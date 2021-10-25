Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Boston Celtics (1-2) play against the Charlotte Hornets (0-0) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021
Boston Celtics 53, Charlotte Hornets 54 (Q2 05:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
It took a while but we’re finally getting the Jabari Parker – Kelly Oubre shootout everyone expected. – 7:45 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LaMelo is showing out again in this @PumaHoops MB.01 pic.twitter.com/P70XpbjfqW – 7:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hornets are now 11 for 17 from the 3-point line. #Celtics have to do something defensively besides allow shooters to shoot open shots. It’s pop-a-shot out there. – 7:44 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo Ball hitting 3s from Curry range and now I’m more surprised when it doesn’t go in 🤷♂️ – 7:43 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Charlotte is 11-17 from 3. Celtics being outscored 33-21 from deep right now – 7:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Credit to the Hornets coaching staff for game planning some good counters to Jaylen Brown’s habit of crossing to his left then spinning back right. LaMelo is ready for it in iso coverage and they’re sending help a pass away right when JB makes the spin move to try to trap him. – 7:43 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Four 3’s already from LaMelo Ball. C’s still struggling to find shooters in transition. – 7:43 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Boston with some really tough shot making this 2nd quarter, but Charlotte need to increase their physicality. Or… just keep throwing behind the back passes to Bridges for thunderous dunks – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Miles Bridges dunks like the rim personally insulted his family. I love him so much. – 7:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Juancho Hernangomez now getting a chance, hoping to catch some of that Jabari Parker bench magic. – 7:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
First time since Nov. 27, 2019, Jabari Parker has hit three 3-pointers in one game. #Celtics #Hornets – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum never gets that open. Especially not at the free throw line. Wow. – 7:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics-Hornets tied at 33 after one
Parker – 11 points
Schroder – 8 points
Celtics – 7-16 three-pointers
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Oubre – 9 points
Ball – 6 points
Plumlee – 6 points
Hornets – 6-10 three-pointers
Hornets – 1 turnover – 7:33 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jabari Parker saves the Celtics with 11 off the bench on perfect 4-4 shooting, including three 3’s. – 7:33 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
That’s 11 points in 4-plus minutes for Jabari Parker. Making a serious bid for more playing time. #Celtics #Hornets – 7:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just grabbed my seat at Barclays Center, where the Nets are hosting Spencer Dinwiddie in their first back-to-back of the season. Best believe Dinwiddie is going to be out for blood tonight. Great challenge for the Nets (1-2) defense tonight after a loss to Charlotte. – 7:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
11 points for Jabari Parker in five minutes. He’s carried the Celtics back into this game. – 7:31 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Good to see Tatum attacking early. There will be chances at the rim against Charlotte. Get things going at the free throw line – 7:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for BOS/CHA live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux pic.twitter.com/wz3csDbUFC – 7:30 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Hornets are up to 67 percent shooting from 2 and 3-point range. Just no resistance from Boston’s defense so far. – 7:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was a really nice pass by Tatum to Pritchard in the opposite corner. – 7:28 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Boston defense seems a step slow, especially with rotations and close outs. – 7:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
In case you didn’t notice, Ish Smith is with the #Hornets now, so he’ll just continue his mastery of the #Celtics in Charlotte apparently. – 7:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo picks up another early set of fouls, one a charge on Schroeder, then a push when being posted up by Brown – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Even if Plumlee scores, the Celtics will happily live with Charlotte running as many post-ups for him as they want. – 7:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In the spirit of accountability: I was really wrong on LaMelo Ball. He’s good. – 7:22 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Pretty even starts, both teams getting a lot of open looks from three, Charlotte have made more so far. – 7:20 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Celtics/Hornets with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/hAHLafIb8A – 7:20 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
If the Celtics are just going to spot up & run pnr to get drive-and-kick chances, then put shooters out there. If they’re going to run this lineup, then they need to cut. Can’t have both. – 7:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Four 3-pointers in the first 4 1/2 minutes for #Hornets. #Celtics – 7:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
You don’t see a lot of Eurosteps on the baseline, but that was a nice by Tatum around Plumlee. – 7:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Celtics/Hornets! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/4c0yLuYgYQ – 7:05 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Celtics/Hornets with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/LiBULucjNk – 7:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Williams boys with a warm greeting for Gordon Hayward here in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/w3p7OyJVR0 – 6:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About 20 minutes away from tonight’s #NBACast for BOS/CHA live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/FefqUINv0W – 6:41 PM
About 20 minutes away from tonight’s #NBACast for BOS/CHA live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Hornets – Spectrum Center – October 25, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Brown, Tatum, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Horford, Langford Charlotte: Rozier, PJ Washington pic.twitter.com/lYGJNZtyo4 – 6:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Gordon Hayward will play tonight, his first game against Boston since February 11, 2017 after missing all three last year.
