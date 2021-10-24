Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Charlotte Hornets (3-0) play against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 4:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 24, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 111, Brooklyn Nets 95 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Bruce Brown says,
“Usually teams have more shot attempts than us — If we keep the ball in our hands, we’ll blow people out.” – 6:38 PM
Bruce Brown says,
“Usually teams have more shot attempts than us — If we keep the ball in our hands, we’ll blow people out.” – 6:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Interesting #NBA result: The Hornets have joined #Bulls at 3-0 by outscoring Brooklyn 32-17 in 4th, with LaMelo Ball on bench for entire quarter in favor of Ish Smith. – 6:38 PM
Interesting #NBA result: The Hornets have joined #Bulls at 3-0 by outscoring Brooklyn 32-17 in 4th, with LaMelo Ball on bench for entire quarter in favor of Ish Smith. – 6:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Bruce Brown says,
“We just have to be on the same page defensively.” – 6:37 PM
Bruce Brown says,
“We just have to be on the same page defensively.” – 6:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant was asked twice if he thinks the Nets have enough without Kyrie Irving. Durant said while he is out on floor, he doesn’t think about whether they have enough. He said “we definitely want Kyrie Irving out there on the floor” but also added that Nets have to adapt. – 6:37 PM
Kevin Durant was asked twice if he thinks the Nets have enough without Kyrie Irving. Durant said while he is out on floor, he doesn’t think about whether they have enough. He said “we definitely want Kyrie Irving out there on the floor” but also added that Nets have to adapt. – 6:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if the Nets have enough, with Kyrie’s absence implicated, Durant says “We definitely want Kyrie Irving out on the floor. He’s a huge part of what we do. But he’s not out there right now.” Said the team isn’t acting like Irving is coming to save them. – 6:36 PM
Asked if the Nets have enough, with Kyrie’s absence implicated, Durant says “We definitely want Kyrie Irving out on the floor. He’s a huge part of what we do. But he’s not out there right now.” Said the team isn’t acting like Irving is coming to save them. – 6:36 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“It’s three games in. Of course we have enough….no one is waiting for Kyrie to come save us” pic.twitter.com/rZrrTCkiq7 – 6:36 PM
“It’s three games in. Of course we have enough….no one is waiting for Kyrie to come save us” pic.twitter.com/rZrrTCkiq7 – 6:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant points out that Ish Smith needed 15 shots to get his points, LaMelo had 18 shots and Oubre took 13. Points out that’s solid defense. Charlotte hit tough shots down the stretch to pull away. – 6:36 PM
Kevin Durant points out that Ish Smith needed 15 shots to get his points, LaMelo had 18 shots and Oubre took 13. Points out that’s solid defense. Charlotte hit tough shots down the stretch to pull away. – 6:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant: “We definitely want Kyrie Irving on the floor, and he’s a huge part of what we do, but it’s not happening.”
Says nobody is sitting on the court and “hoping Kyrie comes to save us.” #Nets – 6:35 PM
Kevin Durant: “We definitely want Kyrie Irving on the floor, and he’s a huge part of what we do, but it’s not happening.”
Says nobody is sitting on the court and “hoping Kyrie comes to save us.” #Nets – 6:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“We definitely want Kyrie Irving out here on the floor — We’re not going to hope Kyrie (Irving) comes to save us.” – 6:35 PM
Kevin Durant says,
“We definitely want Kyrie Irving out here on the floor — We’re not going to hope Kyrie (Irving) comes to save us.” – 6:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant believes the Nets have enough to compete without Kyrie Irving. – 6:34 PM
Kevin Durant believes the Nets have enough to compete without Kyrie Irving. – 6:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on whether the Nets still have enough offensive firepower without Kyrie Irving: “Yeah. I’m not about to say there’s not enough out here… It’s 3 games in. Of course, we have enough.” #Nets – 6:34 PM
Kevin Durant on whether the Nets still have enough offensive firepower without Kyrie Irving: “Yeah. I’m not about to say there’s not enough out here… It’s 3 games in. Of course, we have enough.” #Nets – 6:34 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kyrie Irving said his decision to not get vaccinated “is not a political thing.” Of course it’s a political thing. He should’ve realized that a long time ago. – 6:33 PM
Kyrie Irving said his decision to not get vaccinated “is not a political thing.” Of course it’s a political thing. He should’ve realized that a long time ago. – 6:33 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said he gives LaMelo a lot of credit because he wanted Ish Smith to stay in the game in the fourth quarter because they were playing so well with him. pic.twitter.com/ml3pAluXb8 – 6:32 PM
James Borrego said he gives LaMelo a lot of credit because he wanted Ish Smith to stay in the game in the fourth quarter because they were playing so well with him. pic.twitter.com/ml3pAluXb8 – 6:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant: “The swipe-through is still a foul.” Says the ref didn’t think he swiped through in that last game against the 76ers. – 6:32 PM
Kevin Durant: “The swipe-through is still a foul.” Says the ref didn’t think he swiped through in that last game against the 76ers. – 6:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“James (Harden) had to adjust his game because they weren’t calling fouls for him.” – 6:32 PM
Kevin Durant says,
“James (Harden) had to adjust his game because they weren’t calling fouls for him.” – 6:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on how the rules changes are impacting James Harden, who had just one free throw taken and eight (!) turnovers: “I think he’s going to stick with it. I feel like he’s unfairly become the poster boy of not calling those fouls….” #Nets #nba – 6:29 PM
Steve Nash on how the rules changes are impacting James Harden, who had just one free throw taken and eight (!) turnovers: “I think he’s going to stick with it. I feel like he’s unfairly become the poster boy of not calling those fouls….” #Nets #nba – 6:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Borrego on Bridges ” There’s great confidence out there, he’s growing up before our eyes… He’s playing with tenacity out there, he’s guarding Kevin Durant then driving to score on the other end” – 6:28 PM
Borrego on Bridges ” There’s great confidence out there, he’s growing up before our eyes… He’s playing with tenacity out there, he’s guarding Kevin Durant then driving to score on the other end” – 6:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said James Harden has unfairly become the poster child of some of these rule changes with non-basketball moves. Said he’s still getting fouled, but feels the refs are hyper-aware with them when Harden has the ball. Harden has shot just nine free throws all season. – 6:26 PM
Steve Nash said James Harden has unfairly become the poster child of some of these rule changes with non-basketball moves. Said he’s still getting fouled, but feels the refs are hyper-aware with them when Harden has the ball. Harden has shot just nine free throws all season. – 6:26 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash believes James Harden is unfairly treated by the new rules of the league concerning foul calls. He calls him the “poster boy” of the new rule. – 6:24 PM
Steve Nash believes James Harden is unfairly treated by the new rules of the league concerning foul calls. He calls him the “poster boy” of the new rule. – 6:24 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets fans need to strap in, national NBA media coverage is going to become a Charlotte love fest after that win.
