Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets

The Boston Celtics (0-2) play against the Houston Rockets (1-1) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 24, 2021
Boston Celtics 106, Houston Rockets 95 (Q4 00:32)
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jalen Green. The violence of that, my lord. pic.twitter.com/YjoWcAHecT – 9:23 PM
Jalen Green. The violence of that, my lord. pic.twitter.com/YjoWcAHecT – 9:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Terrific play by Grant Williams to break up that fastbreak. He's had a really good night. – 9:19 PM
Terrific play by Grant Williams to break up that fastbreak. He’s had a really good night. – 9:19 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Three games into his NBA career, Jalen Green has his first @SportsCenter reel and a 30-piece. – 9:18 PM
Three games into his NBA career, Jalen Green has his first @SportsCenter reel and a 30-piece. – 9:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Rockets spacing has been a little messy tonight. Seems like too many guys in actions where passing lanes should be cleaner. I assume that's just a really young team figuring it out. – 9:17 PM
The Rockets spacing has been a little messy tonight. Seems like too many guys in actions where passing lanes should be cleaner. I assume that’s just a really young team figuring it out. – 9:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green has had a nice game, but that's not an ideal shot chart. The three-point shooting isn't sustainable, and you'd like to see a little more efficiency inside the arc pic.twitter.com/2rbJmB4mgk – 9:16 PM
Jalen Green has had a nice game, but that’s not an ideal shot chart. The three-point shooting isn’t sustainable, and you’d like to see a little more efficiency inside the arc pic.twitter.com/2rbJmB4mgk – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Horford was the only bright spot for Boston against Toronto. He's had just as much of an impact tonight. – 9:15 PM
Horford was the only bright spot for Boston against Toronto. He’s had just as much of an impact tonight. – 9:15 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green in 32 minutes:
28 points
4 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
1 block
10-17 from the field
8-10 from 3-PT range – 9:14 PM
Jalen Green in 32 minutes:
28 points
4 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
1 block
10-17 from the field
8-10 from 3-PT range – 9:14 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics just a little too sloppy allowing Houston to keep it just a little too close. This could cost them tomorrow against Charlotte. Tatum's night should be over but instead they still need him on the floor – 9:13 PM
Celtics just a little too sloppy allowing Houston to keep it just a little too close. This could cost them tomorrow against Charlotte. Tatum’s night should be over but instead they still need him on the floor – 9:13 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Jalen Green 3 ball becomes consistent and it's curtains because he can get to the rim with ease already. Sheesh – 9:13 PM
Jalen Green 3 ball becomes consistent and it’s curtains because he can get to the rim with ease already. Sheesh – 9:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good timeout by Ime Udoka there. Celtics had run a couple of sloppy sets. Get a good ATO for a bucket here and it might seal this one. – 9:13 PM
Good timeout by Ime Udoka there. Celtics had run a couple of sloppy sets. Get a good ATO for a bucket here and it might seal this one. – 9:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
28 for Jalen Green, the kid can play and he'll go through a Tatum-like physical transformation as he matures. Watch out. #Rockets #Celtics – 9:12 PM
28 for Jalen Green, the kid can play and he’ll go through a Tatum-like physical transformation as he matures. Watch out. #Rockets #Celtics – 9:12 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Make that 28 for Jalen Green. On an efficient 10-for-17 from the field, 8-for-10 from deep. Wow. – 9:12 PM
Make that 28 for Jalen Green. On an efficient 10-for-17 from the field, 8-for-10 from deep. Wow. – 9:12 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
With his 8th 3ptFGM, #Rockets @Jalen Green just set the franchise rookie record for 3ptFGM in a game. (Previous: Cuttino Mobley & Michael Dickerson with 7 – in the same game on Mar. 25, 1999 vs Raptors). Green has 28 pts (8-10 on 3's), Rockets trail 104-90. @SportsTalk790 – 9:12 PM
With his 8th 3ptFGM, #Rockets @Jalen Green just set the franchise rookie record for 3ptFGM in a game. (Previous: Cuttino Mobley & Michael Dickerson with 7 – in the same game on Mar. 25, 1999 vs Raptors). Green has 28 pts (8-10 on 3’s), Rockets trail 104-90. @SportsTalk790 – 9:12 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets fans can stop panicking about Jalen Green. He's going to be good, I promise lol – 9:12 PM
Rockets fans can stop panicking about Jalen Green. He’s going to be good, I promise lol – 9:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with his eighth 3-pointer, ties Anthony Edwards for the most ever by a teenager. He is one shy of the rookie record. – 9:11 PM
Jalen Green with his eighth 3-pointer, ties Anthony Edwards for the most ever by a teenager. He is one shy of the rookie record. – 9:11 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
A new #Rockets rookie record. 8 made threes for @Jalen Green! – 9:11 PM
A new #Rockets rookie record. 8 made threes for @Jalen Green! – 9:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Julius Randle is doing some of what he did in the opener against the Celtics here against the Magic, in terms of forcing difficult shots. With the options the Knicks have added around him, he shouldn't be doing that. – 9:10 PM
Julius Randle is doing some of what he did in the opener against the Celtics here against the Magic, in terms of forcing difficult shots. With the options the Knicks have added around him, he shouldn’t be doing that. – 9:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That last three by Tatum were the first fourth-quarter points he's scored this season. – 9:09 PM
That last three by Tatum were the first fourth-quarter points he’s scored this season. – 9:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A crushing Horford screen opens up a 3 for Tatum and #Celtics are up 17 with 5:13 left. #Rockets – 9:09 PM
A crushing Horford screen opens up a 3 for Tatum and #Celtics are up 17 with 5:13 left. #Rockets – 9:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun popped Marcus Smart reaching for a rebound. Officials reviewed but a common foul. Also, his fifth. – 9:08 PM
Sengun popped Marcus Smart reaching for a rebound. Officials reviewed but a common foul. Also, his fifth. – 9:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Horford and Tatum back in after the timeout. Nice ATO set got Grant to the free throw line. – 9:05 PM
Horford and Tatum back in after the timeout. Nice ATO set got Grant to the free throw line. – 9:05 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Grant Williams evolving into a lethal three-point shooter in his third year was … unexpected. Williams is 5-6 from three tonight. 9-12 on the season. – 9:05 PM
Grant Williams evolving into a lethal three-point shooter in his third year was … unexpected. Williams is 5-6 from three tonight. 9-12 on the season. – 9:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Nice ATO for Grant, and he's fouled at the rim. #Celtics #Rockets – 9:05 PM
Nice ATO for Grant, and he’s fouled at the rim. #Celtics #Rockets – 9:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams’ previous career high in threes made was three.
