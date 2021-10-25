Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

The Orlando Magic (1-2) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021
Orlando Magic 69, Miami Heat 79 (Q3 00:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Fans who watch Franz Wagner every night will have a much larger appreciation for him than the casual observer. But both should be able to recognize how well he’s playing right now for the @Orlando Magic. – 9:00 PM
Fans who watch Franz Wagner every night will have a much larger appreciation for him than the casual observer. But both should be able to recognize how well he’s playing right now for the @Orlando Magic. – 9:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler’s first half
– 24 points, ties fourth-most he’s ever had in a first half
– 11 field goals, a career high for a first half
– First player in Heat history with 24 points and four steals before halftime – 8:41 PM
Jimmy Butler’s first half
– 24 points, ties fourth-most he’s ever had in a first half
– 11 field goals, a career high for a first half
– First player in Heat history with 24 points and four steals before halftime – 8:41 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I’m not sure “telegraphed that pass” quite does what Cole Anthony did justice at the end of the first half. Jimmy Butler just jumped that passing lane like Trevon Diggs, except what would be the easiest pick-six of Diggs’ career. – 8:39 PM
I’m not sure “telegraphed that pass” quite does what Cole Anthony did justice at the end of the first half. Jimmy Butler just jumped that passing lane like Trevon Diggs, except what would be the easiest pick-six of Diggs’ career. – 8:39 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Anthony so much more comfortable as that PnR ballhandler. And Franz Wagner’s understanding of spacing/timing with his movement is really good #MagicHeat – 8:38 PM
Anthony so much more comfortable as that PnR ballhandler. And Franz Wagner’s understanding of spacing/timing with his movement is really good #MagicHeat – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 57, Magic 44. Jimmy Butler with 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting and four steals. Bam Adebayo with 10 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Lowry with four points and six assists. – 8:38 PM
Halftime: Heat 57, Magic 44. Jimmy Butler with 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting and four steals. Bam Adebayo with 10 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Lowry with four points and six assists. – 8:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 19 in second period, lead at 57-44 at half. Butler with 24 points, Adebayo 10 points, 8 rebounds. – 8:37 PM
Heat go up 19 in second period, lead at 57-44 at half. Butler with 24 points, Adebayo 10 points, 8 rebounds. – 8:37 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Hard to believe, after that last three-pointer by Gary Harris hit nothing but the backboard, that he used to be a reliable outside shooter. Years 2-4 he shot 38.9 percent on threes on nearly five attempts per game. – 8:35 PM
Hard to believe, after that last three-pointer by Gary Harris hit nothing but the backboard, that he used to be a reliable outside shooter. Years 2-4 he shot 38.9 percent on threes on nearly five attempts per game. – 8:35 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Franz Wagner just makes little plays like this pic.twitter.com/1kcLCVaSwr – 8:30 PM
Franz Wagner just makes little plays like this pic.twitter.com/1kcLCVaSwr – 8:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner continues to be a bright spot to start the season with the Magic. He is up to 12 points tonight against the Heat. He has also had some strong defensive possessions. – 8:30 PM
Franz Wagner continues to be a bright spot to start the season with the Magic. He is up to 12 points tonight against the Heat. He has also had some strong defensive possessions. – 8:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Duncan Robinson has one 3 and one dunk tonight, a 1:1 ratio that would be the first of his career. – 8:26 PM
Duncan Robinson has one 3 and one dunk tonight, a 1:1 ratio that would be the first of his career. – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat already with 15 fast-break points with the help of 10 Magic turnovers. Heat ahead by 19. – 8:25 PM
Heat already with 15 fast-break points with the help of 10 Magic turnovers. Heat ahead by 19. – 8:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat are up 19, they have 16 assists on 20 baskets, and they’ve made one 3-pointer in 19 minutes. – 8:24 PM
Heat are up 19, they have 16 assists on 20 baskets, and they’ve made one 3-pointer in 19 minutes. – 8:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris having lots of success in the mid-post area tonight. He has eight points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 8:24 PM
