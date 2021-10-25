Lonnie Walker on lack of rookie-scale extension: I ain't worried about the contract

Tom Orsborn: Lonnie will become a restricted FA at the end of this season, but he said his focus at the moment is on “just playing”: “I ain’t worried about the contract. I think God willingly, I’ve got good karma, good energy around me. Things will turn out the way they are supposed to.”
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lonnie Walker says his desire is to remain a Spur:
“I think I’m a San Antonio, Texas, guy myself. I had somebody call (out to) me at an H-E-B, (saying), ‘What’s up, ‘Guey?’ I thought, ‘I’m part of this community now.’ ” – 1:50 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
A pretending-to-be exasperated Lonnie Walker, 23, assigned to a shooting group with Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson at the end of Spurs’ practice:
“Man, I just can’t deal with these young guys today.” – 1:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 points for Lonnie Walker IV to lead the Spurs in scoring.
He’s been more aggressive tonight continue to attack the Bucks defense, rather than getting most of his points from three – 10:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
13 points for Lonnie Walker IV now.
He’s scored from every area of the floor:
Paint: 6 pts
Mid-Range: 2 pts
3PT: 3 pts
FT line: 2 pts – 9:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After another hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, the refs confer and decide Lonnie Walker IV’s contact is being reviewed as a possible flagrant. #Bucks lead 55-50. – 9:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 points for Lonnie Walker IV, with 6 of his points in the paint.
Lonnie just finished a layup driving toward Giannis – 9:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Blowout on opening night and no extension for Lonnie Walker IV youtu.be/wM3NrR5zlpI via @YouTube – 6:59 PM
Tom Orsborn: Lonnie Walker says he’s highly motivated after failing to receive a rookie scale extension from the Spurs a week ago today. “I’m more excited, more hungry, I’m starving more than ever,” he said after shootaround this morning. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / October 25, 2021
Tom Orsborn: Lonnie says his desire is to remain a Spur: “I think I’m a San Antonio, Texas, guy myself. I had somebody call (out to) me at an H-E-B, (saying), ‘What’s up, ‘Way?’ I thought, ‘I’m part of this community now.’ “ -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / October 25, 2021
Jeff McDonald: With today’s 5 pm deadline having passed, it’s looking like no agreement between the Spurs and Lonnie Walker IV on a contract extension. Walker will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season. -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / October 18, 2021