Game stream: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-0) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 24, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 0, Los Angeles Lakers 0 (4th Qtr )
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That wasn’t a foul. He fell on his own. Shoulda been Memphis ball – 11:46 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Anthony Davis reminds you two or three times a night what he is capable of and it is amazing. Just did it twice on same defensive possession – 11:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD won the tip, but Memphis chased the ball down … then after contesting Morant at the rim, Davis stole the inbounds pass, and drew a foul on Adams.
Should be Lakers ball with 48.4 seconds left, up 115-112, after refs review a Grizzlies challenge.
Quite a sequence from Davis. – 11:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this is cinderblock on the gas pedal Westbrook. clutch passes, reckless airballs, getting the defense to collapse at any cost and sacrificing his body to the gods of creating his own luck. the full experience that no box score can ever tell the whole story. – 11:45 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The @NBAOfficial Marc Davis just said the Lakers get their timeout back. Is that true this year? – 11:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ challenge is successful. Melo with a huge role both with his scoring and a late-game stop….. – 11:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
On replay, it looked to be a clean strip from Carmelo Anthony on a Ja Morant drive attempt. Ruling on the floor was a foul on ‘Melo. Lakers are challenging.
Big call with LAL up 3, 57.6 left. – 11:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
That assist from Russ to AD was set up by the Lakers using Russ as a screener for LeBron in an inverted 1-3 pick-and-roll. We’ve seen LA deploy that action several times down the stretch here. It keeps Russ engaged and allows him to leverage his downhill ability/interior passing. – 11:40 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Russell Westbrook as a screener seems like the only way the Lakers can use him as a crunch time weapon. – 11:39 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Really interesting set by Lakers using Westbrook as the picker for LeBron and pick and roll. He set the pick and rolled got the pass and then he is distributing from the middle of the paint. This time to AD for a dunk. Good way to use Westbrook lack of gravity – 11:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant looking around for assistance in the fourth quarter: pic.twitter.com/8Yn8O6VAQF – 11:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Great combo play between the 3 LAL stars resulted in AD’s layup, off Westbrook’s screen/roll dive with LeBron, who found a cutting Russ. – 11:38 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Stu amending his evaluation watching the replay of the AD block to “without getting called for the foul” with a laugh was great. BK – 11:37 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
I shouldn’t tweet out that Russell Westbrook just airballed a 14 foot jump shot when guarded by Stephen Adams. – 11:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Will be Westbrook, Bazemore, LeBron, ‘Melo and AD for the final 3:03, with LAL up 111-106 after a Bazemore 3. Anthony just replaced Reaves, who was a +18 in his 18 bench minutes tonight, trailing only ‘Melo’s +21. – 11:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron’s 4-for-9 from deep tonight, and 14-for-29 for the season from 3 so far as we’re in Game No. 3. His rookie year he didn’t hit his 14th 3 until Game No. 17. He’s changed his game as the NBA game changed around him. – 11:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dealing with this attempt to load to him is child’s play for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/EDZyV5r6IF – 11:34 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Here’s the Lakers tribute to Carmelo Anthony after moving into ninth on the scoring list. Sellout crowd now chanting, “Melo! Melo! Melo!” pic.twitter.com/Uebsm9D6ZC – 11:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel has used a smaller rotation tonight. He’s gone with nine players: the starters plus Melo, Monk, Dwight and Reaves. Avery Bradley (2 minutes) and Rajon Rondo (DNP-CD) have been phased out. – 11:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Memphis, on the 2nd night of a B2B, isn’t backing off despite LAL’s spurt that put them up 9. Grizz got a Steven Adams putback (he has 15 boards), and Melton’s 3rd 3 in 4 attempts to make it 106-102 with 5:35 to play. – 11:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
If the Lakers are hitting 3’s like this, you can’t beat them. But a lot of these are naked open shots – 11:31 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Carmelo Anthony is 9th on the all-time scoring list.
