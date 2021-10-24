NBA execs monitoring Cam Reddish's availability

Cam Reddish was available on the trade market at the trade deadline and around the draft, multiple NBA executives told HoopsHype. Heading into the season, rival executives are monitoring his availability. “They always say he’s the most talented player on their roster, it’s just that he doesn’t always put it together,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m not sure if he ever will. I like him. I think if he gets in the right situation, he could turn out to be a starting-level player because he can defend multiple positions and he can create any shot he wants. It’s just a matter of his mental approach and getting to the right situation where they know how to get the most out of him.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Final: #Cavs 101, Hawks 95: Rubio 23-6-8, Mobley 17-11-1-4bs, Love 12-4-1, Sexton 12-1-5, Markkanen 12-8-2-2bs, Allen 11-14, Okoro 9-4-3. Young 24p (8-22 FG) 7a, Reddish 19-6. Cavs 41.6% FG, 7-28 3s; Hawks 38.4%, 10-34. RB 54-54. Cavs 10 TOs (12p), 1 in 4th Q. – 8:28 PM
Final: #Cavs 101, Hawks 95: Rubio 23-6-8, Mobley 17-11-1-4bs, Love 12-4-1, Sexton 12-1-5, Markkanen 12-8-2-2bs, Allen 11-14, Okoro 9-4-3. Young 24p (8-22 FG) 7a, Reddish 19-6. Cavs 41.6% FG, 7-28 3s; Hawks 38.4%, 10-34. RB 54-54. Cavs 10 TOs (12p), 1 in 4th Q. – 8:28 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cam Reddish had 9 points in #Hawks 11-2 run to cut the #Cavs lead to 85-80 with 9:27 to go. Will see if Cavs have learned anything from 2 woeful fourth quarters to start the season. – 7:56 PM
Cam Reddish had 9 points in #Hawks 11-2 run to cut the #Cavs lead to 85-80 with 9:27 to go. Will see if Cavs have learned anything from 2 woeful fourth quarters to start the season. – 7:56 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
3rd Q: #Cavs 83, #Hawks 72. Mobley 17-11-1-4bs, Rubio 15-4-8, Sexton 12-1-5, Love 12-5-3, Allen 11-10. Young 17p 6a, Reddish 13-3. Cavs 47% FG 6-22 3s; Hawks 38.2%, 9-28. – 7:49 PM
3rd Q: #Cavs 83, #Hawks 72. Mobley 17-11-1-4bs, Rubio 15-4-8, Sexton 12-1-5, Love 12-5-3, Allen 11-10. Young 17p 6a, Reddish 13-3. Cavs 47% FG 6-22 3s; Hawks 38.2%, 9-28. – 7:49 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
This finish by Cam Reddish was smooth 👏🔥
pic.twitter.com/lXb1xIjS6i – 7:41 PM
This finish by Cam Reddish was smooth 👏🔥
pic.twitter.com/lXb1xIjS6i – 7:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nice finish by Cam Reddish to get the Hawks back within 5, 67-62. – 7:30 PM
Nice finish by Cam Reddish to get the Hawks back within 5, 67-62. – 7:30 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Great final 3 minutes of 2nd Q for Cavs as they cut 11-point deficit against Hawks to 55-52 at half. Rubio 12-3-4, Love 8-3-3, Mobley 8-5-1-2bs, Allen 8-7, Sexton 8-1-4. Young 15p 6a, Reddish 8p, Capela 8-4-1. Cavs 21-46 FG, 4-15 3s; Hawks 23-52, 7-20. – 7:03 PM
Great final 3 minutes of 2nd Q for Cavs as they cut 11-point deficit against Hawks to 55-52 at half. Rubio 12-3-4, Love 8-3-3, Mobley 8-5-1-2bs, Allen 8-7, Sexton 8-1-4. Young 15p 6a, Reddish 8p, Capela 8-4-1. Cavs 21-46 FG, 4-15 3s; Hawks 23-52, 7-20. – 7:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 55, Cavs 52
Trae Young: 15 pts, 6 ast, 2 st
Clint Capela: 8 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk
Cam Reddish: 8 pts, 2 reb
De’Andre Hunter: 7 pts, 2 reb – 7:02 PM
HALFTIME: Hawks 55, Cavs 52
Trae Young: 15 pts, 6 ast, 2 st
Clint Capela: 8 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk
Cam Reddish: 8 pts, 2 reb
De’Andre Hunter: 7 pts, 2 reb – 7:02 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
1st Q: Hawks 27, #Cavs 24: Love 6-2-1, Mobley 6-2-1; Young 9p, Reddish 5p 2r. Cavs 9-20 FG, 1-4 3s; Hawks 11-28, 3-7. Cavs 5 turnovers (8p) – 6:40 PM
1st Q: Hawks 27, #Cavs 24: Love 6-2-1, Mobley 6-2-1; Young 9p, Reddish 5p 2r. Cavs 9-20 FG, 1-4 3s; Hawks 11-28, 3-7. Cavs 5 turnovers (8p) – 6:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
During training camp, I asked John Collins what a healthy De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish would mean for the Hawks defense.