He’s 5-of-6 from behind the arc tonight. 9-of-12 on the season so far on three-pointers. – 9:04 PM
Grant Williams’ previous career high in threes made was three.
He’s 5-of-6 from behind the arc tonight. 9-of-12 on the season so far on three-pointers. – 9:04 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Grant Williams has 17 points in 24 minutes. He is 5-of-6 from 3. – 9:03 PM
Grant Williams has 17 points in 24 minutes. He is 5-of-6 from 3. – 9:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Udoka can't go too long without Tatum or Horford here. Needs one of them back in to get things back under control. – 9:01 PM
Udoka can’t go too long without Tatum or Horford here. Needs one of them back in to get things back under control. – 9:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
19-year old Jalen Green just made his 7th three.
That matches the most ever against the Celtics by a rookie. Saddiq Bey did it at TD Garden on February 12th. – 9:01 PM
19-year old Jalen Green just made his 7th three.
That matches the most ever against the Celtics by a rookie. Saddiq Bey did it at TD Garden on February 12th. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Right now, Robert Williams is catching the ball and looking to pass immediately. Even when he's in the paint. He needs to go up with some of these shots inside vs kicking it back out. – 9:00 PM
Right now, Robert Williams is catching the ball and looking to pass immediately. Even when he’s in the paint. He needs to go up with some of these shots inside vs kicking it back out. – 9:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
There's a reason some projection models had Alperen Sengun as the best player in the draft. – 8:59 PM
There’s a reason some projection models had Alperen Sengun as the best player in the draft. – 8:59 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Very loud "Let's go Rockets" chant at Toyota Center during the dead ball. – 8:59 PM
Very loud “Let’s go Rockets” chant at Toyota Center during the dead ball. – 8:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics were up 20, started messing around and now #Rockets have cut it to 12 with 7:39 left. – 8:59 PM
#Celtics were up 20, started messing around and now #Rockets have cut it to 12 with 7:39 left. – 8:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Rockets are making the hustle plays right now and they're hanging around. – 8:58 PM
The Rockets are making the hustle plays right now and they’re hanging around. – 8:58 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jalen Green ties a #Rockets rookie record with 7 made threes. – 8:57 PM
Jalen Green ties a #Rockets rookie record with 7 made threes. – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun has done a lot of good things on both ends. The veterans with him off the Rockets bench not so much. Gordon, House, Augustin and Nwaba a combined 1 of 10 for 5 points. House still looking for first 2021-22 bucket. – 8:56 PM
Sengun has done a lot of good things on both ends. The veterans with him off the Rockets bench not so much. Gordon, House, Augustin and Nwaba a combined 1 of 10 for 5 points. House still looking for first 2021-22 bucket. – 8:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eric Gordon just airballed a layup. And it wasn't a floater he left short. It was a regular layup that missed the glass and the rim. Don't see that very often. – 8:55 PM
Eric Gordon just airballed a layup. And it wasn’t a floater he left short. It was a regular layup that missed the glass and the rim. Don’t see that very often. – 8:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The game outside the game here is Jayson Tatum riding the exercise bike as fans walk by into the tunnel. He just made a young #Rockets fan's night by giving him a wave. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/Qi5JWE1EaM – 8:53 PM
The game outside the game here is Jayson Tatum riding the exercise bike as fans walk by into the tunnel. He just made a young #Rockets fan’s night by giving him a wave. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/Qi5JWE1EaM – 8:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Celtics have scored 26 points off 17 Rockets turnovers. Rockets have scored 2 points off 5 Celtics turnovers – 8:52 PM
Celtics have scored 26 points off 17 Rockets turnovers. Rockets have scored 2 points off 5 Celtics turnovers – 8:52 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Stephen Silas has his work cut out for him with this Rockets team. Some very, very good individual talents. But Houston playing a lot of isolation offense. Jaylen Brown-less Celtics up 89-72 after three. – 8:51 PM
Stephen Silas has his work cut out for him with this Rockets team. Some very, very good individual talents. But Houston playing a lot of isolation offense. Jaylen Brown-less Celtics up 89-72 after three. – 8:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 89-72 after three
Tatum – 26 points
Horford – 15 points, 3 blocks
Schroder – 15 points
Grant – 14 points
Celtics – 13-37 threes
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Green – 20 points
Wood – 17 points
Porter – 13 points
Rockets – 12-25 threes
Rockets – 17 turnovers – 8:51 PM
Celtics lead 89-72 after three
Tatum – 26 points
Horford – 15 points, 3 blocks
Schroder – 15 points
Grant – 14 points
Celtics – 13-37 threes
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Green – 20 points
Wood – 17 points
Porter – 13 points
Rockets – 12-25 threes
Rockets – 17 turnovers – 8:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 89, Rockets 72 after 3. Rockets up to 17 turnovers, Celtics just 5, leading to two points. – 8:50 PM
Celtics 89, Rockets 72 after 3. Rockets up to 17 turnovers, Celtics just 5, leading to two points. – 8:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I normally hate silly camera angles, but that one was good to show some excellent defense by the Rockets. – 8:48 PM
I normally hate silly camera angles, but that one was good to show some excellent defense by the Rockets. – 8:48 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Al Horford is a +22 right now for a reason. Aside from some misses from deep, Horford has played just about perfectly – 8:46 PM
Al Horford is a +22 right now for a reason. Aside from some misses from deep, Horford has played just about perfectly – 8:46 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Al Horford's defensive activity over these last two games has been really impressive. – 8:46 PM
Al Horford’s defensive activity over these last two games has been really impressive. – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sengun put one hell of a move on Horford, then Horford stripped him and ran the floor for an and-1. Horford has had another really good night. – 8:44 PM
