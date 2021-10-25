Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) play against the Indiana Pacers (2-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 38, Indiana Pacers 30 (Q2 10:45)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Khris Middleton (13) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (11) with 24 of the Bucks 34 in the first quarter. Other Bucks are 1-for-7 from three and 3-for-12 FG. – 7:43 PM
Khris Middleton (13) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (11) with 24 of the Bucks 34 in the first quarter. Other Bucks are 1-for-7 from three and 3-for-12 FG. – 7:43 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I’m old enough to remember when Giannis was the Robin to Jabari Parker’s Batman. pic.twitter.com/WUvidWyS36 – 7:41 PM
I’m old enough to remember when Giannis was the Robin to Jabari Parker’s Batman. pic.twitter.com/WUvidWyS36 – 7:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton looks to have knocked down a fallaway buzzer beating three over Malcom Brogdan and Goga Bitadze — with a foul on Bitadze.
It’s being reviewed. – 7:40 PM
Khris Middleton looks to have knocked down a fallaway buzzer beating three over Malcom Brogdan and Goga Bitadze — with a foul on Bitadze.
It’s being reviewed. – 7:40 PM
Ted Davis @nbated
Thanks for the kind words and Respect! Loved every minute of doing Bucks Basketball. FYI I still got my Fastball. theleadsm.com/paschke-davis-… – 7:32 PM
Thanks for the kind words and Respect! Loved every minute of doing Bucks Basketball. FYI I still got my Fastball. theleadsm.com/paschke-davis-… – 7:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have helped draw two fouls apiece on Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis in the opening eight minutes of the game. #Pacers lead 23-21 – 7:28 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have helped draw two fouls apiece on Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis in the opening eight minutes of the game. #Pacers lead 23-21 – 7:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With both Turner and Sabonis now in foul trouble with two each, 8mins into the gmae, Goga Bitadze is getting his first minutes of the season. Brissett is at the 4. – 7:27 PM
With both Turner and Sabonis now in foul trouble with two each, 8mins into the gmae, Goga Bitadze is getting his first minutes of the season. Brissett is at the 4. – 7:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rodney Hood checks in for the first time as a member of the Milwaukee #Bucks – 7:27 PM
Rodney Hood checks in for the first time as a member of the Milwaukee #Bucks – 7:27 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Been a lot of talk about the league’s rule changes in regards to non-basketball plays in the last week, but Khris Middleton keeps getting dudes on pump fakes and getting the calls.
Before the season, he said he thought his pump fakes were typically legal and he’s been right. – 7:26 PM
Been a lot of talk about the league’s rule changes in regards to non-basketball plays in the last week, but Khris Middleton keeps getting dudes on pump fakes and getting the calls.
Before the season, he said he thought his pump fakes were typically legal and he’s been right. – 7:26 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Watching Thanasis defend Sabonis and thinking of that stretch where he legitimately was under Luka’s skin last season. He’s either going to really annoy Sabonis or foul out pretty quickly but I am intrigued to watch it play out. – 7:22 PM
Watching Thanasis defend Sabonis and thinking of that stretch where he legitimately was under Luka’s skin last season. He’s either going to really annoy Sabonis or foul out pretty quickly but I am intrigued to watch it play out. – 7:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets his first breather – he has started 3-for-3 from the floor for eight points. #Bucks lead 14-12 – 7:19 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets his first breather – he has started 3-for-3 from the floor for eight points. #Bucks lead 14-12 – 7:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Oshae Brissett, fresh off scoring 18pts off the bench against the Heat, is the Pacers’ first sub.
He replaces Myles Turner, who’s in foul trouble for the second consecutive game. Two in less than three minutes. – 7:17 PM
Oshae Brissett, fresh off scoring 18pts off the bench against the Heat, is the Pacers’ first sub.
