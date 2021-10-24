Pelicans not keeping Josh Hart for long?

Multiple NBA executives told HoopsHype they believe the Pelicans structured Josh Hart’s three-year deal this offseason with the intent of trading him. “I think they signed him to that deal just so they could trade him,” as one executive told HoopsHype, noting Hart’s deal is non-guaranteed next season. “His three-year deal with the non-guaranteed years after the first year could add value because it gives whatever team flexibility if he’s traded.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart doubtful tonight. Herb Jones got the start in his place in Chicago. – 1:46 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Josh Hart, Daulton Hommes doubtful to play Saturday at Minnesota. #Pelicans injury report presented by @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/JSWCM0WGD2 pic.twitter.com/kdnVZxQRJR – 1:45 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on Josh Hart: “Right now it’s day to day. But that could change. If we get an update that he’ll be out longer, we’ll keep you guys aware of it. But right now, it’s more day to day. We’ll see how he feels.” – 6:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says the team considers Josh Hart day-to-day as of now. But things could change if he doesn’t heal up the way they hope. – 6:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans shootaround update (Josh Hart ruled out of Friday’s game in Chicago due to quad injury; New Orleans players discuss facing former teammate Lonzo Ball for first time in #NBA regular season; scouting report on 1-0 @Chicago Bulls; lineups/notes): https://t.co/XGv9XluZiz pic.twitter.com/NRdEJvvELQ – 11:55 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans have officially ruled Josh Hart (right quad tendinosis) OUT for tonight’s game in Chicago. – 11:35 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Josh Hart (right quadriceps tendinosis) is out for Friday’s game at Chicago. #Pelicans will need to replace him at forward in the starting lineup they used Wednesday vs. 76ers – 11:34 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans announced that Josh Hart is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Chicago with right quad tendinosis. – 3:57 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart had an MRI. He is dealing with right quad tendinosis. He started last night. Pels might have to go to a new starting 5 this road trip. – 2:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Josh Hart is dealing with Right Quad Tendinosis, team says.
Josh Hart is dealing with Right Quad Tendinosis, team says.
Yossi Gozlan: The Pelicans ended up operating over the cap after clearing a lot of money in their trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. While they couldn’t get an All-Star caliber player with their flexibility, they might have better fits on their team now that they have more shooting to surround Williamson. They could be primed for a significant in-season trade with many young players, draft picks and tradeable salaries in their arsenal. Satoransky and Josh Hart could be particularly expendable due to New Orleans’ glut of guards, with Hart being an intriguing name to keep an eye on due to his unique salary structure. -via HoopsHype / September 23, 2021
Sources tell cleveland.com, along with their well-documented hunt for a shooting wing, including recent discussions about a sign-and-trade for restricted free agent swingman Josh Hart, the Cavs are currently exploring the free agent point guard market in hopes of adding a third guard to play behind starter Darius Garland and backup Rubio. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / August 4, 2021
There seems to be legitimate traction on a three-team sign-and-trade framework between Chicago, New Orleans and Charlotte that would likely nullify any of the Bulls’ fears of losing out on their preferred point guard target. From conversations with multiple league sources, the framework that would be discussed appears to focus on landing Ball in Chicago, Devonte’ Graham in New Orleans and Tomas Satoransky, Josh Hart and draft capital to Charlotte. -via Bleacher Report / August 2, 2021