no coincidences. – 10:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It appears the fears of Devin Booker’s demise were greatly exaggerated – 10:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Strong start for the Blazers.
Ayton has looked good. Smart decisions offensively and a few active plays defensively. – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payton, Johnson set to check in.
Lillard scores, fouled by Crowder.
Crowder out, Paul out.
#Suns down 22-15. – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges has two releases from 3.
One is a wind up set shot type.
The other is a quick flick of the wrist.
Just hit the latter.
#Suns down 16-13. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got Lillard guarding Crowder.
#Suns down 14-10 as Covington hits 3. – 10:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Hope Jusuf Nurkic is all right, just took a shot to the face from Devin Booker – 10:18 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Ouch. Nurkic banged the back of his head on the floor htere. – 10:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nurkic was down for a while after being pulled down by Booker. Looked like the back of his head hit the floor. Walking off slowly. Wouldn’t be surprised if they put him in the concussion protocol. – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton set two screens in a three-man game with Paul and Booker that led to Booker open jumper.
Booker connects.
#Suns down 9-8 in 1st.
Booker now hearing it from crowd as they show replay of his follow through that caught Nurkic in the face.
He was down for a minute. – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Stepback jumper from Booker.
Booker blow by Covington for layup.
Powell answers.
Ayton answers.
#Suns up 6-5 – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul goes over and gives Chauncey Billups a hug before the tip. #Suns #RipCity. – 10:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard introduced in player intros as “a member of the NBA’s all-time Top 75 team.” Huge applause. – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wonder how guys get ready for games?
Check out JaVale McGee doing a stretch I’m not attempting in my dreams. #Suns pic.twitter.com/RdmEJT2Bct – 10:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
New colors for @Damian Lillard‘s @adidas Originals Dame 7 EXT PLY versus Suns pic.twitter.com/Re6xsRBjZm – 10:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker averages 31.4 PPG across 8 games in Portland. At least 29 points in six of ’em. – 10:00 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Important pregame update for Blazers Suns. Ben McLemore was enthusiastically singing along to Still Fly by Big Tymers in warmups – 9:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember that 3 Jae Crowder hit late at #Lakers to essentially put the game away?
We’ll see if that’s the start of a hot streak for him.
He’s a streaky shooter either way. Went 0-for-5 from 3 in opener being latest example. pic.twitter.com/O4DRKg5hqA – 9:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers met to sift through the wreckage from the Suns loss in what Frank Vogel called a “very healthy” film session on Saturday es.pn/3pwU2tK – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“In the 2nd half, we noticed it was a little more than what he led on. He wanted to play. I think it got a little worse after the game.”
Monty Williams on Cameron Payne (right hamstring strain). Out vs. #Blazers. #Suns have 3 days between tonight and next game Wed. vs. Kings. pic.twitter.com/E5lcoxb0Lf – 9:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said the Suns don’t mind going to that all-reserve lineup we’ve seen for 12 total minutes through 2 games so far. They typically stagger some starters in but he’s confident an all-bench group with vets can hold it down at times. – 8:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said they noticed Cameron Payne hurting in first half as Payne wasn’t letting it be known how serious it was.
Payne out tonight with right hamstring strain.
Looking to Elfrid Payton to fill that void, saying Payton defends and gets them into their offense. #Suns – 8:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chauncey Billups said they don’t carry anything over from preseason game in Phoenix the Blazers lost, 119-74, or from preseason period.
“Just keep chipping.”
Billups said he’s thinking of how Monty Williams entered 1st year with #Suns in how he’s approaching this 1st season. – 8:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The “Rose City” colorway of @CJ McCollum @LiNingHoops signature, the CJ1 pic.twitter.com/YmIgzFFMFV – 8:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ blowout win over Lakers proves defenses need to start accounting for Mikal Bridges – https://t.co/0xq36vYQgU via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/z3mW3ENtVJ – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The 50th is an incredible list. A lot of history. A lot of records are held by those young men. So it’s an honor to be able to be on that list. They had to expand it and so I’m glad they expanded it and found room for me.”
#Mavs coach Jason Kidd on named to #NBA75 team. #Suns pic.twitter.com/LLhavsBtM4 – 6:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Updated #Suns injury report at Blazers.
Cameron Payne OUT (right hamstring strain).
Landry Shamet PROBABLE (right foot soreness). – 6:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Payne is listed as out on the injury report for tonight’s Suns game against the Blazers due to a right hamstring strain. – 5:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said the team had a productive film session and practice today as they continue to try and iron out defensive coverages. The details really matter there, and they saw the margin for error is much lower against GSW and PHX.
“Today was a great growth day for us.” – 5:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne is listed as out for tonight’s game against the Blazers with a right hamstring strain. Landry Shamet is listed as probable with right foot soreness – 5:15 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Russ addressing Media after practice this afternoon…
-Says Suns & Warriors have a lot of continuity with their lineups…For the Lakers, everyone is new, they are going to need time
-Added that everyone has moved on from AD & Dwight situation from yesterday
@ESPNLosAngeles – 5:13 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Two seasons ago in Portland of the 100 most common bigs put in the pick and roll Hassan Whiteside ranked 44th out of 100 defensively. If he can do that with the Utah Jazz it would be a big upgrade. – 4:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I hope not. I hope we don’t. Holy smokes. We’ve had a few coaches that like voted for it and I’m just like, ‘What are you guys talking about?'”
Phoenix #Suns coach Monty Williams frowns on idea of coaches again wearing suits for games https://t.co/fDTiY3Msja via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jwZ4KDd052 – 4:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns stories:
Robert Sarver “shocked” by racism, sexism allegations https://t.co/clc4ek2xjy
Chris Paul #NBA75 honor, makes 20K/10K history https://t.co/9MW9ZauuW8
Suns address Sarver allegations, top #Lakers https://t.co/wNrpDktEGc
5 takeaways https://t.co/vZEgzLndtg pic.twitter.com/XgQq6OAnla – 4:03 PM
