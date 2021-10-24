Game stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-1) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 24, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 115, Oklahoma City Thunder 103 (Final )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nothing spectacular tonight outside of the early Seth Curry shooting barrage, but a win to get back on track and a good all-around night from the big fella (22-9-6 with no turnovers) ain’t half bad
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:20 PM
Nothing spectacular tonight outside of the early Seth Curry shooting barrage, but a win to get back on track and a good all-around night from the big fella (22-9-6 with no turnovers) ain’t half bad
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder played much better tonight in front of the OKC crowd.
OKC’s three big building blocks SGA, Giddey and Dort got a standing ovation when they checked out.
The rumors of Loud City’s demise were greatly exaggerated. – 9:18 PM
Thunder played much better tonight in front of the OKC crowd.
OKC’s three big building blocks SGA, Giddey and Dort got a standing ovation when they checked out.
The rumors of Loud City’s demise were greatly exaggerated. – 9:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 115, Thunder 103.
Curry: 28 points (23 in the first quarter)
Embiid: 22-9-6
The Sixers are 2-1 and next head to NYC for a big showdown on Tuesday against the Knicks. – 9:17 PM
FINAL: Sixers 115, Thunder 103.
Curry: 28 points (23 in the first quarter)
Embiid: 22-9-6
The Sixers are 2-1 and next head to NYC for a big showdown on Tuesday against the Knicks. – 9:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
As an expert on the subject, this is a textbook Process moral victory for Oklahoma City. – 9:15 PM
As an expert on the subject, this is a textbook Process moral victory for Oklahoma City. – 9:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey got hammered at the rim by Joel Embiid, came up holding his leg, looked at Daigneault to say “all good”, drilled his two free throws, stole the ball, and drilled a 3 within a 30 second span.
He’s the real deal. – 9:14 PM
Josh Giddey got hammered at the rim by Joel Embiid, came up holding his leg, looked at Daigneault to say “all good”, drilled his two free throws, stole the ball, and drilled a 3 within a 30 second span.
He’s the real deal. – 9:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry picked quite the time to hit his first bucket after that blistering first quarter. Thunder had cut this thing to single digits, but Curry’s corner 3 makes it 113-102 with less than a minute to play. – 9:14 PM
Seth Curry picked quite the time to hit his first bucket after that blistering first quarter. Thunder had cut this thing to single digits, but Curry’s corner 3 makes it 113-102 with less than a minute to play. – 9:14 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Scary play as Joel Embiid contested a Josh Giddey dunk attempt late in the game. Awkward fall for both and Giddey looked hurt for a moment, but gave the bench a thumbs up and knocked down both free throws. Nice gesture as Embiid went over and checked on the rookie as well. – 9:14 PM
Scary play as Joel Embiid contested a Josh Giddey dunk attempt late in the game. Awkward fall for both and Giddey looked hurt for a moment, but gave the bench a thumbs up and knocked down both free throws. Nice gesture as Embiid went over and checked on the rookie as well. – 9:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drive and kick (which he is elite at) to Josh Giddey for 3! I love it. – 9:14 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drive and kick (which he is elite at) to Josh Giddey for 3! I love it. – 9:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey fouled hard by Joel Embiid. The fall was ugly, but Giddey waved off Thunder trainers. He’s staying in to shoot the free throws. – 9:13 PM
Josh Giddey fouled hard by Joel Embiid. The fall was ugly, but Giddey waved off Thunder trainers. He’s staying in to shoot the free throws. – 9:13 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
One running gag of this Sixers season until Simmons returns or is dealt is gonna be the “Maxey, get the hell in there” substitution.
Korkmaz runs into a brick wall (Lu Dort) two possessions in a row? Maxey, get the hell in there. – 9:02 PM
One running gag of this Sixers season until Simmons returns or is dealt is gonna be the “Maxey, get the hell in there” substitution.
