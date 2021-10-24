Game stream: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

The Golden State Warriors (2-0) play against the Sacramento Kings (1-1) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 24, 2021
Golden State Warriors 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (1st Qtr )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nothing spectacular tonight outside of the early Seth Curry shooting barrage, but a win to get back on track and a good all-around night from the big fella (22-9-6 with no turnovers) ain’t half bad
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:20 PM
Nothing spectacular tonight outside of the early Seth Curry shooting barrage, but a win to get back on track and a good all-around night from the big fella (22-9-6 with no turnovers) ain’t half bad
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton is dealing right now. Three great assists to open this game. – 9:17 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is dealing right now. Three great assists to open this game. – 9:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 115, Thunder 103.
Curry: 28 points (23 in the first quarter)
Embiid: 22-9-6
The Sixers are 2-1 and next head to NYC for a big showdown on Tuesday against the Knicks. – 9:17 PM
FINAL: Sixers 115, Thunder 103.
Curry: 28 points (23 in the first quarter)
Embiid: 22-9-6
The Sixers are 2-1 and next head to NYC for a big showdown on Tuesday against the Knicks. – 9:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes is 11-of-18 (61.1%) from 3-point range so far this season. – 9:14 PM
Harrison Barnes is 11-of-18 (61.1%) from 3-point range so far this season. – 9:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry picked quite the time to hit his first bucket after that blistering first quarter. Thunder had cut this thing to single digits, but Curry’s corner 3 makes it 113-102 with less than a minute to play. – 9:14 PM
Seth Curry picked quite the time to hit his first bucket after that blistering first quarter. Thunder had cut this thing to single digits, but Curry’s corner 3 makes it 113-102 with less than a minute to play. – 9:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters are active and engaged on defense. The Warriors went 0 of 6 to start the game. – 9:13 PM
Kings starters are active and engaged on defense. The Warriors went 0 of 6 to start the game. – 9:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings open the scoring on a Richaun Holmes lob from Tyrese Haliburton. – 9:11 PM
Kings open the scoring on a Richaun Holmes lob from Tyrese Haliburton. – 9:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Derrick Mitchell, Davion’s cousin, just performed the national anthem for tonight’s Kings-Warriors game. – 9:07 PM
Derrick Mitchell, Davion’s cousin, just performed the national anthem for tonight’s Kings-Warriors game. – 9:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell’s uncle @D_mitch1979 just rocked the national anthem at the G1C. Well done sir! Too much talent in that family apparently. – 9:06 PM
Davion Mitchell’s uncle @D_mitch1979 just rocked the national anthem at the G1C. Well done sir! Too much talent in that family apparently. – 9:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings just honored Buddy Hield for passing Peja Stojakovic as the franchise’s all-time leader in 3-point goals. pic.twitter.com/NHVdI9P6fW – 9:00 PM
The Kings just honored Buddy Hield for passing Peja Stojakovic as the franchise’s all-time leader in 3-point goals. pic.twitter.com/NHVdI9P6fW – 9:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without veteran forward Andre Iguodala on Sunday against the Kings due to left hip soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/24/inj… – 8:52 PM
The Warriors will be without veteran forward Andre Iguodala on Sunday against the Kings due to left hip soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/24/inj… – 8:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings take the floor to face the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/tcWWYm0pRp – 8:50 PM
Kings take the floor to face the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/tcWWYm0pRp – 8:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers has called Niang a natural leader on that second unit. On that final Thunder possession, he kept yelling “Make him shoot a contested one!” SGA did, and missed.
Sixers 87, Thunder 78 at the end of the third.
Curry still with 23. Embiid with 18-9-6. – 8:46 PM
Doc Rivers has called Niang a natural leader on that second unit. On that final Thunder possession, he kept yelling “Make him shoot a contested one!” SGA did, and missed.
Sixers 87, Thunder 78 at the end of the third.
Curry still with 23. Embiid with 18-9-6. – 8:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Alright, how many points is Nemanja Bjelica scoring in his return to Sacramento?