Sengun put one hell of a move on Horford, then Horford stripped him and ran the floor for an and-1. Horford has had another really good night. – 8:44 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jae'Sean Tate wasn't ready for that drop off pass from Sengun lol – 8:43 PM
Jae’Sean Tate wasn’t ready for that drop off pass from Sengun lol – 8:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck taking selfies with Celtics fans. They seem happy. – 8:38 PM
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck taking selfies with Celtics fans. They seem happy. – 8:38 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Schröder is starting to get comfortable. No one on the Rockets is staying between him and the basket – 8:37 PM
Schröder is starting to get comfortable. No one on the Rockets is staying between him and the basket – 8:37 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Josh Richardson is new here .. he doesn't realize that Smart doesn't need help when a big tries to post him up – 8:36 PM
Josh Richardson is new here .. he doesn’t realize that Smart doesn’t need help when a big tries to post him up – 8:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Josh RIchardson will eventually learn that Marcus Smart doesn't need double-team help when he's got a big posting him up. – 8:36 PM
Josh RIchardson will eventually learn that Marcus Smart doesn’t need double-team help when he’s got a big posting him up. – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics came to help when Sengun posted up Smart. They'd have been better off letting Smart go it alone. Sengun set up Wood for a dunk. – 8:35 PM
Celtics came to help when Sengun posted up Smart. They’d have been better off letting Smart go it alone. Sengun set up Wood for a dunk. – 8:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Grant Williams, who missed his first 25 NBA 3-pointers…has started this year 8 from 11 distance.
Perk already took ‘carry on’, but that’s the basic idea here. – 8:32 PM
Grant Williams, who missed his first 25 NBA 3-pointers…has started this year 8 from 11 distance.
Perk already took ‘carry on’, but that’s the basic idea here. – 8:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
KPJ beat Grant Williams off the dribble so Williams grabbed him. Officials looking to see if flagrant. Williams has four 3s, 14 points and one tackle. – 8:31 PM
KPJ beat Grant Williams off the dribble so Williams grabbed him. Officials looking to see if flagrant. Williams has four 3s, 14 points and one tackle. – 8:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant follows his 3 with a tackle of Kevin Porter Jr. and it's being reviewed for a flagrant. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:31 PM
Grant follows his 3 with a tackle of Kevin Porter Jr. and it’s being reviewed for a flagrant. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams just had as good of a tackle as you've seen in any NFL game today. – 8:31 PM
Grant Williams just had as good of a tackle as you’ve seen in any NFL game today. – 8:31 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Grant Williams looks like he's taken a legitimate step forward with his outside shot this season. – 8:30 PM
Grant Williams looks like he’s taken a legitimate step forward with his outside shot this season. – 8:30 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Defenses are going to have to start respecting Grant Williams jumpshot soon at this rate. – 8:30 PM
Defenses are going to have to start respecting Grant Williams jumpshot soon at this rate. – 8:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Grant Williams with an impressive open floor tackle of Kevin Porter Jr. Hope Nick Caserio is watching – 8:30 PM
Grant Williams with an impressive open floor tackle of Kevin Porter Jr. Hope Nick Caserio is watching – 8:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The Tatum-Theis isos aren't going well for Theis. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:29 PM
The Tatum-Theis isos aren’t going well for Theis. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:29 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Took Jalen Green only 3 games to get his first 20-point night. Looks like it'll be the first of many. – 8:29 PM
Took Jalen Green only 3 games to get his first 20-point night. Looks like it’ll be the first of many. – 8:29 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
It took Jalen Green just three games to have his first 20-point night. I suspect this is the first of many. – 8:28 PM
It took Jalen Green just three games to have his first 20-point night. I suspect this is the first of many. – 8:28 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
12-4 start to the third Q for Boston .. nice change of pace from other 3rd Q's to start the season – 8:25 PM
12-4 start to the third Q for Boston .. nice change of pace from other 3rd Q’s to start the season – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice start to the third quarter for the Celtics. Good ball movement. Defense is all over the Rockets too. – 8:24 PM
Nice start to the third quarter for the Celtics. Good ball movement. Defense is all over the Rockets too. – 8:24 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Really impressive finish from Marcus Smart here. Good off-ball cut too. pic.twitter.com/TFbSIGEiC4 – 8:24 PM
Really impressive finish from Marcus Smart here. Good off-ball cut too. pic.twitter.com/TFbSIGEiC4 – 8:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum with the stepback 3 in the face of buddy Daniel Theis and #Celtics up 10. – 8:23 PM
Tatum with the stepback 3 in the face of buddy Daniel Theis and #Celtics up 10. – 8:23 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart with the acrobatic layup and 1. #Celtics are moving the ball well tonight. #Rockets – 8:23 PM
Marcus Smart with the acrobatic layup and 1. #Celtics are moving the ball well tonight. #Rockets – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets (1-1) trail Celtics (0-2) at the half, 53-51. Rookie @Jalen Green made his 1st 5 3's , he's now 6-7 on 3's , 18 pts (after scoring 9 pts in each of his 1st 2 games). Jayson Tatum has 20 pts to lead all scorers. @SportsTalk790 – 8:09 PM
#Rockets (1-1) trail Celtics (0-2) at the half, 53-51. Rookie @Jalen Green made his 1st 5 3’s , he’s now 6-7 on 3’s , 18 pts (after scoring 9 pts in each of his 1st 2 games). Jayson Tatum has 20 pts to lead all scorers. @SportsTalk790 – 8:09 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We've all been waiting for Jalen Green's three-point shot to start falling and that's exactly what's happening tonight: He's 6-7 from deep for 18 points at half. This might be the rookie's breakout game. – 8:05 PM