It’s his 14th career game against the Celtics, but despite him averaging 18.6 points with 46/46 shooting splits, Hayward’s teams are 2-11 in the first 13. – 6:27 PM
Gordon Hayward will play tonight, his first game against Boston since February 11, 2017 after missing all three last year.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward catching up pregame pic.twitter.com/rPFCmeiEoK – 6:24 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Grant Williams discusses his extended run and success against the Rockets, and how he’s looking to carry that over into a consistent role this season. pic.twitter.com/xEpJ0dA6Sq – 6:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The latest on Al Horford and Jaylen Brown’s injuries as the shorthanded C’s face off with Charlotte masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:21 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
No PJ, no Rozier, Boston fully healthy. I know this team has depth but it’s going to be tested tonight, wish this team could just get healthy and stay settled – 6:09 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier is getting closer. Seems to be moving around a lot better on that ankle. pic.twitter.com/TYrA7iC0Zu – 6:04 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
#Celtics injury updates per Udoka:
Jaylen Brown’s knee feels better. He is back in the starting lineup, but limited to 30 minutes.
Al Horford is out. Mostly as a precaution. Dennis Schroder gets the start.
Birthday boy Romeo Langford is also out. Still has soreness in calf. – 5:54 PM
#Celtics injury updates per Udoka:
Jaylen Brown’s knee feels better. He is back in the starting lineup, but limited to 30 minutes.
Al Horford is out. Mostly as a precaution. Dennis Schroder gets the start.
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Coach Udoka: “We hit a lot of adversity early with guys in and out, but what we’ve done well throughout the preseason and so far is throw guys in there, and they’ve all done well.” – 5:43 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Miles Bridges is going to end up costing the Hornets about $30M more than had they just signed him to an extension. – 5:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that there is an opportunity for Enes Kanter, Juancho Hernangomez and Jabari Parker to see some minutes tonight with Al Horford out. – 5:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics are looking to play with more pace. They want to push and run more. – 5:35 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown will play tonight. Ime Ud9ka said JB will likely be in the 30-minute range. Al Horford (abductor) and Romeo Langford (calf) both out tonight. – 5:35 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown will play. Al Horford, Romeo Langford are out.
Ime Udoka says Celtics are being “cautious” with Al.
Old friend Terry Rozier is out for the Hornets. – 5:34 PM
Jaylen Brown will play. Al Horford, Romeo Langford are out.
Ime Udoka says Celtics are being “cautious” with Al.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Dennis Schroder
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Robert Williams – 5:34 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Dennis Schroder
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Dennis Schröder will start for the Celtics tonight — Smart, Tatum, Brown, Rob, Dennis – 5:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford and Romeo Langford are out tonight at Charlotte. Jaylen Brown will play and Dennis Schroder will start again. Terry Rozier and PJ Washington are out for Charlotte. – 5:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford and Romeo Langford are OUT tonight #Celtics #Hornets – 5:33 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Ime Udoka: Jaylen Brown will play tonight. Romeo Langford (calf) and Al Horford (groin) are out. – 5:33 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Al Horford is out tonight. Ime Udoka says they’re being cautious with it – 5:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass, tonight at 7 ET for Celtics/Hornets!
Will be answering your NBA questions throughout the broadcast, send yours in using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/IqMEGXbLQf – 5:30 PM
Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass, tonight at 7 ET for Celtics/Hornets!
Abby Chin @tvabby
Buzz City. We here.
#Celtics and #Hornets coming up at 7. Terry Rozier is out. But, We get to see Gordon Hayward on the floor for the first time since leaving Boston.
📸: @eileen_omalley @ Spectrum Center instagram.com/p/CVd3kidLq1p/… – 5:28 PM
Buzz City. We here.
#Celtics and #Hornets coming up at 7. Terry Rozier is out. But, We get to see Gordon Hayward on the floor for the first time since leaving Boston.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Terry Rozier and PJ Washington are OUT tonight for #Hornets. #Celtics – 5:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward PJ Washington, right knee sprain, has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Celtics and will be listed as day to day moving forward. – 5:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, right knee sprain, has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Celtics and will be listed as day to day moving forward. #AllFly – 5:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Greetings from Charlotte where Grant Williams is getting in some more 3-point shooting pregame pic.twitter.com/Rq3KPemign – 5:03 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
lmao lamelo does not touch this ball with his other hand
right hand catch, right overhand throw in rhythm and on the money to bridges pic.twitter.com/SSIB2EqJpP – 4:54 PM
lmao lamelo does not touch this ball with his other hand
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call tonight for Celtics/Hornets at 7 ET with @Nate Duncan!
Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/Eo09Y5CNpp – 4:44 PM
On the call tonight for Celtics/Hornets at 7 ET with @Nate Duncan!
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The Hornets forward wins Player of the Week for the first time in his career. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/25/mil… – 4:41 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new Open Floor with @Chris Herring:
—disappointing teams (nets, lakers, and celtics)
—pleasant surprises (bulls, hornets, and wizards)
—the season’s most enjoyable positionless lineups
—more!
listen and subscribe here! link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 4:21 PM
new Open Floor with @Chris Herring:
—disappointing teams (nets, lakers, and celtics)
—pleasant surprises (bulls, hornets, and wizards)
—the season’s most enjoyable positionless lineups
—more!