Carmelo Anthony is 9th on the all-time scoring list.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
We’re seeing the value of the Lakers having 3-point shooting around their Big 3. LA has made 15 of 28 3-point attempts tonight. They’re making the Grizzlies pay for packing the paint and leaving their weak-side shooters. – 11:29 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Has anyone been within 6 ft of a shooter when the Lakers get these threes? Memphis has this problem a lot, seemingly – 11:28 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
What is Memphis doing defensively leaving guys wide open for three. Melo twice, then LeBron and now Monk
What is Memphis doing defensively leaving guys wide open for three. Melo twice, then LeBron and now Monk
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
From the “MELO” chants to now the Lakers draining threes, it’s so loud in here!! – 11:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Monk + Melo have 8 combined triples off the bench after Monk’s 2nd of the evening, and 34 total points. Huge lift on offense. – 11:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
During timeout, Lakers play a video tribute for Melo climbing to No. 9 on NBA’s all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/ko9at9NhDi – 11:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a California sweep for the Warriors to open the season. They just beat the Lakers, Clippers and now Kings. They’re 3-0 with two of their next three games against the Thunder. – 11:27 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Carmelo Anthony is hotter than Andy Capp’s. On the night he already moved up to No. 9 on the all-time scoring list, he has a team-high 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting off the bench, including a 6-for-8 mark from 3. pic.twitter.com/esl85KxcTB – 11:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Meanwhile, LAL went +9 in that stretch to start the quarter without Ja, who returns at the 8:04 mark. Lakers were up 6 … but Morant promptly hit his 5th 3 to cut it in half. – 11:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The true hooper accounts are going to be insufferable tonight, but if the Lakers win this game, Carmelo Anthony is going to be a big reason why. This is the Olympic Melo we wanted for years. – 11:26 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Carmelo Anthony just got a standing ovation from the crowd at Staples Center for passing Moses Malone as the 9th all-time scoring leader.
Carmelo Anthony just got a standing ovation from the crowd at Staples Center for passing Moses Malone as the 9th all-time scoring leader.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
‘Melo on absolute fire. He’s 6 of 8 from 3 after consecutive makes, and has 24 off the bench on 9 of 12 FG’s.
@Los Angeles Lakers had a tribute video for him for surpassing Moses Malone during the time out. – 11:26 PM
‘Melo on absolute fire. He’s 6 of 8 from 3 after consecutive makes, and has 24 off the bench on 9 of 12 FG’s.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony is scorching right now, up to 24 points — more than LeBron, AD or Russ — after his sixth 3-pointer. This was what the Lakers envisioned when they signed him. His shooting has made the Grizzlies pay for overloading on LeBron and AD. – 11:26 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers just gave Carmelo Anthony a video tribute for being the ninth leading scorer of all-time pic.twitter.com/2ocJiPczyT – 11:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Not a great start to the fourth quarter. However, Melo is helping me in fantasy. That’s all. – 11:24 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Melo has 15,000 people doing three-to-the-dome in unison right now. – 11:24 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Today was the day Carmelo Anthony finally became President (of Los Angeles). AK – 11:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
So much for taking on a relegated role, Melo is still leading the Lakers in scoring while coming off the bench. – 11:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
This is what the Lakers were looking for when they signed Carmelo Anthony. When he gets going, he can transform a game. Tonight he has 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. – 11:21 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
2021-22 Ja Morant = 2010-11 Derrick Rose
2021-22 Ja Morant = 2010-11 Derrick Rose
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
To cap a week in which he was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Carmelo Anthony passed Moses Malone tonight to become the ninth all-time leading scorer in league history. Melo entered Sunday’s play needing 15 points to move up.
To cap a week in which he was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Carmelo Anthony passed Moses Malone tonight to become the ninth all-time leading scorer in league history. Melo entered Sunday’s play needing 15 points to move up.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Grizzlies 90, Lakers 87 | End 3 | Ja, man. 10 points on 5-8 shooting and 6 assists in the third quarter alone. (27 and 10 for the game.)
