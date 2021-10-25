Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-3) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (2nd Qtr )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota trails 54-43 at the half.
Towns leads the Wolves with 16 points and 8 rebounds. – 9:16 PM
Minnesota trails 54-43 at the half.
Towns leads the Wolves with 16 points and 8 rebounds. – 9:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum layup after a goaltend and #Celtics down 1 with 2 min left – 9:16 PM
Tatum layup after a goaltend and #Celtics down 1 with 2 min left – 9:16 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
You hate to play against Patrick Beverley and you really hate to take a free throw near him. pic.twitter.com/TDkzQs4p3k – 9:15 PM
You hate to play against Patrick Beverley and you really hate to take a free throw near him. pic.twitter.com/TDkzQs4p3k – 9:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Best half of basketball by the Pelicans as they take a 54-43 lead to halftime. Offense wasn’t on point throughout, but that defense frustrated the hell out of the Timberwolves. That’s the template for now. Lets hope they keep batting like this. – 9:14 PM
Best half of basketball by the Pelicans as they take a 54-43 lead to halftime. Offense wasn’t on point throughout, but that defense frustrated the hell out of the Timberwolves. That’s the template for now. Lets hope they keep batting like this. – 9:14 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 54, Wolves 43
– Jonas: 10p, 12r
– NAW: 11p, 3r
– Graham: 12p, 4a, 3r, 4/8 FG
– Ingram: 9p, 5r, 3 fouls
– Pels bench: 12p, 4/9 FG
Pels: 41.3 FG%, 5/18 3P, 11/14 FT
Wolves: 25.6 FG%, 6/24 3P, 15/19 FT
– KAT: 16p, 8r – only Minnesota player in double figures – 9:14 PM
HALF: Pelicans 54, Wolves 43
– Jonas: 10p, 12r
– NAW: 11p, 3r
– Graham: 12p, 4a, 3r, 4/8 FG
– Ingram: 9p, 5r, 3 fouls
– Pels bench: 12p, 4/9 FG
Pels: 41.3 FG%, 5/18 3P, 11/14 FT
Wolves: 25.6 FG%, 6/24 3P, 15/19 FT
– KAT: 16p, 8r – only Minnesota player in double figures – 9:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Game 1: 24 1st half points
Game 2: 14 1st half points
Game 3: 2 1st half points
The chaos of that first half did not sit well with Anthony Edwards – 9:13 PM
Game 1: 24 1st half points
Game 2: 14 1st half points
Game 3: 2 1st half points
The chaos of that first half did not sit well with Anthony Edwards – 9:13 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans build an 11-point halftime lead. Key stat: Timberwolves have 0 fast-break points. – 9:13 PM
Pelicans build an 11-point halftime lead. Key stat: Timberwolves have 0 fast-break points. – 9:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 54, Wolves 43
Graham 12 pts & 4 assts
NAW 11 pts
Valaciunas 10 pts & 12 rebs
Ingram 9 pts & 5 rebs
Minnesota shot 25.6 percent from the field, 6-24 on 3s.
Turnovers
NOP: 10
MIN: 4 – 9:13 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 54, Wolves 43
Graham 12 pts & 4 assts
NAW 11 pts
Valaciunas 10 pts & 12 rebs
Ingram 9 pts & 5 rebs
Minnesota shot 25.6 percent from the field, 6-24 on 3s.