He replaces Myles Turner, who’s in foul trouble for the second consecutive game. Two in less than three minutes. – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo helps offset some of the size issues the #Bucks have in the early going – he just sent Myles Turner to the bench with his second foul. #Bucks lead 12-9 – 7:16 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo helps offset some of the size issues the #Bucks have in the early going – he just sent Myles Turner to the bench with his second foul. #Bucks lead 12-9 – 7:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Not quite Brook Lopez-foul-on-the-jump-ball level, but Thanasis Antetokounmpo picks up his first foul 10 seconds into the game for the #Bucks – 7:11 PM
Not quite Brook Lopez-foul-on-the-jump-ball level, but Thanasis Antetokounmpo picks up his first foul 10 seconds into the game for the #Bucks – 7:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Oh, for the third straight game the #Bucks will play a former teammate off last year’s championship squad — Torrey Craig is with the #Pacers – 7:05 PM
Oh, for the third straight game the #Bucks will play a former teammate off last year’s championship squad — Torrey Craig is with the #Pacers – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is back in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Magic after missing Saturday’s loss to the Pacers because of a sprained ankle. – 7:00 PM
Kyle Lowry is back in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Magic after missing Saturday’s loss to the Pacers because of a sprained ankle. – 7:00 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Roughly 10 minutes before tip-off in Indianapolis, here is an examination of the challenges lying ahead for this shorthanded Bucks squad tonight: theathletic.com/2910130/2021/1… – 6:59 PM
Roughly 10 minutes before tip-off in Indianapolis, here is an examination of the challenges lying ahead for this shorthanded Bucks squad tonight: theathletic.com/2910130/2021/1… – 6:59 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Old and new represented at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight.
Milwaukee at Indiana. pic.twitter.com/gRO3CmZZCr – 6:58 PM
Old and new represented at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight.
Milwaukee at Indiana. pic.twitter.com/gRO3CmZZCr – 6:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton played 37 minutes in San Antonio and is the only #Bucks player averaging 30+ right now. Starting T. Antetokounmpo presents not just a different skillet for the Sabonis-Turner combo but perhaps saves Connaughton some minutes… – 6:50 PM
Pat Connaughton played 37 minutes in San Antonio and is the only #Bucks player averaging 30+ right now. Starting T. Antetokounmpo presents not just a different skillet for the Sabonis-Turner combo but perhaps saves Connaughton some minutes… – 6:50 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bucks have been dominant over the Pacers in the last three years.
They’ve gone 9-2 and swept the three-game season series last year — by an average of 18.6ppg.
Expect Bucks to play smaller as they’re without Holiday, DiVincenzo, Portis, Ojeleye and Lopez. – 6:44 PM
Bucks have been dominant over the Pacers in the last three years.
They’ve gone 9-2 and swept the three-game season series last year — by an average of 18.6ppg.
Expect Bucks to play smaller as they’re without Holiday, DiVincenzo, Portis, Ojeleye and Lopez. – 6:44 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
He is out tonight, but @Bobby Portis seems to be getting closer to his return to the floor and 2021-22 debut.
Here is Portis getting in some pregame work with Darvin Ham and Sidney Dobner. pic.twitter.com/8q0eYmvRSn – 6:25 PM
He is out tonight, but @Bobby Portis seems to be getting closer to his return to the floor and 2021-22 debut.
Here is Portis getting in some pregame work with Darvin Ham and Sidney Dobner. pic.twitter.com/8q0eYmvRSn – 6:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks’ D-REB percentage has suffered in the last two games. The reason?
The Lopez Brother Effect.
One of my first articles at @TheAthletic (Nov ’18) explained why teams rebound better with a Lopez on the floor, even if a Lopez doesn’t grab the board:theathletic.com/637740/2018/11… – 6:05 PM
The Bucks’ D-REB percentage has suffered in the last two games. The reason?
The Lopez Brother Effect.
One of my first articles at @TheAthletic (Nov ’18) explained why teams rebound better with a Lopez on the floor, even if a Lopez doesn’t grab the board:theathletic.com/637740/2018/11… – 6:05 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis are out tonight.
“In pick and roll coverage, I think the guys are just trying to figure out how they can best take advantage of the skills they have.” – Mike Budenholzer
On the Bucks’ defensive struggles, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2910130/2021/1… – 5:55 PM
Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis are out tonight.
“In pick and roll coverage, I think the guys are just trying to figure out how they can best take advantage of the skills they have.” – Mike Budenholzer
On the Bucks’ defensive struggles, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2910130/2021/1… – 5:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Deliberate shooting work from Justin Holiday during individual workouts.
His brother Jrue won’t play tonight, but playing the Bucks reminds Justin of the 2021 finals, being there in a raucous environment and celebrating with his brothers. pic.twitter.com/VEgANL3lff – 5:49 PM
Deliberate shooting work from Justin Holiday during individual workouts.
His brother Jrue won’t play tonight, but playing the Bucks reminds Justin of the 2021 finals, being there in a raucous environment and celebrating with his brothers. pic.twitter.com/VEgANL3lff – 5:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks will once again be going small – Bobby Portis (hamstring) will not be able to go tonight vs. the #Pacers
Point guard Jrue Holiday is also out (ankle)
Starting lineup remains TBD. – 5:38 PM
#Bucks will once again be going small – Bobby Portis (hamstring) will not be able to go tonight vs. the #Pacers
Point guard Jrue Holiday is also out (ankle)
Starting lineup remains TBD. – 5:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
No update on Caris LeVert (back) just yet. Expect something in the next day or so, Rick Carlisle says. He was due for his latest scan today. – 5:26 PM
No update on Caris LeVert (back) just yet. Expect something in the next day or so, Rick Carlisle says. He was due for his latest scan today. – 5:26 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Source: Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal WILL play tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.