Grizzlies 90, Lakers 87 | End 3 | Ja, man. 10 points on 5-8 shooting and 6 assists in the third quarter alone. (27 and 10 for the game.)
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Ja finishes the quarter by torching Avery Bradley off the dribble (Bradley was a defensive specialist sub) and dropping a perfect spinning dime to Xavier Tillman for a dunk. That last 5 minute stretch is up there with the best in team history. – 11:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant drops 10 points in the third quarter. Grizzlies lead 90-87 following trailing at the half. Great bounce back. 12 minutes lie ahead for Memphis. pic.twitter.com/hMB8C63n4A – 11:19 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Ja Morant is destroying the Lakers’ defense, scoring 27 points, handing out 10 assists to give Memphis a 90-87 lead over LA end of third. – 11:17 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Honestly I’m disappointed if any Grizzlies shot is taken by anyone other than Ja right now – 11:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Working on his first Lakers triple-double, Westbrook is up to 13 points after a jumper and 2 of 4 FT’s, to go wih 12 assists and 6 boards.
Working on his first Lakers triple-double, Westbrook is up to 13 points after a jumper and 2 of 4 FT’s, to go wih 12 assists and 6 boards.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Before season, Melo to me on soon being 9th on scoring list:”Those are fun & exciting things to look forward to. All of that is a part of the journey & part of the actual experience. which is an actual championship. But in between that, we have these moments we should appreciate” – 11:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Before tonight’s game, Frank Vogel said of Ja Morant:
“If you blink, he’ll get by you. He’s a blur.”
Before tonight’s game, Frank Vogel said of Ja Morant:
“If you blink, he’ll get by you. He’s a blur.”
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
A future All-NBA Player and All-Star is meeting the moment in Los Angeles, with Memphis across his chest. pic.twitter.com/kq4rRZ8CIq – 11:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Think about it this way: The Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (these Lakers) and they easily have the best player on the floor tonight. – 11:10 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
With that three-pointer, Carmelo Anthony passed Moses Malone for ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He now has 27,411 points. – 11:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ja Morant just made about five consecutive highlight reel plays in a row lol – 11:10 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Ja is doing everything tonight, the Lakers crowd is buzzing every time he touches it – 11:09 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
It’s so cool to see @Ja Morant Jersey sightings at @STAPLESCenter! I’ve lost count now at this point. – 11:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Special night in the making here at Staples for Ja Morant. Such a potent combination of skill, athleticism and creativity. – 11:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ja Morant has had Staples Center buzzing this quarter with his acrobatic finishes. – 11:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
With 3 pointer, Melo just passed Moses Malone (27,409) for No. 9 on NBA’s all-time scoring list. Melo has 27,411 points and more to come – 11:09 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Per Lakers Media Relations…Carmelo passes Moses Malone for 9th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list – 11:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
JA MORANT ARE YOU SERIOUS???
(📼 @GrizzOnBally)
JA MORANT ARE YOU SERIOUS???
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With his sixth field goal of the night, Carmelo Anthony passed Moses Malone for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/OFSxzH0qqb – 11:08 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Carmelo Anthony has passed Moses Malone for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. – 11:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
With that 3-pointer, Carmelo Anthony passes Moses Malone for 9th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. – 11:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
There it is. @Carmelo Anthony has surpassed Moses Malone for 9th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, with a wing 3-pointer that swished through the net. – 11:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With that 3, Carmelo Anthony has 16 points for the game and 27,411 for his career, moving past Moses Malone for No. 9 on the all-time list. That means that seven of the top nine scorers in league history have worn the purple and gold at some point of their career. – 11:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Melo just needs another basket to surpass Moses Malone for No. 9 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list – 11:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
‘Melo now 2 points away from Moses Malone after hitting his 3rd 3 of the night. – 11:06 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
This Grizzlies team plays with so much confidence, all the more impressive because of just how young they are. Bane in particular has taken a leap and is no longer just a good shooter, he’s a very good player. – 11:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Do we all just accept the Lakers’ transition defense for what it is at this point – 11:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers are -14 in the 11 minutes DeAndre Jordan has played.