I urge you to read/listen the articles/podcasts of Hornets specific coverage, not just @At_The_Hive but @SwarmnSting @BuzzBeatPod @HornetsPodcast @SamDracula – 6:23 PM
Hornets fans need to strap in, national NBA media coverage is going to become a Charlotte love fest after that win.
I urge you to read/listen the articles/podcasts of Hornets specific coverage, not just @At_The_Hive but @SwarmnSting @BuzzBeatPod @HornetsPodcast @SamDracula – 6:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said when Charlotte went small, he thought the Nets got static on offense and stoped going to the basket. – 6:22 PM
Steve Nash said when Charlotte went small, he thought the Nets got static on offense and stoped going to the basket. – 6:22 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
After Week 1…
– Nets losing record
– Lakers losing record
– Bulls, Hornets, T-Wolves undefeated
You love to see it. – 6:19 PM
After Week 1…
– Nets losing record
– Lakers losing record
– Bulls, Hornets, T-Wolves undefeated
You love to see it. – 6:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge had the best plus/minus for the Nets with +5. He tied with Patty Mills for being +21 on Friday and was +2 in the loss to Milwaukee while Mills was +7. – 6:18 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge had the best plus/minus for the Nets with +5. He tied with Patty Mills for being +21 on Friday and was +2 in the loss to Milwaukee while Mills was +7. – 6:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With the 111-95 win at BKN, @Charlotte Hornets start the season 3-0 for the first time in franchise history. This marks their first win against the Nets in Brooklyn since 12/11/19 #AllFly – 6:17 PM
With the 111-95 win at BKN, @Charlotte Hornets start the season 3-0 for the first time in franchise history. This marks their first win against the Nets in Brooklyn since 12/11/19 #AllFly – 6:17 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 95, Hornets 111
Kevin Durant (38 PTS, 5 REBS), James Harden (15 PTS, 8 ASTS )and the Nets drop to 1-2 on the season. Miles Bridges (32 PTS) did it all for the Hornets, but Ish Smith (15 PTS) took over in the fourth quarter to take control of the game. – 6:16 PM
FINAL: Nets 95, Hornets 111
Kevin Durant (38 PTS, 5 REBS), James Harden (15 PTS, 8 ASTS )and the Nets drop to 1-2 on the season. Miles Bridges (32 PTS) did it all for the Hornets, but Ish Smith (15 PTS) took over in the fourth quarter to take control of the game. – 6:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Miles Bridges vs the Nets:
32 PTS
9 REB
9-16 FG
3-5 3P
11-12 FT
It’s his 2nd 30-point game this season. He had 2 such games all of last season. pic.twitter.com/LCQjP04voj – 6:15 PM
Miles Bridges vs the Nets:
32 PTS
9 REB
9-16 FG
3-5 3P
11-12 FT
It’s his 2nd 30-point game this season. He had 2 such games all of last season. pic.twitter.com/LCQjP04voj – 6:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The Nets are one Doc Rivers moment away from starting the season 0-3. – 6:14 PM
The Nets are one Doc Rivers moment away from starting the season 0-3. – 6:14 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
3-0 Charlotte #Hornets, coming off a win at Brooklyn in Nets home opener. Surely I’ll pay for this tweet, BUT TAKE NOTICE NBA! – 6:14 PM
3-0 Charlotte #Hornets, coming off a win at Brooklyn in Nets home opener. Surely I’ll pay for this tweet, BUT TAKE NOTICE NBA! – 6:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Hornets 111-95. They’re 1-2. Kevin Durant scored 38 points and James Harden scored 15. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball were great, but Ish Smith was the real hero. Nets host the Wizards tomorrow. Heard DC has a new point guard. Tech guy but with a jumper? – 6:14 PM
Final: Nets fall to the Hornets 111-95. They’re 1-2. Kevin Durant scored 38 points and James Harden scored 15. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball were great, but Ish Smith was the real hero. Nets host the Wizards tomorrow. Heard DC has a new point guard. Tech guy but with a jumper? – 6:14 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Hornets are going to beat the Nets in Brooklyn. Charlotte was playing .500 basketball in mid-March last season, when injuries derailed them. Better this year. Very good team. – 6:13 PM
Hornets are going to beat the Nets in Brooklyn. Charlotte was playing .500 basketball in mid-March last season, when injuries derailed them. Better this year. Very good team. – 6:13 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Hornets PnR tearing the Nets apart.
Wizards can definitely take advantage of that. – 6:12 PM
Hornets PnR tearing the Nets apart.