“It’s scary,” he said.
Yes, it’s just one game, but Collins’ prediction looks to be right on the money:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 3:38 PM
During training camp, I asked John Collins what a healthy De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish would mean for the Hawks defense.
“It’s scary,” he said.
Yes, it’s just one game, but Collins’ prediction looks to be right on the money:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 3:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan said today the Hawks’ goal is to have at least 25 assists per game this season.
They had 31 last night: Young (14), Collins (3), Wright (3), Huerter (2), Bogdanovic (2), Dieng (2), Hunter (1), Reddish (1), TLC (1), Cooper (1), Hill (1) – 1:53 PM
Nate McMillan said today the Hawks’ goal is to have at least 25 assists per game this season.
They had 31 last night: Young (14), Collins (3), Wright (3), Huerter (2), Bogdanovic (2), Dieng (2), Hunter (1), Reddish (1), TLC (1), Cooper (1), Hill (1) – 1:53 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
The @Jaryd Wilson depth is Kevin Huerter and a whole LOT of Cam Reddish. That kid is a legit starter coming off the bench. Hawks are so good at finding the weak link of your defense. Last night it seemed like it was Luka. 🐠
espn.com/video/clip?id=… – 7:07 AM
The @Jaryd Wilson depth is Kevin Huerter and a whole LOT of Cam Reddish. That kid is a legit starter coming off the bench. Hawks are so good at finding the weak link of your defense. Last night it seemed like it was Luka. 🐠
espn.com/video/clip?id=… – 7:07 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA 3 Ball!
Talking Herro smash, Bam’s offensive upside, the short handed Bucks, Poole struggling, Mann and Bledsoe stepping up, a strong Reddish night, fantasy adds, and more.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 2:01 AM
New NBA 3 Ball!
Talking Herro smash, Bam’s offensive upside, the short handed Bucks, Poole struggling, Mann and Bledsoe stepping up, a strong Reddish night, fantasy adds, and more.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 2:01 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Hawks went to the East finals a year ago despite recent top-10 picks De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish missing most of the season due to injuries. Both those dudes made major impacts in season-opening rout of Mavs. ATL could be really good for a long time. – 1:08 AM
Hawks went to the East finals a year ago despite recent top-10 picks De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish missing most of the season due to injuries. Both those dudes made major impacts in season-opening rout of Mavs. ATL could be really good for a long time. – 1:08 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Fantasy adds from tonight (under 40% Y!, lifting % for the quiet night):
Shallow
Terance Mann
Eric Bledsoe
12 team
Jalen Brunson
Cam Reddish
Grayson Allen
Deep
Jordan Nwora
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Max Strus (watching Lowry’s ankle)
About to record 3 Ball! – 1:03 AM
Fantasy adds from tonight (under 40% Y!, lifting % for the quiet night):
Shallow
Terance Mann
Eric Bledsoe
12 team
Jalen Brunson
Cam Reddish
Grayson Allen
Deep
Jordan Nwora
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Max Strus (watching Lowry’s ankle)
About to record 3 Ball! – 1:03 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“I thought he played a beautiful game… Tonight he showed he can play on both sides of the floor,” Nate McMillan says of Cam Reddish – 9:58 PM
“I thought he played a beautiful game… Tonight he showed he can play on both sides of the floor,” Nate McMillan says of Cam Reddish – 9:58 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
An absolute drubbing from the Hawks. They win 113-87 over the Mavericks and are now 1-0. Mavs finished scoring under 1 point per possession. Disgusting offense.
Reddish: 20, 7/15 FG
Young: 19/14, 6/16 FG
Collins: 16/9, 7/11 FG – 9:42 PM
An absolute drubbing from the Hawks. They win 113-87 over the Mavericks and are now 1-0. Mavs finished scoring under 1 point per possession. Disgusting offense.
Reddish: 20, 7/15 FG
Young: 19/14, 6/16 FG
Collins: 16/9, 7/11 FG – 9:42 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Rushed some shots early, but Cam Reddish leads the Hawks with 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 from 3, 3-3 FT).
Also has three rebounds, one steal and an assist. – 9:33 PM
Rushed some shots early, but Cam Reddish leads the Hawks with 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 from 3, 3-3 FT).
Also has three rebounds, one steal and an assist. – 9:33 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I should’ve put money on Reddish being MVP this year, apparently – 9:31 PM
I should’ve put money on Reddish being MVP this year, apparently – 9:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will take a 22-point lead on the Mavericks into the fourth quarter, 86-64.
This has been an impressive defensive performance so far. Hunter has led the way, but Collins, Capela,
Reddish, several guys are contributing. – 9:14 PM
Hawks will take a 22-point lead on the Mavericks into the fourth quarter, 86-64.
This has been an impressive defensive performance so far. Hunter has led the way, but Collins, Capela,
Reddish, several guys are contributing. – 9:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 86-64 at the end of the third. Shooting 50 percent from the floor.