Korkmaz runs into a brick wall (Lu Dort) two possessions in a row? Maxey, get the hell in there. – 9:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort terrorized Korkmaz on back to back possessions and it got the OKC crowd sounding like prime Peake. – 8:59 PM
Lu Dort terrorized Korkmaz on back to back possessions and it got the OKC crowd sounding like prime Peake. – 8:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Down 18, but you wouldn’t know it by the energy and effort and hustle on defense from OKC with eight minutes left. – 8:58 PM
Down 18, but you wouldn’t know it by the energy and effort and hustle on defense from OKC with eight minutes left. – 8:58 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Lu Dort has decided Furkan Korkmaz will not be dribbling the basketball anymore. – 8:58 PM
Lu Dort has decided Furkan Korkmaz will not be dribbling the basketball anymore. – 8:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc quickly goes to Maxey after Dort got some stingy pressure on Furk. He is a defensive pest. – 8:57 PM
Doc quickly goes to Maxey after Dort got some stingy pressure on Furk. He is a defensive pest. – 8:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey JRE 2-man game gives me life. I REALLY love Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s game. – 8:50 PM
Josh Giddey JRE 2-man game gives me life. I REALLY love Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s game. – 8:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
No Embiid and no point guard for Sixers to start 4th. Paul Reed getting a shot at C for the Sixers with Drummond out. – 8:49 PM
No Embiid and no point guard for Sixers to start 4th. Paul Reed getting a shot at C for the Sixers with Drummond out. – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Another thing national media might get confused on, partly because his game is so smooth/effortless, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s side step/step back 3’s aren’t lazy shots/signs of not caring. It’s part of his game he has worked for the past two offseason to add, now trying it more. – 8:47 PM
Another thing national media might get confused on, partly because his game is so smooth/effortless, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s side step/step back 3’s aren’t lazy shots/signs of not caring. It’s part of his game he has worked for the past two offseason to add, now trying it more. – 8:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers has called Niang a natural leader on that second unit. On that final Thunder possession, he kept yelling “Make him shoot a contested one!” SGA did, and missed.
Sixers 87, Thunder 78 at the end of the third.
Curry still with 23. Embiid with 18-9-6. – 8:46 PM
Doc Rivers has called Niang a natural leader on that second unit. On that final Thunder possession, he kept yelling “Make him shoot a contested one!” SGA did, and missed.
Sixers 87, Thunder 78 at the end of the third.
Curry still with 23. Embiid with 18-9-6. – 8:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
SGA with Muscala at the 5 has been a big problem for the Sixers defensively. Without Embiid’s help, Thybulle is consistently getting beat 1-on-1.
Also of note: SGA is an excellent player. – 8:46 PM
SGA with Muscala at the 5 has been a big problem for the Sixers defensively. Without Embiid’s help, Thybulle is consistently getting beat 1-on-1.
Also of note: SGA is an excellent player. – 8:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Shai continuing to get wherever he wants off the dribble against Thybulle, his arrthymic crossovers and inside outside are totally wrong-footing him. – 8:45 PM
Shai continuing to get wherever he wants off the dribble against Thybulle, his arrthymic crossovers and inside outside are totally wrong-footing him. – 8:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pretty fun watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Matisse Thybulle go at it in this Sixers-Thunder game. Really fun matchup within the wider game. – 8:45 PM
Pretty fun watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Matisse Thybulle go at it in this Sixers-Thunder game. Really fun matchup within the wider game. – 8:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Matisse Thybulle is one of the best defenders in the NBA.
And SGA is just absolutely scorching him. – 8:44 PM
Matisse Thybulle is one of the best defenders in the NBA.
And SGA is just absolutely scorching him. – 8:44 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers has praised Georges Niang for his steadiness. It’s showing tonight.
Niang’s 12 minutes:
9 PTS / 3-4 FG / 2-3 3fg / 3 AST – 8:41 PM
Doc Rivers has praised Georges Niang for his steadiness. It’s showing tonight.
Niang’s 12 minutes:
9 PTS / 3-4 FG / 2-3 3fg / 3 AST – 8:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
SGA, still really good. Philly has nobody to guard him in this starting group. Thybulle comes in to take him. – 8:36 PM
SGA, still really good. Philly has nobody to guard him in this starting group. Thybulle comes in to take him. – 8:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That’s one way to stop a Thunder run. Embiid lofts the ball over the defense to Tobias for the alley-oop layup. Sixers lead 69-63 about midway through the third. – 8:27 PM
That’s one way to stop a Thunder run. Embiid lofts the ball over the defense to Tobias for the alley-oop layup. Sixers lead 69-63 about midway through the third. – 8:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey likes getting to that floater. Looks legit.
