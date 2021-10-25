Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) play against the Denver Nuggets (0-0) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (3rd Qtr )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic is just unbelievable. The Nuggets are an abomination that cannot make a shot outside of him, and despite all his assists dying at the rim he’s got 22 points and 18 boards with a whole quarter to go. – 10:46 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Cavs-Nuggets is so heated right now, easily one of the more entertaining games of the new year thus far. – 10:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic has 22 points and 18 rebounds, I repeat 22 points and 18 rebounds.
It is the THIRD quarter still. – 10:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me: damn refs, call a foul already, the Nuggets are getting jobbed
Cursed monkey paw: *1 finger curls slowly in* – 10:44 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
everyone out there in the world who loves FIBA should know Ricky Rubio and Facu are about to fight. – 10:43 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Facu Campazzo and Ricky Rubio were charging at each other and having words like a featherweight HBO face-off.
They get the double-tech. – 10:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Yeah Rubio has every reason to be upset there. That was bullshit – 10:40 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
were the word exchanged in the Facu/Rubio nose to nose English or Spanish I need to know – 10:40 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is turning the ball over at a high rate. Just not sharp in this one despite gaudy numbers.
But making up for it in other ways and continuing to take chances. – 10:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver kept grinding despite shots not falling but now they have 3s from Gordon and Porter in addition to Barton providing a spark m. Denver has to capitalize now. – 10:36 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets get the momentum back after a solid stretch and cut the deficit to three.
The defense turns it on and are getting out on the break. – 10:35 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Who put the Washington Generals out here in Nuggets jerseys tonight? – 10:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets are getting hammered at the rim tonight, but there haven’t been very many whistles tonight. Another night where Denver’s FTAs are low. – 10:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Evan Mobley just made two defensive plays that men his size have no business making – 10:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
By the way, Will Barton III has 12 assists and 0 turnovers so far this season. His control with the ball in his hands has been big for the Nuggets as they find their rhythm on offense. – 10:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Cavs go to a zone for some reason and MPJ finally hits a three. – 10:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Led by Jarrett Allen, #Cavs are playing HARD. J.B. Bickerstaff always says the two musts are: Be the most competitive and most selfless team every night. – 10:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
And we get another timeout less than three minutes into the third quarter. #Nuggets come out with three turnovers and a couple blown defensive assignments. Now up to 11 TOs on the night.
Cavs up to 32 points in the paint. – 10:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is an insulting level of attention to detail the Nuggets starters are putting out there today. All five. – 10:25 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would once again like to ask the Nuggets to make a damn shot. – 10:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs and Nuggets combined to shoot 7-of-32 from 3-point range in the first half. Cavs were 3-11. Nuggets were 4-21. – 10:20 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Hope you’re ready to stay up late; fun one brewing in DEN – #Cavs up at H, 50-46; Love, team-hi 14pts in 12min off bench; Allen, 11pts, 5-6FG, 8reb, making Jokic work; Markkanen, 7pts, 2reb, 2asst, 2stl; Mobley, 4pts, 4reb, blk. pic.twitter.com/Hcji4Edhj4 – 10:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the half, #Cavs manage to hold a 50-46 lead. Kevin Love leads the team in scoring with 14 points. Jarrett Allen up to 11 points and 8 rebounds.
Evan Mobley recorded a block in the first half, and now has a block in each of his first 4 regular season games. – 10:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is carrying the scoring load again for Denver tonight: 15 points and 12 rebounds but four first-half turnovers. Also, with 51 seconds left in the 2nd, Malone subbed Jeff Green in for MPJ, and Porter was not happy about it walking back to the bench. That was obvious. – 10:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets, who expanded to 11 players and went with Bones instead of PJ Dozier.
Bench was good. pic.twitter.com/3I7IEfqeip – 10:09 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic got off to the rockiest start you can think of but has bounced back. He’s up to 15 points & 12 rebounds with not much help offensively.
MPJ, Gordon & Barton added five points apiece & Denver trails 50-46.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:09 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic just got a superstar foul call there right before the half.