Lakers are -14 in the 11 minutes DeAndre Jordan has played.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good to see the won’t-go-away qualities of last seasons’ Grizzlies are back this season.
Good to see the won’t-go-away qualities of last seasons’ Grizzlies are back this season.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s starters were outscored 18-12 in the 1st Q, and now 14-7 in the 3rd Q.
LAL’s starters were outscored 18-12 in the 1st Q, and now 14-7 in the 3rd Q.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Miscommunication between Westbrook and Davis on this cheeky little inbounds play by Memphis. If I had to guess this is on Westbrook because I’m not sure they were switching this action, but can’t be sure. pic.twitter.com/7McZDxDwy2 – 10:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jaren Jackson Jr. poked LeBron James in his right eye on the latest drive. He’s still in the game after walking that off. – 10:54 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
And now LeBron appears to have gotten poked in the eye. He’s getting beat up tonight. – 10:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Adams as a PnR/DHO partner for Memphis’ guards has been enjoyable – 10:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
* @Carmelo Anthony is 5 points away from surpassing Moses Malone (27,409) for 9th on the @NBA‘s all-time leading scoring list.
* @Carmelo Anthony is 5 points away from surpassing Moses Malone (27,409) for 9th on the @NBA‘s all-time leading scoring list.
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Through two and a half games, Ja Morant is an All-NBA candidate. Getting his offense whenever he wants, setting up teammates, doing everything and doing it with his customary flair. Hugely productive and hugely entertaining. – 10:45 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Another Kobe 6 PE for AD.
Another Kobe 6 PE for AD.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
62-56 Grizzlies trail the Lakers at the half.
62-56 Grizzlies trail the Lakers at the half.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 62, Grizzlies 56
Anthony Davis has 13 points and 7 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 9 points and 10 assists. Carmelo Anthony is a team-best +15 — this was his best half as a Laker. Austin Reaves has helped on both ends. Rajon Rondo didn’t play in the first half. – 10:37 PM
Halftime: Lakers 62, Grizzlies 56
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lakers 62, Grizzlies 56 | Half | Staples got a scare when LeBron went down clutching his right leg, but he seems OK. Morant has already equaled his career-best for 3s in a game with four. Russell Westbrook had nine assists before he had any points, but now he has nine points too. – 10:37 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
At the Half, Lakers up 62-56…
-Westbrook 9pts 10ast 4rebs
At the Half, Lakers up 62-56…
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Ja Morant can shoot the way he has to open the season consistently he’s gonna compete for MVPs in the very near future. – 10:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 62-56 lead into the half.
LAL take a 62-56 lead into the half.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Half: Lakers 62, Grizzlies 56. Ja Morant looks awesome, as expected, leading all scorers with 17 points, including going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. And the Lakers are looking Laker-ish. Russell Westbrook is one-point shy of a double-double with 9 pts and 10 assists. – 10:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Russ has 9 points, 10 assists, AD 13 points, 7 rebounds, Melo 10 points as Lakers open 62-56 lead over Memphis at the half – 10:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant giving the Lakers buckets. He has 17 in the first half. Four 3s already. – 10:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ja Morant, who shot just 27.3% from 3 last season, is drilling his 3’s tonight to keep Memphis around despite a strong half from LAL.
