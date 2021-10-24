Nic Claxton has great trade value around the league

Over the past two seasons, the Nets have received calls from a multitude of teams gauging Brooklyn’s interest in trading with Claxton, who has been viewed as the team’s potential center of the future. “I think Claxton has a ton of value around the league, especially on the defensive end,” a second NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I think his ability to handle the ball is unique for someone his size. That’s the way Tom Crean used him at Georgia. I think he’s got more upside on the offensive end.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: How Nic Claxton could unlock a new side of the #Nets‘ identity nypost.com/2021/10/23/cou… via @nypost – 12:05 PM
Sports+: How Nic Claxton could unlock a new side of the #Nets‘ identity nypost.com/2021/10/23/cou… via @nypost – 12:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets going with the same starters as last game tonight in Philadelphia: James Harden, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton #Nets – 7:05 PM
Nets going with the same starters as last game tonight in Philadelphia: James Harden, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton #Nets – 7:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits the team has been challenging Nic Claxton more and more lately because they believe in him. – 6:13 PM
Steve Nash admits the team has been challenging Nic Claxton more and more lately because they believe in him. – 6:13 PM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer: I heard Nic Claxton’s name pop up a little bit. I know that Nets people probably don’t want that out there. But it’s definitely true. -via Spotify / October 6, 2021