Giddey has 10 points, five rebounds and three assists on 5-of-8 shooting. – 8:27 PM
Josh Giddey likes getting to that floater. Looks legit.
Giddey has 10 points, five rebounds and three assists on 5-of-8 shooting. – 8:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
the Thunder bench stood up with such promise and hope. pic.twitter.com/iULcOPMb7W – 8:19 PM
the Thunder bench stood up with such promise and hope. pic.twitter.com/iULcOPMb7W – 8:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Andre Drummond is out tonight with a sprained ankle, but this is a good sign: He’s wearing regular shoes and is walking around slightly gingerly but not with a massive limp. – 8:16 PM
Andre Drummond is out tonight with a sprained ankle, but this is a good sign: He’s wearing regular shoes and is walking around slightly gingerly but not with a massive limp. – 8:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
For those who thought SGA had somehow forgotten how to play basketball because of a two game sample size:
Shai has 13 points on 5 shots at halftime. – 8:13 PM
For those who thought SGA had somehow forgotten how to play basketball because of a two game sample size:
Shai has 13 points on 5 shots at halftime. – 8:13 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA has worked extremely hard on that side-step 3. Could be an incredible weapon for exactly that kind of late-clock situation. Nice to see one drop for him there. – 8:10 PM
SGA has worked extremely hard on that side-step 3. Could be an incredible weapon for exactly that kind of late-clock situation. Nice to see one drop for him there. – 8:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 59, Thunder 51. Philly led by as many as 16 before OKC made a bit of a late push. Curry with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Embiid with 10-5-4. Harris with 8-4-3. – 8:05 PM
Halftime: Sixers 59, Thunder 51. Philly led by as many as 16 before OKC made a bit of a late push. Curry with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Embiid with 10-5-4. Harris with 8-4-3. – 8:05 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
With his first three-pointer this evening, @Joel Embiid now has 301 for this career. He and @Furkan Korkmaz are currently tied for 10th all-time in @Philadelphia 76ers history for three-pointers.
h/t @NBA Courtside – 8:03 PM
With his first three-pointer this evening, @Joel Embiid now has 301 for this career. He and @Furkan Korkmaz are currently tied for 10th all-time in @Philadelphia 76ers history for three-pointers.
h/t @NBA Courtside – 8:03 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Some really nice moments for the Thunder in this first half. Looking much better than the first two games. Better ball movement, better overall energy and probably most importantly, some shots are going in. – 8:01 PM
Some really nice moments for the Thunder in this first half. Looking much better than the first two games. Better ball movement, better overall energy and probably most importantly, some shots are going in. – 8:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Imagine drafting Jonathan Kuminga or James Bouknight instead of Josh Giddey. – 8:01 PM
Imagine drafting Jonathan Kuminga or James Bouknight instead of Josh Giddey. – 8:01 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey’s spacing has been a disaster to start the season. – 8:00 PM
Tyrese Maxey’s spacing has been a disaster to start the season. – 8:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Danny Green (@Danny Green) in the first half from deep:
2 attempts, 2 makes.
Shooters shoot. – 7:57 PM
Danny Green (@Danny Green) in the first half from deep:
2 attempts, 2 makes.
Shooters shoot. – 7:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After a rough finish to the Nets game, Danny Green just buried two 3s in a row and the Sixers lead 54-40 late in the first half. – 7:57 PM
After a rough finish to the Nets game, Danny Green just buried two 3s in a row and the Sixers lead 54-40 late in the first half. – 7:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Decent early returns for the Sixers’ all-bench unit tonight. Increased a 10-point lead to 13 thanks to Niang’s and-1 and 3-pointer. Tobias and Maxey back out there now with Niang, Thybulle and Furk. – 7:51 PM
Decent early returns for the Sixers’ all-bench unit tonight. Increased a 10-point lead to 13 thanks to Niang’s and-1 and 3-pointer. Tobias and Maxey back out there now with Niang, Thybulle and Furk. – 7:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Well, Thunder fans are 1-1 this season on the half-court shot. pic.twitter.com/qMb5B0Qyl1 – 7:49 PM
Well, Thunder fans are 1-1 this season on the half-court shot. pic.twitter.com/qMb5B0Qyl1 – 7:49 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder fan hits the half court shot for $20,000.
