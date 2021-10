Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga nearing his return

Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will miss one additional week due to a patellar tendon strain in his right knee, the team announced on Friday. Kuminga suffered the injury on Oct. 6 in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets. The exact play when it occurred is not known but he left the game under his own power and would not return. He missed the Warriors’ final three games of the preseason. -via The Rookie Wire / October 16, 2021