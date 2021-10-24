Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

The Orlando Magic (0-2) play against the New York Knicks (0-0) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 24, 2021
Orlando Magic 101, New York Knicks 94 (Q4 01:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
🔥 17 points in the 4th quarter for Terrence Ross on 6/8 FGs.
He had 0 thru 3 quarters and was -12 in 19 minutes.
He’s now +3 in 28 minutes. – 9:20 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks offense is really struggling. Some rushed shots. Lots of misses. Randle and Only 12 points in the fourth, compared to Orlando’s 27. A bunch of miscommunications on Terrence Ross, too. Ross has 17 in the fourth. And when that guy gets going, he’s gonna feast when he’s open. – 9:19 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Terrence Ross remains a criminally underrated basket getter. – 9:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Cole Anthony needs two more assists for his first career NBA triple-double. – 9:17 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
As Derrick Rose keeps nailing 3’s in this #Knicks game. Makes me think about what I saw yesterday on the @ArmyWP_Football sidelines. pic.twitter.com/HdunSTdei0 – 9:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 115, Thunder 103.
Curry: 28 points (23 in the first quarter)
Embiid: 22-9-6
The Sixers are 2-1 and next head to NYC for a big showdown on Tuesday against the Knicks. – 9:17 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
With that Wendell Carter Jr. slam, all five @Orlando Magic starters have now scored in double figures. That’s been the case in all three of their games so far.
Magic lead 94-86. – 9:16 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
NYK fans chanting refs you suck is pretty hilarious tonight – 9:15 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett and Julius Randle have shot a combined 10-for-31. Feels like the Atlanta series. – 9:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Julius Randle is doing some of what he did in the opener against the Celtics here against the Magic, in terms of forcing difficult shots. With the options the Knicks have added around him, he shouldn’t be doing that. – 9:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson had two blocks total in the first two games – has 3 already tonight. – 9:08 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Possible flagrant on Randle? Suggs took a shot to the head. – 9:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle foul on Suggs being reviewed – definitely hit him in the head, but looked like he just mistimed jump and went for the ball. But who knows with these things. – 9:06 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
10:30pm #SportsXtra: @Jeremy Lin JEREMY LIN joining me from China! He’ll talk about having COVID-19 & his new role @UNICEFUSA Ambassador,advocating for children’s mental health. I interviewed Jeremy so much during #Knicks #Linsanity so we laughed when I point out his #Nets bobblehead! pic.twitter.com/McU5k20BbM – 9:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
After Mo Wagner dunks on Obi – it’s Mitchell Robinson and Randle back in for Obi and Taj. Knicks down 6 with 9:20 left. – 9:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mo Wagner with an utter destruction of Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/i4xiBVMhkW – 9:02 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic on a 12-0 run to start the 4th.
Moe Wagner just hammered a dunk on Obi Toppin.
Bench went nuts. – 9:02 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Monster slam by Mo Wagner on Obi Toppin and Orlando leads 86-80 with 9:20 left. Thibs timeout. Orlando clearly ticked off at what transpired Friday in their home arena. – 9:01 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Moe Wagner’s intensity personified in that poster slam.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks now trailing the Magic, 81-80, and I wonder how long Thibs can keep out the starters. – 8:58 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: New York 80, Orlando 74 pic.twitter.com/KukVPMM0DE – 8:56 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Magic subbed out both Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton with the team trailing 71-69 with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter. A questionable decision. They now trail 78-71. R.J. Hampton is running the offense, but the Magic need to have a point guard in the game. – 8:51 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Julius Randle is so freakin good.
23p,10r,3b3a,2s with 1:35 still to play in the 3rd.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Didn’t see anything on court – but RJ Barrett now headed back to the locker room. – 8:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I haven’t watched much, but somehow Cole Anthony has 13 rebounds midway through the third quarter. – 8:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 5:30 remaining in the third quarter, Cole Anthony has a career-high 13 rebounds. – 8:41 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Double double for Cole Anthony.
23p,13r,5a,1s.
5:30 still to play in the 3rd. – 8:41 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks still taking 3s in abundance but now missing them.
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Good tempo for the Magic in the 3rd… Great lob from WCJ to Bamba a moment ago. Good strong take by Suggs to the rim and the finish… And a great job by WCJ to follow up a missed layup with a rebound and put back. Magic down 1… – 8:37 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
you know what hasn’t been an issue at all this year? Mo Bamba’s motor. Huh. – 8:32 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
A limping Mitchell Robinson helped off court by Jericho Sims and trainer after bad tumble underneath, knocked to floor by Jalen Suggs. Hold your breath. – 8:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson is on the ground and looks to be in a lot of pain. A lot. – 8:28 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: New York 57, Orlando 52 pic.twitter.com/VeV5lurG9c – 8:11 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Cole Anthony is having a career night in New York.
21p,8r,4a,1s, 7/11 FG, 5/7 3s in 19 min at halftime.
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Orlando down just 5 against the Knicks at half. That’s a 25-point improvement over Friday! Pretty solid so far, all things considered, even accounting for the big scoring drought in the second quarter. – 8:10 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic answer with a 16-4 run of their own.