Ja Morant, who shot just 27.3% from 3 last season, is drilling his 3’s tonight to keep Memphis around despite a strong half from LAL.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
New LeBron 19s for @LeBron James tonight. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/NQAXZLYC3i – 10:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Westbrook has scored 9 points over the past two minutes, helping maintain LA’s lead as Memphis has made a run. – 10:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My favorite part of the Austin Reaves-Alex Caruso comp is that it took them the exact same amount of time to earn Frank Vogel’s trust:
My favorite part of the Austin Reaves-Alex Caruso comp is that it took them the exact same amount of time to earn Frank Vogel’s trust:
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Four straight FG’s from Westbrook, capped by a 3, were needed with Memphis getting hot on the other end, keeping LAL up 59-50 with 1:20 to play in the 2nd Q.
Four straight FG’s from Westbrook, capped by a 3, were needed with Memphis getting hot on the other end, keeping LAL up 59-50 with 1:20 to play in the 2nd Q.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
After missing his first eight 3-point attempts of the season, Russell Westbrook just drilled his first 3-pointer. He’s made three shots in a row here. – 10:32 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Prediction: Austin Reaves cracks the top 10 in the first returns of All-Star fan voting and people get mad about it for a day – 10:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
At LeBron’s age, I would stay down on the court to rest as long as I can, regardless of whether or not the injury actually feels severe. AK – 10:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Some really smooth offense off the bench from Malik Monk tonight. He’s up to 7 points on 3 of 4 FG’s, trailing ‘Melo’s 10 points on 4 of 6.
Some really smooth offense off the bench from Malik Monk tonight. He’s up to 7 points on 3 of 4 FG’s, trailing ‘Melo’s 10 points on 4 of 6.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Scare here in the 2nd Q with MEM’s Bane collapsing into LeBron’s right leg, causing him to fall to the floor. James took his time on the court and was attended to by athletic trainer Mike Mancias, but stayed in the game. – 10:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ok, LeBron might be fine. He takes a huge leap for a highlight-reel block. – 10:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron misses a layup, but encouraging he drove to the basket. He’s trying to be very active after right knee scare – 10:25 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Welp, crisis averted. Those were a few scary seconds for the Lakers. – 10:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Big relief at Staples, LeBron is up and walking off the shin injury (it appeared) after Howard went for the block on Bane and knocked him back into LeBron. – 10:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Looked like Bane rolled over LeBron’s lower right leg. He is … back up and leading the offense though. – 10:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
After being down and writhing in pain for a solid minute, LeBron James just tied his shoelaces tighter and got up on his own. Seems to be walking off whatever happened. – 10:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is up and moving after a collision under the hoop. He’s staying in the game. – 10:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron stood back up and appears to be walking it off and staying in the game. – 10:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James is down after clutching his right knee pic.twitter.com/uVeyGzJ2JE – 10:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James goes down holding right leg. Ties shoe and gets up, stays in game. – 10:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
LeBron Hames is down for the Lakers and hurt. Desmond Bane fell on his leg. – 10:24 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron down, grabbing lower right leg. Trainers on the floor. – 10:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bane crashed into LeBron after taking a fall from Dwight. But LeBron is back up and walking it off. – 10:24 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Can Westbrook continue to subvert his scoring and become a facilitator the entire season? I guess I should have said “happily subvert” his scoring. – 10:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
It’s early, but the Lakers are +7 in the non-LeBron minutes tonight. That’s an encouraging development. – 10:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis may be out of timeouts by halftime. I honestly like how Jenkins is holding them accountable though. Can’t keep slipping. – 10:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Lakers broadcast just mentioned Tyus Jones is in his 7th NBA season and I’ve never in my life felt older. – 10:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Would the Pistons take Austin Reaves first in a 2021 redraft? Or do we think the Thunder would’ve opened their war chest to move up for him? – 10:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Fastbreak points: 13 – 5 for LAL.