30? 50? 100? All of them? – 8:42 PM
Alright, how many points is Nemanja Bjelica scoring in his return to Sacramento?
30? 50? 100? All of them? – 8:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:37 PM
Kings starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury Update: Kings forward Maurice Harkless (left hip soreness) is available for tonight’s game against the Warriors. – 8:36 PM
Injury Update: Kings forward Maurice Harkless (left hip soreness) is available for tonight’s game against the Warriors. – 8:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings will start Moe Harkless tonight vs. Warriors.
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:36 PM
Kings will start Moe Harkless tonight vs. Warriors.
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings back to their opening night starting lineup.
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:36 PM
Kings back to their opening night starting lineup.
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Golden State Warriors – 10/24:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:35 PM
Kings starters vs. Golden State Warriors – 10/24:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:35 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Moe Harkless will be back tonight and in the starting lineup:
Fox, Haliburton, Barnes, Harkless and Holmes – 8:35 PM
Moe Harkless will be back tonight and in the starting lineup:
Fox, Haliburton, Barnes, Harkless and Holmes – 8:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 59, Thunder 51. Philly led by as many as 16 before OKC made a bit of a late push. Curry with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Embiid with 10-5-4. Harris with 8-4-3. – 8:05 PM
Halftime: Sixers 59, Thunder 51. Philly led by as many as 16 before OKC made a bit of a late push. Curry with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Embiid with 10-5-4. Harris with 8-4-3. – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Stephen Curry warming up in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/AGjmeHEkWO – 8:04 PM
Stephen Curry warming up in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/AGjmeHEkWO – 8:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Davion Mitchell getting ready for tonight’s matchup with the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/RDLNnIR5iA – 8:02 PM
Kings rookie Davion Mitchell getting ready for tonight’s matchup with the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/RDLNnIR5iA – 8:02 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: “He really got going last year at the end of the season, and he’s had a great training camp and a good start to the year. He’s a big part of our current team and a big part of our future too. He’s earned it. – 8:02 PM
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: “He really got going last year at the end of the season, and he’s had a great training camp and a good start to the year. He’s a big part of our current team and a big part of our future too. He’s earned it. – 8:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Imagine drafting Jonathan Kuminga or James Bouknight instead of Josh Giddey. – 8:01 PM
Imagine drafting Jonathan Kuminga or James Bouknight instead of Josh Giddey. – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Monta Ellis started his career with the Golden State Warriors and was one of the top scorers in the NBA during the late 2000s. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/04/30/a-l… – 8:00 PM
Monta Ellis started his career with the Golden State Warriors and was one of the top scorers in the NBA during the late 2000s. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/04/30/a-l… – 8:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Davion Mitchell: “He definitely stands out on tape because of his ability to pressure the ball, his awareness, and his defensive feel. He looks like a really good young player. He’s a great pick for them.” – 7:56 PM
Steve Kerr on Davion Mitchell: “He definitely stands out on tape because of his ability to pressure the ball, his awareness, and his defensive feel. He looks like a really good young player. He’s a great pick for them.” – 7:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Iggy Brazdeikas about to report in for what might be his earliest appearance at MSG. – 7:45 PM
Iggy Brazdeikas about to report in for what might be his earliest appearance at MSG. – 7:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr said from what he understands it was actually Klay, with the help of equipment man, Eric Housen, who had the #77 jersey made yesterday. Ha. – 7:44 PM
Kerr said from what he understands it was actually Klay, with the help of equipment man, Eric Housen, who had the #77 jersey made yesterday. Ha. – 7:44 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Damn Seth Curry is ballin tonight. Just dropped 6 threes, for 23 points in the first QUARTER. #nba – 7:37 PM
Damn Seth Curry is ballin tonight. Just dropped 6 threes, for 23 points in the first QUARTER. #nba – 7:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Seth Curry finishes with 20 points on ten shots in the first quarter. Six 3s. He’s 12-14 from deep on the season.
