Celtics being cautious with Jaylen Brown's knee

Main Rumors

October 24, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said Jaylen could return tomorrow vs. #Hornets. Said missing 10 days with COVID, ramping back up to play in the opener and then playing 34 minutes affected his knee. #Celtics5:39 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s knee soreness is “something he dealt with at times last year … He felt a little something last game, so we just want to be extra cautious.” Jaylen will rest tonight and hopes to play tomorrow in Charlotte. – 5:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dennis Schroder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight.
Celtics starters:
Schroder
Marcus Smart
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams – 5:38 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown out tonight with knee soreness – an issue he had last season. Udoka said Brown also being held out tonight with tomorrow night’s game in Charlotte in mind. – 5:36 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown for the Celtics. – 5:36 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Dennis Schroder will start in Jaylen Brown’s place. – 5:36 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown had some knee soreness at end of Toronto game. Team is hoping he can play in 2nd half of back-to-back but Udoka said they’ll see how he feels tomorrow. – 5:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Schroder will start in place of Jaylen. #Celtics5:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown according to Ime Udoka. – 5:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown felt a little knee soreness in the Toronto game and tried to rest it, but it didn’t feel great yesterday. This is the same knee issue that kept him out a few games last year. Udoka thinks quick ramp up after quarantine and the 2OT game exacerbated it. – 5:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says the Celtics are being cautious with Jaylen Brown in holding him out today against Houston. He said the ramp up to opening night, plus the double OT game, brought this knee soreness on. Dennis Schroder will start in his place. – 5:35 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown:
“It’s knee soreness — something he dealt with at times last year. … Just want to be cautious with it, have a back-to-back coming up.” – 5:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “Some knee soreness. Something he dealt with at times last season…He felt a little something last game. Just something we are being cautious with.” – 5:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jaylen Brown is out for the Celtics tonight. Rockets will have everyone available, except for John Wall – 4:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left patella tendinopathy) has now been ruled out of tonight’s game at Houston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com2:43 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jaylen Brown is out tonight vs. Houston (Left Patella Tendinopathy) – 2:39 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is OUT vs Rockets. – 2:35 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 2:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics F Jaylen Brown OUT tonight with left patella soreness – 2:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game. – 2:34 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight with Left Patella Tendinopathy – 2:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Officials for #Rockets #Celtics
Ben Taylor
JB DeRosa
Bennie Adams – 11:23 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 25th birthday to Jaylen Brown!
📊 339 GP, 15.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.8 APG
🎯 47.2 FG%, 37.8 3P%, 69.9 FT%
⭐️ 1x (2021)
Brown is one of four players in @Marc D’Amico history to score at least 5,000 points before his 25th birthday. He has the highest TS% in the group (56.8%). pic.twitter.com/ydh9is9t5g10:01 AM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report at Houston Rockets on Sunday:
Jaylen Brown – Left Patella Tendinopathy – QUESTIONABLE – 6:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Celtics say Jaylen Brown (Left Patella Tendinopathy) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Houston. – 5:53 PM