Markieff Morris having lots of success in the mid-post area tonight. He has eight points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 8:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Breaking news sure to immediately raise questions at NBA headquarters: There is a @MikePerrelli lookalike in the Heat’s house tonight. – 8:22 PM
Breaking news sure to immediately raise questions at NBA headquarters: There is a @MikePerrelli lookalike in the Heat’s house tonight. – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
24 of the 39 points from Miami have been from Butler and Adebayo
That’s important when Herro’s being defended this way – 8:20 PM
24 of the 39 points from Miami have been from Butler and Adebayo
That’s important when Herro’s being defended this way – 8:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat up by 16. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have combined for 24 points on 12 shots. Kyle Lowry with six assists. – 8:20 PM
Heat up by 16. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have combined for 24 points on 12 shots. Kyle Lowry with six assists. – 8:20 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Mo Wagner living @LeighEllis’ nightmare getting chirped by Dewayne Dedmon. pic.twitter.com/tJDk2MtG93 – 8:17 PM
Mo Wagner living @LeighEllis’ nightmare getting chirped by Dewayne Dedmon. pic.twitter.com/tJDk2MtG93 – 8:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Miami 27, Orlando 15 pic.twitter.com/wOZ94J9in3 – 8:07 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Miami 27, Orlando 15 pic.twitter.com/wOZ94J9in3 – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
After that chippy end to the first quarter, Udonis Haslem is in the huddle clearly voicing his opinion – 8:07 PM
After that chippy end to the first quarter, Udonis Haslem is in the huddle clearly voicing his opinion – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 27, Magic 15. Jimmy Butler 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Kyle Lowry with five assists. – 8:06 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 27, Magic 15. Jimmy Butler 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Kyle Lowry with five assists. – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 27, Magic 15 at end of one. Butler with 12 points, Lowry 5 assists. – 8:06 PM
Heat 27, Magic 15 at end of one. Butler with 12 points, Lowry 5 assists. – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This Heat-Magic rivalry is something. Getting chippy at FTX Arena. Double technicals on Dedmon and Wagner. – 8:05 PM
This Heat-Magic rivalry is something. Getting chippy at FTX Arena. Double technicals on Dedmon and Wagner. – 8:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat players at the bottom of the pile on a fumble
Terrence Ross just getting shots up by himself – 8:05 PM
Heat players at the bottom of the pile on a fumble
Terrence Ross just getting shots up by himself – 8:05 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Orlando started off quick against Miami but has yielded a 15-2 run. – 8:00 PM
Orlando started off quick against Miami but has yielded a 15-2 run. – 8:00 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
As long as they leave Anthony defending Butler mid-post, without a hard trap, Spo will keep playing through that mismatch. Its definitely better to live with that mid-range from him than come off Herro or Robinson #MagicHeat – 7:59 PM
As long as they leave Anthony defending Butler mid-post, without a hard trap, Spo will keep playing through that mismatch. Its definitely better to live with that mid-range from him than come off Herro or Robinson #MagicHeat – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler has really been locked in this game
Not stupidly
But locked in – 7:58 PM
Jimmy Butler has really been locked in this game
Not stupidly
But locked in – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler up to 10 first-quarter points on 5-of-6 shooting. – 7:56 PM
Jimmy Butler up to 10 first-quarter points on 5-of-6 shooting. – 7:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lowry and Adebayo on the bench, while Butler runs with some subs
That’s the formula all season – 7:55 PM
Lowry and Adebayo on the bench, while Butler runs with some subs
That’s the formula all season – 7:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lookin like another one of ‘those’ games for Patty Mills, who hits a tough 3, then as I type this, bricks the heat check. – 7:53 PM
Lookin like another one of ‘those’ games for Patty Mills, who hits a tough 3, then as I type this, bricks the heat check. – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson has extended his streak of games with at least one 3-pointer to 51, six shy of the franchise record Robinson set in 2019-20. – 7:49 PM
Duncan Robinson has extended his streak of games with at least one 3-pointer to 51, six shy of the franchise record Robinson set in 2019-20. – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami didn’t really get Duncan Robinson involved last game to this degree
They’re feeding him with a purpose
A Spo purpose – 7:48 PM
Miami didn’t really get Duncan Robinson involved last game to this degree
They’re feeding him with a purpose