Started last season on fire, struggled after getting COVID, had an insane playoffs and started this season on fire. Safe to say he’s a great offensive fit here. – 7:37 PM
Seth Curry finishes with 20 points on ten shots in the first quarter. Six 3s. He’s 12-14 from deep on the season.
Started last season on fire, struggled after getting COVID, had an insane playoffs and started this season on fire. Safe to say he’s a great offensive fit here. – 7:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Some say Steph Curry is the best player in the NBA but not sure how that’s possible when the guy isn’t even the best player in his family. – 7:36 PM
Some say Steph Curry is the best player in the NBA but not sure how that’s possible when the guy isn’t even the best player in his family. – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
End 1Q: Sixers 36, Thunder 26. Seth Curry has 23 points and Tyrese Maxey was just waving a towel at him (to cool him off) as he came off the floor. He made 8-of-10 shots, including 6-of-7 from 3. – 7:36 PM
End 1Q: Sixers 36, Thunder 26. Seth Curry has 23 points and Tyrese Maxey was just waving a towel at him (to cool him off) as he came off the floor. He made 8-of-10 shots, including 6-of-7 from 3. – 7:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says the Kings look better defensively due in part to the physicality of Davion Mitchell and Tristan Thompson. – 7:36 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says the Kings look better defensively due in part to the physicality of Davion Mitchell and Tristan Thompson. – 7:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Curry has 23 points and made 6 of 7 threes in the first quarter Sixers lead 36-26 – 7:36 PM
Curry has 23 points and made 6 of 7 threes in the first quarter Sixers lead 36-26 – 7:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 36-26, after Q1.
Curry: 23 PTS / 8-10 FG / 6-7 3fg – 7:36 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 36-26, after Q1.
Curry: 23 PTS / 8-10 FG / 6-7 3fg – 7:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Seth Curry after 1 quarter in OKC: 23 points on 8/10 (6/7 from three) – 7:36 PM
Seth Curry after 1 quarter in OKC: 23 points on 8/10 (6/7 from three) – 7:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Seth Curry with a 23-point first quarter. The Thunder had a 26-point first quarter. – 7:35 PM
Seth Curry with a 23-point first quarter. The Thunder had a 26-point first quarter. – 7:35 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Andre Iguodala is out tonight as a precautionary measure after his hard fall on Thursday. He’s hopeful Iguodala will be ready for OKC game on Tuesday. – 7:35 PM
Kerr says Andre Iguodala is out tonight as a precautionary measure after his hard fall on Thursday. He’s hopeful Iguodala will be ready for OKC game on Tuesday. – 7:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he thinks Andre Iguodala should be able to return Tuesday in OKC. Minor hip issue. – 7:35 PM
Steve Kerr said he thinks Andre Iguodala should be able to return Tuesday in OKC. Minor hip issue. – 7:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andre Iguodala is OUT tonight with left hip soreness. Kerr called it “precautionary.” – 7:35 PM
Andre Iguodala is OUT tonight with left hip soreness. Kerr called it “precautionary.” – 7:35 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry thus far this season:
12-14 3fg (85.7%)
…read it again. – 7:32 PM
Seth Curry thus far this season:
12-14 3fg (85.7%)
…read it again. – 7:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I don’t love helping off Curry in the corner. I understand why Dort felt it was needed given JRE was on an island with Joel but that’s the mismatch OKC has to live with given the roster. Can’t compound the issue by leaving shooters open in the corner as they have this year. – 7:29 PM
I don’t love helping off Curry in the corner. I understand why Dort felt it was needed given JRE was on an island with Joel but that’s the mismatch OKC has to live with given the roster. Can’t compound the issue by leaving shooters open in the corner as they have this year. – 7:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Lu Dort helping off Seth Curry, 3-for-3 from deep, from the strong-side corner was certainly a decision. – 7:28 PM
Lu Dort helping off Seth Curry, 3-for-3 from deep, from the strong-side corner was certainly a decision. – 7:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry in NBA Jam mode. Aka “he’s on fire!” with 17 first-quarter points. – 7:28 PM