We’ve all been waiting for Jalen Green’s three-point shot to start falling and that’s exactly what’s happening tonight: He’s 6-7 from deep for 18 points at half. This might be the rookie’s breakout game. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 53-51 at the half
Tatum – 20 points
G. Williams – 11 points
Schroder – 7 points
Celtics – 8-26 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Green – 18 points, 6 three-pointers
Wood – 12 points
Porter Jr. – 9 points
Rockets – 9-17 three-pointers
Rockets – 11 turnovers – 8:04 PM
Celtics lead 53-51 at the half
Tatum – 20 points
G. Williams – 11 points
Schroder – 7 points
Celtics – 8-26 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Green – 18 points, 6 three-pointers
Wood – 12 points
Porter Jr. – 9 points
Rockets – 9-17 three-pointers
Rockets – 11 turnovers – 8:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 53, Rockets 51 at half. Jalen Green matches the 18 points he had in the first two games in the first half. He is 6 of 7 on 3s, three 3-pointers from matching the rookie record. Tatum with 20. Rockets 12 turnovers; Celtics 4. – 8:03 PM
Celtics 53, Rockets 51 at half. Jalen Green matches the 18 points he had in the first two games in the first half. He is 6 of 7 on 3s, three 3-pointers from matching the rookie record. Tatum with 20. Rockets 12 turnovers; Celtics 4. – 8:03 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets are down 53-51 at the half. Jalen Green shot the hell out of it, but missed all 3 of his shots from inside the arc. Jayson Tatum is on one – 8:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Rockets 53-51 at half. Tatum 20, GWilliams 11, Schroder 7; Green 18 (all on threes), Wood 12, Porter Jr. 9. – 8:02 PM
#Celtics lead #Rockets 53-51 at half. Tatum 20, GWilliams 11, Schroder 7; Green 18 (all on threes), Wood 12, Porter Jr. 9. – 8:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
There’s something poetic about Jayson Tatum scoring on Daniel Theis thanks to a seal off by Al Horford. – 8:00 PM
There’s something poetic about Jayson Tatum scoring on Daniel Theis thanks to a seal off by Al Horford. – 8:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
20 for Tatum and then a sixth 3-pointer from Jalen Green. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:00 PM
20 for Tatum and then a sixth 3-pointer from Jalen Green. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:00 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Jalen Green, Christian Wood and Jalen Green are so exciting and dynamic. Really fun start to a team. – 7:59 PM
Jalen Green, Christian Wood and Jalen Green are so exciting and dynamic. Really fun start to a team. – 7:59 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum is used to following Daniel Theis all the way to the rim for a layup – 7:59 PM
Tatum is used to following Daniel Theis all the way to the rim for a layup – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I did not expect to see Al Horford protect the rim like this. Was the lone bright spot of the Toronto loss and he’s been good again tonight. – 7:57 PM
I did not expect to see Al Horford protect the rim like this. Was the lone bright spot of the Toronto loss and he’s been good again tonight. – 7:57 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I have to remind myself that there are a subset of people that didn’t watch James Harden go through early season slumps in Houston when I’m reading Twitter today. – 7:57 PM
I have to remind myself that there are a subset of people that didn’t watch James Harden go through early season slumps in Houston when I’m reading Twitter today. – 7:57 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets have turned the ball over 11 times already in the half, with Boston scoring 16 points as a result. Even without Jaylen Brown, that’s a recipe for disaster. – 7:56 PM
Rockets have turned the ball over 11 times already in the half, with Boston scoring 16 points as a result. Even without Jaylen Brown, that’s a recipe for disaster. – 7:56 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
A little glimpse into Tatum actually manipulating a defense to make the pass he wanted. That’s not something he’s done very often. If he can add that to his game, then he becomes a different player – 7:55 PM
A little glimpse into Tatum actually manipulating a defense to make the pass he wanted. That’s not something he’s done very often. If he can add that to his game, then he becomes a different player – 7:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics have come back from down nine to go up 45-43 with three minutes left in the half. Rockets turnovers (11) are killing them. Also, might want to stop looking for calls they are not getting and keep playing. – 7:55 PM
Celtics have come back from down nine to go up 45-43 with three minutes left in the half. Rockets turnovers (11) are killing them. Also, might want to stop looking for calls they are not getting and keep playing. – 7:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was a really nice pass by Tatum to Horford. His vision as a passer has really improved. – 7:54 PM
That was a really nice pass by Tatum to Horford. His vision as a passer has really improved. – 7:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson with a nice no-look pass to Horford for a layup. #Celtics are trying to work themselves out of their offensive issue, lead 47-45. #Rockets – 7:54 PM
Jayson with a nice no-look pass to Horford for a layup. #Celtics are trying to work themselves out of their offensive issue, lead 47-45. #Rockets – 7:54 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Aaron Nesmith defending in transition pic.twitter.com/JZUH1JWF7p – 7:51 PM
Aaron Nesmith defending in transition pic.twitter.com/JZUH1JWF7p – 7:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Daniel Theis clobbered Jayson Tatum contesting a shot. A minute before, Tatum returned to the floor with a tug on Theis’ shirt. – 7:50 PM
Daniel Theis clobbered Jayson Tatum contesting a shot. A minute before, Tatum returned to the floor with a tug on Theis’ shirt. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Green isn’t even seeing defenders on these triples. It’s just rise , fire and bottom of the net for him right now. – 7:49 PM
Jalen Green isn’t even seeing defenders on these triples. It’s just rise , fire and bottom of the net for him right now. – 7:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics are going to have to do something about Jalen Green at the 3-point line. He’s got five in 14 minutes. #Rockets – 7:49 PM
#Celtics are going to have to do something about Jalen Green at the 3-point line. He’s got five in 14 minutes. #Rockets – 7:49 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Good God. Jalen Green makes his 5th straight three-pointer of the night.
