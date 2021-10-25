Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons (0-2) play against the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021
Detroit Pistons 79, Atlanta Hawks 96 (Q4 11:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Hawks 95, Pistons 79. It was a seven-point game not long ago.
Olynyk with 19 points
Saddiq Bey with 16 points
Isaiah Stewart: 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists
Bench has really struggled again. – 9:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Hawks 95, Pistons 79. Hawks closed the quarter with a 10-2 run
Olynyk: 19 points
Bey: 16 points, 6 boards
Hayes: 12 points
Stewart: 11 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, 2 blocks – 9:19 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Three quick 3’s for the Hawks (Reddish, Williams, Dieng) and a floater by Young puts the Hawks up by 16.
Was a seven-point game for a minute there. – 9:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Quick 8-0 run by the Hawks gives them a 93-77 lead. Pistons need to slow the bleeding now, or the game will slip completely away – 9:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are so consumed with Trae Young that when they try to trap, it leaves two guys open.
Difference in the game is #Hawks are hitting their shots. – 9:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Hawks 82, #Pistons 75, 3:47 3Q
Olynyk: 19 pts
Bey: 14 pts, 6 rebs
Hayes: 12 pts, 3 assts
Stewart/J. Jackson: 11 pts, 5 rebs each – 9:11 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks only up 7 over the Pistons. I definitely thought they’d put them away in the third quarter but Detroit is hanging around. – 9:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cory Joseph was face-guarding Trae Young on the #Hawks logo at midcout. – 9:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are within 9 after that three-point play by Isaiah Stewart. – 9:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has quietly been really good tonight. He’s defended well, of course, but has 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. – 9:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I don’t mind a single one of these shots by #Pistons Killian Hayes. He can go 0-for his next 10 shots. As long as they’re in rhythm, it’s an improvement. – 9:06 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter has recorded his 200th career steal (203 games played). Huerter led the Hawks in steals last season with 82. – 9:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
A second 3-pointer from #Pistons Killian Hayes, who has 12 pts, 3 assts now. – 9:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes blocks a Trae Young driving shot?
I’m not trying to make too much of little things, but these are big steps from the way he’s been playing. – 8:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Somebody activated #Pistons Killian Hayes in 2Q.
Maybe it was him … but this Killian is looking more aggressively for his shot. pic.twitter.com/7MeG2C3Uk5 – 8:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
HALF: #Hawks 62, #Pistons 54
Olynyk: 17 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts
Hayes: 9 pts, 2 assts
Bey: 9 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts
J. Jackson: 9 pts, 3 rebs – 8:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Hawks 62, Pistons 54. Pace of play picked up a lot during the back half of that second quarter.
Olynyk: 17 points, 7-10 shooting
Hayes: 9 points
J. Jackson: 9 points
Bey: 9 points
Trae has 22 points and 5 assists for the Hawks – 8:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 62-54 over the Pistons at halftime.
Trae Young: 22 points, 8/12 FG
Huerter/Bogdanovic: 9 points each
Team: 8 steals, 14 points off turnovers – 8:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Pretty darn ugly first half but the Hawks lead the Pistons, 62-54.
Trae Young: game-high 22 points, 5 assists – 8:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Hawks 62, Pistons 54
Olynyk: 17p, 4r and 3a
Bey/Jackson/Hayes: 9p each
Detroit is 5 for 14 from 3, which is a step up from first two games. – 8:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have been turning the ball over again, and #Hawks are getting huge baskets off them.
Turnovers have been killing them all season. – 8:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
15 points for Olynyk with time left before halftime. Having his best game of the season by far – 8:31 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
It took quite a while last season for Trae Young to find his touch on his floater. So far through two and a half games, that touch has been smooth. He’s already hit several of them tonight against the Pistons. – 8:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hawks push the lead back out to 13. Detroit missed some good looks in last two minutes. – 8:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kelly Olynyk has a game-high 11 points. Just cut Detroit’s deficit to six. – 8:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq’s only 2-13 from 3 to start the season. Big part of Detroit’s early offensive woes is that their shooters have been cold – 8:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Hawks 36, #Pistons 29, 6:54 2Q
DET is 9-of-30 from the field but 4-of-10 from 3 – 8:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has hit the 501st triple of his career and is now in sole possession of sixth place in Hawks franchise history. – 8:19 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Travis Schlenk more or less confirmed that Lou Williams is the 11th man, saying that he got his first opportunity tonight because of De’Andre Hunter’s absence.
It’s a deep roster. – 8:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are shooting 24% FG and 37.5% 3FG … it’s a whole struggle. – 8:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Hawks 28, Pistons 18. Cam Reddish banked in a deep 3 at the buzzer to increase Atlanta’s lead to double digits.