Wizards can definitely take advantage of that. – 6:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash warned it’s not going to be pretty for a little bit as Nets continue to experiment with rotations and lineups as they figure out life without Kyrie and get vets and new pieces in the mix. Nets are about to drop to 1-2 as they trail 109-95 to the Hornets with 1:29 left. – 6:11 PM
Steve Nash warned it’s not going to be pretty for a little bit as Nets continue to experiment with rotations and lineups as they figure out life without Kyrie and get vets and new pieces in the mix. Nets are about to drop to 1-2 as they trail 109-95 to the Hornets with 1:29 left. – 6:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Hornets set to spoil the Nets’ home opener. They are the faster team, and the Nets are searching for offensive answers. Kevin Durant has 38, but James Harden only has 15. No other Net with more than 9. – 6:11 PM
Hornets set to spoil the Nets’ home opener. They are the faster team, and the Nets are searching for offensive answers. Kevin Durant has 38, but James Harden only has 15. No other Net with more than 9. – 6:11 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ish Smith, on his 12th NBA team, has been the best player on the floor in the fourth quarter of this Nets-Hornets game. Can someone give this guy a long term contract? – 6:08 PM
Ish Smith, on his 12th NBA team, has been the best player on the floor in the fourth quarter of this Nets-Hornets game. Can someone give this guy a long term contract? – 6:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
After leading by just four, 90-86, with 8:04 left in Q4, @Charlotte Hornets go on a 14-7 run to take a 104-93 lead with 3:18 to go in the game. The 11-point lead is their largest of the game #AllFly – 6:06 PM
After leading by just four, 90-86, with 8:04 left in Q4, @Charlotte Hornets go on a 14-7 run to take a 104-93 lead with 3:18 to go in the game. The 11-point lead is their largest of the game #AllFly – 6:06 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Hornets broadcast is absurd in the best way. Hard to celebrate Cody Martin taking charges and Ish Smith finding cutters any more than they do. – 6:06 PM
The Hornets broadcast is absurd in the best way. Hard to celebrate Cody Martin taking charges and Ish Smith finding cutters any more than they do. – 6:06 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
i really should have considered the fact that ish smith is the best player in the world when makin my hornets prediction. bad oversight by me. – 6:05 PM
i really should have considered the fact that ish smith is the best player in the world when makin my hornets prediction. bad oversight by me. – 6:05 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Name the better big two, Durant + Harden or Miles Bridges + Ish Smith? – 6:05 PM
Name the better big two, Durant + Harden or Miles Bridges + Ish Smith? – 6:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Our old friend Ish Smith and the Hornets are scoring a tad bit more late in the game against Brooklyn than the Sixers the other night. – 6:05 PM
Our old friend Ish Smith and the Hornets are scoring a tad bit more late in the game against Brooklyn than the Sixers the other night. – 6:05 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
For all the firepower the Nets are supposed to have, this looks a lot like the playoff series against the Bucks right now. Nobody besides Durant doing anything offensively. Hornets up 11 late. – 6:04 PM
For all the firepower the Nets are supposed to have, this looks a lot like the playoff series against the Bucks right now. Nobody besides Durant doing anything offensively. Hornets up 11 late. – 6:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail 104-93 with 3:18 left. The past few possessions, every time the Nets looked done, Kevin Durant bailed them out with a basket to stay within striking distance. Feels like they’re a basket away from that. Timeout Steve Nash. – 6:04 PM
Nets trail 104-93 with 3:18 left. The past few possessions, every time the Nets looked done, Kevin Durant bailed them out with a basket to stay within striking distance. Feels like they’re a basket away from that. Timeout Steve Nash. – 6:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Charlotte is hanging onto a 11-point lead. Ish Smith has 11 points in the fourth quarter alone. – 6:04 PM
Charlotte is hanging onto a 11-point lead. Ish Smith has 11 points in the fourth quarter alone. – 6:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
James Harden who for 6 years in Houston averaged committing just 36 offensive fouls a season was called for charges on back to back possessions. He also has only taken 1 free throw today. Since 18-19 he only had 3 games with 1 of fewer FTs – 6:01 PM
James Harden who for 6 years in Houston averaged committing just 36 offensive fouls a season was called for charges on back to back possessions. He also has only taken 1 free throw today. Since 18-19 he only had 3 games with 1 of fewer FTs – 6:01 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Nets defense making Ish Smith look like Tiny Archibald and Harden playing with celebrity softball game energy. Love it – 6:00 PM
Nets defense making Ish Smith look like Tiny Archibald and Harden playing with celebrity softball game energy. Love it – 6:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Cody Martin got Eric Collins first Humdidilidi of the year from what I can recall and he absolutely deserved it, back to back charges on Harden, great defense and a dunk to cap it off. Hard to be angry at Bouk not being in the rotation right now – 5:59 PM
Cody Martin got Eric Collins first Humdidilidi of the year from what I can recall and he absolutely deserved it, back to back charges on Harden, great defense and a dunk to cap it off. Hard to be angry at Bouk not being in the rotation right now – 5:59 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Now James Harden has picked up his 5th personal foul with 7 minutes left in the game. – 5:57 PM
Now James Harden has picked up his 5th personal foul with 7 minutes left in the game. – 5:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris and James Harden both with five fouls with about seven left in the fourth. – 5:57 PM
Joe Harris and James Harden both with five fouls with about seven left in the fourth. – 5:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Boos raining down here at Barclays Center as James Harden picks up his 5th foul — two straight possessions with a charge. – 5:56 PM
Boos raining down here at Barclays Center as James Harden picks up his 5th foul — two straight possessions with a charge. – 5:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Joe Harris has picked up his 5th personal foul with 9 minutes left in the game. – 5:53 PM
Joe Harris has picked up his 5th personal foul with 9 minutes left in the game. – 5:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Miles Bridges is up to 32 points tonight against the Nets. Keep him and LaMelo Ball on the floor together forever. – 5:50 PM
Miles Bridges is up to 32 points tonight against the Nets. Keep him and LaMelo Ball on the floor together forever. – 5:50 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Hornets right there despite Hayward not giving them much. His timing just seems way off today – 5:48 PM
Hornets right there despite Hayward not giving them much. His timing just seems way off today – 5:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte hanging around after another strong 3rd quarter. Whatever happens this team has competed toe to toe with the Nets, still feels like Durant is just waiting to take over – 5:47 PM