There’s 5 minutes left in the first half. – 7:49 PM
Good God. Jalen Green makes his 5th straight three-pointer of the night.
There’s 5 minutes left in the first half. – 7:49 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
What an awesome pass from Robert Williams: pic.twitter.com/KIiJi2deVG – 7:48 PM
What an awesome pass from Robert Williams: pic.twitter.com/KIiJi2deVG – 7:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
As he walks to re-enter the game, Jayson Tatum tugs at Daniel Theis’ jersey as he’s standing behind the 3-point line near the #Celtics bench. Theis tried not to react. – 7:48 PM
As he walks to re-enter the game, Jayson Tatum tugs at Daniel Theis’ jersey as he’s standing behind the 3-point line near the #Celtics bench. Theis tried not to react. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We’re at almost 18 minutes of game time and the Celtics have yet to take a free throw. – 7:47 PM
We’re at almost 18 minutes of game time and the Celtics have yet to take a free throw. – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
whoa what a pass from Robert Williams to Schröder for the layup! – 7:47 PM
whoa what a pass from Robert Williams to Schröder for the layup! – 7:47 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green in 10 minutes:
12 points
2 rebounds
2 assists
4/4 from 3-PT range
4/5 from the field – 7:44 PM
Jalen Green in 10 minutes:
12 points
2 rebounds
2 assists
4/4 from 3-PT range
4/5 from the field – 7:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green’s career-high fourth 3 gives his a career-high 12 points. – 7:43 PM
Jalen Green’s career-high fourth 3 gives his a career-high 12 points. – 7:43 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Tatum with the swat 🚫
Richardson with the triple 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/G1qfCYrLRV – 7:43 PM
Tatum with the swat 🚫
Richardson with the triple 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/G1qfCYrLRV – 7:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
KPJ’s first step is unbelievably quick. Fully understand why the Cavs moved him, but the Rockets getting him for nothing now looks like such a massive steal. – 7:43 PM
KPJ’s first step is unbelievably quick. Fully understand why the Cavs moved him, but the Rockets getting him for nothing now looks like such a massive steal. – 7:43 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams has opened the season shooting 75 percent from 3-point range (6-of-8). – 7:40 PM
Grant Williams has opened the season shooting 75 percent from 3-point range (6-of-8). – 7:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Another 3 for Grant, and his hitting threes looks like more than a trend. #Celtics are down 2. – 7:40 PM
Another 3 for Grant, and his hitting threes looks like more than a trend. #Celtics are down 2. – 7:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon signaling for a travel while contesting a 3-pointer on a close out is peak Eric Gordon – 7:38 PM
Eric Gordon signaling for a travel while contesting a 3-pointer on a close out is peak Eric Gordon – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Unlike the Raptors game, where Boston looked awful other than a couple of points in the first half, this one seems more like one team is making shots and one isn’t. That will probably even out as the game goes along. – 7:37 PM
Unlike the Raptors game, where Boston looked awful other than a couple of points in the first half, this one seems more like one team is making shots and one isn’t. That will probably even out as the game goes along. – 7:37 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Hey… a Celtic cut to the basket! Celtics offense has looked horrible and their defense isn’t much better They allow 10-16 shooting my Houston while shooting 10-22. Rockets are 6-8 on FTs and Boston hasn’t gone to the line yet – 7:36 PM
Hey… a Celtic cut to the basket! Celtics offense has looked horrible and their defense isn’t much better They allow 10-16 shooting my Houston while shooting 10-22. Rockets are 6-8 on FTs and Boston hasn’t gone to the line yet – 7:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rockets lead 30-22 after one
Tatum – 12 points
Celtics – 2-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Wood – 10 points
Green – 9 points
Rockets – 10-16 shooting
Rockets – 6 turnovers – 7:35 PM
Rockets lead 30-22 after one
Tatum – 12 points
Celtics – 2-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Wood – 10 points
Green – 9 points
Rockets – 10-16 shooting
Rockets – 6 turnovers – 7:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets lead 30-22 after a quarter. Half court defense was excellent, minus a slip up from Augustin on the Celtics last possession of the quarter. Jalen Green and Christian Wood were excellent. Celtics are Jayson Tatum and a bunch of other guys – 7:35 PM
Rockets lead 30-22 after a quarter. Half court defense was excellent, minus a slip up from Augustin on the Celtics last possession of the quarter. Jalen Green and Christian Wood were excellent. Celtics are Jayson Tatum and a bunch of other guys – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 30, Celtics 22 after 1. Green beats the buzzer, off balance from 28 feet for his third trey. Wood with 10. Jayson Tatum with 12. Rest of Celtics 4 of 14. – 7:35 PM
Rockets 30, Celtics 22 after 1. Green beats the buzzer, off balance from 28 feet for his third trey. Wood with 10. Jayson Tatum with 12. Rest of Celtics 4 of 14. – 7:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jalen Green hits his third 3-pointer of the Q in the final second and #Rockets lead #Celtics 30-22. HOU shoots 62.5% and 4-for-7 from 3. Tatum has 12 for BOS. – 7:35 PM
Jalen Green hits his third 3-pointer of the Q in the final second and #Rockets lead #Celtics 30-22. HOU shoots 62.5% and 4-for-7 from 3. Tatum has 12 for BOS. – 7:35 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green makes a falling three-pointer to end the first quarter. – 7:34 PM
Jalen Green makes a falling three-pointer to end the first quarter. – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice play by Tatum to get right in the post for a bucket when Boston needed one. He needs to do that more often. – 7:33 PM
Nice play by Tatum to get right in the post for a bucket when Boston needed one. He needs to do that more often. – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is really struggling with Christian Wood’s activity as a screen-and-roller. He’s drawn several fouls already by rolling hard off the screen. – 7:31 PM
Boston is really struggling with Christian Wood’s activity as a screen-and-roller. He’s drawn several fouls already by rolling hard off the screen. – 7:31 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
It appears Silas hasn’t gone full D’Antoni with the Green-Porter staggering in-game yet. Likes to have Augustin lead for a bit before bringing one back in. – 7:31 PM
It appears Silas hasn’t gone full D’Antoni with the Green-Porter staggering in-game yet. Likes to have Augustin lead for a bit before bringing one back in. – 7:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rotation tweaks from Udoka:
Horford out, Grant in. Then Rob out, Horford back in.