Olynyk: 9 points
J. Jackson: 7 points
Pistons are 6-22 (27%) from the floor, and Diallo is the only other player on the roster with a made basket. – 8:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Reddish with a 3 off the glass, just after Lou Will hit a jumper because Atlanta got multiple offensive rebounds.
Pistons go into 2Q down 10 when it easily could be five points or less.
Olynyk and Josh Jackson have 16 of Detroit’s 18 points. – 8:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Can Reddish banks in a shot before the buzzer and the Hawks lead the Pistons, 28-18, after the first quarter. – 8:09 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks in the first quarter:
8 turnovers
8-22 FG
3-13 from 3
And they lead by 10 because, Detroit – 8:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Hawks 28, #Pistons 18
Olynyk: 9 pts
J. Jackson: 7 pts
Also, this is an ugly game. – 8:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hawks lead the Pistons 19-16 with 2:55 to play in the first. Olynyk (9 points, 3-5 shooting) and Josh Jackson (7 points, 2-2) lead the team. Everyone else is shooting a combined 0-for-10 – 8:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Gorgui Dieng has tape on his right/shooting hand. He exited a preseason game with an injury to the same hand. – 8:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hawks 19, Pistons 16 with 2:55 left in the 1Q. Detroit is shooting 43% percent from 3. Just one turnover. – 8:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Early Luka Garza minutes, he’s the first big off of the bench – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Not surprising given who started, but EARLY Luka Garza minutes – 7:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Huerter elbowed Killian in the face on that drive. Hayes ends up getting whistled. – 7:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan goes back to Troy Brown Jr. after playing Ayo Dosunmu in his rotational role in second half vs. Pistons. – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Olynyk was 0-6 from 3 entering tonight. He’s 2-2 from 3 so far tonight – 7:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I want the Pistons to be good again purely for the sake of their uniforms. Those clean blue and reds just give games such a classic vibe. – 7:49 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Watching the @Detroit Pistons game and Cade Cunningham is in a commercial with @Haberdasherydog. This is epic! – 7:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Here’s your stat of the night (stunned me): The Hawks’ all-time leader in 3PFGM? … You guessed it: Mookie Blaylock. – 7:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will start Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter (in place of De’Andre Hunter), John Collins and Clint Capela tonight.
Pistons are without Jerami Grant. – 7:14 PM
Hawks will start Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter (in place of De’Andre Hunter), John Collins and Clint Capela tonight.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters tonight:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
We’ll see who gets the starting nod with Jerami Grant out tonight. Big scoring void to fill, prime opportunity for Saddiq Bey and others to step up – 7:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant (elbow infection) will not play tonight at #Hawks. – 7:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is officially out tonight – 6:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Full #Pistons Dwane Casey on team’s struggles with young point guards this season, including no worries on Killian Hayes. pic.twitter.com/UO9YFzBtto – 6:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says if Killian Hayes had assists on his passes that ended up being missed shots, the view would be different. – 6:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “You can’t wave a magic wand at any of our point guards and say, ‘He should be doing this or he should be doing that.’ …
Our job is to keep supporting him.” – 6:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Killian Hayes: “I’m not shocked, surprised or discouraged by our point guard play.” Says he knew there would be growing pains and they’ll continue to teach and be patient. – 6:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on point guards: “I’m not shocked, surprised or discouraged about our PG play. We knew it was going to be a growth area.” – 6:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Nate McMillan: “He has see change and he’s done a great job of adapting.” – 6:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on injuries: “It is what it is; nobody is going to feel sorry for us. That’s why you have a 15-man roster … where we are in our growth process, it’s a great opportunity to step up.” – 6:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Jerami Grant will go through warmups and test how he feels tonight. He was listed as questionable with a left elbow infection – 6:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is still a game-time decision tonight against the Hawks, per Dwane Casey. – 6:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Jerami Grant injury: “Still questionable … he’ll go through warm-ups.” – 6:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter is OUT for tonight with a non-COVID illness, Hawks say. – 5:10 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Tony Jones is here!
We run through the NBA’s first week through the eyes of its title contenders. We end up hitting on a ton of teams, but focus a lot on BKN, LAL, MIL, PHI, ATL, PHX, DEN, UTA, DAL, LAC
SUBSCRIBE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam… – 4:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kyle Tucker joked he could play third base in Atlanta when Alex Bregman sat down at the podium – 4:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is questionable tonight against Atlanta – 3:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Training camp roster for @MotorCityCruise includes a few players from #Pistons training camp: Derrick Walton Jr, Deividas Sirvydis, Jaren Cunningham and Cassius Stanley. Detroit native Brandan Kearney also gets a look. pic.twitter.com/czAd04QlJx – 2:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hawks owner says Atlanta should be top free agent destination nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/25/haw… – 1:53 PM
