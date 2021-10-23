Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga nearing his return

Anthony Slater: Update from the Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga has been cleared for full activity/practice. He will still miss the next three games (strained patella), but is nearing a return.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will miss one additional week due to a patellar tendon strain in his right knee, the team announced on Friday. Kuminga suffered the injury on Oct. 6 in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets. The exact play when it occurred is not known but he left the game under his own power and would not return. He missed the Warriors’ final three games of the preseason. -via The Rookie Wire / October 16, 2021