Looks like he’s about 18 years old so he fits the timeline… – 7:48 PM
Thunder fan hits the half court shot for $20,000.
Looks like he’s about 18 years old so he fits the timeline… – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some dude just won $20k for hitting a halfcourt shot. Most excited this Thunder crowd has been all night. – 7:48 PM
Some dude just won $20k for hitting a halfcourt shot. Most excited this Thunder crowd has been all night. – 7:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Thunder first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/EovZF61ndv – 7:43 PM
#Sixers vs. #Thunder first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/EovZF61ndv – 7:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Some are saying Kenrich Williams is the best player on the roster. – 7:41 PM
Some are saying Kenrich Williams is the best player on the roster. – 7:41 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Damn Seth Curry is ballin tonight. Just dropped 6 threes, for 23 points in the first QUARTER. #nba – 7:37 PM
Damn Seth Curry is ballin tonight. Just dropped 6 threes, for 23 points in the first QUARTER. #nba – 7:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Seth Curry finishes with 20 points on ten shots in the first quarter. Six 3s. He’s 12-14 from deep on the season.
Started last season on fire, struggled after getting COVID, had an insane playoffs and started this season on fire. Safe to say he’s a great offensive fit here. – 7:37 PM
Seth Curry finishes with 20 points on ten shots in the first quarter. Six 3s. He’s 12-14 from deep on the season.
Started last season on fire, struggled after getting COVID, had an insane playoffs and started this season on fire. Safe to say he’s a great offensive fit here. – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
End 1Q: Sixers 36, Thunder 26. Seth Curry has 23 points and Tyrese Maxey was just waving a towel at him (to cool him off) as he came off the floor. He made 8-of-10 shots, including 6-of-7 from 3. – 7:36 PM
End 1Q: Sixers 36, Thunder 26. Seth Curry has 23 points and Tyrese Maxey was just waving a towel at him (to cool him off) as he came off the floor. He made 8-of-10 shots, including 6-of-7 from 3. – 7:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Seth Curry after 1 quarter in OKC: 23 points on 8/10 (6/7 from three) – 7:36 PM
Seth Curry after 1 quarter in OKC: 23 points on 8/10 (6/7 from three) – 7:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Seth Curry with a 23-point first quarter. The Thunder had a 26-point first quarter. – 7:35 PM
Seth Curry with a 23-point first quarter. The Thunder had a 26-point first quarter. – 7:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Nick Collison and Thabo Sefolosha were shown on the jumbotron and the Loud City crowd went nuts for Mr. Thunder and the original Dort. – 7:35 PM
Nick Collison and Thabo Sefolosha were shown on the jumbotron and the Loud City crowd went nuts for Mr. Thunder and the original Dort. – 7:35 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Andre Iguodala is out tonight as a precautionary measure after his hard fall on Thursday. He’s hopeful Iguodala will be ready for OKC game on Tuesday. – 7:35 PM
Kerr says Andre Iguodala is out tonight as a precautionary measure after his hard fall on Thursday. He’s hopeful Iguodala will be ready for OKC game on Tuesday. – 7:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he thinks Andre Iguodala should be able to return Tuesday in OKC. Minor hip issue. – 7:35 PM
Steve Kerr said he thinks Andre Iguodala should be able to return Tuesday in OKC. Minor hip issue. – 7:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
First quarter Muscala minutes! Roby will be the last big off the bench. – 7:34 PM
First quarter Muscala minutes! Roby will be the last big off the bench. – 7:34 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry thus far this season:
12-14 3fg (85.7%)
…read it again. – 7:32 PM
Seth Curry thus far this season:
12-14 3fg (85.7%)
…read it again. – 7:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle thus far tonight:
1 minute / 1 steal
Nature heals. – 7:30 PM
Matisse Thybulle thus far tonight:
1 minute / 1 steal
Nature heals. – 7:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I don’t love helping off Curry in the corner. I understand why Dort felt it was needed given JRE was on an island with Joel but that’s the mismatch OKC has to live with given the roster. Can’t compound the issue by leaving shooters open in the corner as they have this year. – 7:29 PM