Fastbreak points: 13 – 5 for LAL.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves’ playmaking, defense and 3-point shooting help the rotation. He should be a fixture as long as LA is shorthanded (and, possibly, beyond then). – 10:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves out here doing Austin Reaves things. It’s Game 3 of the Lakers season and we can say that without a hint of facetiousness. This team keeps it interesting. – 10:14 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
This Reaves kid seems to like playing with that LeBron guy. – 10:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis just has to clean up their sets, and focus on making possessions count. The energy is there, – 10:13 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Carmelo Anthony has been a spark plug tonight. He has eight points on 3-for-4 shooting in 5 minutes. – 10:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers are 2-7 on shots outside the paint, but they are running/getting the ball to Davis and Jordan at the rim and have 20 points in the paint. – 10:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Big part of the Lakers’ strong finish to the first quarter: They stopped turning ball over after five early ones. AK – 10:09 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies need a spark to start the second quarter. Who’s going to spark this team tonight? – 10:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lakers 29, Memphis 24 | End 1 | The hosts erase a 10-point deficit, hitting just one jumper — Carmelo Anthony’s 28-footer with 38.6 seconds left in the period. Ja Morant hurled his mouthpiece toward the scorer’s table after the buzzer, frustrated by how the quarter ended. – 10:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers erased the Grizzlies’ 10-point lead to take a 29-24 advantage into the second quarter. AD leads all scorers with 10 points in 12 minutes. – 10:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 29, Grizzlies 24
First quarter: Lakers 29, Grizzlies 24
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers lead Memphis 29-24 end of first behind 10 points from AD, 5 assists from Russ and 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks from DJ. – 10:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Great finish to the quarter from the Lakers, who picked things up on defense, and scored in transition to open a 29-24 lead after they’d trailed by 10 early in the period.
Included a 7-0 run to close the quarter with LeBron sitting, always a bonus.
Great finish to the quarter from the Lakers, who picked things up on defense, and scored in transition to open a 29-24 lead after they’d trailed by 10 early in the period.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Westbrook hasn’t been able to hit shots, but he’s been improving as a playmaker – 10:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Early rotation minutes for Austin Reaves, who played so well all preseason, and in the 4th Q vs. Phoenix. Has impressed on both ends of the floor. – 10:04 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies, with all of the wasted offensive possessions, still lead. They could simply run the Lakers out of Staples. – 10:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers have now surpassed their points in the paint total from the 1st 3 quarters vs. PHX (12) with 14 already. They trail 21-20 to MEM, who got off to a hot start before LAL’s defense picked up. – 10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves is checking in, logging his first true rotation minutes of the season. – 10:02 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 10:00 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Imagine saying “I got to play against my uncle in the NBA…”
And it’s Uncle LeBron.
Imagine saying “I got to play against my uncle in the NBA…”
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Quick 4-0 run from LAL here, with 2 Bazemore FT’s and a @LeBron James layup through traffic, trimmed a once 10-point MEM lead to 3 at 19-16.
Quick 4-0 run from LAL here, with 2 Bazemore FT’s and a @LeBron James layup through traffic, trimmed a once 10-point MEM lead to 3 at 19-16.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Is there any player in NBA history who elicits the anticipatory “ooohhhh” from a crowd on a random 19-footer long 2 more than Carmelo Anthony? – 9:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Somebody tell the Lakers it’s okay to start scoring efficiently if they’d like. – 9:57 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brandon Clarke missed that three so badly. I like the confidence though. – 9:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
LeBron James is officially playing against someone who played high school basketball with his son. – 9:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey sounding Steven Adams-ish when asked if his leg is hurt: “Yeah it was okay. Embiid is a big boy and he came down on me a little bit. Nah, I’m fine.” – 9:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Every year the Memphis front office tries to slow down this rebuild and accumulate more assets.
Every year the Memphis front office tries to slow down this rebuild and accumulate more assets.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors-Kings and Grizzlies-Lakers is a pretty good way to close out a weekend. – 9:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That maybe the first Jaren Jackson Jr. floater I’ve seen. It also looked like the first one he had seen too lol – 9:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Fantastic start for JJJ. Two blocks and now a score. Grizz up 12-6. – 9:48 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Some early notes on a couple of fast guys –> Lakers get front-row seat for Grizzlies’ Ja Morant show + a bit on the adjustment to running with Russ.