A Spo purpose – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry with three assists in the first 4:55. Heat ahead 9-7. – 7:48 PM
Kyle Lowry with three assists in the first 4:55. Heat ahead 9-7. – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry orchestrating early, with assists on three of first four Heat baskets. – 7:48 PM
Lowry orchestrating early, with assists on three of first four Heat baskets. – 7:48 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Jalen Suggs as the PnR ballhandler has been a nightmare for 3 games…going on 4. #MagicHeat – 7:47 PM
Jalen Suggs as the PnR ballhandler has been a nightmare for 3 games…going on 4. #MagicHeat – 7:47 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,133 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:46 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,133 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo opens the game with the jab jumper he worked on this summer and sinks it. – 7:42 PM
Bam Adebayo opens the game with the jab jumper he worked on this summer and sinks it. – 7:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Juancho Hernangomez now getting a chance, hoping to catch some of that Jabari Parker bench magic. – 7:41 PM
Juancho Hernangomez now getting a chance, hoping to catch some of that Jabari Parker bench magic. – 7:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight is the 150th consecutive appearance by Duncan Robinson, the fifth Heat player to appear in at least 150 consecutive games, joining Glen Rice (174), Grant Long (161), Norris Cole (160) and Adebayo (158). – 7:31 PM
Tonight is the 150th consecutive appearance by Duncan Robinson, the fifth Heat player to appear in at least 150 consecutive games, joining Glen Rice (174), Grant Long (161), Norris Cole (160) and Adebayo (158). – 7:31 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Folks, I am back onto the Magic train and watching the Orlando Professional Basketball Team again.
(this time it’s only because Miami is one of two teams that I haven’t seen play yet this season and need to get eyes on them, but I now will have watched all four Magic games lol) – 7:23 PM
Folks, I am back onto the Magic train and watching the Orlando Professional Basketball Team again.
(this time it’s only because Miami is one of two teams that I haven’t seen play yet this season and need to get eyes on them, but I now will have watched all four Magic games lol) – 7:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Oshae Brissett, fresh off scoring 18pts off the bench against the Heat, is the Pacers’ first sub.
He replaces Myles Turner, who’s in foul trouble for the second consecutive game. Two in less than three minutes. – 7:17 PM
Oshae Brissett, fresh off scoring 18pts off the bench against the Heat, is the Pacers’ first sub.
He replaces Myles Turner, who’s in foul trouble for the second consecutive game. Two in less than three minutes. – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Magic starting lineup vs. Heat:
Cole Anthony
Jalen Suggs
Franz Wagner
Wendell Carter Jr.
Mo Bamba – 7:02 PM
Magic starting lineup vs. Heat:
Cole Anthony
Jalen Suggs
Franz Wagner
Wendell Carter Jr.
Mo Bamba – 7:02 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will stick with Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony in the starting lineup tonight vs. the Heat. – 7:01 PM
The Magic will stick with Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony in the starting lineup tonight vs. the Heat. – 7:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Magic starters tonight in Miami: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba. – 7:01 PM
Magic starters tonight in Miami: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba. – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is back in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Magic after missing Saturday’s loss to the Pacers because of a sprained ankle. – 7:00 PM
Kyle Lowry is back in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Magic after missing Saturday’s loss to the Pacers because of a sprained ankle. – 7:00 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 4 at MIAMI
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 7:00 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 4 at MIAMI
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 7:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
First credentialed regular season Heat game
Those seats behind me should be filled by the 4th quarter
(I think) pic.twitter.com/17YG9Gsxj0 – 7:00 PM
First credentialed regular season Heat game
Those seats behind me should be filled by the 4th quarter
(I think) pic.twitter.com/17YG9Gsxj0 – 7:00 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Torch is still lit 🔥
@Terrence Ross | #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/DdJaWJgxvW – 6:38 PM
Torch is still lit 🔥
@Terrence Ross | #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/DdJaWJgxvW – 6:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Guard @Gary Harris, who missed the last three games due to right hamstring maintenance, will be available to play tonight at Miami.