Beal missed Friday’s OT win over the Indiana Pacers with a groin injury. – 5:26 PM
Source: Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal WILL play tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.
Beal missed Friday’s OT win over the Indiana Pacers with a groin injury. – 5:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks in Indy tonight pic.twitter.com/SfCYibrVs6 – 5:11 PM
Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks in Indy tonight pic.twitter.com/SfCYibrVs6 – 5:11 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton getting shots up pregame in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/JDZUtBBFzJ – 5:01 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton getting shots up pregame in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/JDZUtBBFzJ – 5:01 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
How weird has the Bucks’ first week been?
– Pat Connaughton is the only Buck at >30 mpg
– Including Pacers game, Brook Lopez will have missed more games (3) than he did all of last season
– Giannis has shot sub-50% in 3 straight games for the 1st time since March 2020 – 4:55 PM
How weird has the Bucks’ first week been?
– Pat Connaughton is the only Buck at >30 mpg
– Including Pacers game, Brook Lopez will have missed more games (3) than he did all of last season
– Giannis has shot sub-50% in 3 straight games for the 1st time since March 2020 – 4:55 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Tony Jones is here!
We run through the NBA’s first week through the eyes of its title contenders. We end up hitting on a ton of teams, but focus a lot on BKN, LAL, MIL, PHI, ATL, PHX, DEN, UTA, DAL, LAC
SUBSCRIBE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam… – 4:19 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Tony Jones is here!
We run through the NBA’s first week through the eyes of its title contenders. We end up hitting on a ton of teams, but focus a lot on BKN, LAL, MIL, PHI, ATL, PHX, DEN, UTA, DAL, LAC
SUBSCRIBE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam… – 4:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
FiveThirtyEight currently gives the Nuggets the second best odds of winning the title this year behind the defending champion Bucks.
https://t.co/c3XN4b3VFW pic.twitter.com/gPSEJb8Xmw – 2:42 PM
FiveThirtyEight currently gives the Nuggets the second best odds of winning the title this year behind the defending champion Bucks.
https://t.co/c3XN4b3VFW pic.twitter.com/gPSEJb8Xmw – 2:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Derrick says he’s seen nothing but a “great attitude” from Lonnie:
“He had a great game last game (17 points vs. Bucks). We need him all year. He’s ready to go and he’s motivated.” – 2:35 PM
Derrick says he’s seen nothing but a “great attitude” from Lonnie:
“He had a great game last game (17 points vs. Bucks). We need him all year. He’s ready to go and he’s motivated.” – 2:35 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
🗒️ please fill in the blanks 🖋️
Oct. 20 – Jaylen Brown – 46 points
Oct. 21 – Steph Curry – 45 points
Oct. 22 – Myles Turner – 40 points
Oct. 23 – Paul George – 41 points
Oct. 24 – Ja Morant – 40 points
Oct. 25 – _____________ – __ points
(obligatory #ThisLeague) – 2:32 PM
🗒️ please fill in the blanks 🖋️
Oct. 20 – Jaylen Brown – 46 points
Oct. 21 – Steph Curry – 45 points
Oct. 22 – Myles Turner – 40 points
Oct. 23 – Paul George – 41 points
Oct. 24 – Ja Morant – 40 points
Oct. 25 – _____________ – __ points
(obligatory #ThisLeague) – 2:32 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Without Brook Lopez, the Bucks are trying to protect the rim and rebound.
“It’s tough, at least for me. I haven’t been rebounding well. I think everybody is just doing a group effort, boxing out, just going and pursuing the ball.”
More at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2910130/2021/1… – 2:17 PM
Without Brook Lopez, the Bucks are trying to protect the rim and rebound.
“It’s tough, at least for me. I haven’t been rebounding well. I think everybody is just doing a group effort, boxing out, just going and pursuing the ball.”
More at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2910130/2021/1… – 2:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game against the #Pacers with a left ankle sprain. Bobby Portis, however, is questionable as he has been working his way back from a hamstring injury. – 1:12 PM
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game against the #Pacers with a left ankle sprain. Bobby Portis, however, is questionable as he has been working his way back from a hamstring injury. – 1:12 PM