Charlotte hanging around after another strong 3rd quarter. Whatever happens this team has competed toe to toe with the Nets, still feels like Durant is just waiting to take over – 5:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Hornets lead the Nets 79-78. Durant with 29, Harden the next-highest at 11. Miles Bridges and LaMelo are balling. No pun intended. Fun fourth quarter coming. Another close game. – 5:47 PM
End of the third quarter: Hornets lead the Nets 79-78. Durant with 29, Harden the next-highest at 11. Miles Bridges and LaMelo are balling. No pun intended. Fun fourth quarter coming. Another close game. – 5:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
A small group of protesters showed up outside of Barclays, some even pushing their way to the front entrance leading to Barclays to briefly close doors to ensure safety for fans. Many of the protesters chanted, “No vaccine mandate. Stand with Kyrie” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:46 PM
A small group of protesters showed up outside of Barclays, some even pushing their way to the front entrance leading to Barclays to briefly close doors to ensure safety for fans. Many of the protesters chanted, “No vaccine mandate. Stand with Kyrie” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:46 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 78, Hornets 79
Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 13-19 FG), James Harden (11 PTS, 8 ASTS) and the Nets had trouble taming Charlotte’s hot third quarter. The Hornets outscored Brooklyn 29-20 in the period, claiming the lead in the process. – 5:46 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 78, Hornets 79
Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 13-19 FG), James Harden (11 PTS, 8 ASTS) and the Nets had trouble taming Charlotte’s hot third quarter. The Hornets outscored Brooklyn 29-20 in the period, claiming the lead in the process. – 5:46 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Coach Unseld with the latest on Bradley Beal’s right hip contusion. Beal is still expected to play tomorrow at Brooklyn. Plus Rookie Corey Kispert on the teams 2-0 start. pic.twitter.com/lErVW33nl9 – 5:46 PM
Coach Unseld with the latest on Bradley Beal’s right hip contusion. Beal is still expected to play tomorrow at Brooklyn. Plus Rookie Corey Kispert on the teams 2-0 start. pic.twitter.com/lErVW33nl9 – 5:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
MVP chants have broken out at Barclays Center for Kevin Durant, who just net 2 free throws to make this a 78-77 game. #Nets – 5:44 PM
MVP chants have broken out at Barclays Center for Kevin Durant, who just net 2 free throws to make this a 78-77 game. #Nets – 5:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After starting the season 10/10 from downtown, Patty Mills is 0-of-3 from deep tonight against the Hornets. I asked him if he thought the perfect shooting would continue after Game 1, and he said not a chance. – 5:43 PM
After starting the season 10/10 from downtown, Patty Mills is 0-of-3 from deep tonight against the Hornets. I asked him if he thought the perfect shooting would continue after Game 1, and he said not a chance. – 5:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving latest: Protesters burst through barricades outside Nets’ Barclays Center over vaccine drama
https://t.co/bXlHwtJneP pic.twitter.com/qlhDn8s10y – 5:41 PM
Kyrie Irving latest: Protesters burst through barricades outside Nets’ Barclays Center over vaccine drama
https://t.co/bXlHwtJneP pic.twitter.com/qlhDn8s10y – 5:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) is QUESTIONABLE on the Wizards’ injury report. Wes Unseld Jr. said today at practice he expects Beal to be ready to go Monday vs. the Nets.
OUT:
Bryant (acl)
Gill (calf strain)
Hachimura (“not with team”)
Winston (hamstring strain) – 5:40 PM
Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) is QUESTIONABLE on the Wizards’ injury report. Wes Unseld Jr. said today at practice he expects Beal to be ready to go Monday vs. the Nets.
OUT:
Bryant (acl)
Gill (calf strain)
Hachimura (“not with team”)
Winston (hamstring strain) – 5:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said Jaylen could return tomorrow vs. #Hornets. Said missing 10 days with COVID, ramping back up to play in the opener and then playing 34 minutes affected his knee. #Celtics – 5:39 PM
Udoka said Jaylen could return tomorrow vs. #Hornets. Said missing 10 days with COVID, ramping back up to play in the opener and then playing 34 minutes affected his knee. #Celtics – 5:39 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s knee soreness is “something he dealt with at times last year … He felt a little something last game, so we just want to be extra cautious.” Jaylen will rest tonight and hopes to play tomorrow in Charlotte. – 5:39 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s knee soreness is “something he dealt with at times last year … He felt a little something last game, so we just want to be extra cautious.” Jaylen will rest tonight and hopes to play tomorrow in Charlotte. – 5:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Hornets have tied it at 72 and Miles Bridges is up to a game-high of 28 points. – 5:38 PM
The Hornets have tied it at 72 and Miles Bridges is up to a game-high of 28 points. – 5:38 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown out tonight with knee soreness – an issue he had last season. Udoka said Brown also being held out tonight with tomorrow night’s game in Charlotte in mind. – 5:36 PM
Jaylen Brown out tonight with knee soreness – an issue he had last season. Udoka said Brown also being held out tonight with tomorrow night’s game in Charlotte in mind. – 5:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Barclays Center spokesperson on the pro-Kyrie Irving protest before the #Nets home opener: “…Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule.” #NBA – 5:34 PM
Barclays Center spokesperson on the pro-Kyrie Irving protest before the #Nets home opener: “…Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule.” #NBA – 5:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
A statement from a Barclays Center spokesperson on the pro-Kyrie Irving protest outside the building: “Barclays Center briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protestors from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena….” #Nets – 5:33 PM
A statement from a Barclays Center spokesperson on the pro-Kyrie Irving protest outside the building: “Barclays Center briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protestors from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena….” #Nets – 5:33 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Miles Bridges has a career high 11 FT attempts at the start of the 3rd quarter. His previous high was 6 FT attempts, he’s taking a leap. – 5:31 PM
Miles Bridges has a career high 11 FT attempts at the start of the 3rd quarter. His previous high was 6 FT attempts, he’s taking a leap. – 5:31 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
The #Texans talk about it every week: they have to protect that football. Davis Mills has to not turn the ball over. – 5:22 PM
The #Texans talk about it every week: they have to protect that football. Davis Mills has to not turn the ball over. – 5:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Hornets’ Miles Bridges with breakaway 360 dunk nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/24/wat… – 5:20 PM
Watch Hornets’ Miles Bridges with breakaway 360 dunk nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/24/wat… – 5:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Fill in the gap