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaMelo Ball and Jay-Z spoke briefly at halftime during Charlotte’s 16-point victory. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/24/wat… – 4:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
LIVE Boston Sports Beat: Jaylen Hurt | Pats Blowout Jets | Bruins Impressions | Sox Run Ends in ALCS | Powered by @BetUS_Official twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:00 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
The Rundown v102521 – Lakers, Celtics Finally Get in the Win Column – backsportspage.com/lakers-celtics… #BackSportsPage #NBA @RealTMoneyMedia – 3:49 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Charlotte’s Miles Bridges, who had his second straight 30-point game Sunday in a victory over the Nets, is the Eastern Conference player of the week. Stephen Curry wins in the West. – 3:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Miles Bridges was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Seth Curry (20.3 points on an 88% true shooting) was named a finalist for the award. – 3:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Stephen Curry was named NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week while Miles Bridges was given Eastern honors. pic.twitter.com/2rg9huscjh – 3:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs rookie Evan Mobley was one of the nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He did not win tho. Miles Bridges of the Hornets did. Stephen Curry got the honor in the Western Conference. – 3:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. Miles Bridges won the award. – 3:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
I mistyped and deleted the first tweet: Charlotte’s MILES BRIDGES and Golden State’s Stephen Curry were just named East and West Player of the Week.
Bridges just posted the first consecutive 30-point games of his career to help the Hornets to the first 3-0 start in team history – 3:33 PM
I mistyped and deleted the first tweet: Charlotte’s MILES BRIDGES and Golden State’s Stephen Curry were just named East and West Player of the Week.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA’s West and East Players of the Week for opening week: Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Hornets’ Miles Bridges. – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 1 of the 2021-22 season (Oct. 19-24). pic.twitter.com/aHbBWnkiTx – 3:30 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
🗒️ please fill in the blanks 🖋️
Oct. 20 – Jaylen Brown – 46 points
Oct. 21 – Steph Curry – 45 points
Oct. 22 – Myles Turner – 40 points
Oct. 23 – Paul George – 41 points
Oct. 24 – Ja Morant – 40 points
Oct. 25 – _____________ – __ points
(obligatory #ThisLeague) – 2:32 PM
🗒️ please fill in the blanks 🖋️
Oct. 20 – Jaylen Brown – 46 points
Oct. 21 – Steph Curry – 45 points
Oct. 22 – Myles Turner – 40 points
Oct. 23 – Paul George – 41 points
Oct. 24 – Ja Morant – 40 points
Oct. 25 – _____________ – __ points
Aran Smith @nbadraftnet
ICYMI: our scouting report on Kok Yat from October 6th. Yat is a cousin JT Thor but a more fluid athlete. A potential sleeper for the 2022 draft and is currently projected as an early seconder on our 2023 mock.
https://t.co/eED3AeRlcc pic.twitter.com/sPKq5OLYtk – 2:27 PM
ICYMI: our scouting report on Kok Yat from October 6th. Yat is a cousin JT Thor but a more fluid athlete. A potential sleeper for the 2022 draft and is currently projected as an early seconder on our 2023 mock.
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Our first NBA Weekend Winners & Losers pod of the season, feat. the Hornets, Blazers, Bulls, Ja Morant, Pelicans, James Harden + more!
Who’d we miss?
📼: https://t.co/Zc4YZHyGfa
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/xTUeOcBYlh – 1:34 PM
Our first NBA Weekend Winners & Losers pod of the season, feat. the Hornets, Blazers, Bulls, Ja Morant, Pelicans, James Harden + more!
Who’d we miss?
📼: https://t.co/Zc4YZHyGfa
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I don’t want this pass from Robert Williams to be lost in the shuffle. Haven’t seen too much of this from Rob so far this season. C’s need to do a lot more cutting off Rob & let him find them pic.twitter.com/I2QcFgzNEs – 1:32 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
🚨 Introducing The QC Hornets’ Nest. It’s @theobserver‘s newest podcast giving you the kind of #Hornets content and insight you can’t get anywhere else. Y’all ready? 🐝🗣🏀
megaphone.link/MCCLATCHY90583… – 1:17 PM
🚨 Introducing The QC Hornets’ Nest. It’s @theobserver‘s newest podcast giving you the kind of #Hornets content and insight you can’t get anywhere else. Y’all ready? 🐝🗣🏀
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Which 1-2 team shouldn’t be in my Top 5 power rankings?
#Suns: Lost by 29 at Portland.
#Nets: Lost at home to Charlotte.
#Lakers: Started 0-2.
Which undefeated team should be Top 5?
#Nuggets: Beat Suns.
#Warriors: Beat Lakers.
#Bulls: 1st team to 3-0. https://t.co/thuyiWz02d pic.twitter.com/CX1qURvT5s – 1:07 PM
Which 1-2 team shouldn’t be in my Top 5 power rankings?
#Suns: Lost by 29 at Portland.
#Nets: Lost at home to Charlotte.
#Lakers: Started 0-2.
Which undefeated team should be Top 5?
#Nuggets: Beat Suns.
#Warriors: Beat Lakers.