#MagicTogether – 6:22 PM
Guard @Gary Harris, who missed the last three games due to right hamstring maintenance, will be available to play tonight at Miami.
#MagicTogether – 6:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Disregard the last tweet about Jimmy Butler lol
That was from a previous game…
My bad lol – 6:21 PM
Disregard the last tweet about Jimmy Butler lol
That was from a previous game…
My bad lol – 6:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
When asked for an update on when Chuma Okeke is projected to return from a bone bruise in his hip, Jamahl Mosley declined to offer specifics, saying, “There is no real timetable for him. We’re going to see how he responds to contact and to his rehab.” – 6:20 PM
When asked for an update on when Chuma Okeke is projected to return from a bone bruise in his hip, Jamahl Mosley declined to offer specifics, saying, “There is no real timetable for him. We’re going to see how he responds to contact and to his rehab.” – 6:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “You can’t wave a magic wand at any of our point guards and say, ‘He should be doing this or he should be doing that.’ …
Our job is to keep supporting him.” – 6:12 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “You can’t wave a magic wand at any of our point guards and say, ‘He should be doing this or he should be doing that.’ …
Our job is to keep supporting him.” – 6:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Gary Harris, who missed Orlando’s first three regular-season games with a tweaked hamstring, will be available to play tonight in Miami, coach Jamahl Mosley said. – 6:09 PM
Gary Harris, who missed Orlando’s first three regular-season games with a tweaked hamstring, will be available to play tonight in Miami, coach Jamahl Mosley said. – 6:09 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic guard Gary Harris is available to play tonight vs. the Heat, head coach Jamahl Mosley said. – 6:02 PM
Magic guard Gary Harris is available to play tonight vs. the Heat, head coach Jamahl Mosley said. – 6:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Kyle Lowry (ankle) will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Magic. – 5:50 PM
Heat say Kyle Lowry (ankle) will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Magic. – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is going to warm up with the intention to play tonight vs. Magic. – 5:47 PM
Kyle Lowry is going to warm up with the intention to play tonight vs. Magic. – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry (ankle) “is going to warm up with the intention to play.” – 5:47 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry (ankle) “is going to warm up with the intention to play.” – 5:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention of playing tonight, Spo says. – 5:47 PM
Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention of playing tonight, Spo says. – 5:47 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Gary Harris is available for the @Orlando Magic’s road game tonight against the @Miami Heat. – 5:41 PM
Gary Harris is available for the @Orlando Magic’s road game tonight against the @Miami Heat. – 5:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Magic say Garry Harris (hamstring) is now available tonight vs. Heat. No change on Lowry (questionable, ankle) on Heat 5:30 p.m. injury report. – 5:31 PM
Magic say Garry Harris (hamstring) is now available tonight vs. Heat. No change on Lowry (questionable, ankle) on Heat 5:30 p.m. injury report. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro was among the finalists for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 4:47 PM
Tyler Herro was among the finalists for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 4:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro was among the finalists for NBA Eastern Conference player of the week. – 4:29 PM
Tyler Herro was among the finalists for NBA Eastern Conference player of the week. – 4:29 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Tyler Herro has been nominated for East Player of the Week as a reserve in both Heat games. – 3:46 PM
Tyler Herro has been nominated for East Player of the Week as a reserve in both Heat games. – 3:46 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie received votes for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, alongside Seth Curry (PHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Tyler Herro (MIA), Zach LaVine (CHI), Evan Mobley (CLE) and Julius Randle (NYK). – 3:34 PM
Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie received votes for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, alongside Seth Curry (PHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Tyler Herro (MIA), Zach LaVine (CHI), Evan Mobley (CLE) and Julius Randle (NYK). – 3:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s road reality hits home after brief FTX Arena pitstop. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Adebayo on rebounding; Magic on youth movement. – 2:49 PM
Heat’s road reality hits home after brief FTX Arena pitstop. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Adebayo on rebounding; Magic on youth movement. – 2:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For Heat and rest of NBA, start of this season is all about getting a grip. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:13 PM
For Heat and rest of NBA, start of this season is all about getting a grip. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:13 PM