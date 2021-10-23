Nets have taken calls for Kyrie Irving

Wojnarowski’s report surfaces in relation to the Philadelphia 76ers’ standoff with a trade of Ben Simmons. “Daryl Morey has called all over the league, talked to teams about star players everywhere to try to find a deal for Ben Simmons,” said Wojnarowski. “One team he has not called, I’m told, is the Brooklyn Nets. He has not lobbed a call to Sean Marks about Kyrie Irving. “Brooklyn, I’m told, has taken incoming calls from teams on Kyrie Irving. They have not themselves made any calls on Kyrie Irving.”
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets taking trade calls on Kyrie Irving
sportando.basketball/en/nets-taking… – 3:04 AM
Nets taking trade calls on Kyrie Irving
sportando.basketball/en/nets-taking… – 3:04 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Some Russ/Lakers talk on the Lowe Post podcast today — among many other topics in a look around the first week of the NBA. (And somehow no Kyrie or Simmons talk!!!!):
Apple: apple.co/2XCJUnZ
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zd7Bn8 – 11:38 PM
Some Russ/Lakers talk on the Lowe Post podcast today — among many other topics in a look around the first week of the NBA. (And somehow no Kyrie or Simmons talk!!!!):
Apple: apple.co/2XCJUnZ
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zd7Bn8 – 11:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
NYC protesters who held ‘freedom rally’ at Times Square to march in support of Kyrie Irving. #Nets #NBA foxnews.com/us/nyc-protest… #FoxNews – 7:36 PM
NYC protesters who held ‘freedom rally’ at Times Square to march in support of Kyrie Irving. #Nets #NBA foxnews.com/us/nyc-protest… #FoxNews – 7:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting on NBA Countdown on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/tBwxrljKZp – 7:31 PM
Reporting on NBA Countdown on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/tBwxrljKZp – 7:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Sixers Game:
▪️The Nets gave up 13 offensive rebounds last game. They will have to clean that up against the Sixers to win.
▪️Ben Simmons, Shake Milton and Grant Riller are out for Philadelphia.
▪️Kyrie Irving is out for Brooklyn. – 7:01 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Sixers Game:
▪️The Nets gave up 13 offensive rebounds last game. They will have to clean that up against the Sixers to win.
▪️Ben Simmons, Shake Milton and Grant Riller are out for Philadelphia.
▪️Kyrie Irving is out for Brooklyn. – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are two peas in separate pods.
“I think we have to live in the here and now and not expect for things to change. We have to be the best team we can be with the pieces that we have available right now.” #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:59 PM
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are two peas in separate pods.
“I think we have to live in the here and now and not expect for things to change. We have to be the best team we can be with the pieces that we have available right now.” #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash on Nets+76ers hoping to look different by playoffs with Kyrie+Ben: “We have to live in the here and now…We can’t project forward to if Kyrie returns so we build, try to learn our lessons every night and hopefully we get there quicker than not…but you can’t cheat it” – 1:23 PM
Steve Nash on Nets+76ers hoping to look different by playoffs with Kyrie+Ben: “We have to live in the here and now…We can’t project forward to if Kyrie returns so we build, try to learn our lessons every night and hopefully we get there quicker than not…but you can’t cheat it” – 1:23 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
SMH an absolute joke that Klay, Kyrie and Tony Parker weren’t named to the NBA’s Top 75 list! With respect to some of the greats from the 60s and 70s (think Cousy, DeBusschere and even Pistol Pete), there’s simply no way that Klay, Kyrie and TP are behind these dudes. No way! – 11:19 AM
SMH an absolute joke that Klay, Kyrie and Tony Parker weren’t named to the NBA’s Top 75 list! With respect to some of the greats from the 60s and 70s (think Cousy, DeBusschere and even Pistol Pete), there’s simply no way that Klay, Kyrie and TP are behind these dudes. No way! – 11:19 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod: The always-excellent @Jim Jackson stops by with some quick-hit first impressions on the new season: Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, Simmons/Kyrie, #NBA75.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/2BITFKqEYf – 10:50 AM
New Crossover pod: The always-excellent @Jim Jackson stops by with some quick-hit first impressions on the new season: Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, Simmons/Kyrie, #NBA75.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/2BITFKqEYf – 10:50 AM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
I’m pretty sure right now that I like @Kyrie Irving more than I like @Ben Simmons …..that’s pretty hard to do – 9:31 AM
I’m pretty sure right now that I like @Kyrie Irving more than I like @Ben Simmons …..that’s pretty hard to do – 9:31 AM
More on this storyline
Woj called the market for the seven-time All-Star “dicey” while adding that there are no talks between the Nets and 76ers about a Ben Simmons-for-Irving block buster … and he doesn’t think the Sixers will ever call. Woj was speaking with Malika Andrews, ESPN’s former Nets beat writer and host of its new “NBA Today” show which debuts on the network Monday. -via NetsDaily / October 17, 2021
As our Alec Sturm tweeted off the podcast, Woj was not optimistic about the Nets situation, saying the organization doesn’t have much if any hope that Irving will get vaccinated. “The bottom line is, Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated,” said Woj. “At this point he doesn’t sound as though he is about to get vaccinated to be able to return and play for this Nets team. And the Nets are preparing for the fact that’s he’s not gonna be there.” -via NetsDaily / October 17, 2021
Alec Sturm: Woj, via his podcast: “When the Nets made [the Harden] trade, they saw James Harden as a necessity. I think that they could already see that they may not be able to count on Kyrie Irving.” -via Twitter / October 17, 2021