Gets to go to the line for 3 FT’s as Garland got caught trying to foul.
Jokic is on his way to a monster game but the Nuggets trailing at the half. – 10:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
WOAH! They rarely give that call to the offensive player at the end of a quarter. Jokic gets it and hits all three free throws, scoring six straight to finish the half. J.B. Bickerstaff is HEATED. So is Darius Garland. – 10:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Really weird moment. Malone subs in Jeff Green for MPJ and MPJ walks to bench with his hands raised, like, what did I do? Sub came at the :51 second mark. – 10:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ just isn’t ready to play on defense today. He’s getting benched for Dozier right now. – 10:02 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Didn’t realize the Nuggets would be coming to Utah on the second night of a B2B. – 10:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley has a block tonight, giving him at least one in every NBA game he has played thus far. – 10:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are currently 3-of-19 from three-point range. That’s been the killer. Most of the looks have been *fine* but are mostly rushed. – 9:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love the first player on the team in double figures tonight. He’s being really aggressive. – 9:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That Nikola dime to MPJ was sensational. He noticed a Cavs player with his back turned in transition and picked it apart. – 9:56 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Kevin Love settled for a contested 18-footer in a one-on-one with Campazzo LOL – 9:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets turned several A-level shots into a turnover just now by overpassing. – 9:54 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland on the board with a mid-range pullup and then a 3-pointer.
He’s incredibly confident in the pick and roll and it opens up the rest of the game.
The bench seemed to love him scoring his first career points. – 9:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland gets his first NBA bucket, a smooth pull-up jumper from the mid-range going to his right. Then he drains a catch-and-shoot 3 from the left wing on Denver’s next possession. Ball Arena’s buzzing again. – 9:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland with his first NBA bucket. Drains a mid-range on his second shot of the night. – 9:44 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Insane dump-off by Facu Campazzo to find Jeff Green for the open dunk. Campazzo is very active early on in this one. – 9:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Cavs up 29-24 after one. #Nuggets playing a little lethargic (hence the Bones sub)…
Cleveland shooting 57%, Denver at 50, but with five turnovers.
Jokic and Gordon with 12 combined, no one else with more than three. – 9:38 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Facu Campazzo knocks down his first 3-pointer of the season to cut the deficit and the Nuggets have some momentum. – 9:36 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
With the Nuggets struggling against the Cavaliers it looks like Bones Hyland is making his season debut. – 9:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland to the scorer’s table with the Nuggets down 26-17 late in the first. – 9:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets enter the all-bench unit minutes at -7 on the scoreboard. – 9:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Jokic is 1-4 from the field with two turnovers in the first eight minutes. Jarrett Allen holding his own on defense early. – 9:26 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Porter Jr. picks up two quick fouls and is headed to the bench.
Felt like this was a perfect breakout spot for him but now has to try and find a rhythm after a bench stint. – 9:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman remains the backup wing tonight despite Dylan Windler being healthy and J.B. Bickerstaff saying Windler earned an opportunity with his play in the preseason. – 9:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon is going HARD at the rim. Gets another And-1 to go. This time on Jarrett Allen in transition. – 9:23 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
we have our first graveyard of the season. Lauri Markkanen just sent the MVP into the earth. pic.twitter.com/czruQQvpOX – 9:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Ricky Rubio comes in early for #Cavs Darius Garland. There are two possibilities for that. 1. Garland won’t play his usual minutes as he returns from that ankle injury. 2. The early sub pattern is really the only logical path to making sure Rubio plays “starter’s minutes” – 9:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon’s off to another strong start. Just went hard at Mobley for an and-one, and already with a couple strong contests at the rim on the other end. – 9:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
AG just made an excellent move on Evan Mobley to get himself an And-1. It’s been a little wild with him going to the rim this season, but that was good. – 9:17 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
“Tony Brothers, Jokic’s favorite official” – Scott Hastings spitting sarcastic truths. – 9:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Such a great test tonight for #Cavs $100 million man Jarrett Allen against Jokic. – 9:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I just saw what Lauri Markkanen did to Nikola Jokic.
