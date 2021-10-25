Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

The Chicago Bulls (3-0) play against the Toronto Raptors (2-2) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021
Chicago Bulls 95, Toronto Raptors 84 (Q4 09:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tas Melas @TasMelas