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett becoming the optimized versions of themselves under Tom Thibodeau. Impressive. They’re both so, so good. – 8:07 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Im really intrigued by Franz Wagner. Is such an impressive defender, and feel like, at minimum, he’s a fantastic role player in pros. Maybe more. – 8:05 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Knicks are on a 15-0 run against the Magic.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks are fun and exciting but the Orlando Magic is awful. Both things are true. – 7:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
3PT’s and alley oops and defense and dunks by NY in this second quarter
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
This #Knicks bench is gonna be a problem for a lot of teams. #NewYorkForever – 7:55 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Magic uhh….they still have a lot of work to do structurally on defense. Lot of over helping. For as many positive signs as Mo Bamba has shown this year, definitely still working on where he needs to be in terms of positioning. – 7:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks have 9 3-pointers so far – and 3 Mitchell Robinson dunks. Up 47-34 on Magic after trailing early. – 7:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks owner James Dolan back in his baseline seat after surprisingly missing season opener. – 7:53 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
pretty telling that the Magic are turning in really strong efforts on both sides of the ball and are still down 5. I mean, you’d rather them play well than not, but even their best (may) not be enough. That’s what this year is about. – 7:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
listen to this crowd lol not even the end of the first quarter against the Magic on a Sunday pic.twitter.com/hryiOyeoZA – 7:42 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Cole Anthony going god mode at home in MSG through the first 12 minutes and change. honestly, kinda awesome lol. – 7:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the end of the first quarter, the Knicks lead the Magic 29-27. Cole Anthony has 15 points, but that’s not the most interesting stat, in my opinion. Terrence Ross has played seven minutes and doesn’t have a shot attempt. Opponents are keying on him, for sure. – 7:40 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: New York 29, Orlando 27 pic.twitter.com/OyjVd2G69q – 7:39 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
amazing that the Magic look like a real team when a) they aren’t fumbling the ball all around the gym and b) their backcourt is actually making shots – 7:39 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
RJ Hampton is gonna force the maintenance crew to reset the backboards at MSG. not b/c of dunking, either 😎 – 7:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks are on pace to break the 3-point record they set two days ago. – 7:37 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Biggest takeaways from watching #Magic in 2+ games …
–Can overdribble
–Play 5 out w/2 bigs but neither can make D respect spread ability
–Offense initiates via wide pin or split action from corner
–Wagner = best moving w/o ball
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Julius Randle is playing like he’s still angry that Wendell Carter fouled him late in the blowout against the Magic earlier this weekend. – 7:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks making three-pointers a big part of the offense newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks making the early stories hold up. 4 3-pointers already made. – 7:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,132 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks pregame hype video ahead of introductions plays up the NYC angle big – but deservedly so for once with three NYC natives: Kemba, Taj and Obi. – 7:09 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks trying to add some cushion to their Atlantic Division lead tonight. – 7:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Magic game starts at 7 tonight, while Miami plays them in basically 24 hours
Gotta take care of these games before the schedule really starts to ramp up
And another team on the second night of a back to back is a good start – 6:50 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Same starting lineup for the Knicks. Taj Gibson coming off the bench. – 6:41 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
High-flying Knicks hope to continue 3-point barrage nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic are starting Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony again tonight vs. the Knicks. – 6:34 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Gary Harris will not play tonight, the Magic said. This will be the third game he’s missed this regular season due to a right hamstring issue. – 6:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Magic starters tonight against the Knicks in New York: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 6:32 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 3 at NEW YORK
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks going for their third straight win to start the season. Last time they won even their first two was 2012-13 when they started 6-0. – 6:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Jamahl Mosley said Gary Harris is warming up now at Madison Square Garden, and a decision will be made on Harris’ status based off that session. Harris missed Orlando’s first two games with a tweaked hamstring. – 5:35 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Gary Harris will go through warm up to see if he can play in the @Orlando Magic’s road game tonight against the @New York Knicks. – 5:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry still listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle for tomorrow’s game vs the Magic. – 5:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry remains questionable for the Heat, for Monday versus Orlando. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry (sprained ankle) listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Magic. Victor Oladipo (out) only other player on Heat injury report. – 5:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Don’t count on seeing Luka Samanic this season for the Knicks. Thibodeau said he was arriving soon but pegged for the G League. – 5:29 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley can’t break habit of his assistant days. More than two hours before tip, Mosley courtside watching a few of his young players run pick-and-roll defensive drills, including Mo Bamba. – 5:07 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Expect Orlando to make some adjustments tonight in rematch at Garden. Less double-teaming of Julius Randle to cover their 3-point shooters. So don’t expect another 24 treys. – 4:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Latest injury report posted by the NBA has Taj Gibson as available and Nerlens Noel as doubtful for tonight’s game vs. ORL. Gibson has missed the past 2 games due to personal reasons; Noel has missed all preseason & regular season games due to a knee issue. – 4:32 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Wrote this Friday but never tweeted link: Cole Anthony sought Kemba Walker’s advice before 2020 #NBA Draft. Cole in house tonight. And again Nov. 17 #Magic #Knicks nypost.com/2021/10/22/col… – 2:02 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Something I just noticed: Cade Cunningham could make his NBA debut in Detroit on Saturday vs. the Magic. He is going to practice with the Pistons’ G League team this week and could be cleared to play by Saturday. – 1:44 PM