I don’t love helping off Curry in the corner. I understand why Dort felt it was needed given JRE was on an island with Joel but that’s the mismatch OKC has to live with given the roster. Can’t compound the issue by leaving shooters open in the corner as they have this year. – 7:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Lu Dort helping off Seth Curry, 3-for-3 from deep, from the strong-side corner was certainly a decision. – 7:28 PM
Lu Dort helping off Seth Curry, 3-for-3 from deep, from the strong-side corner was certainly a decision. – 7:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry in NBA Jam mode. Aka “he’s on fire!” with 17 first-quarter points. – 7:28 PM
Seth Curry in NBA Jam mode. Aka “he’s on fire!” with 17 first-quarter points. – 7:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I love Jeremiah Robinson-Earl getting time with the starters. He could be there by March. – 7:25 PM
I love Jeremiah Robinson-Earl getting time with the starters. He could be there by March. – 7:25 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry’s first 6 (!) minutes tonight:
14 PTS / 5-6 FG / 3-3 3fg – 7:25 PM
Seth Curry’s first 6 (!) minutes tonight:
14 PTS / 5-6 FG / 3-3 3fg – 7:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Alperen Sengun is good and never should have fallen as far as he did in the draft. And OKC should not have traded out of that pick. – 7:24 PM
Alperen Sengun is good and never should have fallen as far as he did in the draft. And OKC should not have traded out of that pick. – 7:24 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
With Embiid out of the game due to needing to change his tights because of a cut, Georges Niang getting center minutes. Two OKC buckets right away. – 7:19 PM
With Embiid out of the game due to needing to change his tights because of a cut, Georges Niang getting center minutes. Two OKC buckets right away. – 7:19 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry’s elite efficiency continues:
4 mins / 8 PTS / 3-3 FG
👀 – 7:19 PM
Seth Curry’s elite efficiency continues:
4 mins / 8 PTS / 3-3 FG
👀 – 7:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid had to leave the game because he had blood on his knee. So he went back to the locker room to change: – 7:19 PM
Embiid had to leave the game because he had blood on his knee. So he went back to the locker room to change: – 7:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Big ups to Darius Bazley for attempting to posterize Joel Embiid.
I mean, he got blocked cause it’s Joel Embiid, but gotta respect the bravery. – 7:17 PM
Big ups to Darius Bazley for attempting to posterize Joel Embiid.
I mean, he got blocked cause it’s Joel Embiid, but gotta respect the bravery. – 7:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley had a fantastic block and save, then tried to end Joel’s entire career. Despite getting blocked that aggressive and confident play is what you hope to see more of. Just gotta pick the spots better. – 7:16 PM
Darius Bazley had a fantastic block and save, then tried to end Joel’s entire career. Despite getting blocked that aggressive and confident play is what you hope to see more of. Just gotta pick the spots better. – 7:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Oh my word that Embiid block on Bazley. Let him know about it, too. – 7:16 PM
Oh my word that Embiid block on Bazley. Let him know about it, too. – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry off to another fast start for the Sixers, with six points including that layup and two rebounds. – 7:15 PM
Seth Curry off to another fast start for the Sixers, with six points including that layup and two rebounds. – 7:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A mid-range jumper by Derrick Favors welcomes fans back to the Paycom Center. Just as we all expected. – 7:15 PM
A mid-range jumper by Derrick Favors welcomes fans back to the Paycom Center. Just as we all expected. – 7:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Me: Does not like presenting in front of a class of less than 25 people and would rather cry in the corner
19 year old Josh Giddey: Gives an opening speech before the game in front of the entire Paycom Center. – 7:14 PM
Me: Does not like presenting in front of a class of less than 25 people and would rather cry in the corner
19 year old Josh Giddey: Gives an opening speech before the game in front of the entire Paycom Center. – 7:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid knocks a lady down while going to a loose ball. She’s still shivering. #GetOutTheWayFlow – 7:13 PM
Embiid knocks a lady down while going to a loose ball. She’s still shivering. #GetOutTheWayFlow – 7:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey getting the mic to address the crowd the first time back in the PCC is interesting “We are ready to rock, let’s go!” got me fired up. – 7:10 PM
