Lance Stephenson to play for Nuggets' G League team

Shams Charania: Sources: 9-year NBA veteran Lance Stephenson will play for the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate, Grand Rapids, this season. He was selected No. 13 in G League draft today.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Shamorie Ponds, Lance Stephenson, LiAngelo Ball, Zaire Wade among prominent names in NBA G League draft.
zagsblog.com/2021/10/23/sha… – 3:12 PM
Shamorie Ponds, Lance Stephenson, LiAngelo Ball, Zaire Wade among prominent names in NBA G League draft.
zagsblog.com/2021/10/23/sha… – 3:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grand Rapids Gold took Lance Stephenson in the first round of today’s G League draft and point guard and Duke product Trevon Duvall in the second. Stephenson averaged 27 ppg in the China last season. Duvall has spent two seasons in the G League and played in Canada last year. – 2:47 PM
Grand Rapids Gold took Lance Stephenson in the first round of today’s G League draft and point guard and Duke product Trevon Duvall in the second. Stephenson averaged 27 ppg in the China last season. Duvall has spent two seasons in the G League and played in Canada last year. – 2:47 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
I’m writing this ONLY to call people out
No, the Denver Nuggets did NOT sign Lance Stephenson. – 2:43 PM
I’m writing this ONLY to call people out
No, the Denver Nuggets did NOT sign Lance Stephenson. – 2:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
In today’s G League draft, where LiAngelo Ball went 14th overall to Greensboro (one pick after Lance Stephenson went to Grand Rapids), the Clippers’ Agua Caliente Clippers took Nate Darling fifth overall. – 1:27 PM
In today’s G League draft, where LiAngelo Ball went 14th overall to Greensboro (one pick after Lance Stephenson went to Grand Rapids), the Clippers’ Agua Caliente Clippers took Nate Darling fifth overall. – 1:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance Stephenson was taken 13th overall in the @nbagleague draft by Grand Rapids, affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. – 1:22 PM
Lance Stephenson was taken 13th overall in the @nbagleague draft by Grand Rapids, affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. – 1:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: 9-year NBA veteran Lance Stephenson will play for the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate, Grand Rapids, this season. He was selected No. 13 in G League draft today. – 1:20 PM
Sources: 9-year NBA veteran Lance Stephenson will play for the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate, Grand Rapids, this season. He was selected No. 13 in G League draft today. – 1:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
G League draft is today at 1 p.m., with Heat’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, having 3 picks. Among those eligible for selection:
Ron Artest III
LiAngelo Ball
Brandon Knight
Skal Labissiere
Lance Stephenson
Shamorie Ponds
Zaire Wade – 7:27 AM
G League draft is today at 1 p.m., with Heat’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, having 3 picks. Among those eligible for selection:
Ron Artest III
LiAngelo Ball
Brandon Knight
Skal Labissiere
Lance Stephenson
Shamorie Ponds
Zaire Wade – 7:27 AM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: NBA vet Lance Stephenson will be a featured name in Saturday’s @nbagleague draft and there is a growing belief, sources say, that Stephenson is likely to land with the Denver @Nuggets’ affiliate in Grand Rapids. More tomorrow via This Week In Basketball: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 22, 2021
JD Shaw: Nine-year NBA veteran Lance Stephenson ( @StephensonLance ) has signed a contract in the NBA G League and will enter the October 23 draft, @HoopsRumors has learned. Stephenson last played in China. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / October 21, 2021