Kendrick Perkins: Danny Ainge consulted me on Jaylen Brown trade

Speaking last Friday on Celtics pregame live, the former NBA player recalled the conversation when trade talks were buzzing around the league which centers around the superstar. “I remember last year around this time when teams were calling about James Harden and Houston actually wanted Jaylen Brown,” Perkins said on the segment. “I was on the phone with Danny Ainge for an hour, and I remember how our conversation went. He was like, ‘Hey, Perk, would you trade Jaylen Brown for James Harden?’ And I was like, ‘Danny, you know how I feel about Jaylen Brown, but I would trade him for James Harden.’ He was like, ‘ Are you kidding me? He’s not going anywhere. He’s not even 25 and he keeps getting better.’
Source: TalkBasket
Source: TalkBasket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Stephen Silas has his work cut out for him with this Rockets team. Some very, very good individual talents. But Houston playing a lot of isolation offense. Jaylen Brown-less Celtics up 89-72 after three. – 8:51 PM
Stephen Silas has his work cut out for him with this Rockets team. Some very, very good individual talents. But Houston playing a lot of isolation offense. Jaylen Brown-less Celtics up 89-72 after three. – 8:51 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets have turned the ball over 11 times already in the half, with Boston scoring 16 points as a result. Even without Jaylen Brown, that’s a recipe for disaster. – 7:56 PM
Rockets have turned the ball over 11 times already in the half, with Boston scoring 16 points as a result. Even without Jaylen Brown, that’s a recipe for disaster. – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Despite Jaylen Brown and Romeo Langford being inactive with injuries, both Celtics Two-Way players (Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas) are also inactive. – 7:13 PM
Despite Jaylen Brown and Romeo Langford being inactive with injuries, both Celtics Two-Way players (Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas) are also inactive. – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This would have been a good spot for Romeo Langford to play increased minutes with Jaylen Brown out. Now, that opportunity could fall to Aaron Nesmith. I assume Payton Pritchard might see some increased minutes as well. – 7:09 PM
This would have been a good spot for Romeo Langford to play increased minutes with Jaylen Brown out. Now, that opportunity could fall to Aaron Nesmith. I assume Payton Pritchard might see some increased minutes as well. – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Dennis Schroder will start for the injured Jaylen Brown tonight in Houston. With Smart, Tatum, Horford and Rob Williams.
We’re live @985TheSportsHub pic.twitter.com/7TCMQGN2vI – 6:40 PM
Dennis Schroder will start for the injured Jaylen Brown tonight in Houston. With Smart, Tatum, Horford and Rob Williams.
We’re live @985TheSportsHub pic.twitter.com/7TCMQGN2vI – 6:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said Jaylen could return tomorrow vs. #Hornets. Said missing 10 days with COVID, ramping back up to play in the opener and then playing 34 minutes affected his knee. #Celtics – 5:39 PM
Udoka said Jaylen could return tomorrow vs. #Hornets. Said missing 10 days with COVID, ramping back up to play in the opener and then playing 34 minutes affected his knee. #Celtics – 5:39 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s knee soreness is “something he dealt with at times last year … He felt a little something last game, so we just want to be extra cautious.” Jaylen will rest tonight and hopes to play tomorrow in Charlotte. – 5:39 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s knee soreness is “something he dealt with at times last year … He felt a little something last game, so we just want to be extra cautious.” Jaylen will rest tonight and hopes to play tomorrow in Charlotte. – 5:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dennis Schroder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight.
Celtics starters:
Schroder
Marcus Smart
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams – 5:38 PM
Dennis Schroder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight.