Josh Giddey getting the mic to address the crowd the first time back in the PCC is interesting “We are ready to rock, let’s go!” got me fired up. – 7:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey welcomes the crowd to open the night and it’s obvious from the Loud City reaction he’s already an OKC favorite. – 7:10 PM
Josh Giddey welcomes the crowd to open the night and it’s obvious from the Loud City reaction he’s already an OKC favorite. – 7:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Howdy from courtside (!) in OKC, where the Thunder is welcoming back fans for the first time since the game that shut down the NBA and the world. It’s been almost 600 days. – 7:06 PM
Howdy from courtside (!) in OKC, where the Thunder is welcoming back fans for the first time since the game that shut down the NBA and the world. It’s been almost 600 days. – 7:06 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is starting for the Sixers tonight.
Andre Drummond (right ankle sprain) is out, ICYMI. – 6:32 PM
Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is starting for the Sixers tonight.
Andre Drummond (right ankle sprain) is out, ICYMI. – 6:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is a go tonight in OKC. Sixers could really use one of those games where he doesn’t have to play in the fourth quarter. – 6:32 PM
Joel Embiid is a go tonight in OKC. Sixers could really use one of those games where he doesn’t have to play in the fourth quarter. – 6:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant: “The swipe-through is still a foul.” Says the ref didn’t think he swiped through in that last game against the 76ers. – 6:32 PM
Kevin Durant: “The swipe-through is still a foul.” Says the ref didn’t think he swiped through in that last game against the 76ers. – 6:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid (knee soreness) is available and starting tonight in OKC, a team official says. – 6:32 PM
Joel Embiid (knee soreness) is available and starting tonight in OKC, a team official says. – 6:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers rule Andre Drummond out for tonight’s game. Joel Embiid’s status remains questionable – 5:35 PM
#Sixers rule Andre Drummond out for tonight’s game. Joel Embiid’s status remains questionable – 5:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey: “He’s coming from a country that’s very proud of him.
From my limited experience, it’s very true. Australia has a lot of eyes on OKC because of the #6 overall pick. – 5:31 PM
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey: “He’s coming from a country that’s very proud of him.
From my limited experience, it’s very true. Australia has a lot of eyes on OKC because of the #6 overall pick. – 5:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Josh Giddey has “high expectations for himself” – 5:28 PM
Mark Daigneault says Josh Giddey has “high expectations for himself” – 5:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says shooting around Joel is why the 76ers are so good. You have to defend everything against Philly. But “there are going to be challenges every night. You have to lean into it and compete and drink it up.” – 5:27 PM
Mark Daigneault says shooting around Joel is why the 76ers are so good. You have to defend everything against Philly. But “there are going to be challenges every night. You have to lean into it and compete and drink it up.” – 5:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Derrick Favors will start
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors – 5:26 PM
Mark Daigneault says Derrick Favors will start
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors – 5:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters tonight
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– Josh Giddey
– Luguentz Dort
– Darius Bazley
– Derrick Favors – 5:24 PM
Thunder starters tonight
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– Josh Giddey
– Luguentz Dort
– Darius Bazley
– Derrick Favors – 5:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets chose Day’Ron Sharpe to deliver a pregame speech to open the season at Barclays Center lol In Milwaukee it was Khris Middleton, and in Philly it was Joel Embiid. – 4:05 PM
Nets chose Day’Ron Sharpe to deliver a pregame speech to open the season at Barclays Center lol In Milwaukee it was Khris Middleton, and in Philly it was Joel Embiid. – 4:05 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers notes before their game tonight in OKC:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 2:33 PM
Sixers notes before their game tonight in OKC:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 2:33 PM