Tatum out early and now back with Horford and three reserves. – 7:29 PM
Rotation tweaks from Udoka:
Horford out, Grant in. Then Rob out, Horford back in.
Tatum out early and now back with Horford and three reserves. – 7:29 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Alperen Sengun finds a cutting Christian Wood for the dunk.
pic.twitter.com/a5uvJjBzyz – 7:29 PM
Alperen Sengun finds a cutting Christian Wood for the dunk.
pic.twitter.com/a5uvJjBzyz – 7:29 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
This Celtics offense has really struggled to get good looks through its first few games of the season. – 7:28 PM
This Celtics offense has really struggled to get good looks through its first few games of the season. – 7:28 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Wood has gotten a bit quicker with his slips to the basket, helps to force defenses to make gambles. Rockets up 19-15 w/ 2:50 to go — Boston shooting 41 percent from the field, 14 from deep. – 7:28 PM
Wood has gotten a bit quicker with his slips to the basket, helps to force defenses to make gambles. Rockets up 19-15 w/ 2:50 to go — Boston shooting 41 percent from the field, 14 from deep. – 7:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics not named Jayson Tatum shooting just 3-of-12 from the field to start game. Offense has been rough with him on bench. – 7:27 PM
Celtics not named Jayson Tatum shooting just 3-of-12 from the field to start game. Offense has been rough with him on bench. – 7:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Immediately after Alperen Sengun checked in, Christian Wood cut to take a pass from Sengun to a slam. He spoke about seeing more opportunities to take advantage of Sengun’s passing. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:27 PM
Immediately after Alperen Sengun checked in, Christian Wood cut to take a pass from Sengun to a slam. He spoke about seeing more opportunities to take advantage of Sengun’s passing. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not a lot of offense in this group for the Celtics. Good to see some early run for Nesmith with Brown and Langford out. – 7:26 PM
Not a lot of offense in this group for the Celtics. Good to see some early run for Nesmith with Brown and Langford out. – 7:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The look off and then the pass to Christian Wood from Alperen Sengun was next level stuff – 7:24 PM
The look off and then the pass to Christian Wood from Alperen Sengun was next level stuff – 7:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Alperen Sengun is good and never should have fallen as far as he did in the draft. And OKC should not have traded out of that pick. – 7:24 PM
Alperen Sengun is good and never should have fallen as far as he did in the draft. And OKC should not have traded out of that pick. – 7:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Schroder picks up his second foul in seven minutes and heads to the bench, replaced by Nesmith. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:23 PM
Schroder picks up his second foul in seven minutes and heads to the bench, replaced by Nesmith. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As Alperen Sengun checks in, it reminds that the game includes two Turks, two Spaniards, two Germans and two Aggies. – 7:23 PM
As Alperen Sengun checks in, it reminds that the game includes two Turks, two Spaniards, two Germans and two Aggies. – 7:23 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Alperen Sengun and Eric Gordon sub in for Jalen Green and Daniel Theis. – 7:22 PM
Alperen Sengun and Eric Gordon sub in for Jalen Green and Daniel Theis. – 7:22 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Dennis Schroder is 2-of-12 from 3 in a Celtics uniform, including the preseason. He’s 1-for-7 in regular season games. – 7:21 PM
Dennis Schroder is 2-of-12 from 3 in a Celtics uniform, including the preseason. He’s 1-for-7 in regular season games. – 7:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s probably because a lot of the game has been played in transition so far, but not very many sets for the Celtics so far. That’s different from the first couple of games. – 7:20 PM
It’s probably because a lot of the game has been played in transition so far, but not very many sets for the Celtics so far. That’s different from the first couple of games. – 7:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr is hobbling after it looked like he stepped on someone’s foot. Rockets trail 10-9 at the first timeout. Defense has been really good, but Jayson Tatum has been better – 7:18 PM
Kevin Porter Jr is hobbling after it looked like he stepped on someone’s foot. Rockets trail 10-9 at the first timeout. Defense has been really good, but Jayson Tatum has been better – 7:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum is in a groove for the first time this season. Eight points in first five minutes. – 7:17 PM
Jayson Tatum is in a groove for the first time this season. Eight points in first five minutes. – 7:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I really like Jalen Green. Once he cleans up his ballhandling, he’s really gone be something. Like most young guard/wings, that will come in time. – 7:17 PM
I really like Jalen Green. Once he cleans up his ballhandling, he’s really gone be something. Like most young guard/wings, that will come in time. – 7:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Both Boston and Houston are switching everything. It’s resulting in some major mismatches on both ends. – 7:16 PM
Both Boston and Houston are switching everything. It’s resulting in some major mismatches on both ends. – 7:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson in his bag already with 8 pts in 4 1/2 minutes. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:16 PM
Jayson in his bag already with 8 pts in 4 1/2 minutes. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:16 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Pretty clear the Rockets placed an emphasis on getting Jalen going early in the game. Has been the primary ball handler more than usual. – 7:15 PM
Pretty clear the Rockets placed an emphasis on getting Jalen going early in the game. Has been the primary ball handler more than usual. – 7:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m willing to bet that after years of playing together, Jayson Tatum knows Daniel Theis isn’t going to do well against him off the dribble. – 7:15 PM
I’m willing to bet that after years of playing together, Jayson Tatum knows Daniel Theis isn’t going to do well against him off the dribble. – 7:15 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green has been excellent early on operating the pick and roll.