Miles Bridges is Charlotte’s ____ Best player – 5:20 PM
Fill in the gap
Miles Bridges is Charlotte’s ____ Best player – 5:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ Washington really struggling offensively in the second unit. With less talented creators around him he’s having to work harder to find his shots, he’s never been a natural self creator – 5:15 PM
PJ Washington really struggling offensively in the second unit. With less talented creators around him he’s having to work harder to find his shots, he’s never been a natural self creator – 5:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Hornets 58-50. Kevin Durant is putting on a scoring clinic (again), with 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting. Brooklyn getting help from the reserves with 18 points off the bench. Nets have pulled away after trading blows with Charlotte early on. – 5:09 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Hornets 58-50. Kevin Durant is putting on a scoring clinic (again), with 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting. Brooklyn getting help from the reserves with 18 points off the bench. Nets have pulled away after trading blows with Charlotte early on. – 5:09 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Miles Bridges needs to switch paychecks with Gordon Hayward at half – 5:08 PM
Miles Bridges needs to switch paychecks with Gordon Hayward at half – 5:08 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Half: Nets 58, Hornets 50
Kevin Durant (20 PTS, 10-13 FG), James Harden (11 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are entering the break with the lead for the first time this season. Brooklyn has also racked up 9 steals and 4 blocks to make Charlotte as uncomfortable as possible. – 5:08 PM
Half: Nets 58, Hornets 50
Kevin Durant (20 PTS, 10-13 FG), James Harden (11 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are entering the break with the lead for the first time this season. Brooklyn has also racked up 9 steals and 4 blocks to make Charlotte as uncomfortable as possible. – 5:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hornets play fast and are fun to watch. Their problem today is playing fast just means Durant gets the ball back more quickly. He has 20 on 10-for-13 shooting late in the half. – 5:07 PM
Hornets play fast and are fun to watch. Their problem today is playing fast just means Durant gets the ball back more quickly. He has 20 on 10-for-13 shooting late in the half. – 5:07 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Hornets gotta get Myles Turner. They just need a center that can anchor their defense and run with these boys. – 5:05 PM
Hornets gotta get Myles Turner. They just need a center that can anchor their defense and run with these boys. – 5:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge continues to produce. He’s got seven points and four boards off the bench. Just had a layup and the foul to extend the Nets’ lead to 10. – 5:04 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge continues to produce. He’s got seven points and four boards off the bench. Just had a layup and the foul to extend the Nets’ lead to 10. – 5:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Demonstrators support Kyrie Irving vs. vaccine mandate at Brooklyn Nets game dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:02 PM
Demonstrators support Kyrie Irving vs. vaccine mandate at Brooklyn Nets game dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:02 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Ish Smith rips Durant, McDaniels in transition. Steals = transition O. Key for Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/tAhMPMfa4f – 5:01 PM
Ish Smith rips Durant, McDaniels in transition. Steals = transition O. Key for Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/tAhMPMfa4f – 5:01 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Home Opener at The Clays on @YESNetwork !
@Brooklyn Nets V @Charlotte Hornets pic.twitter.com/8Kp0yWLIcw – 4:54 PM
Home Opener at The Clays on @YESNetwork !
@Brooklyn Nets V @Charlotte Hornets pic.twitter.com/8Kp0yWLIcw – 4:54 PM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
The thing about the Hornets is these guys are all engage because LaMelo is so unselfish. – 4:54 PM
The thing about the Hornets is these guys are all engage because LaMelo is so unselfish. – 4:54 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Patty Mills is 0 for 2 on 3-pointers after starting the season 10 for 10 in his first two games. – 4:54 PM
Patty Mills is 0 for 2 on 3-pointers after starting the season 10 for 10 in his first two games. – 4:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nets broadcast trying *really* hard to make “The Clays” happen for Barclays Center. – 4:53 PM
Nets broadcast trying *really* hard to make “The Clays” happen for Barclays Center. – 4:53 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Pete Davidson is here. Gives a thumbs up to the Brooklyn crowd pic.twitter.com/NxXE0S24O1 – 4:50 PM
Pete Davidson is here. Gives a thumbs up to the Brooklyn crowd pic.twitter.com/NxXE0S24O1 – 4:50 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
what are the odds miles bridges gets a bigger contract than mikal? – 4:48 PM
what are the odds miles bridges gets a bigger contract than mikal? – 4:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Between LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, Hornets have become must-see TV for the first time since … well, ever. – 4:48 PM
Between LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, Hornets have become must-see TV for the first time since … well, ever. – 4:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Miles Bridges with the pick on Harden and then throws down the 360 😱 – 4:48 PM
Miles Bridges with the pick on Harden and then throws down the 360 😱 – 4:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Miles Bridges picks James Harden’s pockets, makes sure he’s not trying to chase him down, then gives Barclays Center a two-handed 360 dunk. Timeout, Nash: Nets and Hornets tied here at 39 apiece. Harden’s offense has been clicking tonight. Now time to string it all together. – 4:47 PM
Miles Bridges picks James Harden’s pockets, makes sure he’s not trying to chase him down, then gives Barclays Center a two-handed 360 dunk. Timeout, Nash: Nets and Hornets tied here at 39 apiece. Harden’s offense has been clicking tonight. Now time to string it all together. – 4:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden force feeding Nic Claxton is not helping him put on weight. – 4:43 PM
James Harden force feeding Nic Claxton is not helping him put on weight. – 4:43 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Good early Jalen McDaniels minutes on both ends, 5 TOs and most were unforced, trying to pass into areas or spaces that aren’t really there – 4:40 PM
Good early Jalen McDaniels minutes on both ends, 5 TOs and most were unforced, trying to pass into areas or spaces that aren’t really there – 4:40 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Anti-Vaccine Protesters March Outside Brooklyn Nets’ Home Opener Chanting ‘Stand With Kyrie’ via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 4:39 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Anti-Vaccine Protesters March Outside Brooklyn Nets’ Home Opener Chanting ‘Stand With Kyrie’ via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 4:39 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Voicing support for unvaccinated NBA star Kyrie Irving, an angry mob tries to replicate attempted violent insurrection at U.S. Capitol.