I assume Finland and Serbia are now at war. – 9:14 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Lauri Markannen on Nikola Jokic on the first play of the game pic.twitter.com/uCSyaE1I3y – 9:14 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic just got POSATERIZED by Markkenen lmfao. He better go for 50 now. – 9:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokic introduced 3rd. Porter introduced last in starting lineups. Lmao. – 9:08 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Cavs
🔑 push the pace – 17.5 FBPS / game
🔑 defend the paint – Sexton & Garland especially, wall off
🔑 take care of it – 20 turnovers /game, get that number down
#MileHighBasketball
pic.twitter.com/RY9ZgNq9UH – 8:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray is currently shooting left handed in the dark. Gotta love it. – 8:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on recent chat he had with Bones Hyland about biding his time and that every rookie has a different path: “I told Bones that, Jamal didn’t start, Nikola didn’t start, Michael Porter as a rookie probably had 15 DNP’s. And now he’s a max player. America’s great.” – 8:24 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against Denver. Garland back in the lineup.
Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A source just texted that barring something late and unforeseen prior to tip #Cavs Darius Garland is “good to go” – 8:11 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Will Barton is off to a good start, averaging 16.0 pts on 48% shooting and 50% from the 3-point line in 2 games.
“Will, he’s impacting the game on so many levels right now,” #Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, “starting with his defense. Then his rebounding, then his playmaking.” – 7:34 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Darius Garland will play tonight for Cleveland. He was listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said slowing Garland and Collin Sexton was a main priority. – 7:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame: “I think Will Barton in two games has been great defensively.” Barton helped hold Devin Booker to 3-15 shooting in the opener. At halftime vs. the Spurs he asked to guard Keldon Johnson. Nuggets held Johnson to 9 pts in the 2nd half. He had 18 in the 1st. – 7:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gay (OUT – right heel surgery) is the only player on the Utah Jazz’s injury report for tomorrow night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Hoping to have a bit more clarity on his timeline to return later today. – 6:27 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin Snyder is a big fan of the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic. He just doesn’t like scouting him https://t.co/vT94sWDR9g pic.twitter.com/GLNla05tf5 – 6:24 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
I have two tickets to tonight’s Nuggets game I am giving away to whoever answers this question first:
Nuggets play the Cavs tonight. When Denver was in Cleveland on February 19, what significant thing happened in that game? – 5:30 PM
I have two tickets to tonight’s Nuggets game I am giving away to whoever answers this question first:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Tony Jones is here!
We run through the NBA’s first week through the eyes of its title contenders. We end up hitting on a ton of teams, but focus a lot on BKN, LAL, MIL, PHI, ATL, PHX, DEN, UTA, DAL, LAC
SUBSCRIBE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam… – 4:19 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
it is pretty frightening to think about what evan mobley is gonna be like defensively in a few years – 4:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs rookie Evan Mobley was one of the nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He did not win tho. Miles Bridges of the Hornets did. Stephen Curry got the honor in the Western Conference. – 3:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie received votes for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, alongside Seth Curry (PHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Tyler Herro (MIA), Zach LaVine (CHI), Evan Mobley (CLE) and Julius Randle (NYK). – 3:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff made it sound as if both Darius Garland (ankle) and Dylan Windler (hip) will be available to play tonight in Denver after going through both parts of shootaround. No official word tho.
“I think there’s a possibility that they’ll play,” Bickerstaff said. – 3:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland (ankle) and Dylan Windler (hip), who are both listed as questionable, went through both parts of shootaround here in Denver. They were also out on the floor putting up shots after.
J.B. Bickerstaff said, “I think there’s a possibility that they’ll play. – 3:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets fans won’t be mad…
projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2022-nba-predi… – 3:08 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the nuggets came in as the best team in the league in our inaugural power ranking. here’s the blurb i wrote about them, and their big beautiful mvp: https://t.co/lVNdJwqEqP pic.twitter.com/1r8PEqwbgy – 3:07 PM