Seth Curry in NBA Jam mode. Aka “he’s on fire!” with 17 first-quarter points. – 7:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If you are driving to the Kings game (or anywhere in Sac) tonight, please be safe and go slow. – 7:27 PM
If you are driving to the Kings game (or anywhere in Sac) tonight, please be safe and go slow. – 7:27 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry’s first 6 (!) minutes tonight:
14 PTS / 5-6 FG / 3-3 3fg – 7:25 PM
Seth Curry’s first 6 (!) minutes tonight:
14 PTS / 5-6 FG / 3-3 3fg – 7:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harkless is a game time decision, but Walton said he’s feeling better and will start if he’s available. If not, Terence Davis gets a second straight start. – 7:19 PM
Harkless is a game time decision, but Walton said he’s feeling better and will start if he’s available. If not, Terence Davis gets a second straight start. – 7:19 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry’s elite efficiency continues:
4 mins / 8 PTS / 3-3 FG
👀 – 7:19 PM
Seth Curry’s elite efficiency continues:
4 mins / 8 PTS / 3-3 FG
👀 – 7:19 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Luke Walton says Moe Harkless is feeling better but still questionable. Terence Davis will start again if Harkless is unable to go vs. Warriors tonight. – 7:19 PM
Kings coach Luke Walton says Moe Harkless is feeling better but still questionable. Terence Davis will start again if Harkless is unable to go vs. Warriors tonight. – 7:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Luke Walton says Maurice Harkless (hip) is feeling better, but he’s still questionable for tonight’s game against the Warriors. He will start if he’s able to play. – 7:18 PM
Kings coach Luke Walton says Maurice Harkless (hip) is feeling better, but he’s still questionable for tonight’s game against the Warriors. He will start if he’s able to play. – 7:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry off to another fast start for the Sixers, with six points including that layup and two rebounds. – 7:15 PM
Seth Curry off to another fast start for the Sixers, with six points including that layup and two rebounds. – 7:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Warriors pregame. Shootaround just ended. Davion Mitchell is still out here. Maybe he’s always out here. pic.twitter.com/D8jgjA6a0z – 7:15 PM
Kings-Warriors pregame. Shootaround just ended. Davion Mitchell is still out here. Maybe he’s always out here. pic.twitter.com/D8jgjA6a0z – 7:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Heads up Kings and Warriors fans. If you are coming to the game tonight, leave yourself plenty of extra time. Roads are treacherous. Lots of free standing water. Be safe folks. – 6:31 PM
Heads up Kings and Warriors fans. If you are coming to the game tonight, leave yourself plenty of extra time. Roads are treacherous. Lots of free standing water. Be safe folks. – 6:31 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
A little weekend reminder of how well the @Utah Jazz closed the game v. Sacramento on Friday night
via the Utah Jazz radio call pic.twitter.com/r85zRSYcIg – 5:32 PM
A little weekend reminder of how well the @Utah Jazz closed the game v. Sacramento on Friday night
via the Utah Jazz radio call pic.twitter.com/r85zRSYcIg – 5:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (left hip soreness) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. Maurice Harkless (left hip soreness) remains questionable for the Kings.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:04 PM
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (left hip soreness) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. Maurice Harkless (left hip soreness) remains questionable for the Kings.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Warriors list Andre Iguodala as out for tonight’s game in Sacramento. Moe Harkless is still questionable for Kings. – 3:51 PM
Warriors list Andre Iguodala as out for tonight’s game in Sacramento. Moe Harkless is still questionable for Kings. – 3:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is out for the Warriors tonight in Sacramento with left hip soreness. Could mean increased minutes for Otto Porter and Moses Moody. – 3:48 PM
Andre Iguodala is out for the Warriors tonight in Sacramento with left hip soreness. Could mean increased minutes for Otto Porter and Moses Moody. – 3:48 PM