Send that sentence back to the people 12 months ago. – 4:39 PM
Voicing support for unvaccinated NBA star Kyrie Irving, an angry mob tries to replicate attempted violent insurrection at U.S. Capitol.
Send that sentence back to the people 12 months ago. – 4:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 31, Hornets 27
Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 5-5 FG), Bruce Brown (5 PTS, 2-2 FG) and the Nets end the period on a 18-6 run. Brooklyn’s offense has been on fire right out the gates, they’re shooting it at 55% from the field and 50% from three. – 4:38 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 31, Hornets 27
Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 5-5 FG), Bruce Brown (5 PTS, 2-2 FG) and the Nets end the period on a 18-6 run. Brooklyn’s offense has been on fire right out the gates, they’re shooting it at 55% from the field and 50% from three. – 4:38 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets 31, Hornets 27 after one in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant is 5 for 5 for 10 points. – 4:37 PM
Nets 31, Hornets 27 after one in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant is 5 for 5 for 10 points. – 4:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Hornets 31-27. Brown’s layup just missed at the buzzer. Durant leads with 10 but Nets getting a lot of guys to chip in. – 4:37 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Hornets 31-27. Brown’s layup just missed at the buzzer. Durant leads with 10 but Nets getting a lot of guys to chip in. – 4:37 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
FYI, Wizards fans.
KD IS COOKING RIGHT NOW
10 points (5/5 FG)
2 assists
1st quarter – 4:36 PM
FYI, Wizards fans.
KD IS COOKING RIGHT NOW
10 points (5/5 FG)
2 assists
1st quarter – 4:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Nets season opening video and starting lineup pic.twitter.com/5iAzdZIQJL – 4:35 PM
The Nets season opening video and starting lineup pic.twitter.com/5iAzdZIQJL – 4:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant with a drive and dish to a wide open Paul Millsap. PM hits the 3. Durant’s playmaking to start the season has been terrific and needed in the absence of Irving. – 4:32 PM
Kevin Durant with a drive and dish to a wide open Paul Millsap. PM hits the 3. Durant’s playmaking to start the season has been terrific and needed in the absence of Irving. – 4:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cat’s out the bag: Jay-Z is in the house at Barclays Center for tonight’s game against the Hornets. – 4:32 PM
Cat’s out the bag: Jay-Z is in the house at Barclays Center for tonight’s game against the Hornets. – 4:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant is 5-of-5 from the floor and has 10 of the Nets’ 17 points. – 4:27 PM
Kevin Durant is 5-of-5 from the floor and has 10 of the Nets’ 17 points. – 4:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant’s got 10 points and after another slow start, he put the Nets on his back to make this a 19-17 game. Durant hasn’t missed a shot, yet all of them have been contested. It doesn’t make sense, but then again, he’s that guy. – 4:26 PM
Kevin Durant’s got 10 points and after another slow start, he put the Nets on his back to make this a 19-17 game. Durant hasn’t missed a shot, yet all of them have been contested. It doesn’t make sense, but then again, he’s that guy. – 4:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant has 10 points in seven minutes and hasn’t missed a shot. Nets trail 19-17 with 4:32 left in the first. – 4:26 PM
Kevin Durant has 10 points in seven minutes and hasn’t missed a shot. Nets trail 19-17 with 4:32 left in the first. – 4:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bruce Brown comes off the bench, immediately hits a 3. Hmmmm. #Nets – 4:25 PM
Bruce Brown comes off the bench, immediately hits a 3. Hmmmm. #Nets – 4:25 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
It’s been a long time coming. Bruce Brown is checking into the game at the 6:03 mark of the first quarter. – 4:24 PM
It’s been a long time coming. Bruce Brown is checking into the game at the 6:03 mark of the first quarter. – 4:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I’m told the Nets are expecting a very, very special guest to be in attendance for today’s home opener. I gave my word I wouldn’t spoil the surprise. – 4:20 PM
I’m told the Nets are expecting a very, very special guest to be in attendance for today’s home opener. I gave my word I wouldn’t spoil the surprise. – 4:20 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Nic Claxton is going to score 50 one game entirely off of dump-offs from KD and Harden. – 4:19 PM
Nic Claxton is going to score 50 one game entirely off of dump-offs from KD and Harden. – 4:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets off to another slow start, down 9-2 before that KD bucket. – 4:16 PM
#Nets off to another slow start, down 9-2 before that KD bucket. – 4:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets chose Day’Ron Sharpe to deliver a pregame speech to open the season at Barclays Center lol In Milwaukee it was Khris Middleton, and in Philly it was Joel Embiid. – 4:05 PM
Nets chose Day’Ron Sharpe to deliver a pregame speech to open the season at Barclays Center lol In Milwaukee it was Khris Middleton, and in Philly it was Joel Embiid. – 4:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays Center. Hope everyone in attendance got in here without issue after the protests outside. Nets-Hornets tips shortly. Jevon Carter starting in place of Blake Griffin. Let’s see how the Nets do against an improved Charlotte roster. Updates to come. – 4:04 PM
Greetings from Barclays Center. Hope everyone in attendance got in here without issue after the protests outside. Nets-Hornets tips shortly. Jevon Carter starting in place of Blake Griffin. Let’s see how the Nets do against an improved Charlotte roster. Updates to come. – 4:04 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Some NBA action just added:
KD o2.5 3P -110
KD o8.5 rebounds +110 pic.twitter.com/5EQbCJb2Hn – 4:03 PM
Some NBA action just added:
KD o2.5 3P -110
KD o8.5 rebounds +110 pic.twitter.com/5EQbCJb2Hn – 4:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s an update to Barclays Center: The Nets have installed blue lights along the stairway rails pic.twitter.com/HfLGKmFOis – 3:54 PM
Here’s an update to Barclays Center: The Nets have installed blue lights along the stairway rails pic.twitter.com/HfLGKmFOis – 3:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If you’re going to protest about Kyrie not being able to play, at least protest the right people. The Nets are just following city mandates! – 3:47 PM