Young: 19/12, 6/15 FG
Reddish: 14, 5/10 FG
Collins: 13/7
Capela: 12/14, 6/6 FG – 9:14 PM
Hawks up 86-64 at the end of the third. Shooting 50 percent from the floor.
Young: 19/12, 6/15 FG
Reddish: 14, 5/10 FG
Collins: 13/7
Capela: 12/14, 6/6 FG – 9:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Rough 1st half, Mavs shoot just 32%, Hawks a little longer and more aggressive. ATL 51-44. Difference right now the play of Reddish & Huerter for ATL as they combined for 18 off the bench. Hardaway 11, KP 9 for Mavs. Both Luka and Young with just 7. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:35 PM
Rough 1st half, Mavs shoot just 32%, Hawks a little longer and more aggressive. ATL 51-44. Difference right now the play of Reddish & Huerter for ATL as they combined for 18 off the bench. Hardaway 11, KP 9 for Mavs. Both Luka and Young with just 7. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 51, Mavericks 44
Some rough shooting (Hawks are 4-16 from 3) but they’ve had some good defensive moments.
Cam Reddish: 12 pts
John Collins: 8 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 bl, 1 st
Trae Young: 7 pts, 3 ast
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 6 ast
Kevin Huerter: 6 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast – 8:31 PM
HALFTIME: Hawks 51, Mavericks 44
Some rough shooting (Hawks are 4-16 from 3) but they’ve had some good defensive moments.
Cam Reddish: 12 pts
John Collins: 8 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 bl, 1 st
Trae Young: 7 pts, 3 ast
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 6 ast
Kevin Huerter: 6 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast – 8:31 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 51-44 at halftime. Hawks holding Mavs to 32 percent shooting and 30 percent from 3.
Reddish: 12 points, 4-8 FG
Collins: 8/5/2/1/1, 4/6 FG
Young: 7/3, 2-9 FG
Capela/Bogdanovic: 6 points each – 8:31 PM
Hawks up 51-44 at halftime. Hawks holding Mavs to 32 percent shooting and 30 percent from 3.
Reddish: 12 points, 4-8 FG
Collins: 8/5/2/1/1, 4/6 FG
Young: 7/3, 2-9 FG
Capela/Bogdanovic: 6 points each – 8:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Reddish teasing us early and now he’s gonna dribble off his leg three straight times. – 8:14 PM
Reddish teasing us early and now he’s gonna dribble off his leg three straight times. – 8:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Ugly quarter all around in Atlanta. Hawks up 22-20. Hawks shooting 37.5 percent, Mavs shooting 27 percent.
Bogdanovic: 6 points, 2/2 3 pt
Collins: 4/5/2
Young: 0-4 FG
Reddish: 1-5 FG, 4 points – 7:58 PM
Ugly quarter all around in Atlanta. Hawks up 22-20. Hawks shooting 37.5 percent, Mavs shooting 27 percent.
Bogdanovic: 6 points, 2/2 3 pt
Collins: 4/5/2
Young: 0-4 FG
Reddish: 1-5 FG, 4 points – 7:58 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish has played 2 minutes. He is tied for the most field goal attempts on the team so far. – 7:48 PM
Cam Reddish has played 2 minutes. He is tied for the most field goal attempts on the team so far. – 7:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Cam Reddish is the first sub. During intros, it appeared that he had on a fairly substantial back support. – 7:45 PM
Cam Reddish is the first sub. During intros, it appeared that he had on a fairly substantial back support. – 7:45 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
My squad for this four-year NBA challenge: Devin Booker, Zach Lavine, Cam Reddish, Tyrese Maxey, Devin Vassell, Jordan Poole, Cole Anthony, Deni Avdija, Mo Bamba, Grayson Allen, Georges Niang, Nemanja Bjelica reddit.com/r/nbadiscussio… – 11:47 AM
My squad for this four-year NBA challenge: Devin Booker, Zach Lavine, Cam Reddish, Tyrese Maxey, Devin Vassell, Jordan Poole, Cole Anthony, Deni Avdija, Mo Bamba, Grayson Allen, Georges Niang, Nemanja Bjelica reddit.com/r/nbadiscussio… – 11:47 AM
More on this storyline
One of the executives who spoke with HoopsHype believes a team would be willing to give up a protected lottery pick for Reddish. -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021
Keep an eye on Detroit and Memphis. Both teams have too many guaranteed contracts. They need to fix that. Sources say Grizzlies small forwards Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are available for the right price. The Pistons are expected to look at dumping either Jahlil Okafor or 2019 No. 15 pick Sekou Doumbouya. Atlanta’s Cam Reddish has been a Cleveland front-office favorite since the 2019 draft. They’ve been in contact with Atlanta about him — even though the price remains high. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / August 22, 2021
The Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers had exploratory talks surrounding a trade centered on Cam Reddish and the 20th pick for the 13th pick, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 29, 2021