Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton contract situation: He knows what he has to do

The 23-year-old big man admitted he was not happy with how negotiations went and in turn will become a restricted free agent following the 2021-22 season. “With D.A. and his situation, we talked about it,” Paul told Yahoo Sports. “He knows what he has to do. The goal for everybody is to see everyone getting paid. His situation is what it is, but it’s going to work out for him. We hope it works out for him. The biggest thing we know we can do is go out there and win games.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Chris Paul to @YahooSports on advice he instills about inner circles and how he believes Suns will handle expectations now that key teammates are paid – with the exception of Deandre Ayton: “His situation is what it is, but it’s going to work out for him.” sports.yahoo.com/chris-paul-on-… – 1:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
In his first three games, Kings rookie Davion Mitchell has played against Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Stephen Curry and Jordan Clarkson (and others). Steph was the toughest. Next up, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/X0zHSmkNEO – 12:28 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ja Morant told me he’s a top 5 point guard in the NBA, along with Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Dame Lillard and Russell Westbrook before the season. More from my conversation with @Ja Morant on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/ja-moran… – 12:05 AM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
First part of our inventory for our startup just cleared customs. We’ve been working hard for over a year. Can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on. Company backed by @Damian Lillard @Chris Paul @Jamal Crawford and more. @micahkatz @kampashai – 12:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Monty Williams in training camp about Deandre Ayton doing this and he said they want to see more of it. Ayton can dribble attack from any DHO spot when the space is there. Even when it doesn’t work out initially he still creates an open 3 here. pic.twitter.com/d4h5G4ckaE – 2:53 PM
I asked Monty Williams in training camp about Deandre Ayton doing this and he said they want to see more of it. Ayton can dribble attack from any DHO spot when the space is there. Even when it doesn’t work out initially he still creates an open 3 here. pic.twitter.com/d4h5G4ckaE – 2:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
StatMuse @statmuse
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Duane Rankin: “One thing about me, throughout my whole life, I’ve always learned to control what I can control. At the same time, obviously I’m disappointed, but I’m still trying to get us back to the finals.” #Suns big Deandre Ayton addressing contract talks as they ended w/o an extension. pic.twitter.com/nJPmkUMqCi -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / October 21, 2021
The 2018 No. 1 overall pick — who helped lead Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals — was reportedly expecting an offer, but it never came. Ayton expressed his disappointment about the development. He can still re-sign with the Suns in restricted free agency after fielding offers from around the league. “My biggest advice for him is: control what you can control and that’s how you go out and hoop,” Paul said, per AZ Central’s Duane Rankin. “Things happen, the business of the game, but I know DA’s heart … and how competitive he is. At the end of the day, he wants to do a good job for our team. And I appreciate him for that. I know when we step out on the court tonight, it’s going to be all about what he’s gotta do to help our team win.” -via Clutch Points / October 20, 2021
Scotto: Deandre and his representation, Billy Duffy and Nima Namakian, made it clear they wanted a max, and Phoenix made it clear they didn’t view him as a max player. With that in mind, I was checking in with executives around the league for their thoughts on the Ayton situation. The first executive said to me, “That owner (Robert Sarver) is cheap, and he’ll get killed for it again. He finally had some goodwill making the Finals, and he pulls this (not extending Ayton). The fact is the kid earned it. Yes, prior to last season, I’d have questions about it, but he performed the whole season, and you invested a number one pick in him. He was a little bit, maybe, slow to develop, but he got there. I don’t think he’s mature enough to handle stuff like that (no extension), so I think it could hurt him for a while. Monty (Williams) seems to have a way with him, so maybe they can pull him back in and say, “Do your job and get paid.” -via HoopsHype / October 20, 2021