If you’re going to protest about Kyrie not being able to play, at least protest the right people. The Nets are just following city mandates! – 3:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Starters for the #Nets game today vs. the #Hoenets: “Harden, Carter, Durant, Harris and Claxton. It’s Jevon Carter’s seventh career start, and his first since May 16, 2021 with the #Suns in their 2020-21 regular-season finale at San Antonio. – 3:40 PM
Starters for the #Nets game today vs. the #Hoenets: “Harden, Carter, Durant, Harris and Claxton. It’s Jevon Carter’s seventh career start, and his first since May 16, 2021 with the #Suns in their 2020-21 regular-season finale at San Antonio. – 3:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The scene outside Barclays Center where a group of protesters chant, “No vaccine mandate, Stand with Kyrie.” Several hold “Stand with Kyrie” signs. This is the Nets’ home opener. Kyrie Irving will be away from team until he complies with NYC vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/833DqYOLf7 – 3:37 PM
The scene outside Barclays Center where a group of protesters chant, “No vaccine mandate, Stand with Kyrie.” Several hold “Stand with Kyrie” signs. This is the Nets’ home opener. Kyrie Irving will be away from team until he complies with NYC vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/833DqYOLf7 – 3:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Charlotte: Harden, Carter, Durant, Harris and Claxton. – 3:31 PM
Nets starters vs. Charlotte: Harden, Carter, Durant, Harris and Claxton. – 3:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Hornets Game:
▪️Patty Mills can add to his perfect 10-of-10 shooting from downtown for the season.
▪️Terry Rozier (ankle) is out for Charlotte.
▪️Kyrie Irving (personal) and Blake Griffin (rest) are out for Brooklyn. – 3:29 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Hornets Game:
▪️Patty Mills can add to his perfect 10-of-10 shooting from downtown for the season.
▪️Terry Rozier (ankle) is out for Charlotte.
▪️Kyrie Irving (personal) and Blake Griffin (rest) are out for Brooklyn. – 3:29 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets have never started a season 3-0. They’re going to have to earn that record today with this being the #Nets home opener. pic.twitter.com/oajfVvxQL9 – 3:16 PM
#Hornets have never started a season 3-0. They’re going to have to earn that record today with this being the #Nets home opener. pic.twitter.com/oajfVvxQL9 – 3:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Getting scary out here. Crowd of protesters just jumped barricades and pushing towards door. Chanting let Kyrie play. pic.twitter.com/PlSu5B8amV – 3:13 PM
Getting scary out here. Crowd of protesters just jumped barricades and pushing towards door. Chanting let Kyrie play. pic.twitter.com/PlSu5B8amV – 3:13 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
A group of fans chanting “Let Kyrie play!” outside the Nets’ home opener. pic.twitter.com/hsyuMqt1WP – 3:09 PM
A group of fans chanting “Let Kyrie play!” outside the Nets’ home opener. pic.twitter.com/hsyuMqt1WP – 3:09 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Really weird mix of people marching around with I stand with Kyrie signs. Kids with trump hats and people with Black Lives Matter shirts. pic.twitter.com/gJwX4k2aT3 – 3:09 PM
Really weird mix of people marching around with I stand with Kyrie signs. Kids with trump hats and people with Black Lives Matter shirts. pic.twitter.com/gJwX4k2aT3 – 3:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Reminder: LaMarcus Aldridge is only 25 points away from cracking 20,000 career points — mostly on a shot the NBA has gone away from.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:08 PM
Reminder: LaMarcus Aldridge is only 25 points away from cracking 20,000 career points — mostly on a shot the NBA has gone away from.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:08 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
This is really crazy outside Barclays. At least 500 people protesting and Waco g I stand with Kyrie signs. pic.twitter.com/SREwTDkkED – 3:07 PM
This is really crazy outside Barclays. At least 500 people protesting and Waco g I stand with Kyrie signs. pic.twitter.com/SREwTDkkED – 3:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of today’s game at BKN, a few statistical notes about the @Charlotte Hornets start to the season:
A win today would mark the first 3-0 start in franchise history.
CHA’s 246 total points in their first two games are the most through two games in a season in franchise history #AllFly – 2:52 PM
Ahead of today’s game at BKN, a few statistical notes about the @Charlotte Hornets start to the season:
A win today would mark the first 3-0 start in franchise history.
CHA’s 246 total points in their first two games are the most through two games in a season in franchise history #AllFly – 2:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets going for the white out in the home opener vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/RZeZaKnK6q – 2:43 PM
Nets going for the white out in the home opener vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/RZeZaKnK6q – 2:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Blake Griffin won’t play tonight against the Hornets, and also says the team is a bit more inclined to play Kevin Durant in back-to-backs this season as opposed to last. #Nets – 2:28 PM
Steve Nash says Blake Griffin won’t play tonight against the Hornets, and also says the team is a bit more inclined to play Kevin Durant in back-to-backs this season as opposed to last. #Nets – 2:28 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash on the Charlotte Hornets,
“They’re a fast and athletic team — They’re excellent in transition, they play a lot of random basketball in transition which is difficult to defend.” – 2:25 PM
Steve Nash on the Charlotte Hornets,
“They’re a fast and athletic team — They’re excellent in transition, they play a lot of random basketball in transition which is difficult to defend.” – 2:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash indicates that Kevin Durant will play for the most part in both games of back-to-backs this season. Nash said there will be times this season when he will want to try to protect Durant and rest him in a game during back-to-back sets. – 2:19 PM
Steve Nash indicates that Kevin Durant will play for the most part in both games of back-to-backs this season. Nash said there will be times this season when he will want to try to protect Durant and rest him in a game during back-to-back sets. – 2:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he’s comfortable playing Kevin Durant in back-to-backs this year than last. Adds LaMelo Ball “has a great knack for the game,” expects him to have an excellent career. – 2:18 PM
Steve Nash said he’s comfortable playing Kevin Durant in back-to-backs this year than last. Adds LaMelo Ball “has a great knack for the game,” expects him to have an excellent career. – 2:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s going to have an excellent career.”