Turnovers
NOP: 10
MIN: 4 – 9:13 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves trail the Pelicans 54-43 at the half. Edwards and Russell a combined 1 of 14. Wolves 11 of 43 from the field. That’s all you need to know. – 9:12 PM
Timberwolves trail the Pelicans 54-43 at the half. Edwards and Russell a combined 1 of 14. Wolves 11 of 43 from the field. That’s all you need to know. – 9:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans have best local TV broadcasters in the #NBA don’t @ me or we’ll fight – 9:09 PM
#Pelicans have best local TV broadcasters in the #NBA don’t @ me or we’ll fight – 9:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
What the heck happened to D’Angelo Russell these last couple? – 9:06 PM
What the heck happened to D’Angelo Russell these last couple? – 9:06 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves not the only ones with foul trouble in this game. Ingram just picked up No. 3. Crowd has no comment on that. – 9:05 PM
The Timberwolves not the only ones with foul trouble in this game. Ingram just picked up No. 3. Crowd has no comment on that. – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram picks up his 3rd foul just after checking into the game. Willie Green is gonna keep him in the game with 2:57 left in the half. – 9:05 PM
Brandon Ingram picks up his 3rd foul just after checking into the game. Willie Green is gonna keep him in the game with 2:57 left in the half. – 9:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Nickeil took exception to being pushed in the back midair by Taurean Prince after the whistle. Pels-Wolves getting hostile – 9:03 PM
Nickeil took exception to being pushed in the back midair by Taurean Prince after the whistle. Pels-Wolves getting hostile – 9:03 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Valanciunas and Beverley get into it at the free throw line. Refs have to separate them. Double techs handed out. – 8:58 PM
Valanciunas and Beverley get into it at the free throw line. Refs have to separate them. Double techs handed out. – 8:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Even in practices involving only #Pelicans players, Jonas Valanciunas’ head and face seem to be a magnet for contact. Not sure why but he needs a helmet sometimes – 8:53 PM
Even in practices involving only #Pelicans players, Jonas Valanciunas’ head and face seem to be a magnet for contact. Not sure why but he needs a helmet sometimes – 8:53 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans are defending like a desperate team.
Nice response after a tough opening week. – 8:45 PM
The Pelicans are defending like a desperate team.
Nice response after a tough opening week. – 8:45 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans open up a 13-point lead — believe it’s their largest of the season. Defense has looked great. – 8:45 PM
Pelicans open up a 13-point lead — believe it’s their largest of the season. Defense has looked great. – 8:45 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Who are these Pelicans and what have they done with the 0-3 team – 8:44 PM
Who are these Pelicans and what have they done with the 0-3 team – 8:44 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
First quarter notes:
– Pels up 25-19 after two slow starts by both teams
– Good quarter for Garrett Temple
– Looks like NAW will get to lead the 2nd unit in 2Q
– Great work by Jonas Valanciunas
– MIN – 6/27 FG
– Pels 6 turnovers but only 2 MIN points (two FTs after foul by Jax) – 8:39 PM
First quarter notes:
– Pels up 25-19 after two slow starts by both teams
– Good quarter for Garrett Temple
– Looks like NAW will get to lead the 2nd unit in 2Q
– Great work by Jonas Valanciunas
– MIN – 6/27 FG
– Pels 6 turnovers but only 2 MIN points (two FTs after foul by Jax) – 8:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves trail New Orleans 25-19. If they had any kind of offense they’d be up, maybe double digits. Towns, Edwards, Russell 2-for-18 to start. Team is 6-for-27 as a whole. – 8:39 PM
Timberwolves trail New Orleans 25-19. If they had any kind of offense they’d be up, maybe double digits. Towns, Edwards, Russell 2-for-18 to start. Team is 6-for-27 as a whole. – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first, the Timberwolves trail 25-19.
Towns leads the way for Minnesota with 5 points and 5 rebounds. – 8:39 PM
At the end of the first, the Timberwolves trail 25-19.
Towns leads the way for Minnesota with 5 points and 5 rebounds. – 8:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 25, Wolves 19
Valanciunas 6 pts & 4 rebs
Ingram 6 pts
Pels shot 39.1 percent from the field, Minny was 22.2 percent from the field. – 8:38 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 25, Wolves 19
Valanciunas 6 pts & 4 rebs
Ingram 6 pts
Pels shot 39.1 percent from the field, Minny was 22.2 percent from the field. – 8:38 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
NOP 25, MIN 19 after 1.
Russell and Edwards: 0-9 FG, 0-7 3s
KAT: 2-9, 1-3, 2 PFs, 1 T
Pels hit 3s on consecutive possessions and it felt like Larry Bird in the All-Star 3-point shootout.
Flush this quarter and never speak of it again – 8:38 PM
NOP 25, MIN 19 after 1.
Russell and Edwards: 0-9 FG, 0-7 3s
KAT: 2-9, 1-3, 2 PFs, 1 T
Pels hit 3s on consecutive possessions and it felt like Larry Bird in the All-Star 3-point shootout.
