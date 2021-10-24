Coby White expendable for Bulls?

Following the offseason additions of Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, White could be expendable. “I think Coby could get moved if they feel like they need a piece,” as one NBA executive predicted. “I like Coby. He’s a guy who needs to get to a situation where he can play.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls’ injury report is clean except for Coby White ahead of tonight’s game against the Pistons. Detroit remains without Cade Cunningham (right ankle sprain) – 1:47 PM
Bulls’ injury report is clean except for Coby White ahead of tonight’s game against the Pistons. Detroit remains without Cade Cunningham (right ankle sprain) – 1:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan using 9-man rotation through 3 quarters and while situation is fluid, this looks like lineup he will use until Coby White returns. Donovan has trust in others, including Ayo Dosunmu, who played well in Detroit. But Alize Johnson is clearly over Tony Bradley for now. – 9:48 PM
Billy Donovan using 9-man rotation through 3 quarters and while situation is fluid, this looks like lineup he will use until Coby White returns. Donovan has trust in others, including Ayo Dosunmu, who played well in Detroit. But Alize Johnson is clearly over Tony Bradley for now. – 9:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls’ bench scoring vs. Pistons:
Dosunmu 7 points
Caruso 3 points
That’s it.
Still believe there’s significant role for Coby White on this team. He has value on many nights but especially games like last night. – 9:22 AM
Bulls’ bench scoring vs. Pistons:
Dosunmu 7 points
Caruso 3 points
That’s it.
Still believe there’s significant role for Coby White on this team. He has value on many nights but especially games like last night. – 9:22 AM