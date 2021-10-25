USA Today Sports

Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 0, Los Angeles Clippers 0 (10:30 pm ET)

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers and Blazers are a combined 2-10 from 3 so far. – 10:46 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Nassir Little era is upon us. – 10:46 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
McCollum hits Little with a great pass in the corner and he converts the three for the first points of the game – 10:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With Marcus Morris Sr. out tonight, two-ways Amir Coffey AND Jay Scrubb are up.
Keon Johnson still out, but he says he’s getting close. – 10:26 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Marcus Morris (knee) will miss tonight’s game against the #Blazers. Nic Batum will start for the #Clippers against his old team. #RipCity9:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on improving the team’s ball movement so offense doesn’t just depend on Dame & CJ making shots pic.twitter.com/PxfC6W5vBO9:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Billups says that Trail Blazers being last in assists last year, “makes it hard to play that way” … in terms of encouraging more ball movement – 9:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups days that one of the things he loves about coaching was working with Paul George outside of just the point guard skills he was entrusted with when Billups was Lue’s assistant. Says that is the easy part of coaching for him, and praised George’s demeanor – 9:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Chauncey Billips tells @Law Murray that Paul George was a pleasure to work with. pic.twitter.com/OOVlBHRykB9:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Pulse: Phoenix not hitting ‘panic button’ after 1-2 start, loss in Portland azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral9:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Chauncey Billips greets his former broadcast colleague Brian Sieman before his pregame media session ahead of tonight’s Blazers-Clippers matchup. pic.twitter.com/wZtrcNdOR59:02 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nassir Little will start tonight in place of Norman Powell (left knee) – 9:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups says he will start Nassir Little with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic. Norman Powell (knee) out tonight – 9:01 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Nassir Little will start for the injured Norman Powell tonight. It’ll be his 8th career start. #RipCity9:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Nassir Little will start in place of the injured Norman Powell, Chauncey Billups just said. #RipCity9:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris is out tonight to continue “conditioning his knee,” Lue said. – 8:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Nicolas Batum will start tonight vs Trail Blazers. – 8:53 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue says Nico Batum will join the starting lineup today. – 8:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nicolas Batum is starting tonight. – 8:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers held Damian Lillard to 17% shooting last year in two games. Ty Lue said Clippers can’t let him get the easy looks. Last year Clips trapped Lillard relentlessly. – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Serge Ibaka is progressing… still sounds like there are several steps for him to take before he’ll debut this season. – 8:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on what it’ll be like coaching against Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, a close friend and key Clippers assistant coach last season pic.twitter.com/Xx5fLCIwBr8:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he isn’t sure how close Serge Ibaka is to returning to a game. But he added Ibaka is progressing well. – 8:51 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Serge Ibaka: “Not sure how soon, I know he’s progressing really well… when they all say he’s ready to go, then he’ll be able to play.” – 8:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Is preparing for a team coached by one of your best friends different than any other team? Ty Lue on Chauncey Billups’ Blazers: “It’ll be a little different,” he said with a grin behind his mask. – 8:50 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Who’s up for a game of catch?
Ivica Zubac was getting those mitts warmed up before tonight’s game against the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/Cb9Mpc9tfv8:31 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nice scene at shootaround today: Tony Snell (right foot sprain) got to participate in his first practice (limited as runs are a tshootaround) since signing this summer, received a round of applause from his teammates. Still out, but he’s progressing. – 6:54 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Skills over politics. Shoutout to @BARSONI95 for coming out to Portland and recording an episode with me. Freestyle and interview drop Wednesday. #DameDOLLA #BarsOnI95 🎙 pic.twitter.com/0EcSUR90Ji6:04 PM