Has gotten Theis two easy baskets and got himself a three-pointer. – 7:14 PM
Jalen Green has been excellent early on operating the pick and roll.
Has gotten Theis two easy baskets and got himself a three-pointer. – 7:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Despite Jaylen Brown and Romeo Langford being inactive with injuries, both Celtics Two-Way players (Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas) are also inactive. – 7:13 PM
Despite Jaylen Brown and Romeo Langford being inactive with injuries, both Celtics Two-Way players (Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas) are also inactive. – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This would have been a good spot for Romeo Langford to play increased minutes with Jaylen Brown out. Now, that opportunity could fall to Aaron Nesmith. I assume Payton Pritchard might see some increased minutes as well. – 7:09 PM
This would have been a good spot for Romeo Langford to play increased minutes with Jaylen Brown out. Now, that opportunity could fall to Aaron Nesmith. I assume Payton Pritchard might see some increased minutes as well. – 7:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics-#Rockets this will be a challenge for Celtics. pic.twitter.com/Dz7wztJI4F – 7:08 PM
#Celtics-#Rockets this will be a challenge for Celtics. pic.twitter.com/Dz7wztJI4F – 7:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As usual, a healthy number of Celtics fans at Toyota Center. No longer up there with the Spurs or Lakers contingents, but they will make themselves heard. – 7:03 PM
As usual, a healthy number of Celtics fans at Toyota Center. No longer up there with the Spurs or Lakers contingents, but they will make themselves heard. – 7:03 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Marcus Smart gave new Rockets development coach a hug as he walked by on his way to the Rockets bench – 7:02 PM
Marcus Smart gave new Rockets development coach a hug as he walked by on his way to the Rockets bench – 7:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Speaking of the Silas family history with the Celtics https://t.co/FAUER15gIV in Silas’ office: pic.twitter.com/p1DFlTFeYq – 6:58 PM
Speaking of the Silas family history with the Celtics https://t.co/FAUER15gIV in Silas’ office: pic.twitter.com/p1DFlTFeYq – 6:58 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The strangest part of Friday finishing 4th on this list of over 1,500 games, is that the Celtics trailed by 2 midway through the 3rd. It was a 55-25 close for the Raptors.
(Fun fact: the top 3 all came from the same year, 2002-03, in which the C’s made the Eastern Conf. Semis) pic.twitter.com/YMOMkMMJw4 – 6:54 PM
The strangest part of Friday finishing 4th on this list of over 1,500 games, is that the Celtics trailed by 2 midway through the 3rd. It was a 55-25 close for the Raptors.
(Fun fact: the top 3 all came from the same year, 2002-03, in which the C’s made the Eastern Conf. Semis) pic.twitter.com/YMOMkMMJw4 – 6:54 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Dennis Schroder will start for the injured Jaylen Brown tonight in Houston. With Smart, Tatum, Horford and Rob Williams.
We’re live @985TheSportsHub pic.twitter.com/7TCMQGN2vI – 6:40 PM
Dennis Schroder will start for the injured Jaylen Brown tonight in Houston. With Smart, Tatum, Horford and Rob Williams.
We’re live @985TheSportsHub pic.twitter.com/7TCMQGN2vI – 6:40 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka said Enes Kanter’s role will increase when he turns to more traditional coverages – as opposed to the team’s current premium on switching defense. – 6:37 PM
Udoka said Enes Kanter’s role will increase when he turns to more traditional coverages – as opposed to the team’s current premium on switching defense. – 6:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Celtics: Tatum, Horford, R. Williams, Smart, Schroder.
Officials: Taylor, DeRosa, Adams. – 6:23 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Celtics: Tatum, Horford, R. Williams, Smart, Schroder.
Officials: Taylor, DeRosa, Adams. – 6:23 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Adding Jayson Tatum o28.5 points vs. HOU -115 pic.twitter.com/ujeocJPy33 – 6:22 PM
Adding Jayson Tatum o28.5 points vs. HOU -115 pic.twitter.com/ujeocJPy33 – 6:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Facing Celtics always holds special meaning for Rockets coach Stephen Silas houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:19 PM
Facing Celtics always holds special meaning for Rockets coach Stephen Silas houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
James Harden who for 6 years in Houston averaged committing just 36 offensive fouls a season was called for charges on back to back possessions. He also has only taken 1 free throw today. Since 18-19 he only had 3 games with 1 of fewer FTs – 6:01 PM
James Harden who for 6 years in Houston averaged committing just 36 offensive fouls a season was called for charges on back to back possessions. He also has only taken 1 free throw today. Since 18-19 he only had 3 games with 1 of fewer FTs – 6:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Romeo Langford is now OUT for tonight’s game due to calf tightness. – 5:52 PM
Romeo Langford is now OUT for tonight’s game due to calf tightness. – 5:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics say Romeo Langford is also out tonight due to left calf soreness. – 5:52 PM
Celtics say Romeo Langford is also out tonight due to left calf soreness. – 5:52 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Romeo Langford is now OUT too with left calf tightness – 5:52 PM
Celtics say Romeo Langford is now OUT too with left calf tightness – 5:52 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Romeo Langford (left calf tightness) – OUT – 5:52 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Romeo Langford (left calf tightness) – OUT – 5:52 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Al Horford talks about the Celtics need to have solid communication tonight ahead of the matchup with the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/QQKf73pgC6 – 5:50 PM
Al Horford talks about the Celtics need to have solid communication tonight ahead of the matchup with the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/QQKf73pgC6 – 5:50 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Al Horford is feeling great after returning last game, according to Coach Udoka, and his minutes will be increased from 25 to around 30 tonight. – 5:43 PM
Al Horford is feeling great after returning last game, according to Coach Udoka, and his minutes will be increased from 25 to around 30 tonight. – 5:43 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Al Horford’s minutes will increase little by little moving forward, per Udoka. He’ll be in the 30-minute range tonight. – 5:40 PM
Al Horford’s minutes will increase little by little moving forward, per Udoka. He’ll be in the 30-minute range tonight. – 5:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said Jaylen could return tomorrow vs. #Hornets. Said missing 10 days with COVID, ramping back up to play in the opener and then playing 34 minutes affected his knee. #Celtics – 5:39 PM
Udoka said Jaylen could return tomorrow vs. #Hornets. Said missing 10 days with COVID, ramping back up to play in the opener and then playing 34 minutes affected his knee. #Celtics – 5:39 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s knee soreness is “something he dealt with at times last year … He felt a little something last game, so we just want to be extra cautious.” Jaylen will rest tonight and hopes to play tomorrow in Charlotte. – 5:39 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s knee soreness is “something he dealt with at times last year … He felt a little something last game, so we just want to be extra cautious.” Jaylen will rest tonight and hopes to play tomorrow in Charlotte. – 5:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dennis Schroder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight.
