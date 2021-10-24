NBA exec: Terrence Ross will be moved

“He’ll be moved,” as one NBA executive told HoopsHype confidently. “They were trying to move him at the draft. They wanted to put him in a place where he could win. I think he’s worth a couple of second-round picks.” According to another executive who spoke with HoopsHype, Orlando previously hoped to acquire at least one first-round pick intrade discussions for Ross last season.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Knicks beat the Magic by 25 the other night in Orlando.
Tonight they play again, but in New York this time.
Terrence Ross needs to turn it up.
He’s -66 in 51:25 thru 2 games.
-32 in 27:21 v SAS
-34 in 24:04 v NYK – 9:11 AM
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
#57: And His Name Is…T. Ross! youtu.be/n0b9P2Oh0C4 via @YouTube – 8:01 PM
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
For real though, what car should I get next? 🧐🤔 youtu.be/axFWFVCyqJY via @YouTube – 11:37 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Terrence Ross’ first two games…
-32 in 27:21
-34 in 24:05
nba.com/stats/player/2… – 11:08 PM
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
CAR SHOPPING W/ TERRENCE ROSS youtu.be/axFWFVCyqJY via @YouTube – 10:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Terrence Ross hilarious. One Knicks coach came sprinting over like he was serious pic.twitter.com/6vOhL1yzfk – 9:10 PM
More on this storyline
The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic have had exploratory conversations regarding Terrence Ross, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 29, 2021
Steve Popper: Hearing Knicks interested in deal for Orlando wing Terrance Ross – likely would be sending a draft pick to rebuilding Orlando. Reasonable contract, solid scorer. Not only team in talks about Ross. I think @Ian Begley mentioned possibility first. -via Twitter @StevePopper / July 29, 2021
Something worth keeping an eye on between now and the start of the draft on Thursday night: several teams have been in touch with the Orlando Magic on trades involving Terrence Ross, SNY has learned. -via SportsNet New York / July 28, 2021