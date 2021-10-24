Norman Powell injury doesn't look serious

Adrian Wojnarowski: Initial findings on Portland guard Norman Powell’s left knee suggest that he’s avoided a serious injury, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers’ Norman Powell suffers left knee injury, but shouldn’t be a serious one
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-nor… – 4:42 AM
Blazers’ Norman Powell suffers left knee injury, but shouldn’t be a serious one
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-nor… – 4:42 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
On Norman Powell injury, source says team will know more in morning but it looks like his left knee injury is not serious. – 12:52 AM
On Norman Powell injury, source says team will know more in morning but it looks like his left knee injury is not serious. – 12:52 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Looks like Nassir Little will start the second half in place of Norman Powell (left knee) – 11:17 PM
Looks like Nassir Little will start the second half in place of Norman Powell (left knee) – 11:17 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Blazers say Norman Powell is out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury. – 11:16 PM
Blazers say Norman Powell is out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury. – 11:16 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers say Norman Powell will not return because of left knee injury – 11:16 PM
Blazers say Norman Powell will not return because of left knee injury – 11:16 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
The only bad part about first half for Portland: Norman Powell left game and went straight to locker room with 5:43 left in second quarter. I never saw him return. He had 16 points at the time. He had been bothered by a hip during preseason but couldn’t tell why he left. – 11:11 PM
The only bad part about first half for Portland: Norman Powell left game and went straight to locker room with 5:43 left in second quarter. I never saw him return. He had 16 points at the time. He had been bothered by a hip during preseason but couldn’t tell why he left. – 11:11 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Didn’t see what happened (tv viewers holler at me) but Norman Powell left the court and went straight back to the locker room. – 10:51 PM
Didn’t see what happened (tv viewers holler at me) but Norman Powell left the court and went straight back to the locker room. – 10:51 PM