Celtics starters:
Schroder
Marcus Smart
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams – 5:38 PM
Dennis Schroder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight.
Celtics starters:
Schroder
Marcus Smart
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams – 5:38 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown out tonight with knee soreness – an issue he had last season. Udoka said Brown also being held out tonight with tomorrow night’s game in Charlotte in mind. – 5:36 PM
Jaylen Brown out tonight with knee soreness – an issue he had last season. Udoka said Brown also being held out tonight with tomorrow night’s game in Charlotte in mind. – 5:36 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Dennis Schröder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight. Ime Udoka seems to think Jaylen should be fine in a day or two. Didn’t rule out him playing tomorrow – 5:36 PM
Dennis Schröder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight. Ime Udoka seems to think Jaylen should be fine in a day or two. Didn’t rule out him playing tomorrow – 5:36 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown for the Celtics. – 5:36 PM
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown for the Celtics. – 5:36 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Dennis Schroder will start in Jaylen Brown’s place. – 5:36 PM
Ime Udoka says Dennis Schroder will start in Jaylen Brown’s place. – 5:36 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown had some knee soreness at end of Toronto game. Team is hoping he can play in 2nd half of back-to-back but Udoka said they’ll see how he feels tomorrow. – 5:36 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown had some knee soreness at end of Toronto game. Team is hoping he can play in 2nd half of back-to-back but Udoka said they’ll see how he feels tomorrow. – 5:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown according to Ime Udoka. – 5:35 PM
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown according to Ime Udoka. – 5:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown felt a little knee soreness in the Toronto game and tried to rest it, but it didn’t feel great yesterday. This is the same knee issue that kept him out a few games last year. Udoka thinks quick ramp up after quarantine and the 2OT game exacerbated it. – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown felt a little knee soreness in the Toronto game and tried to rest it, but it didn’t feel great yesterday. This is the same knee issue that kept him out a few games last year. Udoka thinks quick ramp up after quarantine and the 2OT game exacerbated it. – 5:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says the Celtics are being cautious with Jaylen Brown in holding him out today against Houston. He said the ramp up to opening night, plus the double OT game, brought this knee soreness on. Dennis Schroder will start in his place. – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka says the Celtics are being cautious with Jaylen Brown in holding him out today against Houston. He said the ramp up to opening night, plus the double OT game, brought this knee soreness on. Dennis Schroder will start in his place. – 5:35 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown:
“It’s knee soreness — something he dealt with at times last year. … Just want to be cautious with it, have a back-to-back coming up.” – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown:
“It’s knee soreness — something he dealt with at times last year. … Just want to be cautious with it, have a back-to-back coming up.” – 5:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “Some knee soreness. Something he dealt with at times last season…He felt a little something last game. Just something we are being cautious with.” – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “Some knee soreness. Something he dealt with at times last season…He felt a little something last game. Just something we are being cautious with.” – 5:35 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on what Gerald Green brings to Rockets coaching staff: “He is one of the most genuine people you could ever meet. Having someone with that positivity and with that experience and mentality is good for our group.” – 5:27 PM
Stephen Silas on what Gerald Green brings to Rockets coaching staff: “He is one of the most genuine people you could ever meet. Having someone with that positivity and with that experience and mentality is good for our group.” – 5:27 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 5:24 PM
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 5:24 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jaylen Brown is out for the Celtics tonight. Rockets will have everyone available, except for John Wall – 4:20 PM
Jaylen Brown is out for the Celtics tonight. Rockets will have everyone available, except for John Wall – 4:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left patella tendinopathy) has now been ruled out of tonight’s game at Houston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:43 PM
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left patella tendinopathy) has now been ruled out of tonight’s game at Houston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:43 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jaylen Brown is out tonight vs. Houston (Left Patella Tendinopathy) – 2:39 PM
Jaylen Brown is out tonight vs. Houston (Left Patella Tendinopathy) – 2:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics F Jaylen Brown OUT tonight with left patella soreness – 2:34 PM
#Celtics F Jaylen Brown OUT tonight with left patella soreness – 2:34 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight with Left Patella Tendinopathy – 2:34 PM
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight with Left Patella Tendinopathy – 2:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
“There’s not a lot of guys who came out of high school being so young [like me]. I think my job is to make sure those guys get the right guidance.”
On Gerald Green’s new job with the Rockets and what adds to the rebuild. clutchpoints.com/gerald-green-i… – 1:46 PM
“There’s not a lot of guys who came out of high school being so young [like me]. I think my job is to make sure those guys get the right guidance.”
On Gerald Green’s new job with the Rockets and what adds to the rebuild. clutchpoints.com/gerald-green-i… – 1:46 PM