Celtics starters:
Schroder
Marcus Smart
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams – 5:38 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown out tonight with knee soreness – an issue he had last season. Udoka said Brown also being held out tonight with tomorrow night’s game in Charlotte in mind. – 5:36 PM
Jaylen Brown out tonight with knee soreness – an issue he had last season. Udoka said Brown also being held out tonight with tomorrow night’s game in Charlotte in mind. – 5:36 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Dennis Schröder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight. Ime Udoka seems to think Jaylen should be fine in a day or two. Didn’t rule out him playing tomorrow – 5:36 PM
Dennis Schröder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight. Ime Udoka seems to think Jaylen should be fine in a day or two. Didn’t rule out him playing tomorrow – 5:36 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown for the Celtics. – 5:36 PM
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown for the Celtics. – 5:36 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Dennis Schroder will start in Jaylen Brown’s place. – 5:36 PM
Ime Udoka says Dennis Schroder will start in Jaylen Brown’s place. – 5:36 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown had some knee soreness at end of Toronto game. Team is hoping he can play in 2nd half of back-to-back but Udoka said they’ll see how he feels tomorrow. – 5:36 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown had some knee soreness at end of Toronto game. Team is hoping he can play in 2nd half of back-to-back but Udoka said they’ll see how he feels tomorrow. – 5:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown according to Ime Udoka. – 5:35 PM
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown according to Ime Udoka. – 5:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown felt a little knee soreness in the Toronto game and tried to rest it, but it didn’t feel great yesterday. This is the same knee issue that kept him out a few games last year. Udoka thinks quick ramp up after quarantine and the 2OT game exacerbated it. – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown felt a little knee soreness in the Toronto game and tried to rest it, but it didn’t feel great yesterday. This is the same knee issue that kept him out a few games last year. Udoka thinks quick ramp up after quarantine and the 2OT game exacerbated it. – 5:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says the Celtics are being cautious with Jaylen Brown in holding him out today against Houston. He said the ramp up to opening night, plus the double OT game, brought this knee soreness on. Dennis Schroder will start in his place. – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka says the Celtics are being cautious with Jaylen Brown in holding him out today against Houston. He said the ramp up to opening night, plus the double OT game, brought this knee soreness on. Dennis Schroder will start in his place. – 5:35 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown:
“It’s knee soreness — something he dealt with at times last year. … Just want to be cautious with it, have a back-to-back coming up.” – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown:
“It’s knee soreness — something he dealt with at times last year. … Just want to be cautious with it, have a back-to-back coming up.” – 5:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “Some knee soreness. Something he dealt with at times last season…He felt a little something last game. Just something we are being cautious with.” – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “Some knee soreness. Something he dealt with at times last season…He felt a little something last game. Just something we are being cautious with.” – 5:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jaylen Brown is out for the Celtics tonight. Rockets will have everyone available, except for John Wall – 4:20 PM
Jaylen Brown is out for the Celtics tonight. Rockets will have everyone available, except for John Wall – 4:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left patella tendinopathy) has now been ruled out of tonight’s game at Houston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:43 PM
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left patella tendinopathy) has now been ruled out of tonight’s game at Houston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:43 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jaylen Brown is out tonight vs. Houston (Left Patella Tendinopathy) – 2:39 PM
Jaylen Brown is out tonight vs. Houston (Left Patella Tendinopathy) – 2:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics F Jaylen Brown OUT tonight with left patella soreness – 2:34 PM
#Celtics F Jaylen Brown OUT tonight with left patella soreness – 2:34 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight with Left Patella Tendinopathy – 2:34 PM
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight with Left Patella Tendinopathy – 2:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Officials for #Rockets #Celtics
Ben Taylor
JB DeRosa
Bennie Adams – 11:23 AM
Officials for #Rockets #Celtics
Ben Taylor
JB DeRosa
Bennie Adams – 11:23 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Al Horford with 6 blocks midway through the 3rd.
The last Celtic with 7?
@Kendrick Perkins who did it twice in the 2008-09 season.
Carry on. – 9:07 PM
Al Horford with 6 blocks midway through the 3rd.
The last Celtic with 7?
@Kendrick Perkins who did it twice in the 2008-09 season.
Carry on. – 9:07 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Danny Ainge and Paul Pierce are introduced to the TD Garden crowd: pic.twitter.com/ejNqRacAFZ – 7:43 PM
Danny Ainge and Paul Pierce are introduced to the TD Garden crowd: pic.twitter.com/ejNqRacAFZ – 7:43 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jumbotron counting down 75 years of Celtics history through pictures, a mini-doc, and cap it off when Hall of Famer Paul Pierce joins Danny Ainge, Leon Powe, Brian Scalabrine, and Cedric Maxwell at mid-court. – 7:41 PM
Jumbotron counting down 75 years of Celtics history through pictures, a mini-doc, and cap it off when Hall of Famer Paul Pierce joins Danny Ainge, Leon Powe, Brian Scalabrine, and Cedric Maxwell at mid-court. – 7:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Danny Ainge getting a standing ovation when introduced pre-game. #Celtics – 7:40 PM
Danny Ainge getting a standing ovation when introduced pre-game. #Celtics – 7:40 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
I also had a chance to catch up with Danny Ainge. I’ll have something posted later on our conversation. pic.twitter.com/GAD6MgbYAu – 7:36 PM
I also had a chance to catch up with Danny Ainge. I’ll have something posted later on our conversation. pic.twitter.com/GAD6MgbYAu – 7:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @aminajadeTV in studio. Got @Kendrick Perkins and @Brian Scalabrine joining. Taking you right up until Celtics-Raptors at 7:30. @DIRECTV Ch. 630. – 6:33 PM
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @aminajadeTV in studio. Got @Kendrick Perkins and @Brian Scalabrine joining. Taking you right up until Celtics-Raptors at 7:30. @DIRECTV Ch. 630. – 6:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Paul Pierce and Danny Ainge are here at TD Garden tonight for Celtics home opener. – 6:24 PM
Paul Pierce and Danny Ainge are here at TD Garden tonight for Celtics home opener. – 6:24 PM