Nic Claxton has great trade value around the league

October 24, 2021

Over the past two seasons, the Nets have received calls from a multitude of teams gauging Brooklyn’s interest in trading with Claxton, who has been viewed as the team’s potential center of the future. “I think Claxton has a ton of value around the league, especially on the defensive end,” a second NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I think his ability to handle the ball is unique for someone his size. That’s the way Tom Crean used him at Georgia. I think he’s got more upside on the offensive end.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: How Nic Claxton could unlock a new side of the #Nets‘ identity nypost.com/2021/10/23/cou… via @nypost12:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nic Claxton is in hell – 8:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets going with the same starters as last game tonight in Philadelphia: James Harden, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton #Nets7:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits the team has been challenging Nic Claxton more and more lately because they believe in him. – 6:13 PM