⁃Steve Nash on LaMelo Ball. – 2:18 PM
“He’s going to have an excellent career.”
⁃Steve Nash on LaMelo Ball. – 2:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said the #Nets are more comfortable playing Kevin Durant in back-to-backs than they were last season. #NBA #Hornets – 2:18 PM
Steve Nash said the #Nets are more comfortable playing Kevin Durant in back-to-backs than they were last season. #NBA #Hornets – 2:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash loves when Jevon Carter picks up players from full court defensively. – 2:17 PM
Steve Nash loves when Jevon Carter picks up players from full court defensively. – 2:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Blake Griffin is resting today to play tomorrow. I would guess another forward (Millsap, Aldridge, so on) will play sit tomorrow. – 2:16 PM
Steve Nash said Blake Griffin is resting today to play tomorrow. I would guess another forward (Millsap, Aldridge, so on) will play sit tomorrow. – 2:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Steve Nash says Blake Griffin will sit today vs. Charlotte and play tomorrow. – 2:16 PM
Steve Nash says Blake Griffin will sit today vs. Charlotte and play tomorrow. – 2:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets resting Blake Griffin this afternoon against Charlotte in the opener of their first back-to-back of the season. – 1:59 PM
Nets resting Blake Griffin this afternoon against Charlotte in the opener of their first back-to-back of the season. – 1:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets big man Blake Griffin is being rested for today’s game vs. the #Hornets. – 1:54 PM
#Nets big man Blake Griffin is being rested for today’s game vs. the #Hornets. – 1:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Blake Griffin is OUT versus the Charlotte Hornets due to rest, the team says. – 1:54 PM
Blake Griffin is OUT versus the Charlotte Hornets due to rest, the team says. – 1:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce they’re resting Blake Griffin today against Charlotte. – 1:54 PM
Nets announce they’re resting Blake Griffin today against Charlotte. – 1:54 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The best bets for the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets for Sunday’s game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/24/hor… – 12:54 PM
The best bets for the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets for Sunday’s game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/24/hor… – 12:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doing my power rankings for the week and noticed Patty Mills is 10-of-10 from 3 in his 1st two games with Brooklyn.
Dude is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/rnLX2c43RT – 12:50 PM
Doing my power rankings for the week and noticed Patty Mills is 10-of-10 from 3 in his 1st two games with Brooklyn.
Dude is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/rnLX2c43RT – 12:50 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal was not a full participant at today’s practice, but remains on track to return tomorrow vs. Brooklyn. – 12:45 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal was not a full participant at today’s practice, but remains on track to return tomorrow vs. Brooklyn. – 12:45 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) is still expected to play in Brooklyn tomorrow. He did not participate in full practice today but is “moving well and looks fine,” Wes Unseld Jr said. Wizards kept him out of contact stuff today as a precaution. – 12:44 PM
Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) is still expected to play in Brooklyn tomorrow. He did not participate in full practice today but is “moving well and looks fine,” Wes Unseld Jr said. Wizards kept him out of contact stuff today as a precaution. – 12:44 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Here’s what you need to know as the Charlotte Hornets take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/24/hor… – 12:42 PM
Here’s what you need to know as the Charlotte Hornets take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/24/hor… – 12:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Column on the #Sixers being an early-season work in progress with some familiar concerns, plus how the #76ers and #Nets handled off-season drama with key players and more: https://t.co/YcdJJgZUW3 pic.twitter.com/gvJ2Un545Z – 12:30 PM
Column on the #Sixers being an early-season work in progress with some familiar concerns, plus how the #76ers and #Nets handled off-season drama with key players and more: https://t.co/YcdJJgZUW3 pic.twitter.com/gvJ2Un545Z – 12:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Looks like Bradley Beal practiced today, we will find out to what extent soon from Wes Unseld Jr. Beal is expected to play tomorrow vs. Brooklyn after missing Friday’s game with a hip contusion. – 12:23 PM
Looks like Bradley Beal practiced today, we will find out to what extent soon from Wes Unseld Jr. Beal is expected to play tomorrow vs. Brooklyn after missing Friday’s game with a hip contusion. – 12:23 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Since we saw another sizzling Tim Hardaway Jr. 3-point shooting performance in the 2H last night, sharing a graphic we ran during the show.
Most 3s made over the last 2 seasons:
Buddy Hield – 553
Damian Lillard – 545
Duncan Robinson – 520
James Harden – 420
Tim Hardaway Jr – 411 – 11:21 AM
Since we saw another sizzling Tim Hardaway Jr. 3-point shooting performance in the 2H last night, sharing a graphic we ran during the show.
Most 3s made over the last 2 seasons:
Buddy Hield – 553
Damian Lillard – 545
Duncan Robinson – 520
James Harden – 420
Tim Hardaway Jr – 411 – 11:21 AM
Patrick Mills @Patty_Mills
GAME DAY BALA GAME DAYYY!!!
Home opener – Embrace your Brooklyn
#Brooooklynnn #BKAllDay – 11:13 AM
GAME DAY BALA GAME DAYYY!!!
Home opener – Embrace your Brooklyn
#Brooooklynnn #BKAllDay – 11:13 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
A little late on this but loved this @outsidethenba profile of Joe Harris/look at how much has changed for the Nets in the past couple of years cbssports.com/nba/news/the-n… – 11:13 AM
A little late on this but loved this @outsidethenba profile of Joe Harris/look at how much has changed for the Nets in the past couple of years cbssports.com/nba/news/the-n… – 11:13 AM