Russell Westbrook: Lakers didn't discuss Davis-Howard scuffle at practice

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook said the Lakers have moved past their frustration from last night and there was no additional talk of the AD-Dwight situation today at film/practice. – 5:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ItCYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast with @Seerat Sohi from @ringer. Among the topics, how the Lakers can best use their size, Westbrook, the Ben Simmons mess, and whether Kendall, Shiv, Roman or Connor is the true Roy family black sheep.
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 4:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook after 2 games:
23/16/13 totals
36/00/38%
0-7 3P pic.twitter.com/N8YSe0pJrJ – 11:22 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are a combined 1-13 from three to start the season. pic.twitter.com/wk3AQi8cBQ – 11:06 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma loved the “turnt” atmosphere at Capital One Arena last night and also offered his assessment of the Russell Westbrook trade in hindsight: “I mean, you gotta do that trade 10 out of 10 times.” ift.tt/3m6Afzx – 9:59 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Davis and Westbrook on the floor together without LeBron:
16 minutes
-13 pts diff
84.6 off rtg
6 ast
7 turnovers
2-12 from 3
120.0 pace
2 fastbreak pts
Just a beautiful mess and absolute chaos. It’s like the babysitter falling asleep and five toddlers just going HAM. – 9:53 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: Suns 115, Lakers 105, as LAL fall to 0-2 on the season, with a Sunday clash vs. Memphis coming.
LeBron: 25/5/2; Davis: 22/14/3/2; Westbrook: 15/11/9.
LAL shot 39.5%, Suns 48.8%. – 12:37 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook got steal, bucket and foul, but missed FT that would’ve cut #Suns lead to nine.
Bridges was fouled on missed FT, went 1-of-2. #Suns up 11. – 12:32 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Lakers need to get LeBron-AD-Westbrook reps with Reaves, clearly – 12:26 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
every time Westbrook lines up a 3 the Suns are asking him if he needs anything else to make his stay more enjoyable like a hotel lobby concierge. – 11:39 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
The ball screen actions with Westbrook just don’t work as well. Doesn’t compromise the defense. They’re going under 2 and playing in deep drops every time. Doesn’t create the spacing they think it’s going to create – 11:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook joins LeBron with his 3rd PF, at the 4:42 mark, bringing Rajon Rondo in for the first time.
Lakers have been struggling to score, and showing frustration with the whistle, as PHX has turned a 3-point deficit into a 49-38 lead. – 11:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The first half isn’t even over, and Russell Westbrook (three) and LeBron James (three) are in foul trouble. Lakers have gotten increasingly irritated with how the game has been called tonight. – 11:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 26-23 lead out of the first Q despite LeBron and AD combining to shoot 3 for 8, after the two combined for most of LAL’s offense in Game 1.
Westbrook led all scorers with 8 points. – 10:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good spurt from the full reserve lineup to have the Suns down only 3. Two fouls each for Booker, James, Davis and Westbrook.
Really tough for this offense to get in a flow if Booker is off. Paul might need to get more aggressive shooting the ball. – 10:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 26, Suns 23
Russell Westbrook leads LA with 8 points, already matching his Game 1 total against the Warriors. He’s been better on both ends. LeBron has 6 points and continues to shoot 3s impressively. These bench-centric units are rough defensively. – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: LAL 26, PHX 23
Crowder: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts
Ayton: 2 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Stl
Westbrook: 8 Pts, 3 Ast – 10:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers lead Suns 26-23 end of first quarter. Westbrook leads Lakers with 8 points, 3 assists. – 10:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook (8 pts on 3-for-6 shooting) already has as many points in the 1st Q as he had in the entirety of his Laker debut (8 pts on 4-for-13). LAL leads PHX 26-23 after 1Q. – 10:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tough call on AD, who looked to have drawn JaVale’s charge, but was called for his 2nd PF. Westbrook also has a pair of PF’s after an offensive foul. – 10:38 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Russell Westbrook has eight points on 3-for-4 shooting in 8 minutes, which equals the total number of points he had in his Laker debut against the Warriors on Tuesday. – 10:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook has become the good version of himself so far tonight. – 10:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Avery Bradley is getting the rotation minutes Rajon Rondo played in Game 1 here, as Vogel’s likely looking for more perimeter defense, especially since Westbrook is in to run the offense. – 10:30 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Like this lineup…AD at the 5, Melo at the 4 along with Bazemore, Monk and Westbrook
Lebron has 2 Fouls… – 10:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice start for Westbrook in Game 2, as he has 6 early points after an and-1 over Booker, who committed his 2nd PF.
Westbrook then found LeBron for a transition 3, as LAL lead 15-13 midway through the 1st Q. – 10:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Westbrook trying to get himself going. Following rebound & turnaround J, Westbrook shouting toward the courtside fans – 10:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges on LeBron so Booker is on Westbrook.
Suns are going at AD defensively on the move around screens off the ball. Two floaters for Jae Crowder already. – 10:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
In his second Lakers’ game, it took Russell Westbrook less than two minutes to get points on the board. – 10:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel said it’s “pretty surreal” to have four players from the #NBA75 list on his team.
If you don’t know already, those players are: LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Carmelo – 8:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel taking issue with Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson not being on NBA Top 75 list. Vogel called it “surreal” that LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Melo are all on the list pic.twitter.com/fqfCdJ22KS – 8:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel keeping with same starting lineup vs Suns: LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Jordan, Bazemore – 8:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters for the Lakers as the opener tonight: Westbrook, Bazemore, LeBron, AD and Jordan. – 8:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Fun to see legends in other markets pull up to games. Ex-Eagles RB Brian Westbrook is in the house. – 8:13 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Russell Westbrook ball possession stats, Ja Morant channeling Derrick Rose, Bulls D’ing up and Mavs shot quality metrics.
10 wild overreactions from NBA opening week… 👇👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 7:18 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: After Saturday’s practice, Russell Westbrook continued to note how much the Lakers want to win every game, balanced with knowledge it’s gonna take time to gel. Also noted the pace being obviously faster in the fourth quarter on Friday, with Davis at the 5, which opened things up. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 23, 2021
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says the Lakers had a “very healthy film session” and they were able to have a lot of discussions about the miscommunications on defense. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / October 23, 2021
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel on the Dwight Howard/Anthony Davis spat: “Those guys love each other. … I’d rather our guys care than not care” -via Twitter @mcten / October 23, 2021