Some early notes on a couple of fast guys –> Lakers get front-row seat for Grizzlies’ Ja Morant show + a bit on the adjustment to running with Russ.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
10-4 lead for Memphis forcing a Lakers timeout. The Grizzlies look more in tune then their age would say. Offense is flowing early. Also, love Jaren’s activity around the rim so far. – 9:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers’ interior defense has been awful, which is weird since AD and DJ have usually been reliable – 9:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In the tiny 2-game sample size, Memphis is averaging 60 points in the paint to lead the NBA, and LAL just 30, which is 30th.
In the tiny 2-game sample size, Memphis is averaging 60 points in the paint to lead the NBA, and LAL just 30, which is 30th.
StatMuse @statmuse
Cole Anthony tonight:
29 PTS
16 REB
8 AST
5 3PT
He joins Steph, Harden, Luka, Westbrook and Manu as the only guards in NBA history with a 25/15/5 & 5+ 3PT stat line. pic.twitter.com/uzYYHRhofr – 9:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He needs to be that superstar when the Lakers need to win”
Hear the Grizzlies-Lakers game right now on NBA Radio! 🔊 https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/R7xFRPeZTh – 9:32 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Visiting players with 25-15-8 at MSG:
Visiting players with 25-15-8 at MSG:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on how he envisions Saturday’s productive film session carrying over: “There was just a healthiness to it that we feel good about our group. We wanted to start 2-0, and we didn’t. But the mindset is to get the next game.” – 9:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sign things are returning to normal:
Sign things are returning to normal:
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
First look at Jalen Duren with Memphis vs. LeMoyne-Owen. Wasn’t quite tested, no major takeaways. Plays high above the rim, easy-basket machine. Question with Duren this year will focus on whether he cab flash enough skill to get scouts to see the Adebayo archetype. pic.twitter.com/EyMwsg4imB – 8:21 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins says last night’s win against the Clippers was a sign of the Grizzlies’ development, that in the past they would’ve had a tougher time pulling out a win under duress late in the game. – 8:08 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
What u guys think of AD thru the first 2 games? pic.twitter.com/ZXg5JQnJcZ – 7:55 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Good evening Grizz Nation, @bcabraham checking in where we’ll talk to Taylor Jenkins ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. – 7:51 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LaMelo Ball this season:
✅ 22.0 PPG
LaMelo Ball this season:
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said Kent Bazemore will generally take the toughest perimeter assignment, whether it’s a PG or a wing. Tonight, that’s Ja Morant for Memphis. – 7:49 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Frank Vogel said Kent Bazemore will typically have the top perimeter assignment, including guarding Ja Morant tonight. – 7:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he plans to keep same starters vs Grizzlies – 7:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says that Kent Bazemore will get the top perimeter assignment each night, whether the Lakers are facing an elite point guard or wing. – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
NBA power rankings: #Jazz rise, #Suns, #Lakers, #Nets fall in first week of season azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Melo has been expanding his game to the perimeter pic.twitter.com/q6koeApiEC – 7:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Throwback row at MSG – Porzingis, Lin, Hardaway and Carmelo. pic.twitter.com/bxptmp64Om – 7:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As usual, a healthy number of Celtics fans at Toyota Center. No longer up there with the Spurs or Lakers contingents, but they will make themselves heard. – 7:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Borrego on Ish Smith “Really proud of him, first half wasn’t quite there for him… He bounced back with a great effort in the 2nd half, this is why we brought him in… Give Melo a lot of credit he said “Ride out Ish” that’s a credit to him” – 6:29 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
After Week 1…
– Nets losing record
After Week 1…
– Nets losing record
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
What will it take for the Lakers to turn around their early-season struggles in tonight’s game vs Memphis? I discuss that & more on @NBATV at 3:40 pm PT on.nba.com/3EdTbSS – 6:00 PM
