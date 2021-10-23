Klay Thompson still upset about snub

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After being left off the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Klay Thompson chimed in on social media with a response. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/22/war… – 1:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel taking issue with Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson not being on NBA Top 75 list. Vogel called it “surreal” that LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Melo are all on the list pic.twitter.com/fqfCdJ22KS – 8:23 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Some only believe Klay Thompson should be top 75 because he played with Curry and Durant and won 3 titles (two with KD).
But there were far better all-round players left off that list. Guys who had to carry their teams.
T-Mac, Nique, Vince, etc.
Klay wasn’t snubbed. – 8:18 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Klay did not make the 75 Greatest Team. Because he’s not one of the 75 Greatest. He didn’t get snubbed. Resume: 5x All-Star, 2x All-NBA, 1x All-Defense. Way too thin. He’s only played 615 games. Only AD has played fewer. And he didn’t deserve to be on. – 8:03 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Klay Thompson thing is out of control.
He has been named All-NBA twice. That means only twice has he been recognized as one of the 15 best players in the NBA yet he should be named one of the 75 best ever?
The math just doesn’t add up. – 7:21 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Both @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja agree: Having 85-90% of the old Klay Thompson would change everything for the Warriors. #RealOnes pic.twitter.com/Ni7Le5ZVc4 – 6:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After being left off the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Klay Thompson chimed in on social media with a response. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/22/war… – 4:00 PM
Alysha Tsuji @AlyshaTsuji
Klay about to drop 60 and break the 3-pt record again in his first game back 👀 pic.twitter.com/LENbIxBxmW – 1:40 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Strange but true: Kenyon Martin sold Klay Thompson his boat. No, not that Kenyon Martin. nytimes.com/2021/10/22/spo… – 12:45 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Talked to Klay Thompson about being the only NBA player who commutes to work on a 37-foot fishing boat: nytimes.com/2021/10/22/spo… – 12:00 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
I can think of about 30 players who could have made the NBA’s Top 75 list and didn’t. But the list is as close to unimpeachable as you’re going to get. I can’t think of a single one I’d take off to put someone on. Sorry, Klay. – 11:39 AM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
SMH an absolute joke that Klay, Kyrie and Tony Parker weren’t named to the NBA’s Top 75 list! With respect to some of the greats from the 60s and 70s (think Cousy, DeBusschere and even Pistol Pete), there’s simply no way that Klay, Kyrie and TP are behind these dudes. No way! – 11:19 AM
More on this storyline
Sean Highkin: Dame mentions Dwight Howard, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Alex English as players he was surprised didn’t make it. “Out of all the players on there, I think I was the shortest tenured and the youngest. But I’m not the one making the list.” -via Twitter @highkin / October 23, 2021
Andre Iguodala: So y’all saying @KyrieIrving ain’t top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least… -via Twitter @andre / October 23, 2021
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel also thinks Warriors’ Klay Thompson should’ve been on the #NBA75 list. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / October 22, 2021