Flush this quarter and never speak of it again – 8:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Now Naz Reid picks up his 2nd foul just before the quarter ends. – 8:37 PM
Now Naz Reid picks up his 2nd foul just before the quarter ends. – 8:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Things can change quickly within a game but so far this 1Q has all the feel of a “win ugly and by any means necessary” night for both teams. #Pelicans have been wise to get ball into Valanciunas frequently – 8:34 PM
Things can change quickly within a game but so far this 1Q has all the feel of a “win ugly and by any means necessary” night for both teams. #Pelicans have been wise to get ball into Valanciunas frequently – 8:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A clear message from Patrick Beverley to the the Timberwolves bench about the refs: “Stop f****** talking to them.” – 8:30 PM
A clear message from Patrick Beverley to the the Timberwolves bench about the refs: “Stop f****** talking to them.” – 8:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma already has 10 rebounds in 15 min. of action. He’s reached double-figures in all three of the Wizards’ games, a good sign given they need to replace Westbrook’s production in that area. – 8:29 PM
Kyle Kuzma already has 10 rebounds in 15 min. of action. He’s reached double-figures in all three of the Wizards’ games, a good sign given they need to replace Westbrook’s production in that area. – 8:29 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Karl-Anthony Towns picks up a tech after that last play. Wondered when that was going to happen the way he was barking at the refs. – 8:21 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns picks up a tech after that last play. Wondered when that was going to happen the way he was barking at the refs. – 8:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
A couple #Pelicans teammates remarked during voluntary workouts that Herbert Jones has an uncanny knack for blocking jump shots, which is not easy to do against #NBA players. On first possession of game tonight, he swats a Russell three-pointer – 8:12 PM
A couple #Pelicans teammates remarked during voluntary workouts that Herbert Jones has an uncanny knack for blocking jump shots, which is not easy to do against #NBA players. On first possession of game tonight, he swats a Russell three-pointer – 8:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Important game for the Wolves tonight. Monday night, so crowd probably a little lighter. New Orleans sans Zion again. Coming off a sloppy performance. How do they respond? – 7:48 PM
Important game for the Wolves tonight. Monday night, so crowd probably a little lighter. New Orleans sans Zion again. Coming off a sloppy performance. How do they respond? – 7:48 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
If a Pelicans fan screams on Twitter after a win tonight to avoid 0-4 but everyone is watching the Saints game did the win actually happen? – 7:40 PM
If a Pelicans fan screams on Twitter after a win tonight to avoid 0-4 but everyone is watching the Saints game did the win actually happen? – 7:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:22 PM
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Finch on Jaden McDaniels’ low usage: “That’s a tricky one because he’s a perfect complement for that lineup and we want to give him more opportunities. We talked about it all summer and it’s kind of hard to do right now.” Said better ball movement/using him as screener could help – 6:43 PM
Finch on Jaden McDaniels’ low usage: “That’s a tricky one because he’s a perfect complement for that lineup and we want to give him more opportunities. We talked about it all summer and it’s kind of hard to do right now.” Said better ball movement/using him as screener could help – 6:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Josh Hart is OUT tonight. He’s day-to-day moving forward. – 6:33 PM
Willie Green says Josh Hart is OUT tonight. He’s day-to-day moving forward. – 6:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart will miss a third straight game. Willie Green says he’s still day to day. – 6:33 PM
Josh Hart will miss a third straight game. Willie Green says he’s still day to day. – 6:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Josh Hart is OUT tonight and his status is still day to day. – 6:32 PM
Willie Green says Josh Hart is OUT tonight and his status is still day to day. – 6:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards shooting % 20-21 season
Pre-All Star (537 shots)
Rim: 53.0%
Paint, non-rim: 27.3%
Mid: 25.4%
Corner 3s: 31.3%
Above break 3s: 30.5%
Post-All Star (674 shots)
Rim: 64.5%
Paint, non-rim: 39.5%
Mid: 27.1%
Corner 3s: 23.5%
Above break 3s: 36.2% – 3:23 PM
Anthony Edwards shooting % 20-21 season
Pre-All Star (537 shots)
Rim: 53.0%
Paint, non-rim: 27.3%
Mid: 25.4%
Corner 3s: 31.3%
Above break 3s: 30.5%
Post-All Star (674 shots)
Rim: 64.5%
Paint, non-rim: 39.5%
Mid: 27.1%
Corner 3s: 23.5%
Above break 3s: 36.2% – 3:23 PM